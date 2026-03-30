American Vets in Defense of Democracy

American Vets in Defense of Democracy

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Pete Hegseth's Remarks at Trump's Cabinet Meeting...
...with Commentary
  Shawn Howard AVDD
Trump Claims Victory: Some Thoughts
The U.S. is fighting a conventional war. Iran is fighting an asymmetric insurgency.
  Shawn Howard AVDD
Surprise! The War's Not Over.
Iran appears to have called Trump’s bluff, causing the so-called master deal-maker to blink
  Shawn Howard AVDD
Bombing Iranian Infrastructure Would be Immoral
Obliterating a society to take out a regime that didn’t constitute a threat in the first place is a horrible idea.
  Shawn Howard AVDD
AVDD Podcast: Conversation with Dr. Phillips O’Brien
Watch now | Professor of Strategic Studies and head of the School of International Relations at the University of St. Andrews, Scotland
  Shawn Howard AVDD
55:29
AVDD Podcast with Claire Berlinski
of Cosmopolitan Globalist fame
  Shawn Howard AVDD
1:04:21
There Was No Plan for Trump's War on Iran
“Only the most authoritarian of leaders fails to recognize the peril in relying solely on his own deliberations.” Irving Janis, Groupthink
  Shawn Howard AVDD
The Scenario Where Iran Wins
Does Tehran Have the U.S. Over an Oil Barrel?
  Shawn Howard AVDD
Iran’s Blowing Up, Don’t Forget Syria
Trump’s War in Iran Risks Hard Fought Gains Against ISIS in Syria
  Shawn Howard AVDD
Live with former CIA analyst Shawn Howard
A recording from Shawn Howard AVDD and Seth Hettena's live video
  Shawn Howard AVDD and Seth Hettena
1:01:56
Some Thoughts on Trump's War in the Middle East
The Commander-in-Chief seems to think that the U.S. can achieve regime change in Iran in a matter of weeks without any troops on the ground. Time will…
  Shawn Howard AVDD

February 2026

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