American Vets in Defense of Democracy
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Pete Hegseth's Remarks at Trump's Cabinet Meeting...
...with Commentary
19 hrs ago
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Shawn Howard AVDD
4
2
4
Trump Claims Victory: Some Thoughts
The U.S. is fighting a conventional war. Iran is fighting an asymmetric insurgency.
Mar 25
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Shawn Howard AVDD
10
1
6
Surprise! The War's Not Over.
Iran appears to have called Trump’s bluff, causing the so-called master deal-maker to blink
Mar 24
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Shawn Howard AVDD
7
5
Bombing Iranian Infrastructure Would be Immoral
Obliterating a society to take out a regime that didn’t constitute a threat in the first place is a horrible idea.
Mar 23
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Shawn Howard AVDD
5
3
AVDD Podcast: Conversation with Dr. Phillips O’Brien
Watch now | Professor of Strategic Studies and head of the School of International Relations at the University of St. Andrews, Scotland
Mar 19
•
Shawn Howard AVDD
20
3
7
55:29
AVDD Podcast with Claire Berlinski
of Cosmopolitan Globalist fame
Mar 13
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Shawn Howard AVDD
9
2
1:04:21
There Was No Plan for Trump's War on Iran
“Only the most authoritarian of leaders fails to recognize the peril in relying solely on his own deliberations.” Irving Janis, Groupthink
Mar 13
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Shawn Howard AVDD
38
12
8
The Scenario Where Iran Wins
Does Tehran Have the U.S. Over an Oil Barrel?
Mar 10
•
Shawn Howard AVDD
125
17
45
Iran’s Blowing Up, Don’t Forget Syria
Trump’s War in Iran Risks Hard Fought Gains Against ISIS in Syria
Mar 6
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Shawn Howard AVDD
3
3
Live with former CIA analyst Shawn Howard
A recording from Shawn Howard AVDD and Seth Hettena's live video
Mar 4
•
Shawn Howard AVDD
and
Seth Hettena
5
1
3
1:01:56
Some Thoughts on Trump's War in the Middle East
The Commander-in-Chief seems to think that the U.S. can achieve regime change in Iran in a matter of weeks without any troops on the ground. Time will…
Mar 2
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Shawn Howard AVDD
1
4
February 2026
Invade Mexico Now!
(A satire that shouldn't have to be written.)
Feb 25
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Shawn Howard AVDD
4
2
6
© 2026 Shawn Howard
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