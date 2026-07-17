Donald Trump delivering a prime time speech on U.S. election integrity? No irony there. Not so long ago, Americans could blissfully take election integrity for granted. Autocrats and their henchmen manipulating the rules and tampering with election results was a developing world problem, not ours. It was Donald Trump’s conduct that changed all that, and with the midterms approaching it’s fair to ask, are Americans right to worry? Having to ask this question goes a long way toward answering it. And a look at how we got here reinforces the fact that there is indeed cause for concern.

Trump is a demagogue with an authoritarian streak and penchant for placing his own corrupt interests above the nation’s. He’s also an incumbent facing economic malaise, an unpopular war and low presidential approval ratings that appear to herald trouble for Republicans at the ballot box in November.

Faced with defeat in the 2020 presidential election, Trump disregarded the will of the voters. When most Americans think of 6 January they likely remember the shocking footage of the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. But we can never forget that prior to that infamous day, Trump orchestrated a campaign to induce state officials to ignore true vote counts, manufacture fraudulent slates of presidential electors and force Justice Department officials and his vice president to illegally certify him as the winner.

In 2020 a handful of ‘adults in the room’ sought to restrain Trump’s worst instincts. In 2026 the adults have been replaced by unprincipled ideologues, careerists and sycophants. Following Trump’s 2024 victory, election denial became a loyalty test for membership in his second administration. Trump seeded federal agency leadership with loyalists who moved to weaponize the federal government against his enemies and propagate his falsehoods about the 2020 election. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin have all cast doubt on the integrity of the 2020 vote.

Blanche’s Justice Department continues to push the Trump administration’s pressure campaign to obtain state voter rolls, despite lower federal courts consistently rejecting the effort as a gross executive overreach. Patel’s FBI foisted an unsubstantiated theory of a Chinese plot to overturn the 2020 election and raided a Fulton County Georgia election warehouse in search of evidence of electoral fraud, despite the fact that multiple recounts and state investigations found none. Trump has tasked Director of National Intelligence William Pulte with looking into “rigged elections” even though Pulte has no legal writ to engage in domestic politics or law enforcement. Before Trump’s recent firing of the bi-partisan U.S. Election Assistance Commission, the White House was reportedly looking for ways to use emergency powers to force changes to voting machines across the country.

Rather than act as a check against these abuses of power, too many Republicans in Congress have cynically condoned Trump’s illiberal assault on our democracy for short-term political gain. Indeed, had they stood up and done the right thing in 2020 we almost certainly wouldn’t be having this conversation. According to the Washington Post, of the 249 Republicans surveyed in the House and Senate as Trump was assailing the 2020 election results and laying the groundwork for 6 January, 208 refused to acknowledge that Joe Biden had won the election. Today the party’s top leadership, including Speaker Mike Johnson, Ted Cruz, Steve Scalise, Paul Gosar, Jim Jordan and numerous other Republicans continue to perpetuate Trump’s lies, stating outright that Trump won in 2020 or refusing to explicitly acknowledge that Biden was elected president by the American people.

Trump’s own words reinforce the point. According to Reuters Trump claimed that the 2020 elections were stolen at least 107 times between November 2025 and May 2026. He is on record saying that he regrets not ordering the National Guard to seize voting machines during the 2020 election, an act that most assuredly would have plunged the nation into a constitutional crisis. Last February Trump said that Republicans “should take over the voting” and “nationalise” U.S. elections. In June Trump repeatedly alleged that Democrats were “rigging” elections during California’s primary election.

Taken together, these actions and statements present a consistent pattern that Americans should not ignore. Trump’s own conduct after the 2020 election, together with the actions of his administration and his repeated public statements, provide ample reason to take the possibility of future interference seriously. Whether through changes to election rules, continued pressure on federal agencies, or renewed claims of widespread fraud before results are certified, the effect would be the same: eroding public confidence in legitimate elections. Democracies depend on leaders accepting electoral defeat. Trump’s record gives Americans good reason to question whether he would do so.

Action is far superior to worrying. Passive faith that the guardrails will hold is no longer a viable strategy. The people are the ultimate guardrail, and if we want to preserve the freedoms we enjoy today for future generations we simply cannot allow election manipulation to be normalized in America. There is still time for Americans to organize to defend our democracy, regardless of political affiliation.

Citizens should insist that elected officials publicly commit to respecting certified election results and the peaceful transfer of power prior to the coming midterms. This would send a powerful message to illiberal politicians that they will be held accountable for their actions. Democracy depends not simply on holding elections, but on honoring their outcomes.

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