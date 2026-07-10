This week’s flare up in the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) and the larger region, one of the most intense clashes since the start of the war, appears to have been driven, at least in part, by escalating U.S.-Iranian competition over navigation arrangements in the Strait. Iran’s attempt to force vessels transiting the Strait to use its designated lane by coercive threats and attacks triggered a familiar pattern of U.S. air strikes against Iran and, in response, Iranian retaliation against GCC countries (Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar) and Jordan with drones and missiles. This sequence has been widely reported.

Less attention has been paid to the fact that, due to Iranian threats, from late June to early July many ships attempting to transit the Strait in the U.S.-protected route along Oman’s coastline began shifting course to the Iranian-designated route. It may be too early to draw firm conclusions, but for now Iran appears to have gained the upper hand in this contest over the de facto preferred transit route, as reporting over the past several days suggests that shipping companies are increasingly choosing the Iranian-designated lane. Here’s the sequence of events:

On 24 June Oman announced that it was cooperating with the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) to put in place a temporary transit corridor for vessels passing through the SoH. Subsequent reporting indicated that the U.S. military was protecting this lane.

Starting on 25 June reports indicated that some ships were beginning to turn around from the Oman route due to IRGC threats.

On 2 July Iran’s military headquarters warned that all vessels moving through the SoH must use Iran’s approved route or face a “forceful response.” It also said that U.S. interference in the SoH will be met with “swift and decisive” action.

On 4 July media reports indicated that over the past few days, eight ships transiting the Strait made sudden u-turns, with some switching to the Iranian-designated lane.

On 5 July media reports and shipping monitor groups continued to report that some ships were turning around or switching to the Iranian-designated lane in the SoH.

On 6 July a fleet of ten Japanese-affiliated ships, six of which were very large crude carriers (VLCCs) carrying approximately 12 million barrels of oil, transited through the SoH via the Iran-designated route. They shifted to this route after abandoning an attempt to transit the Omani lane (note: It is difficult to determine from the available reporting, but these may have been the same ships that made sudden u-turns away from the Omani lane on 4 July).

Also on 6 July, the Joint Maritime Information Center, which is run by the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), an international naval partnership headquartered in Bahrain and headed by a U.S. Naval officer, issued an advisory that maintained its SoH threat level at substantial. It also said that the southern (non-Iranian) route was expanded and open, suggesting that it was encouraging shipping companies to use that route exclusively:

JMIC notice from 6 July

On 6 July, A Qatari-owned liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker, the Al Rekayyat, was hit by a projectile and badly damaged while transiting through the U.S.-backed Omani route. Iranian media claimed the attack, saying the tanker was hit after repeated warnings because it was “planning to pass through the Omani route in the Strait of Hormuz with the support of the U.S. Navy.” This was the first of three commercial vessels reportedly attacked within roughly 24 hours in incidents that U.S. officials attributed to Iran, triggering U.S. retaliatory strikes.

On 7 July The Wall Street Journal reported that the IRGC was using maritime radio to warn ships that “our missiles and drones are ready to ⁠fire at you” if vessels use the U.S. designated Omani lane in the SoH.

On 8 July Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency says that an Indian oil tanker turned back from the Omani corridor. It also says that the IRGC continued to order ships to use the Iranian corridor.

On 10 July, Kpler reported that SoH traffic had fallen for a second consecutive day, with operators favoring the Iranian-designated route:

The longer-term outcome remains uncertain. Commercial traffic through the SoH has slowed significantly, and war underwriters have reportedly advised shipping companies to pause transit through the Strait while others are revising their policy terms. What is increasingly clear is that if the U.S. was hoping, as Vice President Vance put it in mid-June, “that the strait is going to be opened in a toll-free way for the long term, and that’s the sort of thing that we’re going to figure out in these technical negotiations,” then Washington needs to go back to the drawing board.

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