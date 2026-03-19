American Vets in Defense of Democracy

American Vets in Defense of Democracy

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AVDD Podcast: Conversation with Dr. Phillips O’Brien

Professor of Strategic Studies and head of the School of International Relations at the University of St. Andrews, Scotland
Shawn Howard AVDD's avatar
Shawn Howard AVDD
Mar 19, 2026

I had a great conversation with Dr. Phillips O’Brien today on his new book War and Power, the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine and other topics. I think you will enjoy this one! You can check out Dr. O’Brien’s Substack here. Thanks for the illuminating discussion Dr. O’Brien!

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