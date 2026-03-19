I had a great conversation with Dr. Phillips O’Brien today on his new book War and Power, the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine and other topics. I think you will enjoy this one! You can check out Dr. O’Brien’s Substack here. Thanks for the illuminating discussion Dr. O’Brien!
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AVDD Podcast: Conversation with Dr. Phillips O’Brien
Professor of Strategic Studies and head of the School of International Relations at the University of St. Andrews, Scotland
Mar 19, 2026
Shawn Howard American Veterans in Defense of Democracy Podcast
American Veterans in Defence of Democracy
Defending democracy against authoritarianism, political violence and extremism in America.American Veterans in Defence of Democracy Defending democracy against authoritarianism, political violence and extremism in America.
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