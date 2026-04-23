American Vets in Defense of Democracy

American Vets in Defense of Democracy

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AVDD Podcast: Faisal Saeed al Mutar

Founder and President of Ideas Beyond Borders
Shawn Howard AVDD's avatar
Shawn Howard AVDD
Apr 23, 2026

Faisal Saeed al Mutar is a social entrepreneur and media executive with extensive experience in economic development, innovation, and nonprofit leadership. He is the founder and president of Ideas Beyond Borders, a leading platform for translating classical liberal thought, promoting innovation, and supporting policy reform across the Arab world, particularly in Iraq. He is the recipient of several awards, including the President’s Volunteer Service Award. He writes for the Middle East Uncovered on Substack and several other publications.

AVDD’s sole purpose is to fight for democracy and freedom, in America and throughout the world. But we need your support! If you enjoy AVDD’s content, please help us stay in the fight by subscribing to this Substack page, or consider a monetary donation. Thank you!!

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