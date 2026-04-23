AVDD Podcast: Faisal Saeed al Mutar

Faisal Saeed al Mutar is a social entrepreneur and media executive with extensive experience in economic development, innovation, and nonprofit leadership. He is the founder and president of Ideas Beyond Borders, a leading platform for translating classical liberal thought, promoting innovation, and supporting policy reform across the Arab world, particularly in Iraq. He is the recipient of several awards, including the President’s Volunteer Service Award. He writes for the Middle East Uncovered on Substack and several other publications.

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