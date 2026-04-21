AVDD Podcast: Robert Bruce Adolph

Robert Bruce Adolph is a retired UN Chief Security Advisor and US Army Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel. He holds master’s degrees in both International Affairs (Middle East Studies) from American University’s School of International Service and National Security Studies and Strategy from the US Army’s Command and General Staff College.

He served nearly 26-years in multiple Special Forces, Counterterrorism, Psychological Operations, Civil Affairs, Foreign Area Officer, and Military Intelligence command and staff assignments in the US and overseas. He also volunteered to serve on four peacekeeping missions in Egypt and Israel, Cambodia, Iraq and Kuwait and Sierra Leone in West Africa.

Today Robert is a writer and public speaker. He has written articles for the Steady State Group and numerous other publications. He is the author of Surviving the United Nations: A True Story of Violence, Corruption, Betrayal, and Redemption, which I highly recommend. Of course, anyone interested in the UN operations abroad will enjoy it, but also anyone in government, military or the private sector that operates in war zones or semi-secure areas overseas will benefit from this book.

Bob also recently wrote an excellent essay for the Steady State Group on Substack on the absence of leadership coming from the White House as the administration stumbles its way through Trump’s war. You can see that article here. Also, if you’d like more information on Bob’s career, writing and other pursuits, you can find it on his website here. I hope you enjoy this interview as much as I enjoyed talking to Bob!

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