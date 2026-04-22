AVDD Podcast Søren Knudsen: Danish Veterans Association

Søren Knudsen is a retired Colonel from the Danish Army and the current Deputy President of the Danish Veteran’s Association. He served two tours in Afghanistan alongside U.S. forces in addition to other missions. For distinguished service in Afghanistan the U.S. government awarded him the U.S. Bronze Star. Following President Trump’s attempt to annex Greenland, he became a prominent voice for Danish veterans who felt a deep sense of “pain, betrayal, and sadness” over threats to seize the territory, describing it as an offense to those who sacrificed their lives for the U.S.-Danish alliance.