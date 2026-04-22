Søren Knudsen is a retired Colonel from the Danish Army and the current Deputy President of the Danish Veteran’s Association. He served two tours in Afghanistan alongside U.S. forces in addition to other missions. For distinguished service in Afghanistan the U.S. government awarded him the U.S. Bronze Star. Following President Trump’s attempt to annex Greenland, he became a prominent voice for Danish veterans who felt a deep sense of “pain, betrayal, and sadness” over threats to seize the territory, describing it as an offense to those who sacrificed their lives for the U.S.-Danish alliance.
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AVDD Podcast Søren Knudsen: Danish Veterans Association
A discussion about the Danish vet's perspective on Trump's attempt to annex Greenland
Apr 22, 2026
Shawn Howard American Veterans in Defense of Democracy Podcast
American Veterans in Defence of Democracy
Defending democracy against authoritarianism, political violence and extremism in America.American Veterans in Defence of Democracy Defending democracy against authoritarianism, political violence and extremism in America.
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