American Vets in Defense of Democracy

American Vets in Defense of Democracy

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AVDD Podcast with Claire Berlinski

of Cosmopolitan Globalist fame
Shawn Howard AVDD's avatar
Shawn Howard AVDD
Mar 13, 2026

I had a great conversation with Claire today about my experience in the government, the war in the Middle East, journalism, Paris, the Cosmopolitan Globalist, and even my art collection. Enjoy!! If you haven’t already do so, check out the Cosmopolitan Globalist.

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