AVDD Podcast with Claire Berlinski

I had a great conversation with Claire today about my experience in the government, the war in the Middle East, journalism, Paris, the Cosmopolitan Globalist, and even my art collection. Enjoy!! If you haven’t already do so, check out the Cosmopolitan Globalist.
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Shawn Howard American Veterans in Defense of Democracy Podcast
American Veterans in Defence of Democracy
Defending democracy against authoritarianism, political violence and extremism in America.American Veterans in Defence of Democracy Defending democracy against authoritarianism, political violence and extremism in America.
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