AVDD Podcast with Commander Salamander

Commander Salamander

Hey all, I had a great conversation with former naval officer Commander Salamander last night about potential U.S. operations in the Strait of Hormuz, the art of operational planning and sundry other issues. If you haven’t already you should check out the Commander’s Substack here.

We taped this interview just an hour before Trump’s national address, and I had the feeling that the President was going to announce that the U.S. would be walking away from the dilemma in the Strait. But, as it turns out, he made no such statement and it looks like we are in for several more weeks of operations in the region. Anyway, it was great to tap into the Commander’s wealth of knowledge on naval operational issues and I hope to have the opportunity to speak with him again in the future. Enjoy!!

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