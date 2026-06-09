American Vets in Defense of Democracy

American Vets in Defense of Democracy

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AVDD Podcast with Ryan Cooper

Senior Editor, The American Prospect
Shawn Howard AVDD's avatar
Shawn Howard AVDD
Jun 09, 2026

I had a great conversation with American Prospect senior editor Ryan Cooper today about one his recent articles, Something is Going to Snap, which examines the global economic fallout from Trump’s war on Iran. Aside from the war we also discussed various aspects of the disaster that is the Trump administration. Hope you enjoy it!

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