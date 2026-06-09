AVDD Podcast with Ryan Cooper

I had a great conversation with American Prospect senior editor Ryan Cooper today about one his recent articles, Something is Going to Snap, which examines the global economic fallout from Trump’s war on Iran. Aside from the war we also discussed various aspects of the disaster that is the Trump administration. Hope you enjoy it!
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Shawn Howard American Veterans in Defense of Democracy Podcast
American Veterans in Defence of Democracy
Defending democracy against authoritarianism, political violence and extremism in America.American Veterans in Defence of Democracy Defending democracy against authoritarianism, political violence and extremism in America.
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