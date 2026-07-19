AVDD is producing this roundup of news stories and analysis related to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and wider region until it abates. If you find the SITREP informative, please share, subscribe and consider a monetary contribution to our Substack. We appreciate any feedback—thank you for your support! Stay in the fight to defend our democracy!

19 July:

Key Judgement: Tit-for-tat escalation and stalled negotiations indicate that the conflict has likely settled into a protracted contest of military endurance and economic coercion. Both Washington and Tehran continue to escalate while showing little public willingness to pursue an immediate off-ramp. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) remains minimal, contributing to continued uncertainty in global energy markets.

Supporting Assessment: The United States continues expanding its campaign against Iranian transportation and logistics infrastructure in an effort to pressure Tehran to reopen the SoH. Recent U.S. strikes on railway and transportation infrastructure indicate that Washington is attempting to isolate key transportation nodes and maritime infrastructure along Iran’s southern coast, particularly around Bandar Abbas. Iran conducts retaliatory attacks against Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan. Hardliners appear to retain the initiative in Tehran, and official rhetoric suggests Iran may expand attacks against regional infrastructure in retaliation for additional U.S. strikes on critical infrastructure inside Iran.

Watching: Repeated Iranian attacks against a Kuwaiti water desalination plant may signal an expansion of attacks against critical civilian infrastructure. Iran’s 18 July missile attack on Saudi Arabia could trigger further escalation. Iranian threats to encourage or coordinate Houthi efforts to disrupt traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb entrance to the Red Sea could broaden the conflict and add additional headwinds to the global economy. U.S. escalatory moves such as strikes against Iranian infrastructure or attempts to seize Iran’s southern islands in the SoH could provoke additional Iranian attacks against regional infrastructure, undermining attempts to revive the region’s oil and gas industry.

CENTCOM reports that it completed its eighth consecutive day of airstrikes against Iran, hitting Iranian coastal surveillance and air defense facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites. CENTCOM also says, “American military assets also targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces that launched attacks against U.S. service members in Jordan on July 17.”

Iranian media report attacks in Shadegan, Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Bandar Lengeh and Hajiabad.

Power outages are reported in Iran.

Iran’s IRGC says that two ships were involved in an “accident” after attempting to transit the SoH via an “unsafe route”, while two other vessels abandoned that route, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Note: Independent tracking has found no evidence supporting Iran’s claims of recent maritime “accidents” or forced turnbacks in the channel over the last 24 hours.

Iran attacks Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

Kuwait says that a power and water desalination plant was attacked for the second day in a row.

Jordan says it intercepted three out of four Iranian missiles, with the fourth impacting in a remote area.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran says that multiple projectiles hit the under-construction Darkhovin nuclear power plant site in Khuzestan province, according to local media. The agency condemned the US attack that took place at about 3:39am local time.

Iran’s IRGC says it shot down an MQ-9 Reaper drone of the US over the province of Ahvaz.

Trump says that he “couldn’t care less” about Iran’s withdrawal from the MoU.

Reuters reports that the U.S. is sending additional Air Force refueling planes to Israel to support operations in Iran.

The U.S. embassy in Jordan ‘strongly advises’ citizens not to go to the airport or seaport of Aqaba because of a “specific and credible” threat.

18 July:

The U.S. completes its seventh consecutive night of airstrikes against Iran.

A U.S. air attack that hit water desalination plant in the coastal Bunji village in Iran’s Jask county cut water to some 10,000 residents across 20 villages in southern Iran. Footage of damage to Iranian infrastructure.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation says one of its vital oil facilities was hit by “repeated brutal Iranian attacks, resulting in a number of injuries and significant material losses.”

Iran attacks a Kuwaiti power and water desalination plant. For the second day in a row the Kuwaiti government encourages an energy conservation campaign due to Iranian attacks. A resident said that “demand for water and canned goods has increased since this morning amid fears that services or supply chains will be affected.” Footage.

Note: About 90 percent of Kuwait’s drinking water comes from desalination plants.

Iran launched a ballistic missile at a US base in Saudi Arabia, marking Tehran’s first direct attack on the Gulf country in nearly four months.

Iran attacks a Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) camp in the Darashakran area of Irbil with a drone wounding at least eight.

Kuwait International Airport suspends all flights due to Iranian attacks.

Jordan says it intercepted four drones and 10 missiles over its airspace. Bahrain also says that it has intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks.

U.S. State Department urges Americans to reconsider traveling to the Middle East due to escalating regional tensions and hostilities.

The U.S. military says that the IRGC’s claim that two oil tankers caught fire after hitting landmines in the SoH is false.

HKN Energy suspends all operations in Iraq’s Kurdistan region due to escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

17 July:

Key Judgement: Tit-for-tat escalation and stalled negotiations indicate that the conflict has likely settled into a protracted contest of military endurance and economic coercion. Both Washington and Tehran continue to escalate while showing little public indication of seeking an immediate off-ramp. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) remains minimal, contributing to continued uncertainty in global energy markets.

Supporting Assessment: Sixth consecutive day of intense U.S. airstrikes and Iranian retaliatory attacks against GCC states, Jordan, and possibly Syria. The United States appears likely to continue expanding its campaign against Iranian transportation and logistics infrastructure in an effort to increase pressure on Tehran to reopen the SoH. Recent strikes on railway and transportation infrastructure indicate that Washington is attempting to isolate key transportation nodes and maritime infrastructure along Iran’s southern coast, particularly around Bandar Abbas. Hardliners appear to retain the initiative in Tehran, and official rhetoric suggests Iran may expand attacks against regional infrastructure in retaliation for additional U.S. strikes on critical infrastructure inside Iran.

Watching: A reported Iranian attack on a Kuwaiti water desalination plant could represent an expansion of Iranian attacks against critical civilian infrastructure in the region. Iranian threats to encourage or coordinate Houthi efforts to disrupt traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb entrance to the Red Sea could broaden the conflict and add additional headwinds to the global economy. Breakdown of the truce in Yemen could also draw Saudi Arabia further into the conflict, adding to regional instability. U.S. escalatory moves such as strikes against Iranian infrastructure or attempts to seize Iran’s southern islands in the SoH could provoke additional Iranian attacks against regional infrastructure, undermining attempts to revive the region’s oil and gas industry.

Two U.S. service members are killed by Iranian attacks on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. One U.S. service member was listed as missing in action and multiple aircraft were also damaged in the attack.

Satellite imagery shows new damage to Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant facility that likely occurred between 7-12 July 2026, but Al Jazeera reports that the nuclear powerplant itself was not hit and continues to operate normally.

Maritime traffic through the SoH falls to its lowest level in three weeks, according to MarineTraffic.

Iran attacks Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and, for the first time in conflict, Syria. The attack on Syria reportedly targeted the at-Tanf garrison, which U.S. forces turned over to Syria last February. The Syrian government denied that the base had been attacked.

Bahrain said it intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks. Jordan claimed to have shot down three Iranian missiles. Kuwait claimed that one of its water desalination plants was hit and damaged in the latest Iranian attacks.

IRIB, Iran’s state broadcaster, claims that Iranshahr airport in southeastern Iran was hit by a U.S. strike. It also says that six bridges in Iran, including one that was under construction, were hit. Iran also acknowledged “attacks on power infrastructure” with the energy ministry asking people in southern provinces to use less electricity. Power outages were reported in southern Iran.

Iran’s Fars news agency lists the bridges that were hit in Hormozgan province: The Gariveh bridge connecting Bandar Abbas to Khmeir and Lar; a bridge near the village of Latidan; two bridges on the Kahoorestan-Lar route; a partially constructed bridge connecting Bandar e-Khamir, Kashar and Bandar Abbas; and a bridge in the village of Maru, Khmeir district.

A damaged portion of a bridge in the aftermath of a strike, in Bandar Khamir, Hormozgan province [Social media/via Reuters]

Al Jazeera publishes a list of reported targets of U.S. overnight attacks on Iran:

Iran’s Mehr news agency reports that the U.S. hit the Chabahar maritime control tower for a third time.

Iran restricts passenger train departures from Bandar Abbas station due to U.S. attacks on a railway point in the Hormozgan region.

Al Jazeera also publishes the following list of strategic Iranian sites frequently targeted by the U.S.:

The U.S. reportedly shoots down eight explosive drones over Irbil.

Unidentified armed men reportedly boarded and took over the chemical tanker Asana off the southern coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden. According to initial media reports the attack was related to Somali piracy rather than a Houthi attack.

CENTCOM says that it redirected three commercial vessels trying to evade the blockade, “disabled” a ship that did not comply and boarded another (16 July).

The Kurdistan Workers’ Association says that at least eight Iranian Kurdish fighters were killed in a missile attack on its headquarters in Zarkwazla, Sulaimaniyah Governorate, Iraq.

Reuters reports that Iranians inside Iran said that economic problems were mounting and people were consumed with worries over what will happen next. One person said that pre-war prices had almost doubled.

16 July:

Key Judgement: Tit-for-tat escalation and stalled negotiations indicate that the conflict has likely settled into a protracted contest of military endurance and economic coercion. Both Washington and Tehran continue to escalate while showing little public indication of seeking an immediate off-ramp. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) remains minimal, contributing to continued uncertainty in global energy markets.

Supporting Assessment: Fifth consecutive day of intense U.S. airstrikes and Iranian retaliatory attacks against GCC states and Jordan. The United States appears likely to continue expanding its air campaign, potentially targeting additional Iranian infrastructure to pressure Tehran to reopen the SoH. Hardliners appear to retain the initiative in Tehran, and official rhetoric suggests Iran may expand attacks against regional infrastructure in response to possible U.S. strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

Watching: Iranian threats to encourage or coordinate Houthi efforts to disrupt traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb entrance to the Red Sea could broaden the conflict and add additional headwinds to the global economy. Breakdown of the truce in Yemen could also draw Saudi Arabia further into the conflict adding to regional instability. U.S. escalatory moves such as strikes against Iranian infrastructure or attempts to seize Iran’s southern islands in the SoH could provoke additional Iranian attacks against regional infrastructure, undermining attempts to revive the region’s oil and gas industry. Tehran’s reported release of a U.S. citizen could provide a limited opening for preliminary diplomatic engagement.

In a primetime televised speech president Trump says “We are winning big in Iran, and you will see the fruits of that labor very, very shortly.”

U.S. forces launch new strikes against Iran around 2 p.m. EST and announces their completion at 9:40 p.m. EST.

For the second time in a week, the U.S. struck targets in northern Iran, with strikes reported around Tehran and Semnan, home to Iran’s ballistic missile production and space program. According to media reports, the U.S. also attacked a civilian airport in Semnan, with no casualties reported. Iranian media also reports strikes on Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas, Chanabar, Sirik, Konarak, Rask, Khondab and Khorramabad.

Iranian state media reports that the U.S. hit two bridges in Bandar Khamir and a railway junction in Bandar Abbas. The strikes appeared to be part of an effort to cut off Bandar Abbas from roads leading to Tehran. Highways connecting Bandar Abbas to nearby provinces were declared closed. Iranian state media also reports U.S. attacks on Qeshm Island, Bushehr and near Ahvaz.

Tehran accused the U.S. of attacking a cancer hospital in southwestern Iran.

Iran attacks Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait with missiles and drones. Iran also attacks Iraq’s Kurdish region with a drone. Jordan says it intercepted 8 missiles.

A tanker sailing approximately 19 nautical miles off Khasab, Oman was hit by a projectile, according to the UKMTO.

The U.S. fires on and disables an oil tanker attempting to reach Kharg Island after the ship ignored multiple warnings.

Reuters reports that Tehran asked Yemen’s Houthis to be ready to close the gateway to the Red Sea in the event of U.S. strikes against Iranian infrastructure. According to a source, the Houthis deployed missiles and drones near the Bab el-Mandeb strait in preparation for possible attacks. A significant amount of Gulf oil has been diverted to the Red Sea through a Saudi pipeline, and the waterway currently carries 7 percent of global energy supplies.

Yemen’s Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi says that all Saudi oil and other vital facilities would be targets for the group’s missiles and drones if Riyadh involves itself in what he describes as “comprehensive aggression” against Yemen and moves toward escalation.

A spokesperson for the Iranian military says that Iran would destroy “all” regional infrastructure if the U.S. follows through on its threat to attack Iranian power plants and bridges and that Iran will not allow the U.S. to interfere in the SoH.

White House press secretary Karloline Leavitt signals that Washington remains open to negotiations with Tehran claiming that Iran “very much continues to talk to the United States of America and express that they want to make a deal with us because they are suffering devastating blows.

The NYT reports that the last major Pentagon briefing on the war was in early May.

Reuters reports that Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia threaten to draw Pakistan into the conflict. Islamabad signed a mutual defense agreement with Riyadh in September 2025 and since the outbreak of the Iran War has deployed Pakistani soldiers and a fighter jet squadron to Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan says that it will push the U.S. and Iran to stop fighting and resume talks under the MoU.

Kpler reports that the recovery in Gulf oil trade is losing momentum:

The Directorate General of Shipping in India tells shipowners, managers and recruitment companies “to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages through the Strait of Hormuz until further notice.”

Gas production facilities at the Khor Mor field in Iraq’s Kurdistan were shut down by its operator after eight Iranian drones were shot down in the region.

U.S Treasury yields rise after oil prices climb. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note—the key benchmark for U.S. government borrowing—rose more than 2 basis points to 4.571%.

The average price of diesel in the U.S. rises to above $5 a gallon.

The executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) warns that global energy security is at risk without an increase in oil shipments through the SoH, saying, “Oil security is still a critical issue…We should be worried, and I am worried, if the situation does not improve in the next few weeks.”

15 July:

Key Judgement: Tit-for-tat escalation and stalled negotiations indicate that the conflict has likely settled into protracted contest of military endurance and economic coercion. Both Washington and Tehran continue to escalate while showing little indication of seeking an immediate off-ramp. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains minimal causing increased economic uncertainty across the globe.

Supporting Assessment: Fourth day of intense U.S. airstrikes and Iranian retaliation against GCC and Jordan. U.S. looks set to continue escalating, potentially hitting more Iranian infrastructure to pressure Tehran to open up SoH. Hardliners appear dominant in Iran, making it likely that Tehran will resist U.S. escalation until economic pressure forces a return to negotiations.

Watching: IRGC threats to close down other “export corridors” combined with recent Houthi threat to close down Bab el-Mandeb could complicate U.S. efforts to keep shipping lanes open to global commerce. Breakdown of the truce in Yemen could add to regional instability. Sinking of cargo carrier in the SoH highlights the danger of accidental collisions and environmental disasters in the SoH.

For the first time since the MoU was signed the U.S. launches two large-scale waves of attacks in 24 hours.

The U.S. strikes Iran for a fourth night in a row in a seven-hour wave of attacks. At 6 am EST CENTCOM launches another round of strikes.

CENTCOM’s overnight strikes targeted missile and drone facilities and other military sites in Iran.

The U.S. strikes Iranian defense and missile sites around Greater Tunb Island. The U.S. also targeted the barracks of Iran’s 388the Mechanized Infantry Brigade in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Iranian officials say 35 people have been killed and 300 wounded as a result of U.S. strikes over the past several days.

A cargo ship, the Luni, sinks after colliding with another ship and splitting its hull off the coast of Iran. All 23 crew members were reportedly rescued.

Footage of the bulk carrier Luni sinking in the SoH

The IRGC says that it launched strikes on Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait. It urges Jordanians and Kuwaitis to oppose U.S. military presence in the region and says that the SoH will remain closed “until the end of America’s evils”.

The IRGC also threatened to close “all other export corridors that benefit the U.S. and its allies…Regional energy exports are either shared by all, or denied to all.” A senior Houthi official warned on 13 July that the group was prepared to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Jordan’s military says it shot down three missiles.

“Non-Iranian shipping has virtually disappeared” in the Strait according to Lloyd’s List.

Trump, in a Fox News interview suggested that the U.S. would strike Iranian infrastructure such as bridges and power plants and did not rule out sending in ground troops. He also reversed his early claim that the U.S. would take the SoH and charge transit fees for passage.

Trump also says, “They don’t like what we are doing, and they do want to settle. We’ll find out whether or not we settle with them, or we just finish it off.” Trump also said on social media that Iran had made a good will gesture by releasing an American citizen that it had held since 2024 on charges of espionage.

Mohannad Bagher Ghalibaf hints in a speech broadcast on state television that talks were still possible.

Axios reports that Trump held a meeting in the Situation Room on 14 July to discuss a “massive offensive” that would compel Tehran to make concessions on the SoH and Iran’s nuclear program.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Trump is leaning toward expanding U.S. military operations in Iran following a briefing from top aides the day before. Options include stepping up airstrikes, seizing Islands in the SoH and bombing Pickaxe Mountain near Iran’s Natanz uranium enrichment facility.

In a statement, Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Iraqi armed group, says that “a new war launched against Iran would trigger an immediate response from the Iraqi resistance.”

14 July:

CENTCOM says it struck targets around Abu Musa, Bandar Abbas, Bushehr, Chahbahar, Jask and Konarak, targeting Iranian “coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites and maritime capabilities.”

CENTCOM says that the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports has officially resumed.

Trump says “We’re hitting them very hard. And it’ll continue, and we’ll see what happens…We’re knocking the hell out all of their offensive capability and we’re controlling the straits. We’re putting the blockade back.”

Iran attacks Bahrain and Jordan. Jordan says it intercepted four missiles, Bahrain says it intercepted a number of Iranian aerial attacks.

Iran attacks two tankers associated with the U.A.E. with cruise missiles, killing one mariner and wounding eight. The IRGC claimed the attacks. The U.A.E. threatened to retaliate. The first attack, which likely occurred on 13 July was reportedly an attack on the tanker Stolt Magnesium, which was sailing in the Arabian Sea. The ship caught fire but its crew were safe and accounted for.

Iran shipped 80 million barrels of oil in the past 26 days, prior to the reimposition of the U.S. blockade, according to TankerTrackers.

Shipping in the SoH continues to plunge, according to the NYTs.

The WSJ reports that Iranian attacks are disrupting “shuttle runs” through the SoH, or tankers that make short trips to ports just outside the Strait in order to transfer their goods to ships headed for global markets. Before recent attacks, the shuttle runs had utilized the Omani lane. The Journal also reports that three ships were hit by Iranian projectiles on 14 July.

Iran executes two members of an ISIS terrorist cell that were captured in the Bamo mountains near the Iraqi border.

Lebanese and Israeli delegations hold talks in Rome.

The U.S. expands its sanctions targeting Iran’s oil sector by targeting petroleum shipping magnate Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani and freezing $130 million held in digital wallets linked to Iran’s central bank.

Brent crude hits four-week high on news of SoH closure, ongoing U.S.-Iran hostilities.

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13 July:

CENTCOM announces a third consecutive night of strikes on Iran.

Trump says that the SoH is open, that the U.S. is reinstating its blockade on Iran and that the U.S., “from this point forward”, will be known as the ‘guardian of the Strait of Hormuz’ and will be reimbursed for protecting the Strait.

CENTCOM says it has completed its latest round of strikes on Iran:

In the first time that the U.S. has used sea drones in combat, three American Saronic Corsair unmanned surface vessels reportedly strike a docked Ghadir-class midget submarine at Iran’s Bandar Abbas Naval Base.

Moments before the U.S. sea drone strike at Bandar Abbas

Iranian state media reports explosions in southern Bandar Abbas city, Qeshm Island, Sirik, Jask and several other locations in Khuzestan province. An agricultural water pumping station in Mahshahr was reportedly hit.

Iranian state media also says that the IRGC fired warning shots at two ships that “were attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz illegally.”

Air defense systems are active in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan. The IRGC says it targeted U.S. military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, destroyed radar systems in Oman, and hit fuel tanks and ammunition depots at Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan (unconfirmed). Social media reports claim that Jordan’s Prince Hassan Airbase, the U.S. 5th Fleet HQS at Bahrain and the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar all incurred damage (unconfirmed).

Iran targets a Kurdish opposition group with a drone in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.

The NYTs publishes the following summary of U.S. and Iranian attacks since Wednesday:

Trump says that the U.S. is going to take the SoH and “run it.”: “We’re going to keep the strait and we’ll probably run it. We’ll become ⁠the guardian of ⁠the strait. Maybe we’ll call it the guardian ⁠angel of the strait, and we ⁠should be reimbursed for that,” he said in ‌a phone interview with Fox News. He also says of the MoU: “It was a done deal and then they broke it. They always break it. We’ve had 10 deals with these people – and so we’re just going to hit them very hard,” according to a White House statement.

Trump says that the U.S. would take out Pickaxe Mountain, a heavily fortified site that hosts two deeply buried tunnel complexes. It is located near Iran’s heavily damaged Natanz uranium enrichment facility.

Source: Institute for Science and International Security

Beijing urges the restoration of safe and free navigation through the Strait, warning that keeping the vital waterway open is in everyone’s interest.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei says that Iranian-Omani negotiations held in Oman over the weekend “were solely focused on the issue of the Strait of Hormuz…Our effort was to reach a mechanism in consultation with Oman that would ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.” He also says that the MoU has entered a “crisis stage” and confirms that Tehran is continuing to talk with mediators from Qatar, Pakistan and Oman.

A spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces says: “We do not and will not allow the United States to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz” and that Iranian forces will “deal severely with any disruption and insecurity” outside Tehran’s designated route. “Any cooperation with the United States and logistical support for that country’s aggressor army will be considered a war against Iran’s sovereignty and national security,” the spokesperson added.

Kpler reports that transit through the SoH is down 52 percent week-on-week. Omani corridor is not being used.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll some 37 percent of Americans approved of the resumption of U.S. military strikes against Iran. Four in five Americans expect the war to drag on for an extended period.

Yemen’s defense ministry says that its armed forces targeted the Sanaa International Airport in an attempt to prevent an Iranian plane from landing (the Houthis blamed Riyadh for the attack). The Houthis launch missiles at Saudi Arabia in retaliation.

Brent crude surging on news of SoH closure:

12 July:

CENTCOM says it is launching another round of attacks against Iran:

President Trump rejects that the SoH is closed, saying “Yeah it’s open. We bombed the hell out of them last night.”

CENTCOM says it hits 140 targets in Iran in its latest round of strikes, claims that the SoH is open.

The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) issues an advisory saying that the regional threat level in the Strait is severe, and that the southern route remains open.

Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) says that passage through the SoH is not possible.

A spokesperson for CENTCOM tells Al Jazeera that the IRGC is firing at shipping in the SoH. The official claimed that the U.S. had shot down an Iranian cruise missile and a one-way attack drone.

Qatar advises all marine vessels in or around the SoH to “temporarily suspend navigation and marine activities” until further notice.

11 July:

The IRGC announces the closure of the SoH and attacks the M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship, causing significant damage. One crew member was reported missing.

In response CENTCOM launches retaliatory strikes on Iran:

The U.S. strikes at least nine different cities in five Iranian provinces, saying at least 140 locations were hit.

Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar and Oman report strikes on their territory. Jordan says that it intercepted four missiles.

Mujtaba Khatemei releases a written statement vowing to avenge his father’s death.

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10 July:

A U.S. official tells al-Jazeera that the U.S. is attempting to lower tensions with Iran after several days of retaliatory strikes and that ‘technical talks’ between the U.S. and Iran are ongoing. Axios reports that, despite the resumption of fighting between the U.S. and Iran, U.S. officials sought to deescalate the situation. Qatari, Pakistani and other regional mediators conducted multiple phone calls between the U.S. and Iran on 8 July, trying to bring both parties back to the negotiating table. The NYTs reports that Qatar has been in talks with Washington and Tehran to de-escalate the crisis.

Qatar urges the United States and Iran to honor the MoU and continue talks to prevent further escalation.

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, warns that any attack on Iran’s infrastructure will trigger a response and that Israel “will not be spared”, according to Iranian state media.

Iranian state media reports possible strikes on the Iranian military headquarters in Bushehr province and the port city of Konarak on 9 July after CENTCOM announced (0630 local time) that it was suspending attacks on Iran. The U.S. denied that it was conducting additional strikes in Iran.

Note: Saudi Arabia conducted ‘covert’ air-strikes on Iran in late March in retaliation for Iranian strikes on Saudi oil infrastructure. The U.A.E. reportedly conducted dozens of ‘covert’ strikes on Iran in late February early April. Neither country publicly claimed the strikes.

The Joint Maritime Information Center maintains its Regional Threat Level in the SoH at Severe:

SoH traffic fell for a second day in a row with operators favoring the Iranian designated route, according to Kpler:

The Wall Street Journal reports that Israel recently told Trump that Israel had intelligence indicating that Iran was planning an assassination attempt against him.

Three former members of a Thai vessel that was struck in the SoH in March filed a lawsuit against the vessel’s operators alleging that their lives were endangered by the company’s decision to send the ship through the Strait. Three crew members of the ship, the Mayuree Naree, were killed on 11 March when it was hit by a projectile.

Israeli forces detain Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine, after Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem.

Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon intensified between 9-10 July with continued air raids, gunfire and demolitions despite a US-brokered “ceasefire”.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that world oil demand is set to decline by 1 million barrels per day year-on-year in 2026. The forecast rests on the assumption of a ceasefire and gradual reopening of the SoH. The IEA also says that the return of fighting between the United States and Iran threatens to extend the global energy crisis.

China announces a temporary suspension of helium exports with the restriction taking immediate effect. Issued jointly by the Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs, the move aims to protect domestic supplies for the semiconductor and tech industries amid global supply disruptions caused by renewed conflict in the Middle East.

9 July:

Ali Khamenei is buried in his hometown of Mashhad. IRGC top commander Brigadier-General Ahmad Vahidi pledges revenge for his killing, saying “The criminal leaders of America and all enemies of the Islamic Revolution and the Resistance Front must know that by the cowardly assassination of this divine leader they will never…bring the flag of resistance to the ground…Avenging the martyrs and the punishment of the perpetrators…will remain a definitive, legitimate, and an unforgettable demand.”

Source: IRNA (Iran, state media)

CENTCOM says that it struck 170 Iranian military targets in Iran in the past two days, 14 times more than its previous round of strikes in June.

Trump says Iran reached out to the U.S.: “They called a little while ago…They want to make a deal so badly.” He also says, “We just hit them very hard. Every time they hit us, we’re going to hit them 20 to one.”

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s top negotiator, says, “To be clear: Hit and you’ll be hit...The Strait of Hormuz will open only under Iranian arrangements, not American threats.”

Iran says the U.S. struck a railway bridge connecting Tehran with the northeastern city of Mashhad, where a ceremony for Ali Khamenei’s burial is being held. The Agh Tekeh Khan railway bridge near the Iranian city of Agh Qala was also struck, severing a crucial land-line through Iran’s border with Turkmenistan to Russia and China.

A video clip showing damage to the Agh Tekeh Khan railway bridge

Damage to the Agh Tekeh Khan railway bridge

The U.S. attacks the Bushehr powerplant, but Iranian officials say there was no damage to the nearby nuclear facility.

Iran’s health ministry says that U.S. strikes over the past two days killed at least 14 people and wounded 78 others.

Iran says it attacked “U.S. bases and strategic centers” in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Al Jazeera says that the IRGC targeted Kuwait’s Camp Arifjan and Ali al Salem Airbase and Bahrain’s Juffair and Sheikh Isa military installations. The IRGC threatens to strike other U.S. bases in the region if U.S. forces launch additional strikes on Iran.

Bahrain and Kuwait’s military says that they have intercepted a number of missiles and drones. Jordan says it intercepted eight Iranian missiles. Explosions are reported at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Zarqa, Jordan. The Iranian military says it targeted the base.

The Kuwaiti Army and Ministry of Defense put out the following statement on the recent attacks:

The U.A.E. Ministry of Foreign Affairs puts out the following statement on the recent attacks:

Traffic through the SoH remains at low levels (data varies) with some media and social media reporting suggesting that more vessels are transiting through the Iranian designated route vice the Omani-UN corridor (unconfimed).

Lloyd’s List says that traffic in the SoH has fallen sharply.

Windward tracks 12 vessels transiting the SoH inbound and 10 outbound, with 7 vessels transitioning dark on 9 July.

CENTCOM issues a statement denying the Iranian claim that the only available route through the SoH is the Iranian route:

Iran strikes an Iranian Kurdish opposition group camp northeast of Iraq’s Irbil.

Various media reports indicate that tanker traffic in the SoH has ground to a “near halt” with only a few vessels transiting through the Iranian designated lane. No traffic was detected in the southern lane.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) says that 6,000 seafarers remain trapped around the SoH.

Iranian Defense Minister Israel Katz states that Israel is prepared to resume its military campaign against Iran, saying “The army is ready and on alert for a resumption of fighting, in order to regain air superiority and strike again in Iran…”

The NYT reports that leading up to Ali Khamenei’s funeral divisions continued to fester within Iranian leadership over talks with the U.S.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz rejects Trump’s assertion that Israel will pull out of southern Lebanon, saying: “We didn’t ask for anyone’s approval to enter Lebanon and we don’t need approval to stay in Lebanon. It is our right to defend the residents of the Galilee and Israeli citizens from the threats.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says Natanyahu urged Trump not to sell Turkiye U.S. F-35 fighter jets.

Crowds gather at Mashhad for Khamenei’s burial.

8 July:

American forces strike around 90 targets in Iran, expanding strikes radius into southeastern Iran. At 11:05 (likely EST) CENTCOM says U.S. strikes have concluded. Iranian media reported explosions in Bandar Abbas, Bushehr, Chabahar, Konarak, Iranshahr, Sirik, Jask, Abu Musa Island, Qeshm Island and Aqqala.

Trump says the MoU is “over” and that “it’s just a waste of time” dealing with Tehran. He also says “they’re sick people, they’re led by sick people, and they’re vicious, violent people. And if they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it.”

President Trump speaking at the NATO summit in Ankara

Speaking on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Turkiye, Trump once again threatens to capture Iran’s Kharq Island.

Iran’s military command says that the source of any support for U.S. attacks on Iran will be considered a legitimate target, according to a statement published on state media.

Kuwait and Bahrain are attacked by Iranian drones/missiles. The Iranian army says it launched a drone attack on U.S. forces at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain. The IRGC claimed that it struck the U.S. Fifth Fleet Headquarters at Bahrain’s Salman Port and the Salem Airbase in Kuwait. The IRGC also claimed that it downed a U.S. MQ-9 drone over Bushehr.

Sheikh Isa Air Base, Bahrain

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense says that its armed forces shot down two ballistic missiles and 13 drones that were fired at dawn.

Temporary power outages were reported in both Kuwait and Bahrain.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) urges ship operators to avoid sending ships through the SoH, saying that it could expose seafarers to “unnecessary danger.”

Saudi Arabia’s national shipping carrier Bahri, confirms that its crude carrier Wadiyan was involved in an incident while transiting the SoH on 7 July, but confirms that all crew members were safe and the vessel seaworthy.

Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency says that an Indian oil tanker turned back from the Omani (southern, U.S.-backed) corridor in the SoH. It also says that the IRGC continues order ships to use the Iranian corridor.

Kpler reports that 41 vessels transited the SoH on 7 July.

Israeli warplanes launch three waves of attacks in southern Lebanon, hitting areas around Beit Yahoun, Kunin, and Braachit in the Bint Jbeil district.

Funeral processions for Ali Khamenei take place in Iraq’s Shia shrine cities of Najaf and Karbala.

Khamenei’s casket in Najaf

Iran’s president says U.S. world cup conduct mirrors its foreign policy ‘bullying’

Oil prices jump 5 percent on news of resumed fighting in the region:

Former CENTCOM Commander Kenneth General Mckenzie Jr. argues at a conference that the era of hybrid warfare makes large U.S. bases in the Middle East vulnerable. He says that bases should be decentralized and moved west, to make them less vulnerable to attacks, according to Newsweek.

7 July:

The U.S. launches strikes on Iran in retaliation for Iran’s attacks against three ships in the Strait. CENTCOM reported that it hit more than 80 targets, including Iranian air defense systems, radars and IRGC small boats in southern Iran. CENTCOM says that the attacks are “complete”.

CENTCOM also confirms that in addition to the M/T Al Rekayyat, the Saudi Arabian-flagged M/T Wedyan and Libyan-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity were attacked by Iran in the Strait. Tehran did not claim responsibility for the attacks.

Iran state media reports explosions in Bandar Mahshahr and Bushehr, where it says two military bases were struck. Qeshm Island, Sirik and Bandar Abbas were also hit, according to Al Jazeera. See Al Jazeera footage of U.S. strikes here.

The aftermath of U.S. strikes in Bandar Abbas

The U.S. says that sanctions on Iranian oil exports will be reimposed as of 17 July.

Another tanker transiting the SoH is hit by an unidentified projectile (developing).

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says negotiations on a final deal will not begin if threats continue, after US President Donald Trump warned that Washington will reach an agreement with Tehran or “finish the job”.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the IRGC is using maritime radio to warn ships that “our missiles and drones are ready to ⁠fire at you” if vessels use the U.S. designated southern lane in the SoH.

Ali Khamenei’s body is taken to Qom, the center of Shiite religious education in Iran, for an official prayer and street processions.

Mourners at the Jamkaran Mosque in Qom, Iran

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) global natural gas consumption is expected to fall 0.5 percent, which is equivalent to 20 billion cubic meters (706 billion cubic ft), this year, ⁠mainly because higher prices are curbing demand from power generators and industry due to the Iran War.

Brent crude ticks up one percent on news of the Iranian attack(s) in the SoH.

6 July:

A Qatari-owned liquified natural gas (LNG) tanker, the Al Rekayyat, is hit by a projectile and badly damaged while transiting through the U.S.-backed Omani route. Iranian media claimed the attack saying the tanker was hit after repeated warnings because it was “planning to pass through the Omani route in the Strait of Hormuz with the support of the U.S. Navy.”

Qatari-owned LNG tanker Al Rekayyat

Axios reports that Iran fired at least two missiles at commercial ships transiting the Strait and that a second ship (unidentified) was struck.

Reuters reports that a Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker was damaged off the coast of Oman.

Note: Iran has struck at least three, possibly four, commercial vessels transiting the Strait since the 17 June signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and the U.S. and the establishment a temporary shipping lane along Oman’s coastline in late June.

Windward reports that transit levels through the SoH are down upon news of the latest Iranian strikes:

Trump says “We’re either going to make a deal or we’re going to finish the job. OK. And it won’t be tough to finish the job. I’d rather make a deal, because I don’t want to affect 91 million people.” He also says he is not looking for regime change in Iran: “I went in for one reason, very strongly, that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. I’m not looking for regime change, although this is regime change. The first regime is gone. The second regime is gone. And I think the third regime is more reasonable, but we’ll find out.”

Ali Khamenei’s coffin, along with the coffins bearing four of his slain family members, is paraded through Tehran. Crowds chant “death to America” and “death to Israel.”

Iran’s Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Galibaf says that the U.S.-Iran MoU is “difficult but possible” to enforce.

The Joint Maritime Information Center maintains its SoH threat level at substantial. It also says that the southern (non-Iranian) route is expanded and open.

Windward reports that 36 vessels transited the SoH on 5 July—20 inbound, 16 outbound:

A fleet of approximately eight-to-ten Japanese ships transit through the SoH via the Iran-designated (northern) route. Six of the ships were very large crude carriers (VLCCs) carrying approximately 12 million barrels of oil.

Israeli air strikes target Nabatieh in southern Lebanon killing at least four people.

Reuters reports that the world has absorbed the loss of over a billion barrels of oil supply since the Iran war began, with “surprising ease”, but that it still faces the danger of future price spikes.

Brent Crude (as of 0830 EST):

5 July:

Khamenei’s funeral continues in Iran. Crowds vow to kill Trump. According to media reports, Khamenei’s sons Mosoud, Meysam and Mostafa were seen attending his funeral but supreme leader Mujtaba does not attend.

Translation: Presence of the Leader’s Children at Tehran Prayer Grounds

Iran and Qatar resume trade through their cargo route between Iran’s Dayyer port and Qatar’s al-Ruwais port. Al-Ruwais port is one of the main gateways for Iranian exports to Qatar.

A cargo vessel off Yemen’s Red Sea coast was attacked by unidentified armed assailants, according to the UKMTO:

Media and shipping monitor groups continue to report that some ships are turning around or switching to the Iranian-designated lane in the SoH:

Windward reports sustained, likely IRGC-affiliated, small-craft presence in the SoH:

Iranian Brigadier-General Mohammad Akraminia says that Iran’s army is using the ceasefire period to strengthen its combat capabilities.

Al Jazeera reports that Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, held separate meetings in Tehran with delegations from Hamas and Hezbollah before Khamenei’s funeral.

Israel’s Transportation Minister Miri Regev confirms in an interview that Israel sent an Iron Dome missile defense system to the U.A.E. during the Iran War.

Al Jazeera English publishes the following summary of the latest round of talks between the U.S. and Iran:

Israeli forces launch air strikes on Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

OPEC+, in its fifth production increase in as many months, says it will boost production by 188,000 barrels per day.

Bandar Abbas International Airport in southern Iran resumes commercial flights after a four-month suspension.

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4 July:

Trump says Iran wants to “settle” with the U.S. and that “We gave them a week off for a funeral because we’re nice…”

Crowds gather at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla religious complex for Khamenei’s funeral ceremony.

Bloomberg reports that over the past few days, eight ships transiting the Strait made sudden u-turns, with some switching to the Iranian designated lane. Between June 30 and July 1, 65 ships crossed along the Omani side, with 59 of them being supported by the US, data from the Joint Maritime Information Center show.

The NYT reports that “from the weeks and days leading to [Ayatollah Khamenei’s] funeral…senior Iranian officials and prominent political figures fought openly and viciously over negotiations with the United States.”

Bloomberg reports that Iran’s ambassador to Beijing said China and other friendly nations will be granted “special considerations” when Tehran determines the level and nature of service fees charged to ships using the Strait of Hormuz.

Oman agrees to work with France and the UK to ensure safe navigation in the Gulf, France says it has deployed mine countermeasures to the Middle East.

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3 July:

A seven day funeral for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei begins in Iran. Millions of people are expected to attend in Tehran.

Khamenei’s coffin is draped in a red flag symbolizing the sacrifice of Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, a revered figure in Shia Islam who was killed in the 7th century in the Battle of Karbala.

IRGC leader Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi is seen for the first time since the start of the war at Khamenei’s funeral.

Iran’s military chief, Major-General Amir Hatami pledges to “avenge the blood of the martyred leader [Khamenei]”.

Ghalibaf warns that Iran will respond if the U.S. and Israel breach the ceasefire, saying “We strongly demand full implementation of the agreements, and if the U.S. and the Zionist regime fail to fulfill their commitments, Iran will resume proportionate actions…”

U.S. media reports that U.S. officials believed that Israel was planning to assassinate Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Mohammad Ghalibaf while they were engaged in negotiations.

Israel says that it struck “10 Hezbollah infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon” despite an ongoing ceasefire.

Kpler reports that recent traffic through the Strait has stabilized within a 30 to 60 crossing per day range.

Newly released satellite imagery shows the extent of damage at Iran’s military and nuclear facilities at Esfahan and Bushehr, according to the BBC.

Iran is exploring oil sales to Japan, according to Reuters.

2 July:

Pakistan and Qatar confirm that “positive progress” was made during indirect talks between Iranian and U.S. delegates in Doha.

Iran’s military headquarters warns that all oil tankers moving through the SoH must use Iran’s approved routes or face a “forceful response.” It also says US interference in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with a “swift and decisive” action.

Al Jazeera provides the following fact sheet of Iran’s frozen assets:

Oil falls to a four month low on signs of positive diplomatic progress.

1 July:

Trump says that the U.S. and Iran are “…getting along very well” and that Iran has “come a long way.”

Meetings in Doha with Qatari and Pakistani officials conclude with no direct talks between Iranian and U.S. officials. Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani meets with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Separately, technical talks begin in Qatar with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi heading Iran’s technical team.

J.D. Vance says that oil traffic in the SoH has “reached its pre-war height” and negotiations with Iran are going “very well.”

Holding a meeting with Mideast nations in Bahrain, CENTCOM says that “leaders underscored their shared commitment to the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.”

French shipping company CMA CGM says that it will take several months for the shipping situation in the Strait to normalize.

Six members of the Kurdish Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) are killed in fighting with IRGC forces near the village of Qazqapan, three kilometers from the Iranian city of Pirashahr.

The U.S. strategic petroleum reserve is reduced to 325.7 million barrels, the lowest level since 1983.

Windward reports that 43 vessels transited through the SoH on 1 July, 24 inbound and 19 outbound.

Reuters reports that Iran is determined to win international recognition of its control over the SoH after the 60-day MoU expires.

Al Jazeera provides the following summary of the talks in Doha:

The International Transport Workers’ Federation union and the Joint Negotiating Group, an umbrella organization representing shipping owners, continues to classify the SoH as a war-zone, saying “”This decision recognizes the continuing and significant risk of life and the rapidly evolving situation in the area.”

Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Ghalibaf says that Iran has exported more that 40 million barrels of oil since the lifting of the U.S. blockade on Iran. He also says that “Uranium enrichment is our legitimate and inalienable right.”

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