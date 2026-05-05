American Vets in Defense of Democracy

American Vets in Defense of Democracy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TannyHead's avatar
TannyHead
16h

Hegseth writes, "Hegseth stressed that the operation was defensive and would be temporary in duration. “We are not looking for a fight....."

Why not?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Shawn Howard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture