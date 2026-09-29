AVDD is producing this roundup of news stories and analysis related to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and wider region until it abates. If you find the SITREP informative, please share, subscribe and consider a monetary contribution to our Substack. We appreciate any feedback—thank you for your support! Stay in the fight to defend our democracy!

Key Judgement: Economic coercion and control of maritime access define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) remains well below pre-war levels but has risen substantially, causing some to assess that Iran is losing its ability to exercise significant control over shipping through the Strait. The U.S. and Iran remain at a diplomatic impasse despite recent attempts to revive negotiations.

Supporting Assessment: Military activity between the U.S. and Iran continues to be subdued, with no reported U.S. attacks on Iranian assets since 8 Sept and no U.S. attacks on Iranian territory since 1 Sept. Two vessels have been struck by unknown projectiles in the SoH in the past week. Saudi Arabia has partially resumed shipments of crude through its East-West Pipeline to its Red Sea port at Yanbu, but it is estimated that it will take a month before the pipeline reaches full capacity. Military chiefs from Pakistan, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, members of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, recently met in Riyadh to discuss the Houthi threat as the Houthis continue to target Saudi locations with missiles and drones.

29 Key Reporting:

The NYT reports that oil exports from the Middle East have risen sharply this month with an average of 10 million bpd passing through the SoH in September, according to Kpler, and an additional six million bpd through pipelines and ports that bypass the Strait.

Qatari mediators continue shuttle diplomacy between the U.S. and Iran over a revised proposal to reopen the SoH, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying Tehran expects a formal U.S. response to the proposal.

An IRGC spokesperson denied recent assertions that Iran has lost most of its leverage over the SoH.

Iraqi Airways plans to resume flights to Iran in October after obtaining a special exemption.

U.S. forces are set to pull out from their last bases in Iraq.

Iran’s rial falls to a new low at 2.5 million rials to one U.S. dollar.

Brent crude falls on reports that greater amounts of hydrocarbons are transiting the SoH:

28 September:

Trump denies reports that he offered to give Iran sanctions relief and free Iranian funds on the condition that Iran showed “concrete progress” on the nuclear issue.

The WSJ reports that Iran’s ability to choke off oil flowing through the SoH is “breaking down” with crude exports from major Middle East producers rising to almost 13 million bpd, the highest total since the war began.

CENTCOM commander Gen. Brad Cooper says U.S. forces have now assisted 2,000 vessel transits carrying more than 1 billion barrels of oil through the Strait in recent months.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan meet in Washington to discuss Iran, Yemen and maritime security in the SoH and Bab el-Mandeb amid escalating Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf says that no infrastructure in the region will be safe if Iran’s security is not guaranteed.

UKMTO reports that a vessel transiting the SoH was struck by an unknown projectile:

U.S. and Iranian officials hold separate talks with mediators in a renewed effort to end hostilities, reportedly on an amended version of Iran’s seven-day proposal which Iran presented on the sidelines of the UNGA meeting in New York. A U.S. official tells Al Jazeera that talks were “positive and constructive” but no deal was possible until Iran’s nuclear issues are addressed.

27 September:

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that an alleged bomb plot at a UK airbase involved a “foreign actor.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that the SoH is open, with almost as much oil flowing through as there was before the war.

The IRGC says that it captured a U.S. autonomous underwater vehicle in the SoH.

Saudi Arabia resumes oil loading at its Red Sea Yanbu port after resuming operations on its East-West pipeline which was attacked with drones launched from Iraq on 10 Sept. Kpler estimates that the pipeline’s current throughput is 2.6 million bpd, but the pipeline could reach 5.5 million bpd within a month.

Ayatollah Mohsen Heidari Alekasir tells the Qatari-owned Al Araby news that Mojaba Khamenei was pulled from rubble during the early phase of the war, and was injured prior to the out break of the war. Khamenei remains in hiding because of the security risks associated with any public appearance.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the weekend to discuss bilateral relations.

Eight U.S. Marines were wounded in September when the nonmilitary vessel that they were on was hit by an Iranian cruise missile.

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26 September:

President Trump says that he’s rejected the latest Iranian peace proposal to reopen the SoH.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian tells Al Jazeera that Iran no longer trusts negotiating with the United States after previous rounds of talks were followed by attack and sanctions, saying, “We don’t need a regional policeman.”

Iraq’s prime minister calls for exemptions from U.S. sanctions on Iranian airlines and companies that do business with them.

Saudi Arabia says that its air defenses intercepted a missile headed towards Khamis Mushait after an earlier announcement it had intercepted two drones headed towards Riyadh.

In a speech to the UN that did not mention the U.S. directly, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng says that sovereignty of the Gulf countries should be respected.

25 September:

Bloomberg reports that U.S. and Iranian officials on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York, were exploring a deal where Iran would open the SoH within seven days if the U.S. would lift its naval blockade on Iran, release Iranian financial assets and waive sanctions on Iranian oil sales. Qatari officials were reportedly mediating the talks.

Reuters reports that President Trump warned Chinese President Xi Jinping against providing support to Iran during recent talks in Washington and that China gave assurances that China would not do so.

In an interview with CBS News, Pezeshkian says that Iran would allow UN inspectors back in the country.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al Thani hosts Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at his residence in New York for discussions on the U.S.-Israel war on Iran.

CNBC, citing data from Kpler, reports that Saudi Arabia is exporting 6 million barrels per day of crude oil in September, equivalent to the kingdom’s monthly average of 2025.

Pakistan’s Chief of Defense Forces Asem Munir, Saudi Chief of General Staff Fayyad al-Ruwaili, and Turkish Chief of General Staff Selcuk Bayraktaroglu meet in Riyadh to discuss “the threats facing Saudi Arabia”. The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement members discussed “enhancing intelligence sharing, military coordination, and capability integration”, according to the Pakistani army.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi meets with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi to discuss regional tensions and the SoH.

The UAE halts flight operated by Iranian airlines, joining the U.S. sanctions against Iranian air carriers.

Iraq’s Erbil and Sulaymaniyah and Najaf airports suspend flights to Iran. Closing the last major Iraqi airports with service to Iran.

Turkiye’s prime minister says that the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement could turn into a broader pact “for the Muslim world” that would include Iran.

The WSJ, citing figures from S&P Global Energy CERA, reports that global crude-oil supplies remain reduced by 27%, refined product supplies by 21% and liquefied-natural-gas supplies by 16%.

24 September:

Saudi Arabia says its air defenses intercepted and destroyed six ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development expects growth in economies where it invests, mainly in Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and sub-Saharin Africa to slow to 2.5 percent.

23 September:

Iran says it has conveyed conditions, including an end to the war on all fronts, to the U.S. through Qatari mediators.

A senior Iranian official tells Reuters that Tehran was reviewing Washington’s response to its peace proposals, which prioritize lifting the U.S. naval blockade.

Speaking at UNGA, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says that Iran will defend against “cowardly” attacks while saying that the door is open for negotiations.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff says he had “lengthy talks” with the Iranian delegation on the sidelines of UNGA.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright says that a U.S. ban on diesel exports would not work, and could push up jet fuel prices.

The WSJ reports that Tehran has acquired material for its drone and ballistic-missile programs, including GPS tracking devices, electric motors and aircraft engine parts, though an airbridge with China that ferried “thousands of shipments to Iran’s defence ministry and Iranian companies.”

Iran’s deputy oil minister says that half of the production capacity of Iran’s South Pars liquified natural gas facility is back online after an Israeli airstrike shut it down in March.

Iran cancels flights to Iraq and Oman because of pressure from international sanctions.

AP reports that Iranian advisors played a large role in recent Houthi advances along the Red Sea coast. According to a Houthi official quoted in the article, Iranian advisors were “present at all levels” including tactical maneuvers and working with front-line commanders.

22 September:

Trump threatens to “annihilate” Iran during a speech to the United Nations General Assembly. On the sidelines of the conference he says, “I think a settlement is going to be reached…”

The U.S. and Iran engage in hours of indirect talks through mediators on the sidelines of UNGA, but accounts differ over whether officials from the two countries met directly.

Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura port records its busiest loading day since the war, according to Kpler,

Kpler also reports that oil exports through the SoH reached a seven day average of 13.2 million bpd, compared with a previous average of around 17 million bpd.

21 September:

Key Judgement: Economic coercion and control of maritime access define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) remains well below pre-war levels amid renewed attacks on shipping, while Iran and the Iran-backed Houthis are increasingly threatening energy exports through both the SoH and Red Sea. The conflict in Yemen continues to escalate, further threatening regional hydrocarbon exports.

Supporting Assessment: Military activity between the U.S. and Iran has been relatively subdued, with no significant reported U.S. kinetic activity in approximately a week. However, Iran continues to target commercial vessels transiting the SoH, while rhetoric on both sides increasingly points to the possibility of renewed hostilities. Saudi Arabia is pushing more of its crude through the SoH following the recent Houthi attack on its East-West Pipeline to Yanbu, while record costs to charter oil tankers are further increasing the economic costs of disrupted maritime access. Pakistan reportedly negotiated safe passage with Iranian authorities for a vessel carrying liquefied natural gas through the SoH, highlighting Iran’s capability to selectively control access to the Strait.

Key Reporting:

The Iranian military says it believes the U.S. is planning to resume strikes against Iran and promises to retaliate “without limitations” in the event of an attack.

UKMTO assesses that independent tracking shows far fewer vessels transiting the SoH than the U.S. military has reported.

UKMTO reports that two vessels were struck by unknown projectiles in the SoH:

The IRGC claims that it destroyed a U.S. MQ-1 drone over the SoH.

Reuters, citing data from Kpler, reports that visible traffic through the SoH over the weekend was low, with only 17 vessels transiting, compared with 37 a week earlier. Kpler data also indicates that Saudi Arabia has increased crude exports through the SoH following the recent attack on its East-West Pipeline, with no visible oil loadings from Yanbu since 16 September.

The Washington Post, in a story about the current state of the Iranian economy, says that Iran is suffering from gasoline and electricity shortages and inflation above 80 percent. Yet, so far, there is little sign that the “financial pain is translating into pressure on Iran’s leadership sufficient to force a return to talks to end the war.”

Bloomberg reports that Pakistan has negotiated with Iran to secure safe passage through the SoH for a liquefied natural gas shipment from Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility. According to the report: “Import-dependent Pakistan, badly hit by the upheaval in the Gulf, has been leveraging its relationship with Iran to receive several cargos since strikes began in late February, rushing to prevent rolling blackouts.”

Bloomberg Opinion columnist Javier Blas argues that record tanker rates are increasingly widening the gap between benchmark oil prices and the delivered cost of crude, as refiners face sharply higher freight costs and increasingly source barrels farther from the Persian Gulf. Blas notes that the cost of chartering a very large crude carrier (VLCC) from the Persian Gulf to Asia has risen to a record $1.1 million per day, pushing freight costs above $22 per barrel, compared with roughly $2 per barrel a year ago.

Reuters reports that Gulf producers are increasingly using a “shuttle” system to move oil through the SoH, with tankers transiting the strait and transferring cargo to larger vessels anchored off Oman for onward delivery. According to Kpler, oil exports through the SoH have averaged about 6.5 million bpd so far in September—the highest level since the brief increase following the June ceasefire.

The WSJ reports that Qatar could restore normal operations at parts of its liquified natural gas (LNG) facilities within weeks of a SoH reopening, even though Iranian attacks knocked out 17 percent of its Ras Laffan facility, the world’s largest LNG export hub. Fully restoring the facility could take as long as three years.

Iranian legislators submit a bill to parliament seeking Iranian withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Fighting between the Houthis and Yemeni government forces continues in Yemen around the mountains overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb. According to Reuters, the Houthis are now attempting to seize the Kahboub Mountains in Taiz and Lahj, strategic heights separating their newly captured Red Sea territory from government-held southern Yemen. Yemeni military sources assess that taking the heights would help the Houthis secure the rear of their positions around Bab el-Mandeb and open additional fronts.

Reuters also reports that Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi asked Trump for U.S. military assistance during a recent call, but Trump made no direct commitment. Reuters separately reports that the administration had prepared strikes against the Houthis on 20 September before Trump called them off at the last minute; Reuters could not independently verify that account.

20 September:

President Trump says that he is in “deciding mode” and that all options are on the table with Iran, from “wiping Iran out, letting them rot economically or making a deal.”

In addition to Trump’s statements above, a 19 Sept. State Department security alert to all U.S. citizens in the Middle East and Trump’s decision the next day to cut short a weekend visit to Camp David without official explanation fuel speculation that the U.S. is planning additional attacks on Iran.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezai lays out Iran’s latest conditions to end the war with the U.S., which include:

An end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon.

The release of Iran’s frozen funds.

An end to the naval blockade on Iranian ports.

An end to U.S. interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

An end to U.S. cooperation with “the opponents of our revolution.”

An end to all U.S. attacks on Iranian territory.

Iran’s military headquarters warns Middle Eastern nations that they’ll be “considered complicit” if the U.S. resumes military strikes on Iran from their countries.

Iran’s Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says that the SoH will remain closed until the U.S. fulfills its commitments.

Yemen’s government forces continue fighting the Houthis in Taiz province.

A senior Houthi official warns countries against joining Saudi Arabia in Yemen’s revived civil war, saying that the Houthis had assured the Trump administration that it won’t attack U.S. vessels in the Red Sea. Fighting between the Houthis and government forces continues in Yemen’s Taiz province.

19 September:

Saudi authorities say they intercepted a missile that the Houthis launched toward Riyadh. Saudi authorities also say they thwarted Houthi attacks targeting Baish, Taif, Farasan, and Yanbu. The Houthis claim an attack against Saudi Arabia’s port at Yanbu using ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones (unconfirmed).

A spokesperson for Iran’s Interior Ministry says diplomatic efforts “to resolve issues” on a memorandum of understanding with the United States are ongoing, adding that “rising prices are causing concern for the people.”

The Houthis say that Saudi Arabia has carried out 26 strikes against Houthi targets in the past 24 hours.

18 September:

Key Judgement: Economic coercion and control of maritime access define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) remains well below pre-war levels amid renewed attacks on shipping, while Iran and the Iran-backed Houthis are increasingly threatening energy exports through both the SoH and Red Sea. The conflict in Yemen continues to escalate, further threatening regional hydrocarbon exports. The 10 September attack on Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline—its principal bypass to the SoH—is causing mounting pressure on global energy markets and highlighting the vulnerability of alternate export routes.

Supporting Assessment: The 10 September drone attack against Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline may have caused more damage than initially assessed, with repair timelines ranging from several weeks to up to two months. The disruption of Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline, dwindling global oil reserves and growing Chinese demand could place additional upward pressure on global oil prices. A recent Houthi drone launch reportedly targeting Mecca in Saudi Arabia again highlights the Kingdom’s vulnerability to asymmetric attacks, with Pakistan calling for activation of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement.

Reporting:

UKMTO reports that a tanker was hit by an unknown projectile in the SoH.

President Trump extends U.S. sanctions on Iran by five years, replacing their 2026 expiration date with 2031.

Saudi Arabia is increasingly rerouting crude exports through the Strait of Hormuz following the disruption of its East-West Pipeline. Reuters reports that Aramco has sold roughly 60 million barrels for September and October from Ras Tanura for transit through the SoH and subsequent ship-to-ship transfers off Sohar, Oman.

Italy says it will deploy warships to protect shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians participate in a pro-government rally in Tehran.

Several Iranian women ran without headscarves during a 10-kilometer road race at Velayat Park in Tehran, openly defying the country’s compulsory hijab laws. The Tehran prosecutor’s office announced a judicial case against the event organizers and those responsible, citing a failure to observe legal and religious standards.

Source: Iran International

17 September:

Trump tells Axios that he is weighing further military action against Iran saying, “I have a big decision coming up. Do I want to go in and annihilate them [the Iranian regime] or do I not? It’s a big decision. Anything could happen with me.” Trump is planning on meeting with GCC members on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York next week.

The IRGC claimed responsibility for striking the Togo-flagged tanker Trend, alleging that it attempted an “illegal” transit of the SoH.

Saudi Arabia and the Houthis continue exchanging strikes as fighting intensifies along Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

Preliminary Kpler data cited by Reuters indicate that only four commodity vessels transited the SoH on 17 September, compared with a 10-day average of 16. Three LNG carriers also reappeared outside the Strait after several days with their AIS transponders disabled, while Kpler identified an apparent ship-to-ship transfer involving a QatarEnergy-linked vessel off Oman.

According to a Fox News poll 60 percent of U.S. voters think the decision to launch a war with Iran was wrong and 71 percent believe that the Trump administration lacks a clear strategy for ending the war.

A UN-backed fact-finding mission says there are “reasonable grounds” to believe U.S. forces were responsible for strikes in Minab and Lamerd that constituted war crimes, including the Minab school strike that reportedly killed 168 civilians, mostly children. The U.S. has not accepted responsibility for either attack.

Pakistan’s Defense Minister says that the time has come to implement the Mecca agreement with Saudi Arabia and Turkiye due to recent Houthi attacks. Saudi Arabia apparently has not yet formally requested assistance under the pact.

Reuters reports that China privately asked Tehran to help rein in the Houthis after an appeal to Beijing by Saudi Arabia.

16 September:

Trump says that the U.S. is hopefully nearing the end of the war and that he has spoken “directly” with the Iranian side, without giving additional details.

Saudi Arabia claims that it intercepted a Houthis-launched drone that was headed toward Mecca. A Houthis issue a statement saying that the Saudi claim was a “nauseating lie.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meets with his counterpart, Wang Yi in Beijing. Following the talks, Yi says that China is willing to “safeguard” Iran’s interests.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meets with his counterpart, Wang Yi in Beijing.

UKMTO reports that a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile near Khasab, Oman:

A Washington Post article argues that damage to Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline, increased Chinese demand and global oil reserve draw downs will result in “huge jumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel” in the U.S. One analyst assessed that it could take one to two months to bring Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline back on line after a recent drone attack. The article also says an additional pumping station on the pipeline was also damaged in an attack. The article also notes that a third oil facility in Saudi Arabia, an Aramco bulk plant in Abha, also appeared to have been damaged.

Unnamed sources tell Reuters that American officials met representatives of Yemen’s Houthis in Oman recently. Reportedly the Houthi officials said that they were committed to a 2025 ceasefire with the U.S., would not target American, Israeli or any other commercial vessels, except those belonging to Saudi Arabia.

The Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) says it intercepted an Iranian drone near the Darashakran subdistrict north of Irbil, Iraq.

The IRGC claims that it shot down a U.S. MQ-9 drone over Iranian airspace.

Preliminary shipping data cited by Reuters indicates that recent shipping through the SoH fell well below the 10-day average of 18.

The WSJ reports that Iran’s overland trade is stalling due to “bureaucratic hurdles and costs”.

Iranian carrier Mahan Air says it is suspending flights to Oman and Turkey. The U.S. recently announced sanctions against companies it said were supporting Mahan.

15 September:

The Houthi foreign ministry says that navigation through the Bab el Mandeb is still safe and blames Saudi Arabia for trying to “mislead the international community” about the waterway.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman travels to Cairo to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The two leaders call for increased coordination amid the escalating conflict in Yemen and emphasize the need to ensure freedom and security of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb and the Red Sea.

The IRGC claims to have shot down two U.S. MQ-1s near the SoH.

Britain, the United States and the Netherlands issue a joint cybersecurity advisory detailing spyware they say is used by Iranian state-linked actors to target dissidents, activists and journalists.

The WSJ reports the U.S. military fired up to 70 or more of its high-end air defense interceptors to counter about 20 Iranian launched ballistic missiles during an Iranian attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.

The WSJ reports that 6 months after being attacked by Iran, Amazon Web Services facilities in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain are still mostly offline, with the company telling clients to move their data to other regions while it repairs the sites.

14 September:

Key Judgement: Economic coercion and control of maritime access define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) remains well below pre-war levels amid renewed attacks on shipping, while Iran and its Houthi allies are increasingly able to threaten energy exports through both the SoH and Red Sea. The 10 September attack on Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline—its principal bypass to the SoH—is causing mounting pressure on global energy markets and highlighting the vulnerability of alternate export routes.

Supporting Assessment: The 10 September drone attack against Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline may have taken the pipeline out of service for several weeks, while Houthi territorial gains along Yemen’s Red Sea coast and on nearby islands have improved the group’s ability to threaten shipping around the Bab el-Mandeb. The combined disruptions are producing increasingly measurable effects on global energy markets: the IEA now projects global oil supply will decline by 5.7 million BPD in 2026, compared with 4.3 million BPD last month, while projected demand destruction has increased from 1.6 to 2.5 million BPD. Meanwhile, the postponement of planned GCC-Iranian talks in Oman over reopening the SoH suggests significant disagreements remain over the terms of any arrangement.

Reporting:

The Houthis claim to have launched a large-scale ballistic missile and drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait. A military spokesman for the Houthi military said that the attacks were in response to more than 300 Saudi air attacks on Yemeni governorates over the past five days.

The Houthis capture more Islands in the southern Red Sea, including Hanish Island, giving them greater control of the terrain around the Bab el-Mandeb.

The East-West Pipeline remained offline following multiple drone attacks that caused significant fire damage to at least one pumping station. The pipline may be out for “weeks” according to an officials who spoke with the Associated Press.

Note: Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline accounts for roughly 4% of global oil supplies.

UKMTO reports an attack on a vessel struck by an unknown projectile in the SoH:

The U.S. military destroys two Iranian small boats near Larak Island that were attempting to capture a U.S. naval drone, according to Axios.

According to the same Axios article, a U.S. official says that the U.S. military and Gulf countries have started conducting daytime transfers of tankers through the SoH, with Saudi Arabia significantly increasing the number of oil tankers that it sends through the Strait. U.S. officials also expanded the mine-cleared parts of the Strait’s middle shipping lane, with an average of 40 ships carrying 14 million barrels of oil through the Strait daily.

A report by the Pentagon inspector general reveals that the U.S. lost dozens of aircraft during the war, including at least 30 MQ-9 Reaper drones, and that hundreds of buildings or structures used by the U.S. in the region were damaged or destroyed. The report also says that Iranian attacks caused about $184 million in damage to U.S. diplomatic facilities and resulted in “strategic inventory shortfalls” of U.S. weapons systems. The report concluded that the war cost $33.4 through June 30.

A meeting between Iran and the Gulf states in Oman to discuss negotiations aimed at reopening the SoH is cancelled, according to Oman’s Foreign Ministry “in the interest of consensus.” Iran says the postponement was at the request of Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain says that transit through the SoH ‘must be without fees’, and that any proposal on navigation on the Strait must involve the GCC. It also says that it will not participate in the (now cancelled) meeting in Oman to discuss negotiations to open the SoH.

Iran updates its blacklist of commercial ships that it claims violated its protocols for opening the SoH from 56 to 77, saying any ship on the list would face “restrictions on future passages including fines, detention, or confiscation.”

Iran seizes the property of 240 people accused of affiliations with Israel and other “hostile countries” according to state broadcaster IRIB.

Iran claims to have intercepted and destroyed an MQ-1 drone flying over the SoH.

Preliminary ship-tracking data shows vessel transits through the SoH falling to single digits over the weekend, well below the 10-day average, according to AlJazeera.

The U.S. Justice Department sayst that several companies used crypto exchange Binance to relay payments for black-market Iranian oil from Chinese buyers as part of a scheme to finance Iranian’s military in violation of sanctions. Prosecutors said in total around $1.5 billion was sent to Iran through a series of interrelated digital wallets.

The Treasury Department identifies Russia’s second-largest financial institution, VTB Bank, as a key financial node for Iran’s Islamic Republic and places additional sanctions on the bank.

Latvia’s airBaltic files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due in part to higher jet fuel prices.

Brent crude rises on the heels of the Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline:

13 September:

Trump says “We’ll ultimately get out (of Iran) unless we decide to stay and keep the oil like Venezuala.”

Trump urges Ukraine to stop targeting Russian oil refineries, saying the attacks are driving up diesel prices and “hurting the world”.

Two sailors are missing and 23 rescued following an attack on the Panama-flagged El Gaia, which was targeted 1.3 nautical miles (2.4km) north of the Musandam peninsula.

The New York Times reports that a “fringe hard-line faction”, led by hardline cleric Hossein Taeb took advantage of the absence of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, to strike commercial ships in early July in order to sabotage the recently signed MoU. The incident led to “some of the most volatile political confrontations within Iran’s leadership in memory”.

ISW assesses that Yemeni government-aligned forces are reportedly repelling Houthi attempts to advance on several fronts in southwestern Yemen:

Bloomberg reports that Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the BRICs summit in India, and discussed ways to ease tensions, promote deescalation and strengthen regional stability.

AFP reports that trade between Iran and Dubai continues, with wholesalers using workarounds such as Omani ports.

Iraq authorities claim to have located the site and confiscated equipment used in an attack that shut down Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline and were sharing intelligence with Saudi officials.

An Iranian commercial vessel is struck in the SoH near Qeshm Island, killing one crewmember. Iran blames the U.S. for the attack.

12 September:

Trump says that the war will end after the mid-term elections and that, “When it happens, oil prices will come tumbling down.” When asked about the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz he says that everything “will work out just fine.”

A vessel was struck by an unknown projectile in the SoH, according to UKMTO:

TankerTrackers assess that its 60-day average of barrels of oil moving through the Strait at 7.85 million per day, according to The Washington Post in an article exploring the discrepancy between Trump administration’s claims and shipping tracking firms’ analysis of how much oil is currently transiting through the SoH.

The U.S. asks tankers traveling through the SoH to sail only at specific times to guarantee military protection after Iran steps up attacks on shipping, according to the Financial Times.

China offers to mediate to achieve “peace and stability in the Middle East and Gulf region”, according to President Xi Jinping.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says that Iranian security forces killed four people accused of planning a terrorist operation in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Iraq’s Parliamentary Speaker Haybat al-Halbousi says that the use of Iraqi territory to carry out attacks against Saudi Arabia is “unacceptable.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi announces an investigation into the Maysan operational command, following the attack against Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, which originated from Iraq. Iraq also reportedly closed the Shalmacheh border crossing as a precautionary measure following the attack.

The WSJ reports that “Chinese entities” gave Tehran high-resolution satellite images of a U.S. base in Jordan that allowed Iran to carry out an attack in July that killed three U.S. service members.

The WSJ also reports that Iran used American-developed AI models to target U.S. Navy ships in the Middle East.

China raises the price of gasoline and diesel fuel due to recent changes in crude oil prices. The Chinese government last raised fuel prices on 11 Aug.

11 September:

After taking the southwestern port city of Mocha, the Houthi’s take Dhubab, then Murad and move to take over Yemen’s entire Red Sea coastline, giving them a greater ability to attack shipping there.

The Houthi capture Mayun Island at the entrance to the Red Sea.

Israeli forces withdraw from the Ali al-Taher heights in Lebanon.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) releases its monthly Oil Market Report projecting a worsening global oil supply drop at 5.7 million BPD, a decline of 6 percent. Last month’s report put the global oil supply drop at 4.3 million BPD, a decline of 4 percent. The agency assessed global demand destruction at 2.5 million BPD., in comparison with last month’s 1.6 million BPD.

Reuters reports that the cost of shipping oil in the largest tankers hit record highs following the recent spike of attacks on shipping in the SoH.

U.S. diesel prices top $6 a gallon for the first time ever.

Reuters reports that the lightning Houthi advance down Yemen’s Red Sea coast came with direct guidance from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, with Iran telling the Houthis the week prior to escalate their attacks on Saudi Arabia. The Yemeni government believed that the effort was being directed by Abdolreza Shahlaei, a top Revolutionary Guard commander. The Guards were still able to move weapons and personnel in and out of Yemen, despite an aerial and maritime blockade.

Numerous press outlets report that Gulf foreign ministers plan to meet their Iranian counterparts on 14 Sept. in a push by Oman and Iran to secure buy-in for a temporary deal to manage shipping through the SoH.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Iran has resumed its production of ballistic missiles using stockpiled components and working in underground facilities, according to officials from the U.S. and Middle East.

The Khojir military complex is a major ballistic missile production and development center southeast of Tehran.

10 September:

Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline is struck by several drones that were launched from Iraq, forcing Saudi authorities to shut down the pipeline. The pipeline served as Saudi’s principal bypass to the SoH. Normally carried approx. 1.5-2 million BPD of crude, with the Hormuz disruption the Saudis were reportedly surging approximately 7 million BPD through it. Yemen has been an expanding second-front in the war since the Houthis declared a naval blockade and started targeting Saudi shipping in the Red Sea last July.

The Houthis capture ak-Makha (Mocha), placing them in a greater position to target shipping in the Bab el-Mandeb.

MBS asks Trump for direct U.S. military strikes against the Houthis during two calls as Houthi forces advance along Yemen’s Red Sea coast. Trump declines, offering intelligence and targeting support instead, according to Axios.

Saudi Arabia launches 40 airstrikes in several districts in Yemen, including Taiz, Hodeidah, al-Jawf and Marib.

UKMTO reports that a vessel was hit by projectiles off the coast of Oman.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir discuss ways to restore diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the war on all fronts.

Pakistan’s foreign minister says that the Mecca Alliance is defense and that there are no plans for expansion at the moment.

9 September:

Key Judgement: Economic coercion and control of maritime access increasingly define the campaign’s principal lines of operation, but the military and economic campaigns are increasingly converging. Iran’s more aggressive attacks may reflect growing pressure from the U.S. blockade and enhanced sanctions. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) appears to have declined amid renewed fighting, while mounting evidence indicates that the U.S. blockade and sanctions are taking a growing toll on Iran’s battered economy. Intensifying Houthi attacks against southern Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure threaten further regional escalation.

Supporting Assessment: Fighting has escalated significantly over the past several days as Iran has attacked U.S. warships, possibly with an advanced missile, and launched a major ballistic missile attack against an airbase in Jordan. Iran also appears to be expanding the geographic scope of its attacks on commercial shipping into the wider Gulf and Gulf of Oman. The U.S., in turn, has struck at least eight Iranian oil tankers since 5 September in retaliation for Iranian attacks on U.S. naval vessels. The widening exchange risks creating an escalatory cycle in which military retaliation increasingly spreads across the wider Gulf, potentially approaching the geographic scope and intensity seen during the initial phase of the war.

Reporting:

Trump says that the war will end and oil prices will decline immediately after the U.S. mid-term elections.

The IRGC claims that it attacked two U.S. vessels and eight oil tankers attempting to transit what it described as a “prohibited and unsafe” area of the SoH. Independent reporting has yet to confirm that the vessels were struck or damaged. CENTCOM denied that any U.S. warship was struck.

A maritime security source reported a liquefied natural gas tanker was damaged in the Emirati port of Khor Fakkan, though it was unclear who was responsible.

Qatar’s Interior Ministry says that civil defense crews have controlled a fire on a naval vessel at Al Wakrah port, with no injuries reported.

UKMTO reports several possible attacks in the Northern Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman:

Al Jazeera reports that medicine shortages are growing in Iran due to U.S. sanctions and naval blockade.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) passed a resolution reporting Iran to the UN Security Council for failing to comply with its nuclear non-proliferation commitments.

A senior U.S. military officer tells the Epoch Times that a U.S. base at Bahrain suffered severe damage due to Iranian attacks during recent months of fighting.

CBS News reports that multiple U.S. military aircraft were damaged in the attack on Jordan’s Muwaffaq Salti airbase on 9 Sept.

Reuters reports that significant uncertainty remains over the volume of oil transiting the SoH, with Kpler estimating August crude flows at approximately 4.3 million b/d and roughly 6 million b/d on 31 August—far below U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright’s claim that more than 17 million barrels transited the Strait that day. Reuters notes that extensive “dark” shipping and potentially differing methodologies—including the possible inclusion of UAE exports through Fujairah that bypass the Strait—make the discrepancy difficult to resolve.

Rystad estimates Hormuz oil flows have fallen below 2 million b/d since the renewed fighting began Aug. 30, compared with roughly 8–9 million b/d during the preceding week, according to Reuters.

ENOC director Paul Bradshaw says that getting an oil cargo through Hormuz can now cost $10–20 million, with war-risk premiums reaching as much as 10% of cargo value and cargo insurance as high as another 5–6%. Some market participants are apparently sailing without insurance, while the number of shipowners willing to enter the area remains limited, according to Reuters.

Brent crude is hovering around $100 per barrel on news of increased fighting in the region:

8 September:

The U.S. strikes five Iranian oil tankers in retaliation for another Iranian attempt to strike U.S. Navy warships. Iranian media says its tankers were hit off the coast of Kharg Island and Jask.

Iran launches a large missile strike on Jordan in retaliation for U.S. attacks on Iranian oil tankers. Jordanian officials say they intercepted 18 Iranian missiles, with two falling in unpopulated areas. The IRGC states that it was attacking al-Azraq base (Muwaffiq Salti Airbase) in Azraq, Zarqa province, which hosts significant United States military personnel, support aircraft, and advanced fighter jets (such as F-15s, F-16s, and F-35s).

The IRGC urges crews to leave oil tankers in Kuwait and Bahrain, warning it would target ships in the area.

UKMTO reports a possible attack on a merchant vessel in the SoH:

Yemen’s Tehran-backed Houthis attack energy facilities and cities in Saudi Arabia, wounding more than 70 and putting some Saudi energy facilities in the south offline. The attacks struck a Saudi airbase in the southern city of Khamis Mushait, and targets belonging to Saudi Arabia’s state oil company in nearby Abha, Najran and Jazan, a major Red Sea port.

Iran’s state news agency announces that Iran has captured an un-crewed U.S. undersea drone known as the Dive-LD. U.S. Central Command said the drone was an older model that had malfunctioned and “neither collected sensitive data nor carried any classified sonar or radar equipment.”

A Dive-LD during U.S. Naval training, December 2024; Source: NavalNews

Mohsen Rezaei says, “In recent days, Washington has received a clear warning from Iran’s new missiles. Economic warfare will be met by a maritime exclusion zone across the Persian Gulf to the blockade perimeter. The operational posture toward U.S. warships and bases has been fundamentally recalibrated.”

Kpler reports that six commodity vessels transited Hormuz on Sept. 8, down from nine Monday and below the ten-day average of about 12. Five were inbound and only one outbound, according to Reuters.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the volume of Iranian crude already on vessels outside the U.S. blockade has fallen to around 29 million barrels from around 90 million in mid-July and could run out next month, further squeezing Iran’s economy.

The Iranian government raises gas prices. Under the new system, people buying more than their quota of 110 liters (29 gallons) of gasoline a month must now pay 100,000 rials (about 7 cents) per liter, or twice as much as they have been paying since December.

The U.S. announces sanctions on 27 Iranian airlines and warns companies against doing business with them.

7 September:

Trump says “Oil prices will drop precipitously, like everything else is dropping (but more!) when we WIN the war with Iran.”

Iran’s top security official Mohsen Rezaei, says Tehran will announce a new shipping lane in the SoH that it agreed on with Oman in the coming days. Rezaei also speaks of a new ‘restricted zone’ outside of the SoH that Iran is planning to reveal in the coming days, saying “We’re making changes…In the coming days and weeks, we’re going to announce a restricted prohibited zone outside the Strait of Hormuz, which begins from the blockade line of the U.S. Navy, including the Strait of Hormuz, and extends to the Persian Gulf from the other side.” Rezaei said that any ship which entered the zone with the intention of crossing the SoH would be put on a sanctions list.

Iran launches three drones at a Kurdish opposition group in Sulaymaniyah province’s Surdash subdistrict (Iraq).

Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warns of strikes against U.S. energy companies following a threat from U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to “destroy” Iranian tankers.

A Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman says that the Gulf states cannot depend solely on strategic partnerships with the U.S. for security, stating “We need to realize in the Gulf that having international forces in the region, having a strategic alliance with the U.S. is very important but not enough. Self-sufficiency when it comes to security is the only way forward.”

UAE presidential advisor Anwar Gargash says that the U.A.E. is seeking alternative routes for its energy exports, relations with Iran could take decades to recover and criticizes Gulf Arab states for failing to mount a coordinated response to Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson warns South Korea against becoming “complicit” in U.S. attacks on Iran, saying there would be “consequences”.

Canada condemns Iran’s “destabilizing actions” in the Middle East and says it is working with partners to maintain “significant pressure” on the country.

Iraq, which imports much of its domestic fuel because of a lack of refining capability, is facing a domestic fuel shortage because of the SoH disruption.

6 September:

Key Judgement: Economic coercion and control of maritime access increasingly define the campaign’s principal lines of operation, with recent U.S.-Iranian military exchanges tied to the economic contest. Commercial traffic in the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) remains low, though growing evidence indicates that substantial volumes of hydrocarbons are moving through the U.S.-backed and protected Omani route. Evidence is also mounting that the U.S. blockade and sanctions are taking a toll on Iran’s battered economy, but Tehran retains its ability to attack SoH shipping and threaten U.S.-Gulf allies. Washington’s strategy is increasingly centered on economic coercion, while Iran appears willing to accept greater risk in the Strait as economic pressure mounts.

Supporting Assessment: The U.S. and Iran continue to engage in tit-for-tat escalatory attacks with the U.S. disabling three Iranian tankers in response to Iran’s launching missiles at U.S. naval ships in the Strait. Recent reporting indicates that Iran may be considering additional asymmetric means of imposing costs on the United States, including cyberattacks against U.S. infrastructure, while separate reporting indicated that Tehran may have considered targeting undersea communications cables in the SoH. A substantial discrepancy persists between U.S. government claims that 10–18 million barrels per day have transited the SoH and considerably lower estimates from independent shipping trackers, though widespread dark transits and differing methodologies make the actual volume difficult to determine.

Reporting:

Iranian media claim that Iran fired advanced Qassim Basir ballistic missiles during the 5 September attack on U.S. naval ships in the SoH. Independent media has yet to confirm the claim.

The IRGC says that its naval forces attacked a remotely operated U.S. boat which it said was “attempting to enter the protected area of the Strait of Hormuz”.

Iran’s Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says that new attacks on Iran will “meet a faster, heavier and more painful response” that will no longer be “proportionate.”

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright says that a nuclear deal with Iran might not be achievable anytime soon and that U.S. military action is still needed to deal with the threat from Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meets with Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al Thani

Crude oil exports from the Middle East remained well below pre-war levels in August, down 39 percent compared with January and February of this year, according to TankerTrackers:

5 September:

U.S. forces strike three Iranian oil tankers after Iran launches ballistic missiles toward a U.S. aircraft carrier and guided missile destroyer. The disabled Iranian ships include the M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island, the M/T Stark 1 near Jask and the M/T Kylo near the Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM later states that the Kylo had sunk.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says “If Iran shoots at U.S. ships, we will destroy (and sink) their oil tankers. All they have to do is not shoot at [the] U.S. Navy.

The IRGC says it struck three vessels in the SoH, but independent media did not confirm any attacks.

UKMTO reports that several merchant vessels in the Northern Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman were subject to disabling fire:

The Wall Street Journal reports that billions of dollars of Iranian funds flow through clearing accounts at American banks each year despite U.S. sanctions. Iran accesses U.S. accounts through foreign partners that maintain relations with the banks.

Tehran’s mayor, Alireza Zakani, says that Iran could “erode from within” if it ignores its internal problems. He also states, “Alongside standing against the enemy, we must reform the country from within and move toward building strength.

Al Jazeera reports that the U.S. government has approved a $5 billion sale of bombs, guidance kits and other equipment to Saudi Arabia.

4 September:

Trump calls the Iran War “small potatoes” and again threatens to attack Pickaxe Mountain.

TankerTrackers says that it tracked at least 17 crude oil and gas ship-to-ship transfers that took place in the Gulf of Oman, which it estimated resulted in 24 million barrels of crude and gas exchanged.

The New York Times reports that U.S. intelligence assesses that the Iranian regime has grown more confident in its ability to attack targets in the Middle East and may be contemplating a significant escalation to exacerbate President Trump’s political problems ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. Also, U.S. officials believe Iran-linked hackers were responsible for more than 100 cyber attacks on U.S. water systems, have possibly re-grouped since the initial phase of the war, and have shown interest in conducting cyberattacks against U.S. oil and gas infrastructure, though those systems are viewed as more difficult to penetrate.

The Wall Street Journal assesses that with significant amounts of oil moving through the U.S. protected Omani route and the U.S. blockade against Iran biting, time is no longer on Iran’s side, arguing, “...it is clear that Tehran’s calculation six months ago, as it shut down the Strait of Hormuz and bottled up one fifth of the world’s crude oil supply, proved erroneous. The move didn’t trigger a worldwide economic crisis or force President Trump to end the war on Iranian terms.”

According to several media outlets, the United States, Britain, France and Germany have drafted a resolution for possible consideration by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that seeks to refer Iran to the U.N. Security Council for failure to comply with its nuclear nonproliferation obligations.

The U.S. Treasury Department announces sanctions against Turkey’s Golden Bank, which the U.S. accuses of facilitating funds for Iran.

3 September:

In two back-to-back posts, President Trump claims that U.S. munitions are “virtually unlimited” and that the media is “treasonous scum” for reporting otherwise.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says that the European Union has officially joined “Operation Economic Outcast.” Later reports suggest that the EU endorsed, but had yet to officially join the sanctions.

Iran claimed that it laid additional naval mines along routes south of the SoH, although the claim remains unconfirmed. CENTCOM has said that U.S. forces cleared mines from transit routes and rejected recent Iranian claims of successful mine attacks as disinformation.

Three senior Iranian sources tell Reuters that the U.S. blockade and enhanced sanctions it growing increasingly difficult to withstand. The sources claimed that efforts to stop Iran from accessing international financing networks in other countries posed a real and urgent threat.

A Reuters analysis concludes that the 1 September deadly strike on an Iranian wedding was likely a direct hit by U.S. munitions.

VP Vance says that all options are on the table with Iran and rules out talks unless Iran halts attacks on commercial shipping in the SoH. He also claims that the Iran War isn’t a war.

Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref says that “America’s new crimes against the Iranian nation have changed our security equations and defense doctrine.” He also claimed that Iran’s strategy would be “asymmetrical” saying “The Americans should start thinking about stockpiling gasoline and fuel; dark months await the American economy.”

Iranian Minister of Petroleum Mohsen Paknejad says that Iran’s oil industry continues to “circumvent” the blockade imposed by U.S. forces, describing the situation as difficult but manageable.

Iran targets a U.S. base in Kuwait and claims to have targeted a U.S. base in the U.A.E., but officials there deny that any drones or missiles penetrated their airspace.

Al Jazeera reports that Trump had a phone discussion with U.A.E. President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East.

Reuters reports that Iran warned the U.S. that it would respond forcefully to any Israeli assault on Ali al-Taher ridge, where Hizbollah has an underground command center and where IRGC officers were believed to be present.

South Korea is reviewing practical options, including military measures, for supporting freedom of navigation in the SoH.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz says that an Iranian attack on Israel would release the IDF from “any restrictions”, adding “We will destroy all national, military, and civilian infrastructure in Iran, including energy infrastructure…We will return Iran to the Stone Age.”

Recent strikes against Iran were a preemptive response to intelligence indicating that the Iranian regime was considering disabling undersea cables in the SoH, according to The Jerusalem Post.

An Al Jazeera article covering the discrepancy between U.S. and Iranian claims about the volume of shipping moving through the SoH cites different hypotheses. Analysts cited the likelihood that many ships are transiting ‘dark’ with their tracking beacons turned off, the possibility that the U.S. is counting smaller ships and U.S. ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) capabilities, which could give the U.S. a more accurate count. The article also notes that both sides have incentive to exaggerate their claims.

The head of the International Monetary Fund says that the SoH shutdown is pushing up borrowing costs worldwide and threatening developing countries’ ability to finance debt.

Average U.S. diesel prices hit $5.82 a gallon, the highest level since June 2022.

2 September:

Key Judgement: Economic coercion and control of maritime access increasingly define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. Commercial traffic in the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) remains low, though growing evidence indicates that substantial oil volumes are moving through the U.S.-backed and protected Omani route. Iran retains its ability to attack SoH shipping and threaten U.S.-Gulf allies in order to preserve its maritime leverage. Despite recent clashes, Washington’s strategy is increasingly centered on economic coercion, but it remains unclear whether enhanced U.S. sanctions will enable Washington to achieve its war aims.

Supporting Assessment: The U.S. and Iran engaged in the first extended exchange of fire since late July as U.S. forces conducted a new round of strikes against targets in southern Iran, and Tehran retaliated against Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain and Kurdish Iraq. In a first, the U.S. also targeted two Iranian government tankers as part of a new “tanker-for-tanker” policy reportedly intended to deter Iranian attacks on commercial shipping in the SoH. U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright claimed that 17 million barrels of oil transited the SoH on Monday, while ship-monitoring firms continued to report extremely low observable commercial traffic in the Strait. The discrepancy likely reflects, at least in part, growing use of the U.S.-protected Omani route and vessels transiting ‘dark’, making observable vessel counts an increasingly unreliable indicator of actual oil flows through the SoH.

Reporting:

Iran’s IRGC says that four Iranian soldiers died in a U.S. attack on Kermanshah province. According to Iranian media, three Basij paramilitary fighters were killed in strikes on Lavan Island and at least four civilians were killed at a wedding in the Sirik/Kuhestak area of southern Iran. In all, Iranian officials claim that 18 people were killed in U.S. attacks across Iran.

The building where a U.S. strike purportedly hit a civilian wedding. Source: BBC

Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraqi Kurdistan report missile and drone attacks. Jordan’s military says that it intercepted 10 of 13 Iranian ballistic missiles in Jordan’s airspace with three falling in remote areas. Kuwaiti officials say that an Iranian drone attack caused a fire at a residential building in Kuwait City, but no casualties were reported. Bahrain said that its air defense systems were intercepting incoming fire on the morning of 2 September and accused Iran of “attacks targeting civilians.” Iraqi Kurdistan’s Counter-Terrorism directorate said that it had intercepted 10 drones in the Erbil area.

The IRGC claimed that two tankers were disabled after striking sea mines in the SoH; the claim remains unconfirmed.

Trump says renewed fighting with Iran will not last “too long.”

Axios, citing U.S. officials, reports that the U.S. struck two Iranian government tankers as part of a new “tanker-for-tanker” policy approved by President Trump to deter Iranian attacks on commercial shipping in the SoH.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright says that 17 million barrels of oil transited the SoH on Monday, what he claimed was the highest level of crude flow through the region since the war started.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz says his government is monitoring Iran and is prepared to strike if attacked.

IRGC political deputy General Yadollah Javani demands that Iran’s neighbors “expel the Americans from your countries” or face a crushing response.

Bahri, a Saudi shipping company, says two crew members of the SIDR, a ship recently attacked in the SoH, were killed.

Iranian hackers have targeted U.S. water systems, telecommunications, energy networks and other infrastructure, according to NBC News, which cited anonymous sources “with access to government and industry information.” In July the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Agency (CISA) warned that Iran was conducting cyber operations against U.S. infrastructure.

CNBC reports that weeks ahead of his planned trip to Washington, Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Kyrgyzstan with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, but Chinese media made no mention of the meeting.

In contrast, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country was trying to help Tehran in its war with the U.S.

Peru says it has severed diplomatic relations with Iran over the conflict.

Iran’s rial hits record lows at 2.20 million rials for one U.S. dollar.

Axios reports that fuel increases in the first six months of the Iran War are costing U.S. drivers far more than during the same stretch of time after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed up costs.

Global bonds continue to sell off due to rising oil prices, inflationary concerns and spiraling government debt.

1 September:

Trump says that the U.S. is in “almost total control of the Strait of Hormuz.”

CENTCOM says that it has completed its latest wave of strikes on Iran and that the strikes followed recent attempted IRGC attacks on commercial shipping and U.S. service members.

The U.S. strikes Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Konarak, Chabahar, Jask, Sirik, Lavan, Asluyeh and Ahvaz, according to Iranian media.

Axios reports that U.S. strike targets included air defenses, radar, communications, anti-ship cruise missiles, attack-drone launchers and mine-laying capabilities.

Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian says that Iran will “immediately” reciprocate if the U.S. fulfills its commitments under the MoU.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi holds talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bishkek.

Reuters reports only four commodity vessels transited Hormuz on 1 September, down from ten the previous day and a 10-day average of about 13. One vessel entered and three exited; Reuters also cautions that AIS-dark traffic means the preliminary count can change.

Speaking at the Group of 20 summit of world financial leaders at Asheville, North Carolina, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says that enhanced U.S. sanctions had been met with a “great show of support” but did not offer any specifics.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas says that diplomatic efforts over the SoH are continuing but have so far failed to produce a breakthrough.

Iraq’s State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) says it has no contractual or commercial relationship with a sanctioned oil and chemical tanker linked to the transport of Iranian petroleum products.

The U.S. approves an $800m military sale of Bell helicopters and related equipment to Iraq.

The Iranian Central Bank says that it is untrue that Iran is collapsing economically and adds that the bank is ready to inject $2 billion into foreign exchange markets to help stabilize conditions.

Reuters reports that, unlike previous sanctions, the U.S. blockade against Iran successfully cut Iranian shipments of crude for seven weeks, draining Iran of its main source of foreign currency income.

Reuters reports that Asia’s fuel imports of refined fuels have fallen to their lowest level since the war started.

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Olli Rehn says that the ECB must prepare for an extended “conflict of attrition” in the Middle East that could keep inflation elevated in the Eurozone.

Western bond yields rise on news of the latest round of strikes in the Gulf.

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