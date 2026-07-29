AVDD is producing this roundup of news stories and analysis related to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and wider region until it abates. If you find the SITREP informative, please share, subscribe and consider a monetary contribution to our Substack. We appreciate any feedback—thank you for your support! Stay in the fight to defend our democracy!

29 July:

Key Judgement: An informal regional pause in hostilities appears to be weakening, while formal diplomacy continues to stall. Iran recently relied on its regional proxies to conduct attacks in the region, likely in a bid to ward against U.S. counter-strikes. Reported U.S. interceptor and precision-guided munition shortages appear to be influencing Washington’s operational tempo, while Iranian hardliners retain the initiative in Tehran and remain determined to consolidate control over maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz (SoH). Despite a modest increase in commercial shipping through the SoH, the maritime security environment remains volatile because underlying strategic disputes between Iran, the United States, and regional actors remain unresolved.

Supporting Assessment: The United States and Saudi Arabia struck Iranian-backed Iraqi Shia militia positions in Iraq in retaliation for militia attacks against Saudi Arabia, followed by an Iranian missile strike against Jordan. Regional mediation—focused largely on a possible Iranian-Omani arrangement to manage shipping through the SoH—appears to have stalled as Tehran reportedly insisted on a greater share of control over maritime shipping lanes. Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and recent reports that the Houthis are planning to charge transit fees at the Bab el-Mandeb underscore the continuing instability of the regional maritime environment.

Watching: Potential escalation stemming from tit-for-tat regional strikes. U.S.-Iranian competition over control of SoH shipping lanes could spark additional clashes. Houthi attacks against Saudi-affiliated shipping in the Red Sea and possible additional Ukrainian involvement in operations affecting Iranian military logistics threaten to broaden the conflict. Iranian and Houthi attempts to consolidate control of the SoH and Bab el-Mandeb, and attempts to cut special transit deals with China and other allies.

CENTCOM says that it intercepted multiple missiles launched by Iran.

Jordan says that its air defenses shot down five missiles launched by Iran. The IRGC says that it launched missiles at U.S. military targets in Jordan in retaliation for U.S. aggression.

Trump says “We’ll be hitting them hard. They’re going to get a beating” in response to Iran’s attack on Jordan.

Iran’s IRGC says it struck three tankers that ignored warnings and proceeded on an “illegal” route without specifying where the tankers were (unconfirmed).

Reuters reports that Iran has acquired 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired air-defense missile launchers from a Hong Kong-based company that was acting as a mediator between Iran and a Chinese supplier. The Chinese Foreign Ministry denied the deal.

Keplr reports stronger transit volumes in both the SoH and Bab el-Mandeb, but warns that “higher traffic should not be mistaken for lower risk.”

28 July:

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia carry out joint strikes against Iranian-backed militias in eastern Iraq killing at least 20 Popular Mobilization Force fighters. CENTCOM claims that the IRGC had directed Iraqi-based militias to launch more than 30 drone attacks in the past 72 hours against Saudi energy infrastructure and U.S. forces in the region.

The Houthis say they launched missiles at a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea (unconfirmed).

A drone attack is reported in Irbil province, Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Iran rejects an Omani proposal to create a local consortium to manage maritime traffic in the SoH, saying it wants more control over the proposed shipping lanes. Oman was proposing a 50/50 split between Muscat and Tehran.

Regional officials report that the Houthis are weighing a fee system on most commercial traffic utilizing the strategic Bab el-Mandeb chokepoint.

Reuters reports that China held direct talks with Yemen’s Houthis to enable its tankers to transit the Red Sea without being attacked.

Iran warns that any company or country that receives money from frozen Iranian assets will not be allowed to pass through the SoH.

The IRGC releases satellite imagery showing that two Amazon data centers in Zallaq and Askar, Bahrain suffered significant damage during the latest round of Iranian strikes. Iran claimed twice in late July that it had struck Amazon data centers in Bahrain.

Ukraine’s foreign minister says he warned his Iranian counterpart against military escalation and support for Russia.

The American Petroleum Institute says that it would oppose tolls or transit fees for vessels crossing the SoH.

27 July:

Key Judgement: Despite a U.S. bombing pause, it remains unclear whether the U.S. and Iran will enter into substantive diplomatic negotiations. Reported U.S. interceptor and precision-guided munition shortages appear to be influencing Washington’s operational tempo, while Iran remains determined to consolidate control over maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz (SoH). Hardliners appear to retain the initiative in Iran. Commercial traffic through the SoH remains minimal, sustaining pressure on global energy markets. Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea threaten a broader regional escalation with potential for substantial economic fallout.

Supporting Assessment: The U.S. operational pause continues for a third day. Iran continues to deny that it is engaged in negotiations with Washington, even as U.S. officials publicly signal their willingness to resume talks. Regional mediation—focused largely on a possible Iranian-Omani arrangement to manage shipping through the SoH—continues and, according to some reporting, may be gaining traction, though it remains unclear whether the U.S. would sign off on any such deal.

Watching: The operational pause has reduced the immediate risk of large-scale U.S.-Iranian strikes, but continued competition over control of SoH shipping lanes and enforcement of the U.S. blockade of Iran could quickly reignite hostilities. Houthi attacks against Saudi-affiliated shipping in the Red Sea and possible additional Ukrainian involvement in operations affecting Iranian military logistics threaten to broaden the conflict. Though the U.S. is once again attempting to encourage diplomatic talks with Tehran, it remains unclear whether Tehran will engage in constructive dialogue.

The Iranian foreign ministry says that the U.S. is “stuck and struggling” in its war with Iran. It also says that Tehran has not requested a restart in negotiations with the U.S.

Iran reaffirms that it is in control of the SoH saying, “As previously announced, the traffic route in the Strait of Hormuz is the route specified by Iran, and other routes are contaminated and have no way out…” Iranian media reports that Iran turned back six ships that tried to transit the SoH through an “illegal and unsafe” route in the south with their tracking systems turned off.

Trump decided to halt the bombing after 13 consecutive days after he was told by the Pentagon that the U.S. military was running out of targets and that the campaign had reached the limits of what it could achieve, according to media reports. Dan Caine, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also reportedly expressed concern over the depletion of air defense weapons used to protect U.S. bases in the region.

Saudi Arabia’s air defense systems destroy drones which were launched from Iraq, according to its defense ministry.

Two regional officials tell the AP that mediators led by Qatar and Pakistan have achieved progress in efforts to get the U.S. and Iran back to the negotiating table. Mediators were reportedly working with Iran and Oman on a mechanism for managing vessels’ transit through the SoH.

The foreign ministers of Qatar, the U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia each hold phone calls with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi in order to discuss the Strait.

Shipping in the Bab el-Mandeb and SoH is at a three-week low.

UKMTO reports possible shipping attack in the Red Sea:

Jordan says it intercepted two drones.

Al Jazeera reports that Iran is still insisting on a “service fee” for transit through the SoH.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha accuses Tehran of involvement in Russia’s war on Ukraine by supplying Moscow with weapons.

Brent crude falls on the U.S. operational pause:

26 July:

Trump orders the U.S. military to set aside plans to attack Iran amid concerns that the conflict could “dangerously drain” air defense munition stocks.

Iran says it will halt strikes on Gulf states and U.S. interests after a two-day U.S. bombing pause.

The IRGC says that it fired warning shots at six ships in the SoH because they were “outside the designated route” set by Tehran.

Iranian officials say that an oil tanker attempting to transit the SoH hit a mine.

The Houthis target Saudi Aramco facilities in the Saudi cities of Yanbu and Jizan with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones. Saudi Arabia says the attacks were successfully intercepted.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei says that Iranian and Omani deputy foreign ministers held talks on the management of the SoH and “progress was made.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says that the Ukrainian attack on an Iranian merchant vessel “cannot go unanswered.”

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the United States struck roughly 1,000 targets between July 12 and July 24, compared to 13,000 in the 38-day first phase of the war in March and April.

AP reports that an official involved in mediation efforts said that concerted diplomacy was underway and that the pause in strikes was a “a positive signal that helps…efforts to de-escalate.”

Analysts with the Center for Strategic and International Studies who have tracked U.S. munition stockpiles throughout the war say that they estimate that the U.S. has expended 1,500 Patriot interceptors, leaving the estimated U.S. inventory at 1,000, according to the WSJ.

25 July:

No overnight U.S. attacks reported in Iran.

Iran accuses Ukraine of attacking an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, killing one sailor.

Ukraine says it is targeting Russian vessels carrying Iran-linked military cargo and that it will share evidence with the United States showing that Russia is assisting Iran in targeting U.S. bases in the region via satellite surveillance.

Saudi Arabia says that it has intercepted two ballistic missiles launched from Yemen.

The Saudi military says that it attacked military sites in Yemen’s Hodeidah province. Houthi-affiliated media report that Saudi strikes hit a state telecommunication facility in Hodeidah city and targeted Kamaran island off Yemen’s western coast.

The WSJ reports that Bahrain and Kuwait conducted airstrikes targeting drone and missile storage depots in Iran in early July. The U.A.E. provided intelligence and defensive cover for the strikes.

The U.S. military says it boarded a tanker in the Arabian sea as part of its blockade against Iran.

24 July:

Key Judgement: Continued tit-for-tat escalation and stalled negotiations indicate the conflict has likely settled into a protracted contest of military endurance and economic coercion, though recent reporting suggests both sides may be seeking to preserve the option of renewed negotiations. Both Washington and Tehran continue to escalate militarily while showing little public willingness to pursue an immediate off-ramp. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains minimal, sustaining pressure on global energy markets. Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea threaten a broader regional escalation with potential for substantial economic fallout.

Supporting Assessment: The United States continues its bombing campaign against Iran to re-open the SoH amid signs that it is building up militarily for potentially expanded operations. The U.S. continues to target military facilities and selected Iranian infrastructure but, over the past several days, appears to have refrained from expanding strikes against critical infrastructure such as water facilities and power plants. Hardliners appear to retain the initiative in Iran, and Tehran continues to conduct retaliatory attacks against regional U.S. allies hosting American military bases, to include intermittent attacks against civilian infrastructure. Iran’s reported rejection of a U.S. peace proposal delivered through Iraq suggests Tehran remains unwilling to negotiate while the status of the Strait of Hormuz remains unresolved.

Watching: Potential fallout from Houthi attacks against Saudi-affiliated shipping in the Red Sea. Although no major attacks were reported during the past 24 hours, the threat continues to disrupt maritime traffic and contribute to volatility in global energy and financial markets. U.S. and Iranian targeting of regional infrastructure threatens further escalation. The Trump administration appears increasingly skeptical that diplomacy alone can break the current deadlock and may be preparing for a broader military escalation.

After threatening a “massive attack” the day before, President Trump says that Iran is in talks with the U.S. and that he is willing to listen.

CENTCOM concludes air strikes against Iran for the 13th night in a row. Strikes are reported in Qeshm, Bandar Abbas and Jask. The U.S. also expands its strikes beyond Iran’s southern provinces to central Markazi, Yazd and Isfahan provinces. Strikes are also reported in western Lorestan and southern Fars provinces. Iranian officials say a site in the city of Piranshahr, near the border with Iraq, was struck. Four people were killed in a U.S. strike in Ahvaz in Khuzestan. Targets include military command centers, drone storage facilities, communications networks, coastal surveillance sites and maritime capabilities.

NBC News reports that the U.S. military is letting some Iranian interceptors through its defences due to munition shortages. CBS News reported on 23 July that U.S. military and intelligence officials said that the pace at which the U.S. is using some of its most advanced missile interceptors and other weapons is unsustainable and has become a point of tension within the administration.

Iran attacks Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Erbil, Iraq. A drone attack caused a temporary suspension of services at Erbil International Airport. AP reports that at least four plumes of smoke were seen from areas near or inside a U.S. military base in or near the airport. The Jordanian army says it intercepted seven missiles and six drones launched from Iran.

For the second time in a week Iran says that it targeted an Amazon data center in Bahrain.

No major attacks are reported against maritime shipping in the Red Sea in the past 24 hours. The Saudi-flagged Enceila was struck by a projectile 70 nautical miles southwest of Al Shuqaiq, Saudia Arabia on 22 July. The Houthi-claimed attack on the Saudi-flagged Layla remains unconfirmed. Two Chinese supertankers carrying crude from Saudi Arabia successfully exit the Bab al-Mandeb strait.

Saudi state media reports that a Saudi-operated vessel, the NCC Masa, was targeted in the Red Sea, causing minor damage to its hull.

Yemen’s Houthi movement has denied that it has shut down the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait, stating that its naval operations are strictly limited to a targeted blockade against Saudi Arabia.

U.S. forces disable a tanker after it repeatedly tries to breach the U.S. blockade.

Trump meets with advisors to discuss potential military escalation with Iran.

Danish-flagged oil products tanker Torm Innovation will sail to Asia via the Suez Canal with its cargo due to the security situation in the southern Red Sea, says the vessel’s owner Torm.

The NYTs reports that Iran rejected a peace deal from president Trump that was delivered by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi. The details of the proposal were not clear, but reportedly Iranian leaders said that they were not interested in a temporary deal that left the question of control of the SoH unresolved.

CBS News reports that U.S. military and intelligence officials say that the pace at which the U.S. is using its most advanced missile interceptors and other weapons systems in the Middle East is unsustainable and has become a point of tension within the Trump administration.

The WSJ reports that Trump is increasingly frustrated as the war enters its fifth month and that some of his advisors fear that the war is consuming his presidency and harming Republicans’ prospects in the coming midterm elections.

Politico reports that Washington-based Asian diplomats are “aghast” at Washington’s failure to anticipate the knock-on effects of the war and blame the U.S. for starting an open-ended conflict that continues to intensify.

The WSJ reports that, according to satellite imagery, Iran is quickly rebuilding infrastructure, to include missile bases, ports and production facilities damaged during the U.S. bombing.

Le Monde reports that two French diplomats in Iran were detained and beaten in Tehran. The diplomats returned to France on 23 July, but French authorities fear that Iran may return to the practice of taking hostages.

In a statement published on the IRGC-linked Tasnim news agency, the IRGC says that American bombing missions had been launched from RAF Fairford, warning that “any base used for aggression against Iranian territory constitutes a legitimate target for our forces”.

Exposing an ongoing rift between hardliners and those engaged in diplomatic talks, Iran’s Government Information Council accuses state broadcaster IRIB of censorship after a speech by president Masoud Pezeshkian was not shown to the public.

In a largely symbolic vote, the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives passes a war powers resolution calling on Trump to stop the war. Four Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the resolution.

Trump says that he trusted China and Russia not to help Iran, but warns that if they did get involved “it would be very bad for them.”

The UN urges the evacuation of 6,000 sailors stranded in the SoH.

JPMorgan estimates the U.S. gas prices could move north of $4.50 a gallon if the conflict in the SoH persists for two more months.

Brent crude drops to under $100 per barrel:

23 July:

Key Judgement: Continued tit-for-tat escalation and stalled negotiations indicate the conflict has likely settled into a protracted contest of military endurance and economic coercion, though recent reporting suggests both sides may be seeking to preserve the option of renewed negotiations. Both Washington and Tehran continue to escalate while showing little public willingness to pursue an immediate off-ramp. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains minimal, sustaining pressure on global energy markets. Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea threaten a broader regional escalation with potential for substantial economic fallout.

Supporting Assessment: The United States continues its bombing campaign against Iran to re-open the SoH amid signs that it is building up militarily for possible expanded operations. The most recent U.S. strikes appear to have focused on both military targets and Iranian infrastructure such as the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iraq. Hardliners appear to retain the initiative in Iran, and Tehran continues to conduct retaliatory attacks against U.S. regional allies hosting U.S. military bases, to include attacks against civilian infrastructure.

Watching: Fallout from Houthi attacks against Saudi-affiliated shipping in the Red Sea. Rising oil prices and bond yields suggest that expanding maritime disruption is contributing to increased volatility in global financial markets. U.S. and Iranian targeting of regional infrastructure threatens further escalation. Regional mediators continue to seek deescalation or a temporary ceasefire, with no sign of any significant breakthrough.

Fallout from Houthi attack on Saudi ship(s) in the Red Sea continues (see 22 July). Reuters reports that Iran flew IRGC commanders, military advisors and missile- and drone- related equipment into Yemen on 13 July.

NBC News reports that eight tankers travelled north through the Bab el-Mandeb, with 14 transiting south into the Gulf of Aden.

President Trump says that the U.S. will hold Iran responsible for any Houthi attacks in the region. He also tells Axios that he is weighing strikes against Iran that “would be bigger than the ones carried out during Operation Epic Fury.” He also says that Washington would use frozen Iranian financial assets to pay for damages to ships and shipping companies attacked by Iran.

Jordan says it intercepted four Iranian missiles and six drones. Air defense sirens are activated in Bahrain.

Marco Rubio says that Iran “is a country run by radical clerics…oblivious” to economic issues. “They are destroying their country…Iran can be the richest country in the Middle East if they wanted to be.” Responding to Iranian “eye for an eye” policy, Rubio said that Trump’s approach was “a head for an eye”.

Kuwait says Iran attacked the al-Abdali border crossing with Iraq using drones.

Windward reports that maritime traffic in the SoH remains disrupted:

An anonymous Arab diplomat tells the AP that the Gulf states are increasingly pessimistic about finding a diplomatic offramp to the conflict.

Senior Arab officials tell NBC News that they are growing frustrated with the threats, daily escalation and lack of diplomatic progress.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the U.S. is surging forces, medics and weaponry to the Middle East to give President Trump more muscular military options to expand the conflict against Iran.

Israel is reportedly considering a total ban on drones in Israeli airspace amid growing fears of an Iranian attack and a lack of Israeli counter-drone technologies, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Iraq’s prime minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi departs Baghdad for Tehran. The Iraqi government says that gas cooperation and regional developments will be on the agenda for talks.

Iraq reports a 90 percent drop in its oil exports and an estimated $40-45 billion in lost revenue because of the Iran War.

The UN’s World Food Program (WFP) reports that Bangladesh is at severe risk of a fertilizer crisis due to rising urea prices as a result of the closing of the SoH.

U.S. and U.K. 10-year bond yields rise to two-month highs due to the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

Brent crude prices surpass $100 per barrel for the first time since May 2026:

22 July:

The Houthis claim that they targeted two Saudi oil tankers, the Encelia and Layla, with missiles and drones in the Red Sea. The Houthis also claimed that they caused “10 ships to retreat and return.” Saudi authorities confirmed an attack on the Encelia.

Trump threatens to attack an Iranian bridge or power plant “any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi says that “any aggression against Iran, including our infrastructure, will compel a powerful and decisive response.”

CENTCOM says it completed its 12th consecutive round of strikes in Iran at 10:30 EST. The strikes targeted military sites including missile and drone storage and air defenses, according to CENTCOM.

U.S. Strikes were reported at the Shalamcheh border crossing, where two people were killed, Ahvaz, Ramshir and Andimeshk in western Iran and the northwestern region of Kermanshah, which hosts important IRGC military installations. Sirik was also reportedly struck as well as a military site in Bushehr province.

The U.S. also reportedly struck a power sub-station near the Bushehr Nuclear Power plant.

Jordan says it intercepted four Iranian missiles targeting the country, with two other missiles falling in remote areas. Plumes of smoke are reported at the Red Sea port of Aqaba. Kuwait also reported intercepting drone attacks from Iran.

Ship monitoring firms continue to assess that traffic in the SoH is down to a trickle with no ship using the U.S.-designated southern lane:

U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies issue an update warning citing the danger of Iranian cyber attacks in the U.S.

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni holds talks with his Pakistani counterpart Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad.

Speaking at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Manila, Marco Rubio says that Iranian leaders have “not kept their commitments…the problem we’re having right now is that they’re not serious about talks.” He also says “We remain open to diplomacy.”

Reuters reports that Iranian drone attacks on CIA facilities in the Gulf prompted U.S. intelligence to investigate whether Russia assisted by providing targeting information or advanced drone technology.

21 July:

Key Judgement: Tit-for-tat escalation and stalled negotiations indicate the conflict has likely settled into a protracted contest of military endurance and economic coercion, though recent reporting suggests both sides may be seeking to preserve the option of renewed negotiations. Both Washington and Tehran continue to escalate while showing little public willingness to pursue an immediate off-ramp. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains minimal, sustaining pressure on global energy markets and increasing the incentives for both sides to seek leverage elsewhere.

Supporting Assessment: The United States continues intensifying its bombing campaign against Iran to re-open the SoH. Recent U.S. strikes appear to have shifted back to focusing on military targets instead of Iranian infrastructure, possibly to curtail Iranian strikes on GCC countries’ infrastructure. Hardliners appear to retain the initiative in Tehran, and Iran continues to conduct retaliatory attacks against U.S. regional allies hosting U.S. military bases, to include infrastructure attacks. At the same time, recent Iranian diplomatic statements have left open the possibility of renewed negotiations, suggesting Tehran is attempting to preserve diplomatic flexibility while sustaining military pressure.

Watching: The Houthi blockade against Saudi Arabia and threat to close the Bab el-Mandeb entrance to the Red Sea could broaden the conflict and add additional headwinds to the global economy. Continued Iranian attacks against regional infrastructure could also cause regional escalation and hamper attempts to revive the region’s oil and gas industry. Regional mediators are attempting to revive the diplomatic track with a 10-day ceasefire initiative.

CENTCOM says that it has completed an 11th night of strikes against Iran, targeting “Iranian military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangers, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure.”

The U.S. strikes a military base in Tabriz, he first time the area is thought to have been hit since hostilities between the warring sides worsened two weeks ago. Explosions were reported in Omidiyeh, Mahshahr and Behbahan and Sirik. Strikes were also reported in Chabahar and Konarak in Sistan province and Bushehr, Kangavar, Kabudarahang and Baneh. Airstrikes were also reported in the western province of Ilam, near the border with Iraq.

Iran attacks Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait. Bahrain’s military said it intercepted a number of incoming projectiles. Jordan says it intercepted five drones.

Kuwait says that Iran attacked a power and desalination plant for the fourth day in a row causing serious damage.

The IRGC says it attacked an Amazon data infrastructure site in Bahrain (unconfirmed).

Note: Iran struck Amazon Web Services facilities in the U.A.E. and Bahrain in March, causing localized digital service and banking outages across the Gulf region.

Al Jazeera provides the following summary of infrastructure attacks in Iran:

In the city of Bandar Abbas, where Iran’s main naval hub and largest commercial port are located, a railway facility and the Kahurestan Bridge were hit. The bridge links Bandar Abbas, which lies on the Strait of Hormuz, to other cities. Multiple fatalities occurred during the strikes, and one vehicle fell off the bridge. In another part of Hormozgan province, six bridges were destroyed in Bandar Khamir county, hampering traffic to and from Bandar Abbas, the provincial capital. The Shahid Baghaei Hospital in the western city of Ahvaz was hit and rendered inoperable, causing more than 200 patients to be evacuated. The desalination plant in Bonji village was hit in Jask county, also in Hormozgan province, cutting off water supplies to 10,000 people. Airports – including those in Iranshahr, Semnan and Jam – were hit while fishing and commercial piers in Sirik, Bandar Abbas, Kish and Asaluyeh were attacked. US strikes also caused extensive damage to the Bushehr nuclear plant, Iran’s only operating nuclear plant, according to an Al Jazeera investigation. But authorities said it’s still functional.

Nine ships passed through the SoH in the past 24 hours, according to Kpler.

Axios reports that Qatar, Egypt and other regional mediators have presented the U.S. and Iran with a proposal for a 10-day ceasefire that aims to reopen the SoH. Mediators are considering an option that would allow Tehran to charge “reasonable service fees” for passage through the Strait. The Trump administration is weighing whether to pursue a new ceasefire or launch a massive joint military campaign with Israel aimed at forcing Tehran to capitulate.

Trump says that he plans to strike Pickaxe Mountain “pretty soon, and very heavily.”

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, citing a military source, reports that the SoH will remain closed as long as aggressive US actions continue.

Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian says that “the level of communication” with supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei has been increasing every day.

Iran’s interior minister, Eskandar Momeni, travels to Pakistan for talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistani [military’s] chief of staff. Pakistan is reportedly intensifying diplomatic efforts to reinstate a ceasefire in the region.

The Houthis reportedly warn shipping companies against loading or discharging cargo at Saudi Arabian ports, saying such activity may result in ships being targeted. Two oil tankers headed for China and India made u-turns in the Red Sea and headed toward the Suez instead of the Bab el-Mandeb. Reporting indicates that a closure of the Bab el-Mandeb strait would reduce global oil supply by 7%.

The Qatari Ministry of Transport announces the resumption of maritime navigation for all vessel types in an area within 7 nautical miles (13km) that covers Lusail to Hamad Port and Umm Heesh to Doha Salwa.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Israeli intelligence believes that Iran moved thousands of uranium-enrichment centrifuges to the Pickaxe Mountain site after the 12-day U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign in June 2026.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Iranian ballistic missile attack that killed three U.S. service members at Jordan’s Muwaffaq Salti Air Base struck prefabricated housing units where troops lived and slept.

The Washington Post reports that the Pentagon is facing “urgent budget shortfalls” as a result of the Iran War.

The Washington Post reports that recent U.S. intelligence assessments judged that Iran’s government is unlikely to feel significant impact or soften its negotiating position as a result of new rounds of U.S. military strikes, and that, for now, Tehran and Washington are stuck in an “indefinite limbo between peace and war”.

Pete Hegseth tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the Iran War has cost the U.S. $37.5 billion dollars.

French shipping company CMA CGM announces that it will be imposing an emergency surcharge due to tensions in the SoH. Danish shipping company Maersk also said that it would impose a surcharge.

Canada’s ShaMaran Petroleum says oil production and pipeline exports at the Atrush and Sarsang fields in northern Iraq have been “temporarily shut in due to the deterioration of the regional security environment.”

Note: HKN Energy suspends operations in Iraqi Kurdistan on 18 July.

Brent crude continues to rise on news of SoH closure, regional instability.

20 July:

Key Judgement: Tit-for-tat escalation and stalled negotiations indicate the conflict has likely settled into a protracted contest of military endurance and economic coercion. Both Washington and Tehran continue to escalate while showing little public willingness to pursue an immediate off-ramp. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains minimal, sustaining pressure on global energy markets and increasing the incentives for both sides to seek leverage elsewhere.

Supporting Assessment: The United States continues intensifying its campaign against Iranian transportation and logistics infrastructure in an effort to pressure Tehran to reopen the SoH. Recent U.S. strikes on railway and transportation infrastructure indicate that Washington is attempting to isolate key transportation nodes and maritime infrastructure along Iran’s southern coast, particularly around Bandar Abbas. Hardliners appear to retain the initiative in Tehran, and Iran continues to conduct retaliatory attacks against the GCC and other countries hosting U.S. military bases in the region. At the same time, recent Iranian diplomatic statements have left open the possibility of renewed negotiations, suggesting Tehran is attempting to preserve diplomatic flexibility while sustaining military pressure.

Watching: The Houthi blockade against Saudi Arabia and threat to close the Bab el-Mandeb entrance to the Red Sea could broaden the conflict and add additional headwinds to the global economy. U.S. escalatory moves such as strikes against Iranian infrastructure or attempts to seize Iran’s southern islands in the SoH could provoke additional Iranian attacks against regional infrastructure, undermining attempts to revive the region’s oil and gas industry.

The U.S. conducts another round of strikes on Iran, hitting military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites and air defense systems, according to CETCOM. Explosions are reported in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Chabahar, Shiraz and Abdanan.

U.S. carries out a ninth night of military strikes against Iran, targeting military command centers, air defense systems and coastal surveillance facilities, according to CENTCOM.

The U.S. strikes a military site in Tabriz, multiple locations in Bashehr, Jask, Sirik and other locations in Hormozgan, Sistan and Balushestan provinces.

Power outages are reported in Khormoj in southwestern Iran following U.S. attacks there.

Kuwait and Bahrain say they are intercepting Iranian attacks. Bahrain’s civil aviation authority says that Iranian drones attacked ‘air navigation systems’ but operations were unaffected.

Yemen’s Houthis announce a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia.

Note: Tehran recently asked the Houthis to prepare to close the Red Sea in the event of additional U.S. strikes against Iranian infrastructure, and the Houthis reportedly deployed missiles and drones near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in preparation (see 16 July). Tensions escalated last week after the Houthis accused Riyadh of bombing Sanaa International Airport and responded by launching drones and missiles at a civilian airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, further straining a four-year UN-brokered truce. Successful enforcement of a Houthi maritime blockade could significantly disrupt Saudi Arabia’s use of the Yanbu oil export terminal on the Red Sea. Saudi Arabia routed approximately 75 percent of its crude oil exports (about 3.6 million barrels per day) through Yanbu in July to reduce its dependence on Gulf export routes. Under normal conditions, approximately 12–14 percent of global seaborne trade and 10–12 percent of global seaborne crude oil shipments transit the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Two vessels operated by Greek shipping company Dynacom Tankers, the Kavomaleas and the Acheloos are struck while trying to transit the SoH off the coast of Oman. A third vessel is reportedly struck off the coast of Oman.

UKMTO reported on one of the three reported Iranian vessel strikes in the SoH on 20 July.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei says that Tehran had received proposals from mediators who “are trying to prevent an escalation of tensions…”

A U.S. official tells the Washington Post that “the U.S. is planning for a wider war…” but at the same time cautions that U.S. operations will be limited by dwindling stockpiles of air defense assets, long-range munitions and other shortages. “We do not have enough to safely sustain operations, and I don’t think the White House is aware of that.”

U.S. average gas price returns to $4 a gallon.

Brent crude pulls back briefly following comments from Iran that diplomatic negotiations with the U.S. could still be pursued, then rises again.

19 July:

Key Judgement: Tit-for-tat escalation and stalled negotiations indicate that the conflict has likely settled into a protracted contest of military endurance and economic coercion. Both Washington and Tehran continue to escalate while showing little public willingness to pursue an immediate off-ramp. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) remains minimal, contributing to continued uncertainty in global energy markets.

Supporting Assessment: The United States continues expanding its campaign against Iranian transportation and logistics infrastructure in an effort to pressure Tehran to reopen the SoH. Recent U.S. strikes on railway and transportation infrastructure indicate that Washington is attempting to isolate key transportation nodes and maritime infrastructure along Iran’s southern coast, particularly around Bandar Abbas. Iran conducts retaliatory attacks against Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan. Hardliners appear to retain the initiative in Tehran, and official rhetoric suggests Iran may expand attacks against regional infrastructure in retaliation for additional U.S. strikes on critical infrastructure inside Iran.

Watching: Repeated Iranian attacks against a Kuwaiti water desalination plant may signal an expansion of attacks against critical civilian infrastructure. Iran’s 18 July missile attack on Saudi Arabia could trigger further escalation. Iranian threats to encourage or coordinate Houthi efforts to disrupt traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb entrance to the Red Sea could broaden the conflict and add additional headwinds to the global economy. U.S. escalatory moves such as strikes against Iranian infrastructure or attempts to seize Iran’s southern islands in the SoH could provoke additional Iranian attacks against regional infrastructure, undermining attempts to revive the region’s oil and gas industry.

CENTCOM reports that it completed its eighth consecutive day of airstrikes against Iran, hitting Iranian coastal surveillance and air defense facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites. CENTCOM also says, “American military assets also targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces that launched attacks against U.S. service members in Jordan on July 17.”

Iranian media report attacks in Shadegan, Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Bandar Lengeh and Hajiabad.

Power outages are reported in Iran.

Iran’s IRGC says that two ships were involved in an “accident” after attempting to transit the SoH via an “unsafe route”, while two other vessels abandoned that route, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

UKMTO says that a tanker is on fire off the coast of Oman:

UKMTO reports another vessel struck by a projectile off the coast of the U.A.E.

Iran attacks Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

Kuwait says that a power and water desalination plant was attacked for the second day in a row.

Jordan says it intercepted three out of four Iranian missiles, with the fourth impacting in a remote area.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran says that multiple projectiles hit the under-construction Darkhovin nuclear power plant site in Khuzestan province, according to local media. The agency condemned the US attack that took place at about 3:39am local time.

Iran’s IRGC says it shot down an MQ-9 Reaper drone of the US over the province of Ahvaz.

The U.S. Embassy in Bahrain warns that Iran may attack unspecified locations in Manama:

Trump says that he “couldn’t care less” about Iran’s withdrawal from the MoU.

Marco Rubio tells reporters that the United States remained willing to negotiate with Iran, saying: “If that door opens, we’ll be happy to see it open.”

Reuters reports that the U.S. is sending additional Air Force refueling planes to Israel to support operations in Iran.

The U.S. also says that Air Force F-16 fighter jets from Germany and F-35 jets from Britain were being sent to the Middle East.

The U.S. embassy in Jordan ‘strongly advises’ citizens not to go to the airport or seaport of Aqaba because of a “specific and credible” threat.

18 July:

The U.S. completes its seventh consecutive night of airstrikes against Iran.

A U.S. air attack that hit water desalination plant in the coastal Bunji village in Iran’s Jask county cut water to some 10,000 residents across 20 villages in southern Iran. Footage of damage to Iranian infrastructure.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation says one of its vital oil facilities was hit by “repeated brutal Iranian attacks, resulting in a number of injuries and significant material losses.”

Iran attacks a Kuwaiti power and water desalination plant. For the second day in a row the Kuwaiti government encourages an energy conservation campaign due to Iranian attacks. A resident said that “demand for water and canned goods has increased since this morning amid fears that services or supply chains will be affected.” Footage.

Note: About 90 percent of Kuwait’s drinking water comes from desalination plants.

Iran launched a ballistic missile at a US base in Saudi Arabia, marking Tehran’s first direct attack on the Gulf country in nearly four months.

Iran attacks a Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) camp in the Darashakran area of Irbil with a drone wounding at least eight.

Kuwait International Airport suspends all flights due to Iranian attacks.

Jordan says it intercepted four drones and 10 missiles over its airspace. Bahrain also says that it has intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks.

U.S. State Department urges Americans to reconsider traveling to the Middle East due to escalating regional tensions and hostilities.

The U.S. military says that the IRGC’s claim that two oil tankers caught fire after hitting landmines in the SoH is false.

HKN Energy suspends all operations in Iraq’s Kurdistan region due to escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

17 July:

Key Judgement: Tit-for-tat escalation and stalled negotiations indicate that the conflict has likely settled into a protracted contest of military endurance and economic coercion. Both Washington and Tehran continue to escalate while showing little public indication of seeking an immediate off-ramp. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) remains minimal, contributing to continued uncertainty in global energy markets.

Supporting Assessment: Sixth consecutive day of intense U.S. airstrikes and Iranian retaliatory attacks against GCC states, Jordan, and possibly Syria. The United States appears likely to continue expanding its campaign against Iranian transportation and logistics infrastructure in an effort to increase pressure on Tehran to reopen the SoH. Recent strikes on railway and transportation infrastructure indicate that Washington is attempting to isolate key transportation nodes and maritime infrastructure along Iran’s southern coast, particularly around Bandar Abbas. Hardliners appear to retain the initiative in Tehran, and official rhetoric suggests Iran may expand attacks against regional infrastructure in retaliation for additional U.S. strikes on critical infrastructure inside Iran.

Watching: A reported Iranian attack on a Kuwaiti water desalination plant could represent an expansion of Iranian attacks against critical civilian infrastructure in the region. Iranian threats to encourage or coordinate Houthi efforts to disrupt traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb entrance to the Red Sea could broaden the conflict and add additional headwinds to the global economy. Breakdown of the truce in Yemen could also draw Saudi Arabia further into the conflict, adding to regional instability. U.S. escalatory moves such as strikes against Iranian infrastructure or attempts to seize Iran’s southern islands in the SoH could provoke additional Iranian attacks against regional infrastructure, undermining attempts to revive the region’s oil and gas industry.

Two U.S. service members are killed by Iranian attacks on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. One U.S. service member was listed as missing in action and multiple aircraft were also damaged in the attack.

Satellite imagery shows new damage to Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant facility that likely occurred between 7-12 July 2026, but Al Jazeera reports that the nuclear powerplant itself was not hit and continues to operate normally.

Maritime traffic through the SoH falls to its lowest level in three weeks, according to MarineTraffic.

Iran attacks Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and, for the first time in conflict, Syria. The attack on Syria reportedly targeted the at-Tanf garrison, which U.S. forces turned over to Syria last February. The Syrian government denied that the base had been attacked.

Bahrain said it intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks. Jordan claimed to have shot down three Iranian missiles. Kuwait claimed that one of its water desalination plants was hit and damaged in the latest Iranian attacks.

IRIB, Iran’s state broadcaster, claims that Iranshahr airport in southeastern Iran was hit by a U.S. strike. It also says that six bridges in Iran, including one that was under construction, were hit. Iran also acknowledged “attacks on power infrastructure” with the energy ministry asking people in southern provinces to use less electricity. Power outages were reported in southern Iran.

Iran’s Fars news agency lists the bridges that were hit in Hormozgan province: The Gariveh bridge connecting Bandar Abbas to Khmeir and Lar; a bridge near the village of Latidan; two bridges on the Kahoorestan-Lar route; a partially constructed bridge connecting Bandar e-Khamir, Kashar and Bandar Abbas; and a bridge in the village of Maru, Khmeir district.

A damaged portion of a bridge in the aftermath of a strike, in Bandar Khamir, Hormozgan province [Social media/via Reuters]

Al Jazeera publishes a list of reported targets of U.S. overnight attacks on Iran:

Iran’s Mehr news agency reports that the U.S. hit the Chabahar maritime control tower for a third time.

Iran restricts passenger train departures from Bandar Abbas station due to U.S. attacks on a railway point in the Hormozgan region.

Al Jazeera also publishes the following list of strategic Iranian sites frequently targeted by the U.S.:

The U.S. reportedly shoots down eight explosive drones over Irbil.

Unidentified armed men reportedly boarded and took over the chemical tanker Asana off the southern coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden. According to initial media reports the attack was related to Somali piracy rather than a Houthi attack.

CENTCOM says that it redirected three commercial vessels trying to evade the blockade, “disabled” a ship that did not comply and boarded another (16 July).

The Kurdistan Workers’ Association says that at least eight Iranian Kurdish fighters were killed in a missile attack on its headquarters in Zarkwazla, Sulaimaniyah Governorate, Iraq.

Reuters reports that Iranians inside Iran said that economic problems were mounting and people were consumed with worries over what will happen next. One person said that pre-war prices had almost doubled.

16 July:

Key Judgement: Tit-for-tat escalation and stalled negotiations indicate that the conflict has likely settled into a protracted contest of military endurance and economic coercion. Both Washington and Tehran continue to escalate while showing little public indication of seeking an immediate off-ramp. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) remains minimal, contributing to continued uncertainty in global energy markets.

Supporting Assessment: Fifth consecutive day of intense U.S. airstrikes and Iranian retaliatory attacks against GCC states and Jordan. The United States appears likely to continue expanding its air campaign, potentially targeting additional Iranian infrastructure to pressure Tehran to reopen the SoH. Hardliners appear to retain the initiative in Tehran, and official rhetoric suggests Iran may expand attacks against regional infrastructure in response to possible U.S. strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

Watching: Iranian threats to encourage or coordinate Houthi efforts to disrupt traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb entrance to the Red Sea could broaden the conflict and add additional headwinds to the global economy. Breakdown of the truce in Yemen could also draw Saudi Arabia further into the conflict adding to regional instability. U.S. escalatory moves such as strikes against Iranian infrastructure or attempts to seize Iran’s southern islands in the SoH could provoke additional Iranian attacks against regional infrastructure, undermining attempts to revive the region’s oil and gas industry. Tehran’s reported release of a U.S. citizen could provide a limited opening for preliminary diplomatic engagement.

In a primetime televised speech president Trump says “We are winning big in Iran, and you will see the fruits of that labor very, very shortly.”

U.S. forces launch new strikes against Iran around 2 p.m. EST and announces their completion at 9:40 p.m. EST.

For the second time in a week, the U.S. struck targets in northern Iran, with strikes reported around Tehran and Semnan, home to Iran’s ballistic missile production and space program. According to media reports, the U.S. also attacked a civilian airport in Semnan, with no casualties reported. Iranian media also reports strikes on Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas, Chanabar, Sirik, Konarak, Rask, Khondab and Khorramabad.

Iranian state media reports that the U.S. hit two bridges in Bandar Khamir and a railway junction in Bandar Abbas. The strikes appeared to be part of an effort to cut off Bandar Abbas from roads leading to Tehran. Highways connecting Bandar Abbas to nearby provinces were declared closed. Iranian state media also reports U.S. attacks on Qeshm Island, Bushehr and near Ahvaz.

Tehran accused the U.S. of attacking a cancer hospital in southwestern Iran.

Iran attacks Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait with missiles and drones. Iran also attacks Iraq’s Kurdish region with a drone. Jordan says it intercepted 8 missiles.

A tanker sailing approximately 19 nautical miles off Khasab, Oman was hit by a projectile, according to the UKMTO.

The U.S. fires on and disables an oil tanker attempting to reach Kharg Island after the ship ignored multiple warnings.

Reuters reports that Tehran asked Yemen’s Houthis to be ready to close the gateway to the Red Sea in the event of U.S. strikes against Iranian infrastructure. According to a source, the Houthis deployed missiles and drones near the Bab el-Mandeb strait in preparation for possible attacks. A significant amount of Gulf oil has been diverted to the Red Sea through a Saudi pipeline, and the waterway currently carries 7 percent of global energy supplies.

Yemen’s Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi says that all Saudi oil and other vital facilities would be targets for the group’s missiles and drones if Riyadh involves itself in what he describes as “comprehensive aggression” against Yemen and moves toward escalation.

A spokesperson for the Iranian military says that Iran would destroy “all” regional infrastructure if the U.S. follows through on its threat to attack Iranian power plants and bridges and that Iran will not allow the U.S. to interfere in the SoH.

White House press secretary Karloline Leavitt signals that Washington remains open to negotiations with Tehran claiming that Iran “very much continues to talk to the United States of America and express that they want to make a deal with us because they are suffering devastating blows.

The NYT reports that the last major Pentagon briefing on the war was in early May.

Reuters reports that Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia threaten to draw Pakistan into the conflict. Islamabad signed a mutual defense agreement with Riyadh in September 2025 and since the outbreak of the Iran War has deployed Pakistani soldiers and a fighter jet squadron to Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan says that it will push the U.S. and Iran to stop fighting and resume talks under the MoU.

Kpler reports that the recovery in Gulf oil trade is losing momentum:

The Directorate General of Shipping in India tells shipowners, managers and recruitment companies “to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages through the Strait of Hormuz until further notice.”

Gas production facilities at the Khor Mor field in Iraq’s Kurdistan were shut down by its operator after eight Iranian drones were shot down in the region.

U.S Treasury yields rise after oil prices climb. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note—the key benchmark for U.S. government borrowing—rose more than 2 basis points to 4.571%.

The average price of diesel in the U.S. rises to above $5 a gallon.

The executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) warns that global energy security is at risk without an increase in oil shipments through the SoH, saying, “Oil security is still a critical issue…We should be worried, and I am worried, if the situation does not improve in the next few weeks.”

15 July:

Key Judgement: Tit-for-tat escalation and stalled negotiations indicate that the conflict has likely settled into protracted contest of military endurance and economic coercion. Both Washington and Tehran continue to escalate while showing little indication of seeking an immediate off-ramp. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains minimal causing increased economic uncertainty across the globe.

Supporting Assessment: Fourth day of intense U.S. airstrikes and Iranian retaliation against GCC and Jordan. U.S. looks set to continue escalating, potentially hitting more Iranian infrastructure to pressure Tehran to open up SoH. Hardliners appear dominant in Iran, making it likely that Tehran will resist U.S. escalation until economic pressure forces a return to negotiations.

Watching: IRGC threats to close down other “export corridors” combined with recent Houthi threat to close down Bab el-Mandeb could complicate U.S. efforts to keep shipping lanes open to global commerce. Breakdown of the truce in Yemen could add to regional instability. Sinking of cargo carrier in the SoH highlights the danger of accidental collisions and environmental disasters in the SoH.

For the first time since the MoU was signed the U.S. launches two large-scale waves of attacks in 24 hours.

The U.S. strikes Iran for a fourth night in a row in a seven-hour wave of attacks. At 6 am EST CENTCOM launches another round of strikes.

CENTCOM’s overnight strikes targeted missile and drone facilities and other military sites in Iran.

The U.S. strikes Iranian defense and missile sites around Greater Tunb Island. The U.S. also targeted the barracks of Iran’s 388the Mechanized Infantry Brigade in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Iranian officials say 35 people have been killed and 300 wounded as a result of U.S. strikes over the past several days.

A cargo ship, the Luni, sinks after colliding with another ship and splitting its hull off the coast of Iran. All 23 crew members were reportedly rescued.

Footage of the bulk carrier Luni sinking in the SoH

The IRGC says that it launched strikes on Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait. It urges Jordanians and Kuwaitis to oppose U.S. military presence in the region and says that the SoH will remain closed “until the end of America’s evils”.

The IRGC also threatened to close “all other export corridors that benefit the U.S. and its allies…Regional energy exports are either shared by all, or denied to all.” A senior Houthi official warned on 13 July that the group was prepared to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Jordan’s military says it shot down three missiles.

“Non-Iranian shipping has virtually disappeared” in the Strait according to Lloyd’s List.

Trump, in a Fox News interview suggested that the U.S. would strike Iranian infrastructure such as bridges and power plants and did not rule out sending in ground troops. He also reversed his early claim that the U.S. would take the SoH and charge transit fees for passage.

Trump also says, “They don’t like what we are doing, and they do want to settle. We’ll find out whether or not we settle with them, or we just finish it off.” Trump also said on social media that Iran had made a good will gesture by releasing an American citizen that it had held since 2024 on charges of espionage.

Mohannad Bagher Ghalibaf hints in a speech broadcast on state television that talks were still possible.

Axios reports that Trump held a meeting in the Situation Room on 14 July to discuss a “massive offensive” that would compel Tehran to make concessions on the SoH and Iran’s nuclear program.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Trump is leaning toward expanding U.S. military operations in Iran following a briefing from top aides the day before. Options include stepping up airstrikes, seizing Islands in the SoH and bombing Pickaxe Mountain near Iran’s Natanz uranium enrichment facility.

In a statement, Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Iraqi armed group, says that “a new war launched against Iran would trigger an immediate response from the Iraqi resistance.”

14 July:

CENTCOM says it struck targets around Abu Musa, Bandar Abbas, Bushehr, Chahbahar, Jask and Konarak, targeting Iranian “coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites and maritime capabilities.”

CENTCOM says that the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports has officially resumed.

Trump says “We’re hitting them very hard. And it’ll continue, and we’ll see what happens…We’re knocking the hell out all of their offensive capability and we’re controlling the straits. We’re putting the blockade back.”

Iran attacks Bahrain and Jordan. Jordan says it intercepted four missiles, Bahrain says it intercepted a number of Iranian aerial attacks.

Iran attacks two tankers associated with the U.A.E. with cruise missiles, killing one mariner and wounding eight. The IRGC claimed the attacks. The U.A.E. threatened to retaliate. The first attack, which likely occurred on 13 July was reportedly an attack on the tanker Stolt Magnesium, which was sailing in the Arabian Sea. The ship caught fire but its crew were safe and accounted for.

Iran shipped 80 million barrels of oil in the past 26 days, prior to the reimposition of the U.S. blockade, according to TankerTrackers.

Shipping in the SoH continues to plunge, according to the NYTs.

The WSJ reports that Iranian attacks are disrupting “shuttle runs” through the SoH, or tankers that make short trips to ports just outside the Strait in order to transfer their goods to ships headed for global markets. Before recent attacks, the shuttle runs had utilized the Omani lane. The Journal also reports that three ships were hit by Iranian projectiles on 14 July.

Iran executes two members of an ISIS terrorist cell that were captured in the Bamo mountains near the Iraqi border.

Lebanese and Israeli delegations hold talks in Rome.

The U.S. expands its sanctions targeting Iran’s oil sector by targeting petroleum shipping magnate Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani and freezing $130 million held in digital wallets linked to Iran’s central bank.

Brent crude hits four-week high on news of SoH closure, ongoing U.S.-Iran hostilities.

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13 July:

CENTCOM announces a third consecutive night of strikes on Iran.

Trump says that the SoH is open, that the U.S. is reinstating its blockade on Iran and that the U.S., “from this point forward”, will be known as the ‘guardian of the Strait of Hormuz’ and will be reimbursed for protecting the Strait.

CENTCOM says it has completed its latest round of strikes on Iran:

In the first time that the U.S. has used sea drones in combat, three American Saronic Corsair unmanned surface vessels reportedly strike a docked Ghadir-class midget submarine at Iran’s Bandar Abbas Naval Base.

Moments before the U.S. sea drone strike at Bandar Abbas

Iranian state media reports explosions in southern Bandar Abbas city, Qeshm Island, Sirik, Jask and several other locations in Khuzestan province. An agricultural water pumping station in Mahshahr was reportedly hit.

Iranian state media also says that the IRGC fired warning shots at two ships that “were attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz illegally.”

Air defense systems are active in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan. The IRGC says it targeted U.S. military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, destroyed radar systems in Oman, and hit fuel tanks and ammunition depots at Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan (unconfirmed). Social media reports claim that Jordan’s Prince Hassan Airbase, the U.S. 5th Fleet HQS at Bahrain and the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar all incurred damage (unconfirmed).

Iran targets a Kurdish opposition group with a drone in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.

The NYTs publishes the following summary of U.S. and Iranian attacks since Wednesday:

Trump says that the U.S. is going to take the SoH and “run it.”: “We’re going to keep the strait and we’ll probably run it. We’ll become ⁠the guardian of ⁠the strait. Maybe we’ll call it the guardian ⁠angel of the strait, and we ⁠should be reimbursed for that,” he said in ‌a phone interview with Fox News. He also says of the MoU: “It was a done deal and then they broke it. They always break it. We’ve had 10 deals with these people – and so we’re just going to hit them very hard,” according to a White House statement.

Trump says that the U.S. would take out Pickaxe Mountain, a heavily fortified site that hosts two deeply buried tunnel complexes. It is located near Iran’s heavily damaged Natanz uranium enrichment facility.

Source: Institute for Science and International Security

Beijing urges the restoration of safe and free navigation through the Strait, warning that keeping the vital waterway open is in everyone’s interest.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei says that Iranian-Omani negotiations held in Oman over the weekend “were solely focused on the issue of the Strait of Hormuz…Our effort was to reach a mechanism in consultation with Oman that would ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.” He also says that the MoU has entered a “crisis stage” and confirms that Tehran is continuing to talk with mediators from Qatar, Pakistan and Oman.

A spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces says: “We do not and will not allow the United States to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz” and that Iranian forces will “deal severely with any disruption and insecurity” outside Tehran’s designated route. “Any cooperation with the United States and logistical support for that country’s aggressor army will be considered a war against Iran’s sovereignty and national security,” the spokesperson added.

Kpler reports that transit through the SoH is down 52 percent week-on-week. Omani corridor is not being used.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll some 37 percent of Americans approved of the resumption of U.S. military strikes against Iran. Four in five Americans expect the war to drag on for an extended period.

Yemen’s defense ministry says that its armed forces targeted the Sanaa International Airport in an attempt to prevent an Iranian plane from landing (the Houthis blamed Riyadh for the attack). The Houthis launch missiles at Saudi Arabia in retaliation.

Brent crude surging on news of SoH closure:

12 July:

CENTCOM says it is launching another round of attacks against Iran:

President Trump rejects that the SoH is closed, saying “Yeah it’s open. We bombed the hell out of them last night.”

CENTCOM says it hits 140 targets in Iran in its latest round of strikes, claims that the SoH is open.

The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) issues an advisory saying that the regional threat level in the Strait is severe, and that the southern route remains open.

Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) says that passage through the SoH is not possible.

A spokesperson for CENTCOM tells Al Jazeera that the IRGC is firing at shipping in the SoH. The official claimed that the U.S. had shot down an Iranian cruise missile and a one-way attack drone.

Qatar advises all marine vessels in or around the SoH to “temporarily suspend navigation and marine activities” until further notice.

11 July:

The IRGC announces the closure of the SoH and attacks the M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship, causing significant damage. One crew member was reported missing.

In response CENTCOM launches retaliatory strikes on Iran:

The U.S. strikes at least nine different cities in five Iranian provinces, saying at least 140 locations were hit.

Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar and Oman report strikes on their territory. Jordan says that it intercepted four missiles.

Mujtaba Khatemei releases a written statement vowing to avenge his father’s death.

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10 July:

A U.S. official tells al-Jazeera that the U.S. is attempting to lower tensions with Iran after several days of retaliatory strikes and that ‘technical talks’ between the U.S. and Iran are ongoing. Axios reports that, despite the resumption of fighting between the U.S. and Iran, U.S. officials sought to deescalate the situation. Qatari, Pakistani and other regional mediators conducted multiple phone calls between the U.S. and Iran on 8 July, trying to bring both parties back to the negotiating table. The NYTs reports that Qatar has been in talks with Washington and Tehran to de-escalate the crisis.

Qatar urges the United States and Iran to honor the MoU and continue talks to prevent further escalation.

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, warns that any attack on Iran’s infrastructure will trigger a response and that Israel “will not be spared”, according to Iranian state media.

Iranian state media reports possible strikes on the Iranian military headquarters in Bushehr province and the port city of Konarak on 9 July after CENTCOM announced (0630 local time) that it was suspending attacks on Iran. The U.S. denied that it was conducting additional strikes in Iran.

Note: Saudi Arabia conducted ‘covert’ air-strikes on Iran in late March in retaliation for Iranian strikes on Saudi oil infrastructure. The U.A.E. reportedly conducted dozens of ‘covert’ strikes on Iran in late February early April. Neither country publicly claimed the strikes.

The Joint Maritime Information Center maintains its Regional Threat Level in the SoH at Severe:

SoH traffic fell for a second day in a row with operators favoring the Iranian designated route, according to Kpler:

The Wall Street Journal reports that Israel recently told Trump that Israel had intelligence indicating that Iran was planning an assassination attempt against him.

Three former members of a Thai vessel that was struck in the SoH in March filed a lawsuit against the vessel’s operators alleging that their lives were endangered by the company’s decision to send the ship through the Strait. Three crew members of the ship, the Mayuree Naree, were killed on 11 March when it was hit by a projectile.

Israeli forces detain Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine, after Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem.

Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon intensified between 9-10 July with continued air raids, gunfire and demolitions despite a US-brokered “ceasefire”.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that world oil demand is set to decline by 1 million barrels per day year-on-year in 2026. The forecast rests on the assumption of a ceasefire and gradual reopening of the SoH. The IEA also says that the return of fighting between the United States and Iran threatens to extend the global energy crisis.

China announces a temporary suspension of helium exports with the restriction taking immediate effect. Issued jointly by the Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs, the move aims to protect domestic supplies for the semiconductor and tech industries amid global supply disruptions caused by renewed conflict in the Middle East.

9 July:

Ali Khamenei is buried in his hometown of Mashhad. IRGC top commander Brigadier-General Ahmad Vahidi pledges revenge for his killing, saying “The criminal leaders of America and all enemies of the Islamic Revolution and the Resistance Front must know that by the cowardly assassination of this divine leader they will never…bring the flag of resistance to the ground…Avenging the martyrs and the punishment of the perpetrators…will remain a definitive, legitimate, and an unforgettable demand.”

Source: IRNA (Iran, state media)

CENTCOM says that it struck 170 Iranian military targets in Iran in the past two days, 14 times more than its previous round of strikes in June.

Trump says Iran reached out to the U.S.: “They called a little while ago…They want to make a deal so badly.” He also says, “We just hit them very hard. Every time they hit us, we’re going to hit them 20 to one.”

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s top negotiator, says, “To be clear: Hit and you’ll be hit...The Strait of Hormuz will open only under Iranian arrangements, not American threats.”

Iran says the U.S. struck a railway bridge connecting Tehran with the northeastern city of Mashhad, where a ceremony for Ali Khamenei’s burial is being held. The Agh Tekeh Khan railway bridge near the Iranian city of Agh Qala was also struck, severing a crucial land-line through Iran’s border with Turkmenistan to Russia and China.

A video clip showing damage to the Agh Tekeh Khan railway bridge

Damage to the Agh Tekeh Khan railway bridge

The U.S. attacks the Bushehr powerplant, but Iranian officials say there was no damage to the nearby nuclear facility.

Iran’s health ministry says that U.S. strikes over the past two days killed at least 14 people and wounded 78 others.

Iran says it attacked “U.S. bases and strategic centers” in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Al Jazeera says that the IRGC targeted Kuwait’s Camp Arifjan and Ali al Salem Airbase and Bahrain’s Juffair and Sheikh Isa military installations. The IRGC threatens to strike other U.S. bases in the region if U.S. forces launch additional strikes on Iran.

Bahrain and Kuwait’s military says that they have intercepted a number of missiles and drones. Jordan says it intercepted eight Iranian missiles. Explosions are reported at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Zarqa, Jordan. The Iranian military says it targeted the base.

The Kuwaiti Army and Ministry of Defense put out the following statement on the recent attacks:

The U.A.E. Ministry of Foreign Affairs puts out the following statement on the recent attacks:

Traffic through the SoH remains at low levels (data varies) with some media and social media reporting suggesting that more vessels are transiting through the Iranian designated route vice the Omani-UN corridor (unconfimed).

Lloyd’s List says that traffic in the SoH has fallen sharply.

Windward tracks 12 vessels transiting the SoH inbound and 10 outbound, with 7 vessels transitioning dark on 9 July.

CENTCOM issues a statement denying the Iranian claim that the only available route through the SoH is the Iranian route:

Iran strikes an Iranian Kurdish opposition group camp northeast of Iraq’s Irbil.

Various media reports indicate that tanker traffic in the SoH has ground to a “near halt” with only a few vessels transiting through the Iranian designated lane. No traffic was detected in the southern lane.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) says that 6,000 seafarers remain trapped around the SoH.

Iranian Defense Minister Israel Katz states that Israel is prepared to resume its military campaign against Iran, saying “The army is ready and on alert for a resumption of fighting, in order to regain air superiority and strike again in Iran…”

The NYT reports that leading up to Ali Khamenei’s funeral divisions continued to fester within Iranian leadership over talks with the U.S.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz rejects Trump’s assertion that Israel will pull out of southern Lebanon, saying: “We didn’t ask for anyone’s approval to enter Lebanon and we don’t need approval to stay in Lebanon. It is our right to defend the residents of the Galilee and Israeli citizens from the threats.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says Natanyahu urged Trump not to sell Turkiye U.S. F-35 fighter jets.

Crowds gather at Mashhad for Khamenei’s burial.

8 July:

American forces strike around 90 targets in Iran, expanding strikes radius into southeastern Iran. At 11:05 (likely EST) CENTCOM says U.S. strikes have concluded. Iranian media reported explosions in Bandar Abbas, Bushehr, Chabahar, Konarak, Iranshahr, Sirik, Jask, Abu Musa Island, Qeshm Island and Aqqala.

Trump says the MoU is “over” and that “it’s just a waste of time” dealing with Tehran. He also says “they’re sick people, they’re led by sick people, and they’re vicious, violent people. And if they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it.”

President Trump speaking at the NATO summit in Ankara

Speaking on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Turkiye, Trump once again threatens to capture Iran’s Kharq Island.

Iran’s military command says that the source of any support for U.S. attacks on Iran will be considered a legitimate target, according to a statement published on state media.

Kuwait and Bahrain are attacked by Iranian drones/missiles. The Iranian army says it launched a drone attack on U.S. forces at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain. The IRGC claimed that it struck the U.S. Fifth Fleet Headquarters at Bahrain’s Salman Port and the Salem Airbase in Kuwait. The IRGC also claimed that it downed a U.S. MQ-9 drone over Bushehr.

Sheikh Isa Air Base, Bahrain

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense says that its armed forces shot down two ballistic missiles and 13 drones that were fired at dawn.

Temporary power outages were reported in both Kuwait and Bahrain.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) urges ship operators to avoid sending ships through the SoH, saying that it could expose seafarers to “unnecessary danger.”

Saudi Arabia’s national shipping carrier Bahri, confirms that its crude carrier Wadiyan was involved in an incident while transiting the SoH on 7 July, but confirms that all crew members were safe and the vessel seaworthy.

Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency says that an Indian oil tanker turned back from the Omani (southern, U.S.-backed) corridor in the SoH. It also says that the IRGC continues order ships to use the Iranian corridor.

Kpler reports that 41 vessels transited the SoH on 7 July.

Israeli warplanes launch three waves of attacks in southern Lebanon, hitting areas around Beit Yahoun, Kunin, and Braachit in the Bint Jbeil district.

Funeral processions for Ali Khamenei take place in Iraq’s Shia shrine cities of Najaf and Karbala.

Khamenei’s casket in Najaf

Iran’s president says U.S. world cup conduct mirrors its foreign policy ‘bullying’

Oil prices jump 5 percent on news of resumed fighting in the region:

Former CENTCOM Commander Kenneth General Mckenzie Jr. argues at a conference that the era of hybrid warfare makes large U.S. bases in the Middle East vulnerable. He says that bases should be decentralized and moved west, to make them less vulnerable to attacks, according to Newsweek.

7 July:

The U.S. launches strikes on Iran in retaliation for Iran’s attacks against three ships in the Strait. CENTCOM reported that it hit more than 80 targets, including Iranian air defense systems, radars and IRGC small boats in southern Iran. CENTCOM says that the attacks are “complete”.

CENTCOM also confirms that in addition to the M/T Al Rekayyat, the Saudi Arabian-flagged M/T Wedyan and Libyan-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity were attacked by Iran in the Strait. Tehran did not claim responsibility for the attacks.

Iran state media reports explosions in Bandar Mahshahr and Bushehr, where it says two military bases were struck. Qeshm Island, Sirik and Bandar Abbas were also hit, according to Al Jazeera. See Al Jazeera footage of U.S. strikes here.

The aftermath of U.S. strikes in Bandar Abbas

The U.S. says that sanctions on Iranian oil exports will be reimposed as of 17 July.

Another tanker transiting the SoH is hit by an unidentified projectile (developing).

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says negotiations on a final deal will not begin if threats continue, after US President Donald Trump warned that Washington will reach an agreement with Tehran or “finish the job”.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the IRGC is using maritime radio to warn ships that “our missiles and drones are ready to ⁠fire at you” if vessels use the U.S. designated southern lane in the SoH.

Ali Khamenei’s body is taken to Qom, the center of Shiite religious education in Iran, for an official prayer and street processions.

Mourners at the Jamkaran Mosque in Qom, Iran

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) global natural gas consumption is expected to fall 0.5 percent, which is equivalent to 20 billion cubic meters (706 billion cubic ft), this year, ⁠mainly because higher prices are curbing demand from power generators and industry due to the Iran War.

Brent crude ticks up one percent on news of the Iranian attack(s) in the SoH.

6 July:

A Qatari-owned liquified natural gas (LNG) tanker, the Al Rekayyat, is hit by a projectile and badly damaged while transiting through the U.S.-backed Omani route. Iranian media claimed the attack saying the tanker was hit after repeated warnings because it was “planning to pass through the Omani route in the Strait of Hormuz with the support of the U.S. Navy.”

Qatari-owned LNG tanker Al Rekayyat

Axios reports that Iran fired at least two missiles at commercial ships transiting the Strait and that a second ship (unidentified) was struck.

Reuters reports that a Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker was damaged off the coast of Oman.

Note: Iran has struck at least three, possibly four, commercial vessels transiting the Strait since the 17 June signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and the U.S. and the establishment a temporary shipping lane along Oman’s coastline in late June.

Windward reports that transit levels through the SoH are down upon news of the latest Iranian strikes:

Trump says “We’re either going to make a deal or we’re going to finish the job. OK. And it won’t be tough to finish the job. I’d rather make a deal, because I don’t want to affect 91 million people.” He also says he is not looking for regime change in Iran: “I went in for one reason, very strongly, that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. I’m not looking for regime change, although this is regime change. The first regime is gone. The second regime is gone. And I think the third regime is more reasonable, but we’ll find out.”

Ali Khamenei’s coffin, along with the coffins bearing four of his slain family members, is paraded through Tehran. Crowds chant “death to America” and “death to Israel.”

Iran’s Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Galibaf says that the U.S.-Iran MoU is “difficult but possible” to enforce.

The Joint Maritime Information Center maintains its SoH threat level at substantial. It also says that the southern (non-Iranian) route is expanded and open.

Windward reports that 36 vessels transited the SoH on 5 July—20 inbound, 16 outbound:

A fleet of approximately eight-to-ten Japanese ships transit through the SoH via the Iran-designated (northern) route. Six of the ships were very large crude carriers (VLCCs) carrying approximately 12 million barrels of oil.

Israeli air strikes target Nabatieh in southern Lebanon killing at least four people.

Reuters reports that the world has absorbed the loss of over a billion barrels of oil supply since the Iran war began, with “surprising ease”, but that it still faces the danger of future price spikes.

Brent Crude (as of 0830 EST):

5 July:

Khamenei’s funeral continues in Iran. Crowds vow to kill Trump. According to media reports, Khamenei’s sons Mosoud, Meysam and Mostafa were seen attending his funeral but supreme leader Mujtaba does not attend.

Translation: Presence of the Leader’s Children at Tehran Prayer Grounds

Iran and Qatar resume trade through their cargo route between Iran’s Dayyer port and Qatar’s al-Ruwais port. Al-Ruwais port is one of the main gateways for Iranian exports to Qatar.

A cargo vessel off Yemen’s Red Sea coast was attacked by unidentified armed assailants, according to the UKMTO:

Media and shipping monitor groups continue to report that some ships are turning around or switching to the Iranian-designated lane in the SoH:

Windward reports sustained, likely IRGC-affiliated, small-craft presence in the SoH:

Iranian Brigadier-General Mohammad Akraminia says that Iran’s army is using the ceasefire period to strengthen its combat capabilities.

Al Jazeera reports that Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, held separate meetings in Tehran with delegations from Hamas and Hezbollah before Khamenei’s funeral.

Israel’s Transportation Minister Miri Regev confirms in an interview that Israel sent an Iron Dome missile defense system to the U.A.E. during the Iran War.

Al Jazeera English publishes the following summary of the latest round of talks between the U.S. and Iran:

Israeli forces launch air strikes on Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

OPEC+, in its fifth production increase in as many months, says it will boost production by 188,000 barrels per day.

Bandar Abbas International Airport in southern Iran resumes commercial flights after a four-month suspension.

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4 July:

Trump says Iran wants to “settle” with the U.S. and that “We gave them a week off for a funeral because we’re nice…”

Crowds gather at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla religious complex for Khamenei’s funeral ceremony.

Bloomberg reports that over the past few days, eight ships transiting the Strait made sudden u-turns, with some switching to the Iranian designated lane. Between June 30 and July 1, 65 ships crossed along the Omani side, with 59 of them being supported by the US, data from the Joint Maritime Information Center show.

The NYT reports that “from the weeks and days leading to [Ayatollah Khamenei’s] funeral…senior Iranian officials and prominent political figures fought openly and viciously over negotiations with the United States.”

Bloomberg reports that Iran’s ambassador to Beijing said China and other friendly nations will be granted “special considerations” when Tehran determines the level and nature of service fees charged to ships using the Strait of Hormuz.

Oman agrees to work with France and the UK to ensure safe navigation in the Gulf, France says it has deployed mine countermeasures to the Middle East.

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3 July:

A seven day funeral for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei begins in Iran. Millions of people are expected to attend in Tehran.

Khamenei’s coffin is draped in a red flag symbolizing the sacrifice of Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, a revered figure in Shia Islam who was killed in the 7th century in the Battle of Karbala.

IRGC leader Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi is seen for the first time since the start of the war at Khamenei’s funeral.

Iran’s military chief, Major-General Amir Hatami pledges to “avenge the blood of the martyred leader [Khamenei]”.

Ghalibaf warns that Iran will respond if the U.S. and Israel breach the ceasefire, saying “We strongly demand full implementation of the agreements, and if the U.S. and the Zionist regime fail to fulfill their commitments, Iran will resume proportionate actions…”

U.S. media reports that U.S. officials believed that Israel was planning to assassinate Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Mohammad Ghalibaf while they were engaged in negotiations.

Israel says that it struck “10 Hezbollah infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon” despite an ongoing ceasefire.

Kpler reports that recent traffic through the Strait has stabilized within a 30 to 60 crossing per day range.

Newly released satellite imagery shows the extent of damage at Iran’s military and nuclear facilities at Esfahan and Bushehr, according to the BBC.

Iran is exploring oil sales to Japan, according to Reuters.

2 July:

Pakistan and Qatar confirm that “positive progress” was made during indirect talks between Iranian and U.S. delegates in Doha.

Iran’s military headquarters warns that all oil tankers moving through the SoH must use Iran’s approved routes or face a “forceful response.” It also says US interference in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with a “swift and decisive” action.

Al Jazeera provides the following fact sheet of Iran’s frozen assets:

Oil falls to a four month low on signs of positive diplomatic progress.

1 July:

Trump says that the U.S. and Iran are “…getting along very well” and that Iran has “come a long way.”

Meetings in Doha with Qatari and Pakistani officials conclude with no direct talks between Iranian and U.S. officials. Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani meets with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Separately, technical talks begin in Qatar with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi heading Iran’s technical team.

J.D. Vance says that oil traffic in the SoH has “reached its pre-war height” and negotiations with Iran are going “very well.”

Holding a meeting with Mideast nations in Bahrain, CENTCOM says that “leaders underscored their shared commitment to the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.”

French shipping company CMA CGM says that it will take several months for the shipping situation in the Strait to normalize.

Six members of the Kurdish Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) are killed in fighting with IRGC forces near the village of Qazqapan, three kilometers from the Iranian city of Pirashahr.

The U.S. strategic petroleum reserve is reduced to 325.7 million barrels, the lowest level since 1983.

Windward reports that 43 vessels transited through the SoH on 1 July, 24 inbound and 19 outbound.

Reuters reports that Iran is determined to win international recognition of its control over the SoH after the 60-day MoU expires.

Al Jazeera provides the following summary of the talks in Doha:

The International Transport Workers’ Federation union and the Joint Negotiating Group, an umbrella organization representing shipping owners, continues to classify the SoH as a war-zone, saying “”This decision recognizes the continuing and significant risk of life and the rapidly evolving situation in the area.”

Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Ghalibaf says that Iran has exported more that 40 million barrels of oil since the lifting of the U.S. blockade on Iran. He also says that “Uranium enrichment is our legitimate and inalienable right.”

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