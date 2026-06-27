American Vets in Defense of Democracy

American Vets in Defense of Democracy

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Trigg Ledger Publisher's avatar
Trigg Ledger Publisher
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The Hidden Surrender

On June 17, Washington sold the public a diplomatic triumph in the Middle East. Behind closed doors, it was an economic surrender. Discover how a desperate US concession to Iran just handed China the keys to uncontested global supremacy—all while America was looking the other way.https://triggledger.substack.com/p/the-islamabad-concession-the-2026?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=8gc1qf

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