Hey all. It looks like things could really start popping off in the Strait of Hormuz (and, by extension, the region), so I decided to put out a quick SITREP/timeline-type product today. I’ll keep updating and kicking them out as long as warranted, but if things start to chill again, I’ll stand down and turn to other projects! Cheers! —Shawn

4 May:

Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters (Iran’s unified military command) releases a statement saying that if any U.S. forces approach the Strait, they will be struck.

Khatam al-Anbiya Statement on the Strait

IRGC releases a map demarcating its area of control in the Strait

IRGC map showing lines of control in Strait of Hormuz

Iran (IRGC) claims that it has denied a US Navy destroyer from entering the Strait of Hormuz by firing on it. CENTCOM denies this claim.

U.S. hands over the Iranian vessel MV Tosca along with its crew to Pakistan. The ship was intercepted earlier when it tried to breach the U.S. naval blockade.

The UAE strongly condemns an Iranian attack targeting a national oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz operated by ADNOC. (Qatar’s Foreign Ministry also strongly condemns the attack.)

UAE statement on ADNOC oil tanker reportedly struck by two Iranian drones

The Guardian reports that a South Korean-linked vessel was attacked in the Strait, but, as of 1000 EST this was unconfirmed by South Korean Government.

As of 0900 EST Brent Crude hovering around $110 a barrel:

Reuters and other sources report that Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi was transferred from jail to a hospital because of a life-threatening heart condition. Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace in 2023 for her campaign to advance women’s rights in Iran and abolish the death penalty there.

Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi

3 May: In a Truth Social post president Trump announces “Project Freedom”, a plan for the US to guide stranded ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Fun Fact: The reported numbers vary, but there are approximately 800 tankers and cargo vessels and likely double that number of smaller ships with approximately 20,000 individuals stranded in the Persian Gulf because of the Strait of Hormuz closure.

Fun Fact: According to the Wall Street Journal, rather than a direct escort mission, “Project Freedom” is, at this point, merely a U.S.-led coordination cell.

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