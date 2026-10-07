AVDD is producing this roundup of news stories and analysis related to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and wider region until it abates. If you find the SITREP informative, please share, subscribe and consider a monetary contribution to our Substack. We appreciate any feedback—thank you for your support! Stay in the fight to defend our democracy!

Key Judgement: Economic coercion and control of maritime access continue to define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. Middle Eastern oil exports have recovered to approximately prewar levels as regional exporters increasingly adapt to wartime conditions, but Iran has sharply increased attacks against shipping in the Strait of Hormuz (SoH), raising questions about the sustainability and cost of the recovery. The U.S. and Iran remain at a diplomatic impasse despite continued attempts to revive negotiations.

Supporting Assessment: Iran has sharply increased attacks against shipping in the SoH, with maritime security sources reporting that the past week saw the highest number of tanker incidents since the war began. Despite the attacks, regional oil exporters have maintained substantially higher export volumes through a combination of increased SoH traffic and alternative routes, though shipping costs have risen to record levels. In Yemen, government forces supported by Saudi Arabia report progress reversing earlier Houthi gains along the southern Red Sea coast near the Bab el-Mandeb. The Houthis continue to retaliate with ballistic missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, including repeated attacks on Riyadh and a 3 October attack on a Saudi Aramco facility

KEY REPORTING:

7 October:

Reuters reports that attacks on tankers in the SoH hit their highest level of any week since the beginning of the war.

Bloomberg, citing UKMTO data, reports that there have been nine attacks on commercial shipping in and around the SoH so far in October. Maritime security officials and shipping executives have said it’s not yet clear whether the latest escalation will mean that Hormuz shipments will fall. The report also says that shipping assaults have also led to a fresh surge in freight rates. The cost of carrying oil from inside the Persian Gulf to China rose to a record $1.3 million a day Monday, according to data from the Baltic Exchange in London. The rate averaged close to $60,000 a day last year and has soared as the number of shipowners willing to cross Hormuz dwindled.

An advisor to the IRGC Commander says that illegal routes through the SoH will soon be closed.

The Houthis target Riyah with missiles for a third time in less than a month. Saudi officials say the missiles were intercepted.

Houthi forces target Aden International Airport with ballistic missiles and drones, forcing a civilian flight from Cairo to divert to Jeddah, no casualties are reported.

Iraq devalues its currency from 1,300 to 1,500 to one U.S. dollar.

6 October:

At a rally, Trump seems to encourage Iran to “take out” Los Angeles and San Diego, sparking widespread condemnation.

JD Vance, in an interview with Reuters, says that Iran must make “meaningful” reduction in its nuclear enrichment capability to satisfy U.S. demands and end the war.

Yemeni government forces say they have tightened control over the highest peak in Jabal Habashi district in Taiz, as they continue operations aimed at reversing recent Houthi gains near the Bab el-Mandeb.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that Iran has lost complete control of the SoH. He also says that Iran must make “meaningful” reduction in its uranium enrichment capacity as part of any agreement to end the war with the United States.

The U.S. Energy Information Agency raises its oil price forecast for the current and coming year, with global benchmark crude forecast to average about $105 a barrel in the fourth quarter of the current year.

5 October:

Yemen’s government forces claim to have seized Dhubab district, reversing much of the Houthis’ recent territorial gains along the southern Red Sea coast and around the Bab el-Mandeb following a large-scale counteroffensive. The operation was supported by heavy Saudi airstrikes.

For the first time since the beginning of the war, in early September, the weekly average of crude oil shipments coming out of the Gulf region reached prewar levels, with 40 percent of the crude bypassing the SoH, according to Kpler.

UKMTO reports a tanker transiting the SoH is hailed by the IRGC and instructed to turn back or risk being targeted with two others being targeted by an unknown projectiles:

Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, resigns for personal reasons. Hamid Bovard, chief executive of the government-owned National Iranian Oil Company, will be acting minister, according to state media.

4 October:

Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says that the SoH will remain closed until the U.S. meets Iran’s conditions.

UKMTO reports four possible attacks in the SoH:

The WSJ reports that the wave of attacks against shipping in the SoH could threaten a recovery of Middle Eastern oil exports.

A Pentagon official says that the U.S. has moved all of its bombers from RAF Fairford base after five men were arrested on suspicion of plotting attacks on the facility.

Iran’s embassy in Abu Dhabi says the UAE has released a group of Iranian prisoners who had been jailed for years, in the latest in a series of detainee releases.

3 October:

The Houthis claim responsibility for a ballistic missile and drone attack on an Aramco oil refinery near Riyadh. Saudi officials did not confirm whether the attack caused substantial damage.

Results of the Houthi attack on an Aramco facility near Riyadh

UKMTO reports that a crude tanker was struck by an unknown projectile:

2 October:

In an unannounced meeting, Trump’s top national security advisors meet at Camp David to discuss next steps in the Iran War and the Saudi-Houthi conflict in Yemen.

UKMTO reports two vessels struck by unknown projectiles in the SoH:

UKMTO reports that since 6 July, 31 of 48 projectile strike incidents in and around the SoH occurred on the southern Omani route.

Bloomberg reports that Iran’s foreign minister suggested in private talks that his country was willing to restore nuclear inspectors’ access to bombed facilities in exchange for sanctions relief, people familiar with the discussions said.

The NYT reports that since the beginning of August, Iran has launched about 30 drone attacks and 10 anti-ship missile attacks per week against commercial ships transiting the SoH, according to a Western security official.

The Institute for the Study of War reports an uptick in clashes between Iranian regime security forces and anti-regime militants in Sistan and Balushistan provinces, Iran.

Saudi Arabia is planning an offensive in Yemen to retake gains made by the Houthis along the coast of the Bab el Mandeb.

Bloomberg reports that a UN study found that governments around the world are running out of room to shield consumers from higher energy prices resulting from the Iran war and other crises, with fuel subsidies potentially costing more than $1 trillion this year.

Two Iranian nationals are charged in Britain with preparing a terrorist attack against a Jewish community in northern England.

Elnaz Shakerdoust, a leading Iranian actress is sentenced to one year in prison for her support of protesters in January.

1 October:

President Trump says that it is possible that he may ramp up bombing of Iran after the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

UKMTO reports that a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in the SoH, causing a fire.

The U.S. announces that it is sending a third aircraft carrier strike group and an amphibious force carrying 2,000 Marines to the Middle East. A U.S. official tells al Jazeera that the USS Theodore Roosevelt group and the USS Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group force have left San Diego.

Axios reports that the U.S. has sent two additional Patriot missile batteries to Saudi Arabia and Qatar to help protect oil and gas facilities.

A dual UK-Iranian national is arrested in Britain on suspicion of terrorist activity. The arrest was in relation to the alleged plot against RAF Fairford.

Saudi Arabia says that the Houthis struck an electricity distribution station in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

Iranian media reports that Iranian security forces killed six members of a “terrorist group” allegedly planning an operation in Manjilabad, near Tehran.

The U.S. treasury department announces that it is imposing sanctions on Iran’s rail and auto sectors.

30 September:

The UK’s Prime Minister, Andy Burnham says there is “strong indications” that Iran played a role in an alleged security incident at a UK airbase. On 27 Sept. five British men in their 20s were arrested near RAF Fairford on suspicion of terrorism and explosive offenses.

Iranian officials say that they have received an official U.S. response to Tehran’s latest proposal to end the war. Reuters reports that an official who was briefed on the talks said that “sequencing” was the main sticking point.

Reuters reports that Goldman Sachs estimates that Gulf oil exports recovered to 23.3 million bpd over the past week, in line with their 2025 average, as exports doubled in September. The 10-day average has held at 20.5 million bpd, or 89 percent of 2025 levels.

The Washington Post reports that even though more crude oil is transiting the SoH, fuel prices will likely remain high because of a lack of refined fuels, low inventories, high shipping costs and Iran’s ability to target energy infrastructure throughout the region.

AP reports that some medicines in Iran are becoming scarce, with prices soaring, because of U.S. naval blockade and sanctions.

Key Judgement: Economic coercion and control of maritime access define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) remains well below pre-war levels but has risen substantially, causing some to assess that Iran is losing its ability to exercise significant control over shipping through the Strait. The U.S. and Iran remain at a diplomatic impasse despite recent attempts to revive negotiations.

Supporting Assessment: Military activity between the U.S. and Iran continues to be subdued, with no reported U.S. attacks on Iranian assets since 8 Sept and no U.S. attacks on Iranian territory since 1 Sept. Two vessels have been struck by unknown projectiles in the SoH in the past week. Saudi Arabia has partially resumed shipments of crude through its East-West Pipeline to its Red Sea port at Yanbu, but it is estimated that it will take a month before the pipeline reaches full capacity. Military chiefs from Pakistan, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, members of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, recently met in Riyadh to discuss the Houthi threat as the Houthis continue to target Saudi locations with missiles and drones.

29 Key Reporting:

Trump says the war will end “very soon” and asserts that Iran will not obtain a nuclear weapon.

UKMTO reports three attacks in the SoH:

Iran’s IRGC releases a 25-page open letter addressed to the American people, urging them to oppose support for Israel and foreign wars and arguing that Iran and the U.S. and Iran could coexist if U.S. policy changed. IRGC spokesperson Hossien Mohebbi tells reporters that he does not expect the letter to affect the U.S. administration’s behavior some five weeks before the elections, but that voters might hear the message.

The NYT reports that oil exports from the Middle East have risen sharply this month with an average of 10 million bpd passing through the SoH in September, according to Kpler, and an additional six million bpd through pipelines and ports that bypass the Strait.

Qatari mediators continue shuttle diplomacy between the U.S. and Iran over a revised proposal to reopen the SoH, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying Tehran expects a formal U.S. response to the proposal.

An IRGC spokesperson denied recent assertions that Iran has lost most of its leverage over the SoH.

Pakistan’s Defense Minister states that Pakistan will use “whatever means available” to defend Saudi Arabia against the Houthis, saying that Pakistan’s military capabilities would be available to Saudi Arabia under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud meets with members of the U.S. Senate Armed Service Committee to discuss defense coordination and regional security efforts. Earlier the prince held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the situation in Yemen and the SoH.

Iraqi Airways plans to resume flights to Iran in October after obtaining a special exemption.

U.S. forces are set to pull out from their last bases in Iraq.

Iran’s rial falls to a new low at 2.5 million rials to one U.S. dollar.

Brent crude falls on reports that greater amounts of hydrocarbons are transiting the SoH:

Yalda Moaiery, an Iranian photojournalist who spent a career documenting life in Iran is sentenced to 15 years in prison, CBS reports. Yalda Moaiery

28 September:

Trump denies reports that he offered to give Iran sanctions relief and free Iranian funds on the condition that Iran showed “concrete progress” on the nuclear issue.

The WSJ reports that Iran’s ability to choke off oil flowing through the SoH is “breaking down” with crude exports from major Middle East producers rising to almost 13 million bpd, the highest total since the war began.

CENTCOM commander Gen. Brad Cooper says U.S. forces have now assisted 2,000 vessel transits carrying more than 1 billion barrels of oil through the Strait in recent months.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan meet in Washington to discuss Iran, Yemen and maritime security in the SoH and Bab el-Mandeb amid escalating Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf says that no infrastructure in the region will be safe if Iran’s security is not guaranteed.

UKMTO reports that a vessel transiting the SoH was struck by an unknown projectile:

U.S. and Iranian officials hold separate talks with mediators in a renewed effort to end hostilities, reportedly on an amended version of Iran’s seven-day proposal which Iran presented on the sidelines of the UNGA meeting in New York. A U.S. official tells Al Jazeera that talks were “positive and constructive” but no deal was possible until Iran’s nuclear issues are addressed.

27 September:

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that an alleged bomb plot at a UK airbase involved a “foreign actor.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that the SoH is open, with almost as much oil flowing through as there was before the war.

The IRGC says that it captured a U.S. autonomous underwater vehicle in the SoH.

Saudi Arabia resumes oil loading at its Red Sea Yanbu port after resuming operations on its East-West pipeline which was attacked with drones launched from Iraq on 10 Sept. Kpler estimates that the pipeline’s current throughput is 2.6 million bpd, but the pipeline could reach 5.5 million bpd within a month.

Ayatollah Mohsen Heidari Alekasir tells the Qatari-owned Al Araby news that Mojaba Khamenei was pulled from rubble during the early phase of the war, and was injured prior to the out break of the war. Khamenei remains in hiding because of the security risks associated with any public appearance.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the weekend to discuss bilateral relations.

Eight U.S. Marines were wounded in September when the nonmilitary vessel that they were on was hit by an Iranian cruise missile.

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26 September:

President Trump says that he’s rejected the latest Iranian peace proposal to reopen the SoH.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian tells Al Jazeera that Iran no longer trusts negotiating with the United States after previous rounds of talks were followed by attack and sanctions, saying, “We don’t need a regional policeman.”

Iraq’s prime minister calls for exemptions from U.S. sanctions on Iranian airlines and companies that do business with them.

Saudi Arabia says that its air defenses intercepted a missile headed towards Khamis Mushait after an earlier announcement it had intercepted two drones headed towards Riyadh.

In a speech to the UN that did not mention the U.S. directly, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng says that sovereignty of the Gulf countries should be respected.

25 September:

Bloomberg reports that U.S. and Iranian officials on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York, were exploring a deal where Iran would open the SoH within seven days if the U.S. would lift its naval blockade on Iran, release Iranian financial assets and waive sanctions on Iranian oil sales. Qatari officials were reportedly mediating the talks.

Reuters reports that President Trump warned Chinese President Xi Jinping against providing support to Iran during recent talks in Washington and that China gave assurances that China would not do so.

In an interview with CBS News, Pezeshkian says that Iran would allow UN inspectors back in the country.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al Thani hosts Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at his residence in New York for discussions on the U.S.-Israel war on Iran.

CNBC, citing data from Kpler, reports that Saudi Arabia is exporting 6 million barrels per day of crude oil in September, equivalent to the kingdom’s monthly average of 2025.

Pakistan’s Chief of Defense Forces Asem Munir, Saudi Chief of General Staff Fayyad al-Ruwaili, and Turkish Chief of General Staff Selcuk Bayraktaroglu meet in Riyadh to discuss “the threats facing Saudi Arabia”. The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement members discussed “enhancing intelligence sharing, military coordination, and capability integration”, according to the Pakistani army.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi meets with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi to discuss regional tensions and the SoH.

The UAE halts flight operated by Iranian airlines, joining the U.S. sanctions against Iranian air carriers.

Iraq’s Erbil and Sulaymaniyah and Najaf airports suspend flights to Iran. Closing the last major Iraqi airports with service to Iran.

Turkiye’s prime minister says that the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement could turn into a broader pact “for the Muslim world” that would include Iran.

The WSJ, citing figures from S&P Global Energy CERA, reports that global crude-oil supplies remain reduced by 27%, refined product supplies by 21% and liquefied-natural-gas supplies by 16%.

24 September:

Saudi Arabia says its air defenses intercepted and destroyed six ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development expects growth in economies where it invests, mainly in Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and sub-Saharin Africa to slow to 2.5 percent.

23 September:

Iran says it has conveyed conditions, including an end to the war on all fronts, to the U.S. through Qatari mediators.

A senior Iranian official tells Reuters that Tehran was reviewing Washington’s response to its peace proposals, which prioritize lifting the U.S. naval blockade.

Speaking at UNGA, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says that Iran will defend against “cowardly” attacks while saying that the door is open for negotiations.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff says he had “lengthy talks” with the Iranian delegation on the sidelines of UNGA.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright says that a U.S. ban on diesel exports would not work, and could push up jet fuel prices.

The WSJ reports that Tehran has acquired material for its drone and ballistic-missile programs, including GPS tracking devices, electric motors and aircraft engine parts, though an airbridge with China that ferried “thousands of shipments to Iran’s defence ministry and Iranian companies.”

Iran’s deputy oil minister says that half of the production capacity of Iran’s South Pars liquified natural gas facility is back online after an Israeli airstrike shut it down in March.