AVDD is producing this roundup of news stories and analysis related to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and wider region until it abates. If you find the SITREP informative, please share, subscribe and consider a monetary contribution to our Substack. We appreciate any feedback—thank you for your support! Stay in the fight to defend our democracy!

10 August:

Key Judgement: Economic coercion and control of maritime access increasingly define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. Iran appears increasingly confident that its ability to threaten Strait of Hormuz (SoH) shipping and regional infrastructure gives it substantial bargaining leverage. Washington’s repeated retreats from threatened major strikes, reported munitions constraints, and increasing reliance on economic pressure and intermediated diplomacy signal narrowing strategic options. Tehran is simultaneously negotiating mechanisms for limited maritime transit while maintaining maximalist conditions for fully reopening the Strait, suggesting Iran intends to preserve its coercive leverage even as some commercial traffic resumes.

Supporting Assessment: Regional military activity remains relatively subdued, although Iran continues to selectively attack maritime traffic in the Strait, including the 8 August missile strike on an ADNOC vessel. Iranian and Omani officials say they are close to agreement on a temporary or “middle” shipping corridor, but Tehran continues to distinguish such an arrangement from fully reopening the Strait and is tying broader access to extensive U.S. concessions, including an end to the blockade, sanctions relief, release of frozen assets, and compensation for wartime damage. Meanwhile, the 8 August Houthi drone attack on a Saudi Aramco facility in Jizan and continuing threats of retaliation by Iraqi Shia militias highlight the persistent risk of regional escalation.

WATCHING: Iranian strikes on commercial shipping in the SoH.

Hardliner consolidation within the Iranian regime. Iran’s maximalist demands on reopening the SoH.

U.S. position on proposed Hormuz arrangement.

Strait of Hormuz shipping volumes.

Additional evidence of U.S. munition constraints.

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and commercial shipping.

Key Reporting:

Unverified reports on social media claim that Iran launched multiple anti-ship cruise missiles from Sirik, targeting an oil tanker near Oman in the Strait of Hormuz (Unconfirmed).

Windward says Iran’s crude export pipeline on Kharg Island remains at a “complete halt” amid the US military’s blockade of Iranian ports.

Windward reports “subdued” maritime traffic in the SoH over the past several days:

The UK’s Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) says that the threat level in the SoH remains “severe”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf are invited by Pakistan to visit Islamabad for talks, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

Oman says an oil slick from the grounded tanker Caroline Bezengi—a Cameroon-flagged Suezmax crude tanker, widely described as part of Russia’s shadow fleet and sanctioned by the UK and EU—now covers about 390 square kilometers (150 sq miles).

Satellite image of the Caroline Bezengi oil slick.

9 August:

Trump says that Washington is only “semi-negotiating” with Tehran and is waiting for economic pressure to mount.

The WSJ reports that Trump was prepared to declare victory in the war and forgo a nuclear deal with Tehran if Tehran opened the SoH.

Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian reportedly meets with supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Earlier, Pezeshkian called for an end to a period of “neither war nor peace.”

Iranian state-controlled Mehr news agency releases an undated video of Mojtaba Khamenei.

Mojtaba Khamemei appoints Mohsen Rezai, a hard-liner and former IRGC commander, as his representative to the Supreme National Security Council. Mohsen Rezai

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Arachchi says that talks with Oman to establish a new maritime route in the SoH have progressed well and are in their final stages but the SoH will not open until the U.S. meets Iran’s demands, to include the U.S. paying compensation to Iran for damages incurred during the war. He also says that Iran is currently holding no negotiations with the U.S. and is only exchanging messages through intermediaries.

Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, listed Iran’s demands to the U.S. as: ending further U.S. threats against Iran; halting aggression toward Iran and its Lebanese, Palestinian, Yemeni, and Iraq allies; removing the U.S. naval blockade; lifting sanctions on Iran; and releasing frozen Iranian assets.

The Houthis claim responsibility for a drone attack on a Saudi Aramco oil facility in Jizan, saying that the attack was in retaliation to a Saudi drone attack on Yemen’s Saada and Hajjah provinces. Saudi officials say that firefighters “extinguished a fire that broke out at dawn” at the facility due to the attack.

Al Jazeera posts the following timeline of Iranian-Omani talks:

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters on Saturday that the ongoing talks are about establishing a “temporary route” in the Strait of Hormuz and said, “We’re almost very close to the result.” But he said that other conditions, including compensation from the US for war damages, must be met before the strait is reopened. Iran’s National Security Council meanwhile laid out six conditions for Hormuz to reopen. They are: the US ending its threats to Iran; halting military action against Iran and its regional allies; withdrawing naval and air forces involved in blockading Iran; compensating Iran for damage caused in the conflict; lifting sanctions and unfreezing Iranian assets. A spokesperson for the IRGC also said on Saturday that the reopening of Hormuz is conditional on the US “fully accepting Iran’s conditions and ceasing to interfere in the regional negotiations”. For its part, Oman condemned continuing attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, without assigning blame, and said negotiations with Iran on the waterway were “positive and constructive”. Iranian media reported last week that the talks were aimed at establishing a “middle corridor” through the strait, distinct from both the northern route established by Iran and the southern corridor favoured by the US. The Foreign Ministry said the geographical coordinates of the new route have been finalised.

TankerTrackers.com reports that a fleet of at least 56 tankers is conducting “covert ship-to-ship transfers” to move oil from Gulf countries through the SoH.

CENTCOM says 55 commercial vessels have been rerouted as a result of its blockade on Iran.

Iraq’s Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba Shia militia says it will retaliate for joint U.S.-Saudi strikes on Popular Mobilization Forces last month.

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8 August:

Iran says a ‘general framework’ is reached with Oman on managing maritime traffic in the Strait.

CNN reports that US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Cain has been privately looking for an off-ramp to the Iran War, making it clear to Trump administration advisors that available military options may not be enough to achieve Trump’s war objectives.

U.S. vice president Vance says that the U.S. has “destroyed” Iran’s nuclear program and degraded its military.

Iran targets a vessel belonging to Abu Dhabi’s National Oil Company (ADNOC) as it was crossing the SoH. ADNOC later says that the ship was targeted by an Iranian missile and there were no casualties.

Iran’s IRGC says that the opening of the Strait is conditional on the U.S. “fully accepting Iran’s conditions” not on any deal with Oman.

Iraq’s oil minister says that Iraq’s oil exports are down 75% due to the closure of the SoH.

7 August:

Al Jazeera reports that several Chinese and Indian refiners are seeking vessels to enter the Strait and load crude at Iraq’s Basrah Oil Terminal because Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMO was offering discounts at close to $30 a barrel.

Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan sign a trilateral defense agreement (the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement) under which an attack on one is considered an attack on all.

Citing data from Kpler, Reuters reports that shipping in the SoH is down sharply, falling to 33 vessels from 3-7 August, down from 50 the previous week.

The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passes the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, designed to punish major buyers of Russian oil and gas. The bill also included a last-minute demand from President Trump to include additional sanctions on Iran’s weapons and energy sectors.

Hadi al-Amiri, the head of Iraq’s Badr Organization, calls on Iraqi militias to postpone retaliation against Saudi Arabia for the “sake of Iraq’s highest interests.”

Note: On 29 July, in response to late July Iraqi Shia militia attacks against Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia launched joint strikes targeting Popular Mobilization Forces headquarters in Iraq, killing more than 20 people. The strikes were in retaliation for likely Shia militia attacks on Saudi Arabia.

6 August:

Key Judgement: Iran appears increasingly confident that its ability to threaten Strait of Hormuz (SoH) shipping and regional infrastructure gives it substantial bargaining leverage. Washington’s repeated retreats from threatened major strikes are weakening U.S. coercive credibility and narrowing its strategic options, while Tehran is pressuring regional governments to oppose further escalation. Reported shortages of U.S. interceptors and precision-guided munitions appears to be affecting Washington’s operational tempo. Economic coercion and control of maritime access increasingly define the campaign’s principal lines of operation.

Supporting Assessment: Regional military activity remains relatively subdued, although Iran or Iran-aligned forces may have attacked two vessels near the Strait of Hormuz and another in the Gulf of Aden over the past several days. Meanwhile, discussions over maritime access are becoming increasingly detailed. Iranian officials claim that Tehran and Oman have agreed on the geographic coordinates of a proposed shipping route, while reporting indicates Iran is seeking transit fees and substantial administrative authority over vessels entering the Gulf.

WATCHING: U.S. position on proposed Hormuz arrangement.

Iranian authority over commercial transit.

Commercial resistance to transit fees.

Strait of Hormuz shipping volumes.

Evidence of U.S. munition constraints.

Houthi attacks on commercial shipping.

Reporting:

Bloomberg reports that, as part of the proposed Iran-Oman consortium agreement, Iran is seeking to bar U.S. and Israeli vessels from transiting the Strait of Hormuz while requiring “hostile countries” to pay compensation before being granted access.

President Trump says he is “extremely happy” with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and that Iran is “going very well”.

The Washington Post reports that Trump’s frustration boiled over at a recent Camp David meeting and he “demanded answers” from Hegseth over extreme missile shortages.

Iran state broadcaster IRIB says that Iran’s parliament is reviewing an initial text of agreement that bans “vessels from hostile countries” from traveling through the SoH.

Eight of the world’s largest shipping associations in a letter to the UN Secretary-General urge the United Nations to oppose tolls in the SoH.

Windward reports that 12 vessels transited the SoH in the past 24 hours.

The Houthis claim attacks on two Saudi oil tankers near Yanbu port in the Red Sea and in the Gulf of Aden (unconfirmed).

Khori Hiwa (Sun of Hope), a newly formed armed group in western Iran says that its fighters clashed with Iranian government forces in West Azerbaijan province, and claim to have inflicted casualties.

Khori Hiwa logo

Reuters reports that Iran made a concerted diplomatic push to warn Gulf states that Tehran would hit their oil, power and water plants unless they convinced Trump to end U.S. strikes on Iran and seek a diplomatic solution. The message was delivered after Trump, on 28 July, threatened to strike Iran’s energy network and infrastructure.

CBS reports that at least 12 states in the U.S. report cyberattacks on water systems possibly linked to Iran-backed hackers.

The Independent reports that Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian stated in an interview on state television that interaction with Iranian supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei was “very difficult”.

Al Jazeera reports that Iranian security forces and religious morality police have intensified restrictions, arrests, and punishments for people and businesses deemed noncompliant with a wide range of regulations on practices deemed by the state as immoral and un-Islamic.

The Independent reports that disruption of supplies through the SoH are leaving millions vulnerable to hunger in Yemen.

Iran says 21 Mossad ‘mercenaries’ were arrested for spying on the Iranian military.

5 August:

Trump says there was “all-day negotiation” with Iran the day before, characterizing the talks as positive while threatening to hit Iran “really hard” if a deal is not reached.

Trump denies media reports of depleted weapons stockpiles saying the U.S. has massive amounts of munitions and that the “leakers” behind the “treasonous statements” are being hunted down.

Qatar says mediators are making progress in efforts to end the war.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman says that Oman and Iran are close to finalizing an agreement on an agreed upon shipping route for the SoH, saying “The geographic coordinates of the route envisioned by both sides have been agreed upon.”

Reuters reports that the proposed Oman-Iran deal would give Iran control over ships entering the Gulf through the SoH, and that, according to a senior Iranian official, Iran is seeking transit fees between 5% and 7%.

Media reports indicate that vessel transits in the SoH and Bab el-Mandeb continue to be low.

UKMTO reports two possible shipping attacks, on off the coast of Oman, the other in the Gulf of Aden:

Bloomberg reports that Iran-linked cyberattacks against US water infrastructure are expanding and ongoing, with security agencies warning that the digital operations are increasing and shifting from sporadic incidents to localized disruptions.

Bloomberg reports that Iran is considering allowing European countries to carry out mine-clearing operations in the Strait of Hormuz. The proposal is being discussed as a compromise to restore normal maritime traffic and restart peace talks between the US and Iran.

4 August:

Trump calls Iranian leadership “unbelievably duplicitous” on social media and declared that it was Iran’s final opportunity to sign an agreement.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated that talks with Oman regarding safe inbound and outbound shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz were progressing positively.

Iranian media reported on August 4 that an “unknown projectile” hit a Greek-owned cargo ship, MINOAN PIONEER, off the Omani coast near the strait’s entrance.

Reuters reports that the U.S. has used ‘virtually all’ of its long-range precision missiles during the Iran War.

Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent says “We are in talks with the Iranians...There is a chance we may have a deal today or tomorrow to open the strait and move toward a more normalized position in this conflict.” Oil prices drop and the stock market surged following his statement.

3 August:

Key Judgement: Iran appears increasingly confident that its ability to threaten Strait of Hormuz (SoH) shipping and regional infrastructure gives it substantial bargaining leverage. Washington’s repeated retreats from threatened major strikes are weakening U.S. coercive credibility and narrowing its strategic options, while Iran is actively mobilizing regional opposition to further escalation. Reported shortages of U.S. interceptors and precision-guided munitions may be influencing Washington’s operational tempo as the Trump administration continues to alternate between threatened escalation and renewed diplomacy. Economic coercion and control of maritime access increasingly define the campaign’s principal lines of operation.

Supporting Assessment: Regional military activity remains relatively subdued following Washington’s decision to postpone threatened large-scale strikes against Iran. Commercial traffic through the SoH remains very low, while Tehran continues to signal that it intends to retain a central role in determining access through the waterway. Contrary to President Trump’s claim that new talks are imminent, Iranian officials deny that direct negotiations with Washington are underway and are instead emphasizing Omani-mediated discussions. Iran’s simultaneous outreach to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey appears intended to mobilize regional pressure against renewed U.S. escalation, while reported Saudi concerns suggest that Washington’s regional partners may increasingly be constraining its military freedom of action.

Watching: Despite the lull in fighting, the situation remains volatile, and a sudden clash in the Strait could trigger another cycle of reciprocal regional escalation. Additional reporting on a possible U.S.-Qatari compromise under which vessels would enter the SoH through Iranian waters and exit through Omani waters—particularly who would authorize, monitor, and enforce access. Signs that regional political pressure is increasingly constraining Washington’s military freedom of action. Further Houthi attacks against commercial shipping in the Red Sea that further disrupt global energy markets and maritime trade. Expanded involvement by external actors, particularly China or Ukraine, could widen the conflict even further.

Amir al-Mousawi, a former Iranian diplomat in contact with current Iranian negotiators, tells the NYTs that Trump sent Iran a message vowing a severe attack on Iranian infrastructure if the Iranians did not restart negotiations. The Iranians refused, unless Washington returned to the previous MoU.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says that there are currently no negotiations underway with the U.S. but that there has been progress in talks with Oman to secure a passage through the SoH.

UKMTO reports that a vessel off the coast of Oman was hit by an unknown projectile.

Maritime traffic in the SoH continues to be low:

Al Jazeera publishes the following timeline on recent Iranian-Omani talks:

The IRGC claims that is shot down an MQ-9 Reaper drone flying over the SoH.

Reuters reports that six-Saudi flagged supertankers changed course in the Gulf of Aden in recent days and headed to southern Africa, as a result of the Houthi threat to target Saudi shipping in the Red Sea.

Iran executes two alleged Israeli spies.

Windward says that 22 Chinese-linked vessels have transited the Bab el-Mandeb since 20 July.

The seven members of OPEC+ decide to increase oil production by approximately 188,000 barrels per day.

Reuters reports that manufacturing activity in China slowed in July as the war in the Middle East weakened demand and raised costs.

Brent crude down on news of possible renewed U.S.-Iranian negotiations:

2 August:

Trump once again calls off major attacks on Iran, saying in a Truth Social posting: “We have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off on any attack.” He also claims that a deal on the SoH is “imminent” and new talks with Iran will begin on Monday.”

The Saudi Press Agency reports that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Trump discussed developments in the region and their regional and international repercussions. MBS reportedly raised concerns about Trump’s plans to escalate strikes on Iran.

Israeli media (N12) reports that Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi agreed to a US- and Qatari-formulated proposal in which vessels would enter the Persian Gulf through Iranian waters and exit through Omani waters.

Iraqi media says a drone attack targeted the Peshmerga’s 70th Brigade HQS in Sulaimaniyah, Iraq.

1 August:

President Trump threatens to launch a new attack on Iran, but U.S. officials say that he could halt the attacks if there is progress on the diplomatic front.

Axios reports that Trump is seriously considering hitting Iranian energy targets in the next few days. The strikes could involve the Israeli military, which would likely lead to Iranian attacks on Israel.

Multiple sources tell CBS News that the U.S. and Israel are planning a huge bombing campaign against energy infrastructure targets in Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi holds separate phone calls with Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. During the discussions Araghchi reportedly warned against any U.S. military action, reiterating that Iran was willing to respond decisively to any attack against its sovereignty or national security.

Iranian Major General Ali Abdollahi, the commander of Iran’s top joint military command, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, says that countries in the region should reconsider their alignment with the U.S. and that any country serving as the U.S.’ “defensive shield” will be “consumed by the flames of war.”

The Washington Post reports that Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, the head of U.S. European Command sent written notification to senior Pentagon officials saying that without another Navy destroyer he will be forced to choose defense of the United States “homeland” over that of Israel. U.S. naval destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean Sea have been employed as part of Israel’s defense for many years, with European Command central to the mission.

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref says that Iran is preparing supplies for the next two years and that the government is planning for “even the worst conditions.”

Kuwaiti officials say they intercepted Iranian drones that were targeting “vital installations.”

UKMTO reports that a tanker located 21 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman, reported an explosion and large splash close to the vessel: