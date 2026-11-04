AVDD is producing this roundup of media reports and analysis related to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and wider region until it abates. If you find the SITREP informative, please share, subscribe and consider a monetary contribution to our Substack. We appreciate any feedback—thank you for your support! Stay in the fight to defend our democracy!

4 November:

Key Judgment: Economic coercion and control of maritime access continue to define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. Recently reported U.S. “defensive” strikes against Iranian targets indicate that Washington has continued limited military operations despite a broader lull in hostilities. Reporting indicates that some measures of Gulf crude oil exports have recovered to prewar levels, although refined petroleum product exports remain depressed. The recovery has come amid continued maritime insecurity, elevated shipping costs, and extraordinary military measures to protect commercial traffic. Meanwhile, the Saudi-Houthi confrontation remains elevated, with continued Houthi missile and drone attacks threatening Saudi infrastructure.

Supporting Assessment: It remains unclear whether the Democratic midterm victories will affect President Trump’s calculus regarding renewed military strikes against Iran. October saw the highest reported monthly number of attacks on commercial shipping in the Gulf and SoH since the war began. China is launching a “diplomatic blitz” in the region, recently hosting senior representatives from Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Iran, and planning to send envoys to several Gulf and Horn of Africa countries. Negotiations appear to remain stalled despite a flurry of diplomatic activity involving Doha and Tehran, during which messages were reportedly passed to Washington.

Trump says that the Iran War played a role in Republican midterm losses.

Mohammad Bagher Galifbaf says that U.S. voters said “no to war” after the Democrats’ big midterm election win.

The IRGC says that four oil tankers were ablaze after striking naval mines in the SoH (unconfirmed). Reuters reports that the IRGC also claimed to have seized or stopped two vessels in the SoH.

Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei warns that any renewed U.S. military assault on Iran will trigger a broader response.

Brent crude slides on hope of diplomatic progress:

3 November:

The U.S. conducts “defensive” strikes on Iranian targets in the SoH. Iranian media reports explosions on Qeshm Island. A U.S. official told The Wall St. Journal that the strikes were part of a series of limited strikes Washington secretly carried out against Iranian targets in recent weeks.

The IRGC says that three tankers exploded after hitting mines in the SoH (unconfirmed).

UKMTO reports that a vessel transiting the SoH was hit by two unknown projectiles.

Saudi authorities say that a drone was intercepted over the Mecca region.

Reuters reports that a senior Iranian official says that the U.S. and Iran are still far apart on a deal to end the conflict.

India’s external ministry says that an Indian national was killed in an attack on a vessel off the coast of Oman.

The International Energy Agency says that liquified-natural-gas output is set for its steepest annual decline on record, a 3% forecast fall, because of war-related disruptions.

2 November:

U.S. officials report that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired a surface-to-air missile (SAM) at a U.S. aircraft operating around Qeshm Island.

Trump again says that the U.S. might strike pickaxe mountain.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei says that any “act of aggression against Iran, by any means, will be met with a powerful, immediate and comprehensive response.”

UKMTO reports an attack on an Indian-crewed vessel in the SoH.

Saudi Arabia say that a Houthi-launched missile headed for southern Saudi Arabia was intercepted.

AP reports that Iran said on 1 Nov. that it had a two-day plan to reopen the SoH and resume nuclear talks with the U.S. Additional reporting indicates that Iran sought an end to the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports, sanctions relief and permission for oil sales in exchange for reopening Hormuz, with nuclear negotiations to follow.

Xi Jinping meets with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Beijing. The two agree to deepen cooperation in oil and gas, renewable energy, technology and supply chains. They also release a 20-point joint statement, saying that the U.S. and Iran should return to the MoU and that safe navigation should resume in the SoH.

The Washington Post reports that China’s meeting with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq is part of a “diplomatic blitz” by Beijing to “carve out a role in setting the fate of the region”. In addition to the meeting with Tariq, on the same day, Xi Jinping and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted separate, high-level talks with Iran and Saudi Arabia. According to the Post, China emphasized immediate de-escalation, negotiations, and a larger Chinese role in shaping the regional security environment during the talks. Beijing also reportedly announced plans for senior envoys to visit seven countries across the Persian Gulf and Horn of Africa.

Sultan al-Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) says that the world’s oil buffers have eroded since the launch of the Iran War with nearly one billion barrels drained from global inventories.

1 November:

Axios reports that Trump held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and told him in a “tough” conversation that he wants to let negotiations play out.

Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) confirms that one of its LNG tankers was hit by “unidentified objects” while transiting the Gulf. Bloomberg reports that Pakistan had actively negotiated safe passage for the vessel through Iranian authorities, who provided a green light shortly before the incident.

UKMTO reports three attacks in the Gulf and SoH.

The IRGC claims that two oil tankers caught fire after hitting mines in the SoH (unconfirmed).

An Iranian delegation leaves Qatar. Al Jazeera reports that during the meeting Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi passed messages to the U.S. Reuters reports that a draft proposal was circulated and that a follow-up meeting is possible.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that on of Iran’s peace conditions is the formal recognition of the new shipping route designated by Iran and Oman in the SoH.

A Switzerland-based security firm claims that Russian satellites are assisting Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia.

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31 October:

Trump says that Iran wants to “make a deal” and that negotiations are “going fine.”

Saudi Arabia says that it has intercepted a hostile drone in the Riyadh region.

Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly meets with Iranian senior commanders and instructs them to implement an ‘immediate response without geographic limitations’ to any threat.

Qatari-mediated talks aimed at restarting direct U.S.–Iran negotiations are expected to continue in Doha, with an Iranian delegation reportedly accompanying Qatari mediators there from Tehran. According to Axios, Qatari officials held more than 12 hours of talks with Iranian counterparts in Tehran on October 30, reportedly maintaining regular contact with the White House throughout.

Iranian state broadcaster, IRIB says that the U.S. attacked two fishing boats near Qeshm Island.

A spokesman says Pakistan’s military is “cautiously optimistic” about its mediation between Iran and the U.S.

UKMTO data shows at least 35 attacks on shipping in the Gulf and SoH in October, the highest monthly total since the beginning of the Iraq War. UKMTO also assesses that shipping in the SoH remains 70 percent below prewar levels.

Key Judgment: Economic coercion and control of maritime access continue to define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. No U.S. strikes on Iranian territory have been confirmed in nearly two months, although Washington is reportedly preparing for a possible renewed military campaign following the November 3 midterm elections. Iran continues to conduct regular attacks against commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz (SoH). Reporting indicates that some measures of Gulf crude oil exports have recovered to pre-war levels, although refined petroleum product exports remain depressed. The recovery has come amid continued maritime insecurity, elevated shipping costs, and extraordinary military measures to protect commercial traffic. Meanwhile, the Saudi-Houthi confrontation remains elevated, with continued Houthi missile and drone attacks threatening Saudi infrastructure.

Supporting Assessment: Reporting continues to indicate that the U.S. and Israel are planning a new round of strikes against Iran, although President Trump has reportedly not made a final decision. Recent Iranian claims of mine strikes against commercial vessels in the SoH remain unconfirmed, and CENTCOM maintains that internationally recognized shipping routes remain clear of Iranian mines. Israel faces potentially protracted coalition negotiations following an inconclusive parliamentary election, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu making unsubstantiated allegations of widespread election fraud involving Arab-led parties. A Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran for the second time in a week amid renewed efforts to negotiate an end to the war, possibly in connection with Vice President JD Vance’s earlier overture to Tehran.

30 October:

Trump says that the Iran War is “going to get wrapped up soon.”

Saudi Arabia says that its intercepted a Houthi-launched drone targeting the Mecca region. The Houthis deny launching it.

UKMTO reports that a vessel was struck with an unknown projectile 40 NM off Lavan Island.

The IRGC claims to have stopped two oil tankers attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) through “unauthorized routes” and separately claimed that three tankers struck naval mines and caught fire while attempting similar transits. The claims have not been independently verified, and it remains unclear whether the reported mine incidents are separate from those claimed on October 29.

CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper says that the main internationally recognized shipping routes through the SoH are clear of Iranian sea mines.

Reuters reports that attackers aboard a small boat attached limpet mines to a tanker’s hull in the SoH on 29 October (see below), marking the first successful use of such weapons since the war began.

A Qatari delegation is in Tehran, amid expectations that they might receive a response to Vice President Vance’s letter.

Final results from Israel’s parliamentary election leave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc with 53 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, the opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot with 48, and Arab-led parties with 19. Neither major bloc secured a governing majority, setting the stage for potentially protracted coalition negotiations. Netanyahu has accused Arab-led parties of widespread election fraud without providing substantiating evidence, allegations rejected by Israeli election officials.

29 October:

The IRGC Navy says that three tankers transiting the SoH were hit by mines in the SoH (unconfirmed).

UKMTO reports three attacks on vessels in the SoH, including one incident 25NM off Khasab, Oman, where the crew of a small boat placed explosives on a ship’s hull.

Saudi Arabia intercepts a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis that was headed for Saudi Arabia’s eastern province.

Secretary of Defense Hegseth fires Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia, who held a key military planning role as directory for strategy, plans and policy on the Joint Staff. No reason was given for his dismissal. Later reports indicate that Sylvia was being investigated for leaks to the media.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claims that Iran’s IRGC is “failing to pay its own troops.”

Reuters reports that Iran has created a secret network of of military agencies with global reach to import at least $2 billion in hardware, explosives and heavy duty trucks since January 2025, evading both the U.S. naval blockade and Western sanctions.

28 October:

The outcome of Israel’s election remains unclear with more than 40 percent of the votes counted. Blocs led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyu and his main challenger, Gadi Eisenkot were roughly even and many assessments expected a long-drawn out period before a government could be formed.

The Wall Street Journal reports that JD Vance sent a letter to Iran’s secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei in an attempt to revive peace negotiations.

UKMTO reports that a crude tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in the SoH.

Saudi Arabia says its air defenses intercepted a Houthi-launched missile headed for Taif and Yanbu.

Reuters reports that Iranian Security chief Mohsen Razaei met with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojaba Khamenei a day after holding talks with representatives from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan.

Reuters reports that Qatari mediators presented Iran with a new draft deal to end the war which includes a seven-day timeline addressing both Washington and Tehran’s concerns along with confidence building measures.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the U.S. has told several Gulf Arab countries to be prepared for a short, intense military campaign after the midterm elections.

On the sidelines of a Moscow forum for gas exporting countries, Vladimir Putin holds meetings with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Iran claims an oil tanker caught fire after striking a mine in the SoH (unconfirmed)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi calls a recent meeting between Iran Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey a “valuable opportunity” to advance dialogue on regional peace and security.

27 October:

Reuters reports that a Houthi military spokesman claims a ballistic missile attack on Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refinery. Separately, Bloomberg reported that Saudi authorities had contained a fire near the Ras Tanura oil terminal.

Saudi Arabia says that it has intercepted three ballistic missiles launched by Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority says that all vessels belonging to the South Korean shipping company Sinokor will face “legal action” for violations in crossing the SoH.

Iran’s Parliamentary Speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is “in full health” following a reported recent meeting between the two.

Two men are charged under Britain’s National Security Act over the alleged plot to attack RAF Fairford.

A new book by Matthew Cole alleges that the UAE gave Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, access to a $2 billion slush fund in an effort to influence U.S. policy in the Middle East.

26 October:

Key Judgment: Economic coercion and control of maritime access continue to define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. No U.S. strikes on Iranian territory have been confirmed in more than a month, while Iran sharply increased attacks against commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) in early October. Despite the surge in attacks, reporting indicates that some measures of Gulf crude oil exports have recovered to pre-war levels, although refined petroleum product exports remain depressed. The recovery, however, has come amid continued maritime insecurity, elevated shipping costs, and extraordinary military measures to protect commercial traffic. Meanwhile, the Saudi-Houthi confrontation remains at an elevated level, with continued Houthi missile and drone attacks threatening Saudi infrastructure.

Supporting Assessment: Reporting continues to indicate that the U.S. and Israel are planning a new round of strikes against Iran, although President Trump has reportedly not made a final decision. Administration statements regarding the timing of possible strikes have been contradictory, while reporting suggests that renewed military action may be delayed until after the U.S. midterm elections. Meanwhile, senior representatives of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey met with Iranian officials in Tehran on 26 October, likely to discuss regional security and de-escalation. The Houthis continue to launch frequent missile and drone attacks against Saudi infrastructure. The Institute for the Study of War assessed that the Houthis launched at least 12 missiles and two drones against Saudi Arabia on 24–25 October.

Members of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement represented by Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, Pakistani military chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, hold talks with the secretary of Iran’s Secretary Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei in Tehran. The regional repercussions of a U.S.-Israeli attack was reportedly the main topic of discussion.

Mohsen Rezaei

Reuters reports that the Houthis claimed attacks against Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline pumping stations (unconfirmed). The Houthis also claim a “precise” strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi forces also claim to have intercepted a ballistic missile headed for Riyadh (unconfirmed).

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it destroyed five tunnels in Yemen that the Houthis were using to store ballistic missiles and launch platforms.

CNN reporting, subsequently carried by Israel Hayom cites two U.S. officials saying American forces in the region could launch substantial new operations against Iran within 96 hours of receiving an order. The reported target planning extends beyond limited strikes intended simply to degrade Iranian capabilities.

Israeli’s Defense Minister Israel Katz says that Israel has no plans to attack Iran before Israel’s election.

CNN reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was pushing for strikes against Iran before the Israeli elections, but the U.S. demurred, in part because Israeli Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir told U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Dan Caine that an attack would likely disrupt Israeli elections.

Egypt’s parliament authorizes the Egyptian military to help defend Saudi Arabia.

The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) says that he does not expect energy markets to return in 2027 to where they were prior to the Iran War.

Reuters reports that satellite imagery shows oil from the Gem No. 2 oil spill is spreading toward the coastline of Umm Al Quwain, UAE. Authorities have closed beaches and coastal areas in several northern UAE emirates, including Ras Al Khaimah and parts of Sharjah.

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25 October:

President Trump tells reporters that “there will not be a strike today” on Iran.

U.S. Central Command reports that American forces have helped more than 3,000 commercial vessels transit the waterway over six months, facilitating the export of more than 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil since summer.

Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid international airport fully reopens following two weeks of disruptions due to Houthi attacks.

Saudi authorities say they intercepted 10 ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis in Yemen. The missiles reportedly targeted areas in Saudi Arabia’s south. Saudi authorities also say that they downed a cruise missile targeting Khamis Mushait and a ballistic missile headed towards Riyadh.

ISW assesses that the Houthis launched at least 12 missiles and two drones at Saudi Arabia on October 24-25.

Russia’s embassy in Tehran denies reports that its diplomats and specialists working at Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant are planning to evacuate.

Qatari mediators meet with Iranian officials in Tehran in a push to de-escalate regional tensions.

The WSJ reports that the U.S. ordered the departure of diplomats and staff from the embassy in Saudi Arabia and other countries as well as personnel from military bases across the region.

Iran’s Mehr News Agency says that the IRGC targeted the headquarters of the Iranian opposition group Komala in the Balisan region of northern Iraq.

24 October:

Trump says that the U.S. may carry out another strike on Iran.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition says that Saudi air defenses intercepted two Houthi-launched ballistic missiles targeting Taif and Yanbu. Officials earlier stated that a Houthi ballistic missile targeting Riyah and a drone in the eastern region were intercepted.

A U.S. intelligence memo says that Iran has stepped up its efforts to target U.S. personnel in the Middle East and elsewhere, according to multiple media reports. Some lethal plots are reportedly in “advanced stages”.

Iran’s military chief Ali Abdollahi says that U.S. warships will not be allowed back in the Gulf “under any circumstances”.

23 October:

Trump says that the SoH is “totally ours and that’s the way we’ll keep it.”

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz says that the war with Iran could last another year.

Reuters reports that, according to two Iranian officials, Tehran has drawn up detailed plans to target undersea communications cables if the U.S. and Israel again attack Iran. According to one expert, the global impact of such Iranian attacks could be minimal, though multiple cuts could disrupt internet service in the region, affecting financial transactions, e-commerce and cloud computing.

UKMTO reports that a tanker transiting the SoH was hit by an unknown projectile.

A ship identified at the ‘Gem No. 2’ that was hit by a projectile off the coast of the UAE was reported to be spilling oil.

Foreign ministers at a summit of a new “anti-war bloc” of eight European and Middle Eastern countries in Istanbul urge the U.S. and Israel not to renew attacks on Iran. The countries include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan, Turkey, France, Germany, the UK and Italy

The spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says that a ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait was intercepted. Saudi air defenses also intercept a Houthi ballistic missile targeting Riyadh.

A representative of the Iranian supreme leader to the IRGC says that Mojtaba Khamemei is exercising leadership and is in good health, despite not appearing in public because of the war.

The WSJ reports that some Iranian border crossing points on its Pakistan and Iraqi border have been closed due to U.S. sanctions.

QatarEnergy strikes a deal with a U.S. liquified natural gas (LNG) company to purchase 4 million tons of LNG gas annually, a decades-long deal that reflects Qatar’s efforts to diversify supply arrangements amid uncertainty over maritime access. Before the war Qatar was one of the biggest natural gas exporters in the world.

22 October:

The NYTs reports that the U.S. and Israel have developed plans for “short but intensive” renewed strikes against Iran after the U.S. mid-term elections, with targets to include energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities and missile and drone arsenals. The article states that President Trump has yet to sign off on the strikes.

UKMTO reports that a tanker was hit by an unknown projectile while transiting the SoH.

The Saudi-led coalition’s spokesman says that four Houthi drones were destroyed in the regions of Riyadh and Medina. The Houthis say they targeted Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu, Abha International Airport, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. The death toll from the attack on Dammam’s King Fahd airport rises to two.

Iran’s IRGC Navy command says that the confrontation will extend to U.S. bases if the U.S. continues supporting ‘illegal’ vessel passage through the SoH.

Dozens of Israeli fighter jets fly over Syria and Iraq to carry out a training exercise along Iran’s western borders.

Indian crude oil imports from the Middle East returned to pre-war levels last month, according to Al Jazeera.

The IMF forecasts a sharp drop in economic output in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan due to the war, saying it expected the region’s output to contract by 1.3 percent.

Key Judgment: Economic coercion and control of maritime access continue to define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. No U.S. strikes on Iranian territory have been confirmed in more than a month, while Iran has sharply increased attacks against commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz (SoH). Despite the surge in attacks, reporting indicates that Gulf oil exports have recovered to pre-war levels, although refined petroleum product exports remain depressed. The recovery, however, has come amid continued maritime insecurity, elevated shipping costs, and extraordinary military measures to protect commercial traffic. Meanwhile, the Saudi-Houthi confrontation remains at an elevated level, with continued Houthi missile and drone attacks threatening Saudi infrastructure.

Supporting Assessment: Approximately 40 percent of non-Iranian Gulf crude exports now bypass the SoH, compared with 17 percent before the war, underscoring the growing importance of alternate export routes. The expanding Saudi-Houthi confrontation is drawing additional international military involvement, with Britain announcing defensive deployments to Saudi Arabia and Turkey considering a similar commitment. Meanwhile, Washington and Tehran continue to posture ahead of the U.S. midterm elections: Secretary of Defense Hegseth traveled to Israel for unannounced talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while Iran renewed threats against undersea communications cables in the SoH. U.S.-Iranian negotiations remain stalled, with Reuters reporting that Iranian officials are deliberately prolonging the diplomatic impasse in an effort to influence the November elections.

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21 October:

Saudi officials say that Saudi Arabian air defenses downed a drone headed for the eastern region. Earlier the Saudi-led coalition’s spokesman said that four drones were intercepted in the Medina and Eastern regions. The Houthis deny attacking Medina.

UKMTO reports that a tanker off the coast of Bukha, Oman was struck by an unknown projectile.

Four ballistic missiles target the headquarters of the Kurdistan Freedom Party, a Kurdish Iranian opposition group in eastern Erbil.

Houthi missile and drone attacks targeted Aden International Airport and Al-Rayyan Airport in Mukalla, Yemen. A ballistic missile reportedly struck the airport area in Aden, temporarily disrupting operations, while missiles and drones targeted a Saudi-led coalition military installation at Al-Rayyan Airport.

The WSJ, citing data from Kpler, reports that oil flows from the region averaged 24 million bpd in the week ending 18 October, compared with 23.3 million before the war. Additionally, about 40 percent of non-Iranian crude from the Gulf bypassed the SoH, up from 17 percent before the war.

The Financial Times reports that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed Israeli forces to prepare a major offensive against Iran for October 10, potentially targeting nuclear facilities and civilian infrastructure. Trump reportedly opposed proceeding before the U.S. midterms.

Netanyahu says that the Iranian regime must be overthrown, saying “...there is only one way to remove this threat once and for all: overthrow the regime in Iran…And that is my directive to the IDF, the Mossad, and the security branches.”

The U.S. ordered non-emergency government employees and their families out of Saudi Arabia due to escalating Houthi attacks.

Reuters reports that Ankara is preparing authorization for military personnel to deploy to Saudi Arabia.

Turkey, Pakistan, Qatar, and Indonesia signed the Badr Memorandum of Understanding in Doha, establishing a framework for expanded defense-industrial cooperation, joint military production, training, and research and development. The agreement does not reportedly include mutual-defense commitments.

AP reports that Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport has partially reopened to limited domestic-carrier operations, while major international airlines remain suspended.

20 October:

Reuters, citing Iranian sources, says that Iran is deliberately prolonging its talks with the U.S. to try to weaken President Trump politically ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Fars news agency says that two tankers are ablaze after hitting mines in the SoH (unconfirmed).

UKMTO reports that a tanker off the coast of Al Faw, Iraq was hit by an unknown projectile.

The UK says it will deploy Typhoon fighter jets on defensive counter-air missions to help protect Saudi Arabia from Houthi attacks. It also says it will provide air defense equipment and RAF Voyager air-to-air re-fuelling aircraft to support Saudi defensive activity in support of the legitimate government of Yemen.

A British Typhoon fighter jet.

The Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting and destroying a Houthi ballistic missile targeting Riyadh. AFP journalists reported hearing two explosions in the capital, while Saudi Civil Defence issued and subsequently lifted an aerial-threat warning.

Iran claims to have shot down a U.S. MQ-9 drone over the SoH.

Bloomberg reports that increased attacks against vessel engine rooms, which often cause damaging fires, is driving up shipping costs by causing costly long-term repairs to ships. It also reports that “shipping and security officials” assess that Iran is using more missiles in its attacks against shipping in the SoH, which generally carry a greater payload than drones.

Speaking at the Global Security Forum in Doha, Tom Barrack, U.S. ambassador to Turkey and President Trump’s special envoy for Syria and Iraq, says that countries in the Middle East and elsewhere should focus on securing themselves via regional partnerships.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian meets with Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir in Tehran. Pezeshkian reportedly told Pakistan’s army chief that Tehran would not enter negotiations until its conditions were met.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says that Qatar stands firmly behind Saudi Arabia in defending its sovereignty against attack.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman also says that negotiations between the U.S. and Iran are ongoing.

The UN’s human rights chief says that the Houthi’s encirclement of Taiz risks a humanitarian crisis.

The UK re-arrests two men on suspicion of assisting Iranian intelligence as part of an alleged plot to attack RAF Fairford air base.

Saudi Arabia postpones its Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference until next year, amid ongoing Houthi attacks.

Iraq’s oil export rate has risen to 3.4 million bpd since the start of October. According to Iraq’s oil minister, current Iraqi oil shipments are being routed primarily through the SoH, the Turkish port of Ceyhan and through tanker trucks via Syria.

19 October:

The Financial Times reports that a growing number of Iranian hardline politicians, analysts, and parliamentarians are openly advocating the development of nuclear weapons, including calls to abandon the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s religious prohibition and withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Iran’s IRGC spokesman threatens to target undersea communication cables in the SoH if Iranian infrastructure is attacked, warning that “all of the world’s internet and commercial data depend on them.”

UKMTO reports an incident of the coast of Duqm, Oman involving a tanker and “military forces” as part of “ongoing military activity in the region.”

During an unannounced visit to Israel, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth discusses Iran with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shares a video on social media of a phone call he had with President Trump during which he suggests possible new joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang condemns U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran as “blatant aggression”, saying the strikes occurred during negotiations and without UN Security Council consultation.

Qatar’s deputy prime minister says that global energy shockwaves from the Iran War have yet to reach their peak.

Over 70 people are killed by a Houthi attack on a Yemeni military training camp in Shabwah province, Yemen.

Key Judgment: Economic coercion and control of maritime access continue to define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. No U.S. strikes on Iranian territory have been confirmed in more than a month, while Iran has sharply increased attacks against commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz (SoH), likely seeking to reassert control over maritime access and disrupt recovering regional energy exports. The conflict in Saudi Arabia has escalated as Houthi attacks have caused significant civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

Supporting Assessment: October has become the busiest month for reported attacks on commercial shipping in and around the SoH since March, with twelve attacks reported during the week ending 16 October. Despite the escalating attacks, substantial oil volumes continue to transit the Strait, although some shipping operators are reportedly becoming increasingly reluctant to operate in the region. Supertanker freight rates have retreated from recent record highs but remain exceptionally elevated. Yemen’s Houthis continue to launch missile and drone attacks against Saudi infrastructure, while Egypt has signaled its willingness to provide military assistance to Riyadh if requested. Meanwhile, Iranian proposals for reopening the SoH through negotiations involving Qatar and Oman have yet to produce a breakthrough.

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18 October:

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran has submitted a seven-day proposal through Qatar to reopen the SoH if conditions are met. Reuters reports that this is a reiteration of a proposal originally made in September.

Reuters also reports that U.S.-Iranian negotiations remain stalled over competing priorities. Washington insists on addressing Iran’s nuclear program from the outset, while Tehran demands that initial talks focus on reopening the SoH, lifting the U.S. blockade and oil sanctions, and ending regional hostilities.

JD Vance says that the U.S. has “in some ways decisively won” the Iran War and says the U.S. is now focused on ensuring that Iran makes a “long term” and “verifiable commitment” not to rebuild its nuclear program.

UKMTO reports that a vessel was struck northeast of Khor Fakkan, UAE.

Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted two drones near Riyadh.

The Financial Times reports that a Saudi military helicopter crashed near the Yemen border in Najran, killing two crew members. Saudi authorities attributed the crash to a technical malfunction, while the Houthis claimed to have shot it down.

Iran’s parliament approves Mehrdad Akhlaghi as Iran’s new defense minister. Akhlaghi threatens to inflict “enormous damage” on the U.S. and its allies in the Middle East if Washington resumes its military campaign against Iran.

Mehrdad Akhlaghi

Egypt’s National Defense Council, chaired by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, says it will provide “all necessary and possible support to Saudi Arabia to defend its safety and stability”.

Saudi authorities say that a projectile struck the southern city of Najran, injuring six.

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17 October:

Iran’s IRGC says that two supertankers carrying more than two million barrels of crude stuck mines in the SoH causing an explosion and fire (unconfirmed).

UKMTO reports an attack on a tanker off the coast of Yemen.

AP reporting says October has become the busiest month for reported attacks on shipping since March, with UKMTO recording 10 incidents in the preceding week. UKMTO also says that it is struggling to establish the true number of attacks in and around the SoH because most attacked vessels do not report incidents. It also said that combined inbound and outbound transits through the SoH remain about 70 percent below pre-war levels.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fatteh el-Sisi’s says his country will carry out “any measure” to protect Saudi Arabia if Riyadh were to request assistance.

AP reports gasoline prices approximately 45% above prewar levels and diesel approximately 68% higher, with rising costs affecting air travel and freight.

16 October:

Saudi Arabia says that it intercepted a ballistic missile launched toward Yanbu as well as two cruise missiles over the Red Sea and three drones in the Riyadh and southern areas.

An Iranian army spokesperson says that the SoH will reopen if the U.S. “leaves” the Middle East.

Reuters reports that supertanker freight rates have retreated from recent record highs amid softer demand following intensified attacks on Gulf shipping and discussion of possible U.S. sanctions relief for shadow-fleet vessels. Tanker freight rates nevertheless remain exceptionally elevated, while recent reporting indicates that some shipowners are increasingly reluctant to operate in the region despite high charter earnings.

UKMTO reports 12 attacks in the SoH for the week ending 16 October

UKMTO reports two attacks on vessels off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

Reuters reports that Iran has managed to send some liquefied petroleum gas and jet fuel through the SoH through ship-to-ship transfers despite the U.S. blockade.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Iran is providing the Houthis with targeting assistance for drone and missile attacks, as well as training, intelligence, and tactical guidance, helping the group carry out increasingly sophisticated attacks against Saudi Arabia.

Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia claims that Iran has repaired a significant portion of its war-damaged air-defense equipment and acquired additional systems to expand coverage. He asserted that Iran’s defensive capabilities now exceed prewar levels. The claims could not be independently verified.

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Faud Hussein says that Iraq has lost $60 billion because of the Iran War.

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15 October:

Trump again says that the U.S. may strike Pickaxe mountain in Iran.

The NYT reports that ship tracking firms report that “significant volumes” of oil is still getting through the SoH, despite the recent uptick in Iranian attacks. Despite 26 vessels being attacked in October, TankerTrackers.com reported that over 12 million barrels of crude a day had passed through the SoH on average in October. However some analysts assessed that there were signs that some shipping operators were starting to balk because of the risk of attacks.

The spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition says its forces have intercepted a cruise missile in the Medina area.

Clashes between government forces and the Houthis continue on multiple fronts in the Taiz area.

Reuters reports that the U.S. military is weighing using the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites if President Trump orders renewed combat operations.

The Jerusalem Post reports that attacks are escalating against the IRGC, Basij, and police in largely Sunni Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Iran.

CENTCOM confirms the 6 October destruction of an Iranian-affiliated vessel that was suspected of conducting surveillance and targeting U.S. Navy ships in the Gulf of Oman.

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14 October:

The Saudis say that they intercepted a missile headed for Riyadh.

A Houthi missile strike damages Saudi Aramco’s headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry initially describes the resulting fire as limited, but Reuters subsequently reports extensive damage across several floors, including offices used by Aramco’s chief executive. No casualties are reported.

The Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi “vital assets” across Yemen, including energy terminals and fuel reserves.

The Singapore-flagged container ship GFS Pride is confirmed sunk following a projectile strike on 13 October. The bulk carrier Cape Dao, struck on 23 September in an attack that killed one crew member, is also reported sinking near the Strait of Hormuz; a maritime safety warning had first reported it sinking on 13 October.

A container ship believed to be the GFS Pride burns and lists heavily following an attack in the Strait of Hormuz on 13 October 2026. The vessel subsequently sank. Photograph circulated by Iranian media; vessel identification has not been independently verified.

Reuters reports that Iran is using new tactics, including unarmed spotters, to target ships in the SoH. It also notes that Iran appears to be widening its attacks throughout the Gulf region.

UN reporting cited by Al Jazeera indicates that intensified fighting has disrupted food assistance to approximately 800,000 people in Yemen, while hospitals are struggling with casualties.

The UN says that there is a danger of a food security crisis in Asia and Africa unless Iran and the U.S. agree on a UN-backed plan for moving fertilizer through the SoH.

The International Energy Agency says that the proposed Russian-U.S. diesel supply deal will have little macroeconomic impact and warns that renewed Gulf attacks could derail the oil supply recovery.

Key Judgment: Economic coercion and control of maritime access continue to define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. No U.S. strikes on Iranian territory have been confirmed in more than a month, while Iran has sharply increased attacks against commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz (SoH), likely seeking to reassert control over maritime access and disrupt recovering regional energy exports. Recent economic data underscores the continuing regional and global fallout from disruptions to Gulf energy supplies. The conflict in Saudi Arabia has escalated as Houthi attacks caused significant civilian casualties and forced the closure of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.

Supporting Assessment: Iran has sharply increased attacks against commercial shipping in the SoH, with at least 12 vessels reportedly struck over the past week. The extent to which the attacks have disrupted recovering commercial traffic remains unclear, although reports of tankers reversing course near Fujairah suggest growing concern among commercial operators. Yemen’s Houthis continue to launch missiles and drones against Saudi infrastructure, while Houthi sources report retaliatory Saudi airstrikes against targets in Yemen. Following the 10 October attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, President Trump indicated that the U.S. might retaliate against the Houthis, potentially signaling a shift from Washington’s previous reluctance to intervene directly in the Saudi-Houthi conflict.

13 October:

Saudi Arabia intercepts three drones headed for Riyadh.

The Houthis say that Saudi Arabia’s Aramco facilities are “a legitimate target.”

Turki Al-Maliki, the spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, publishes imagery of a Yemeni Oil Company site in Houthi-held Sanaa, telling civilians to evacuate the area. The Houthis warn of a harsh response if Sanaa is attacked.

The National reports that Iranian attacks against commercial shipping in the SoH are surging, with at least 12 commercial vessels hit in the past week.

UKMTO reports three attacks on vessels in the SoH.

Saudi Arabia extends the suspension of King Khalid airport for several days as some regional carriers suspend flights to Riyadh.

The Houthis report strikes on Kamaran Island, the Qanawis district near Hodeidah, and Jawf province, and claimed to have downed a Saudi drone over Saada.

Bloomberg reports that at least 10 very large crude carriers and several Suezmax tankers approaching the UAE port of Fujairah stopped or reversed course in recent days, due to escalating Iranian attacks.

Iran and Oman are close to establishing safe commercial shipping routes in the SoH after reaching a “temporary safe passage route”, Iran’s foreign ministry says.

Qatar’s Emir Shaikh Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani says that “efforts must be doubled to secure navigation in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and to protect energy facilities and civilian infrastructure.”

Reuters reports that OPEC estimates shipping and insurance costs now exceed one-third of crude oil’s value.

The WSJ reports that the Houthis are attempting to produce their own advanced medium-range ballistic missile, using Chinese-delivered parts, based on Iran’s Kheibar Shekan precision-guided missile.

Citing disruptions due to the war, the IMF sharply downgrades its 2026 growth outlook for the Middle East and Central Asia, forecasting a 0.3 percent growth contraction compared with the 1.9 percent growth projected six months ago.

12 October:

Trump says he does not believe that Moscow or Beijing are aiding Tehran since they would have “too much to lose” for doing so.

In their third attack against Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, the Houthis launch another ballistic missile toward the airport, but Saudi authorities reported successfully intercepting it.

The Houthis also claimed a drone attack against a Saudi airbase near the Yemeni border (Khamis Mushait). Saudi authorities said their defenses repelled it.

Saudi Arabia extends its suspension of operations at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.

Saudi Arabia is investigating why its air defenses failed to intercept the earlier attacks. Preliminary reporting suggests the Houthis employed drones alongside cruise and ballistic missiles to complicate Saudi defenses.

Saudi state-run media says it has responded to recent Houthi attacks, but gave no further details.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported a significant escalation in armed violence in southeastern Iran, documenting at least 63 armed incidents in Sistan and Baluchestan and Kerman Provinces between 31 March and 10 October, including 18 incidents during the final 18 days of the reporting period. HRANA noted increasingly sophisticated attacks against Iranian security forces and indications of greater coordination among Baloch militant groups.

The UK’s Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, says that the plot against RAF Fairford was “almost certainly” directed by Iran’s IRGC.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says that it is ready to help settle the conflict between the Houthis and Saudis through diplomatic means.

During a Press TV interview, Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei threatens to target “cables, data centers, artificial intelligence facilities and numerous other sites” if the U.S. resumes attacking Iran.

Iran strikes a camp belonging to the Kurdish Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) in Erbil’s Koya district.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman says that Iran is still reviewing a U.S. response to its proposal regarding the reopening of the SoH and will reply to Washington via intermediaries when the review is over.

OPEC lowers its oil demand growth forecast for the year to 400,000 barrels of oil per day from 1.4 million at the start of the year.

The Jerusalem Post reports that Iranian networks, run by the IRGC Qods Force, continue to threaten Israel from Southern Syria.

Aramco’s CEO Amin Nasser warns that until the SoH is fully reopened, pressure across the energy supply chain will intensify.

11 October:

One person is killed and another 11 wounded in a second attack on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport.

UKMTO reports that six vessels were struck in and around the SoH.

Trump says he is considering joining Saudi Arabia in its retaliation against the Houthis for its attack against Riyadh International Airport. Saudi Arabia says it will “respond decisively” to the attack.

Riyadh International Airport remains closed.

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10 October:

At least twelve people are killed and 300 injured when a Houthi ballistic missile hits Riyadh International Airport. All operations at the airport are suspended.

UKMTO reports an attack on a commercial vessel in the SoH.

CENTCOM disables a commercial vessel that attempted to run the U.S. naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman:

Russian President Vladimir Putin conveys Iran’s conditions for ending the war to President Trump.

9 October:

President Donald Trump said Friday that Russia will supply millions of tons of diesel to the global market under a deal he struck with President Vladimir Putin.

UKMTO reports an attack on a vessel off the coast of al Jazeera, UAE.

Bloomberg, citing Western officials familiar with intelligence assessments, reports that Iran retains the ability to manufacture ballistic missiles and drones despite months of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes.

OpenAI says it disrupted an Iran-origin influence operation that used fake journalist identities to place articles about the U.S.-Iran conflict in online publications around the world.

The Washington Post reports that despite U.S. sanctions, flight-tracking data from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran showed flights arriving from Islamabad, Pakistan, Istanbul, Moscow and Shanghai.

8 October:

President Trump says that Washington is having “productive discussions” with Iran and pledges not to attack Iran before the midterm elections.

The number of vessels transiting the SoH plummets to its lowest level in two months, according to Kpler.

International flights resume at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport with Iraqi Airways resuming flights.

The Atlantic Magazine, citing U.S. officials, reports that Trump is seeking options to strike Iran ahead of the 3 November elections.

Politico reports that U.S. officials are weighing whether to rebuild U.S. bases in Bahrain. Reportedly U.S. naval ships no longer have the ability to refuel at the base, which is home to the U.S. Fifth Fleet.

The Jerusalem Post reports that Israel warned U.S. and German officials that Iranian intelligence services are targeting U.S. military bases in Germany, including Ramstein and Spangdahlem.

The Houthis launch two separate attacks on King Khalid International airport in Riyadh killing three Saudi citizens.

Key Judgement: Economic coercion and control of maritime access continue to define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. Middle Eastern oil exports have recovered to approximately prewar levels as regional exporters increasingly adapt to wartime conditions, but Iran has sharply increased attacks against shipping in the Strait of Hormuz (SoH), raising questions about the sustainability and cost of the recovery. The U.S. and Iran remain at a diplomatic impasse despite continued attempts to revive negotiations.

Supporting Assessment: Iran has sharply increased attacks against shipping in the SoH, with maritime security sources reporting that the past week saw the highest number of tanker incidents since the war began. Despite the attacks, regional oil exporters have maintained substantially higher export volumes through a combination of increased SoH traffic and alternative routes, though shipping costs have risen to record levels. In Yemen, government forces supported by Saudi Arabia report progress reversing earlier Houthi gains along the southern Red Sea coast near the Bab el-Mandeb. The Houthis continue to retaliate with ballistic missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, including repeated attacks on Riyadh and a 3 October attack on a Saudi Aramco facility

KEY REPORTING:

7 October:

Reuters reports that attacks on tankers in the SoH hit their highest level of any week since the beginning of the war.

Bloomberg, citing UKMTO data, reports that there have been nine attacks on commercial shipping in and around the SoH so far in October. Maritime security officials and shipping executives have said it’s not yet clear whether the latest escalation will mean that Hormuz shipments will fall. The report also says that shipping assaults have also led to a fresh surge in freight rates. The cost of carrying oil from inside the Persian Gulf to China rose to a record $1.3 million a day Monday, according to data from the Baltic Exchange in London. The rate averaged close to $60,000 a day last year and has soared as the number of shipowners willing to cross Hormuz dwindled.

UKMTO reports an attack on a vessel off the coast of Qatar.

An advisor to the IRGC Commander says that illegal routes through the SoH will soon be closed.

The Houthis target Riyah with missiles for a third time in less than a month. Saudi officials say the missiles were intercepted.

Houthi forces target Aden International Airport with ballistic missiles and drones, forcing a civilian flight from Cairo to divert to Jeddah, no casualties are reported.

Iraq devalues its currency from 1,300 to 1,500 to one U.S. dollar.

6 October:

At a rally, Trump seems to encourage Iran to “take out” Los Angeles and San Diego, sparking widespread condemnation.

JD Vance, in an interview with Reuters, says that Iran must make “meaningful” reduction in its nuclear enrichment capability to satisfy U.S. demands and end the war.

UKMTO reports an attack on a tanker in the SoH.

Yemeni government forces say they have tightened control over the highest peak in Jabal Habashi district in Taiz, as they continue operations aimed at reversing recent Houthi gains near the Bab el-Mandeb.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that Iran has lost complete control of the SoH. He also says that Iran must make “meaningful” reduction in its uranium enrichment capacity as part of any agreement to end the war with the United States.

The U.S. Energy Information Agency raises its oil price forecast for the current and coming year, with global benchmark crude forecast to average about $105 a barrel in the fourth quarter of the current year.

5 October:

Yemen’s government forces claim to have seized Dhubab district, reversing much of the Houthis’ recent territorial gains along the southern Red Sea coast and around the Bab el-Mandeb following a large-scale counteroffensive. The operation was supported by heavy Saudi airstrikes.

For the first time since the beginning of the war, in early September, the weekly average of crude oil shipments coming out of the Gulf region reached prewar levels, with 40 percent of the crude bypassing the SoH, according to Kpler.

UKMTO reports a tanker transiting the SoH is hailed by the IRGC and instructed to turn back or risk being targeted with two others being targeted by an unknown projectiles:

Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, resigns for personal reasons. Hamid Bovard, chief executive of the government-owned National Iranian Oil Company, will be acting minister, according to state media.

4 October:

Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says that the SoH will remain closed until the U.S. meets Iran’s conditions.

UKMTO reports four possible attacks in the SoH:

The WSJ reports that the wave of attacks against shipping in the SoH could threaten a recovery of Middle Eastern oil exports.

A Pentagon official says that the U.S. has moved all of its bombers from RAF Fairford base after five men were arrested on suspicion of plotting attacks on the facility.

Iran’s embassy in Abu Dhabi says the UAE has released a group of Iranian prisoners who had been jailed for years, in the latest in a series of detainee releases.

3 October:

The Houthis claim responsibility for a ballistic missile and drone attack on an Aramco oil refinery near Riyadh. Saudi officials did not confirm whether the attack caused substantial damage.

Results of the Houthi attack on an Aramco facility near Riyadh

UKMTO reports that a crude tanker was struck by an unknown projectile:

2 October:

In an unannounced meeting, Trump’s top national security advisors meet at Camp David to discuss next steps in the Iran War and the Saudi-Houthi conflict in Yemen.

UKMTO reports two vessels struck by unknown projectiles in the SoH:

UKMTO reports that since 6 July, 31 of 48 projectile strike incidents in and around the SoH occurred on the southern Omani route.

Bloomberg reports that Iran’s foreign minister suggested in private talks that his country was willing to restore nuclear inspectors’ access to bombed facilities in exchange for sanctions relief, people familiar with the discussions said.

The NYT reports that since the beginning of August, Iran has launched about 30 drone attacks and 10 anti-ship missile attacks per week against commercial ships transiting the SoH, according to a Western security official.

The Institute for the Study of War reports an uptick in clashes between Iranian regime security forces and anti-regime militants in Sistan and Balushistan provinces, Iran.

Saudi Arabia is planning an offensive in Yemen to retake gains made by the Houthis along the coast of the Bab el Mandeb.

Bloomberg reports that a UN study found that governments around the world are running out of room to shield consumers from higher energy prices resulting from the Iran war and other crises, with fuel subsidies potentially costing more than $1 trillion this year.

Two Iranian nationals are charged in Britain with preparing a terrorist attack against a Jewish community in northern England.

Elnaz Shakerdoust, a leading Iranian actress is sentenced to one year in prison for her support of protesters in January.

1 October:

President Trump says that it is possible that he may ramp up bombing of Iran after the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

UKMTO reports that a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in the SoH, causing a fire.

The U.S. announces that it is sending a third aircraft carrier strike group and an amphibious force carrying 2,000 Marines to the Middle East. A U.S. official tells al Jazeera that the USS Theodore Roosevelt group and the USS Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group force have left San Diego.

Axios reports that the U.S. has sent two additional Patriot missile batteries to Saudi Arabia and Qatar to help protect oil and gas facilities.

A dual UK-Iranian national is arrested in Britain on suspicion of terrorist activity. The arrest was in relation to the alleged plot against RAF Fairford.

Saudi Arabia says that the Houthis struck an electricity distribution station in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

Iranian media reports that Iranian security forces killed six members of a “terrorist group” allegedly planning an operation in Manjilabad, near Tehran.

The U.S. treasury department announces that it is imposing sanctions on Iran’s rail and auto sectors.

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