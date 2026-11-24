AVDD is producing this roundup of media reports and analysis related to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and wider region until it abates. If you find the SITREP informative, please share, subscribe and consider a monetary contribution to our Substack. We appreciate any feedback—thank you for your support! Stay in the fight to defend our democracy!

24 November:

Key Judgment: Economic coercion and control of maritime access continue to define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. Reporting indicates that some measures of Gulf crude oil exports have recovered to prewar levels, although refined petroleum product exports remain depressed. This recovery has occurred amid intensifying attacks on commercial shipping, elevated shipping costs, and extraordinary military measures to protect maritime traffic. Meanwhile, Saudi-Houthi hostilities remain elevated, with continued Houthi missile and drone attacks threatening Saudi infrastructure. U.S.–Iran negotiations remain deadlocked.

Supporting Assessment: Iranian attacks against commercial shipping in the SoH reached a monthly high in October and have continued at an elevated rate in November. Despite the intensifying attacks, Brent crude has fallen below $90 per barrel, its lowest level in three months. Meanwhile, a reported ship-to-ship transfer of Iranian crude near Kharg Island and Washington’s subsequent expansion of blockade enforcement underscore the continuing contest over maritime access. Iranian officials and state-affiliated media have increasingly advocated challenging the blockade, although Tehran has denied reports that it is preparing an imminent tanker convoy. Separately, U.S. authorities are investigating cyberattacks against as many as 50 commercial vessels, but Iranian involvement remains unconfirmed.

Key Reporting:

A projectile launched by Yemen’s Houthis strikes the 80-story Public Investment Fund (PIF) Tower in Riyadh’s financial district, the second attack on the building in less than a week. Saudi Civil Defense reports 11 injuries. The tower, which houses Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, was previously damaged in a Houthi attack on 19 November. The Houthis have not yet claimed responsibility for the latest strike.

The naval arm of the IRGC says three oil tankers caught fire in the SoH after striking mines (unconfimed).

Iranian state media denies reports that Tehran is preparing to send a convoy of oil tankers through the U.S. naval blockade. The denials follow several days of statements by Iranian officials and IRGC-linked media advocating measures to break the blockade, including proposals for a military-escorted tanker convoy and threats of retaliation against Gulf energy infrastructure if U.S. forces intervene.

Iran’s chief negotiator and parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf says that Tehran won’t negotiate with the U.S. “until Iran’s conditions are met,” according to Iranian state television.

The WSJ reports that U.S. authorities are investigating possible Iranian involvement in cyberattacks against as many as 50 commercial vessels carrying oil, petroleum products, chemicals, and other potentially hazardous cargo. Russia is also under consideration, while a Trump administration official said investigators had found no evidence linking Iran to the attacks.

The WSJ reports that Bahrain’s economy is forecast to contract by 11.3 percent this year, while government debt is projected to reach 163 percent of GDP. The country has already received a $5.3 billion financial lifeline from the UAE and is seeking additional assistance from its Gulf neighbors.

The Independent and other media outlets show a video of hundreds of trucks carrying goods from China in an estimated 26 mile-long traffic jam leading up to the Yallama border crossing between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, one of the main transit routes into Iran.

Brent crude hovers near a three-month lows at ~$87 per barrel.

23 November:

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei says that Iran will use all available tools to confront the U.S. naval blockade.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says that his department “will continue to sever the financial lifelines on which the regime relies to fund its military, weapons programs, and terror proxies.”

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctions two dozen Iranian exchange houses and front companies, including firms based in the UAE, Turkey and Hong Kong.

Bloomberg reports that a vessel identifying itself as the Iranian oil tanker Khat Shekan (“Line Breaker”) transmitted tracking signals suggesting it had sailed through the Strait of Hormuz and passed the U.S. naval blockade. Maritime intelligence firms subsequently determined that the vessel was almost certainly fictitious, with no registered IMO number, voyage history, or corroborating satellite imagery. MarineTraffic attributed the apparent transit to AIS spoofing. Iranian media have also circulated AI-generated images and videos purporting to show tankers breaking the blockade. Together, these developments raise the possibility of an information operation intended to undermine perceptions of U.S. control over Iranian maritime exports, although responsibility for the fabricated tracking signals remains unknown.

An AI-generated image published by the IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency draws on Fereydoun’s river crossing in the Persian epic Shahnameh to illustrate its call for Iran to challenge the US naval blockade with a tanker convoy to China.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry says that its security forces have arrested 27 suspects during an operation to dismantle four alleged separatist cells in West Azerbaijan.

Iran begins daily nationwide power cuts due to fuel shortages at power stations.

IRGC deputy commander, Major-General Mostafa Izadi, urges the Basij paramilitary force to expand its online activities, accusing Iran’s adversaries of seeking to manipulate public opinion and fuel domestic instability.

South Korea announces that it is extending its anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden.

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmandi, 29, is lashed 74 times after being convicted of “outraging public decency” for a YouTube performance that went viral in Iran.

Parastoo Ahmandi

22 November:

President Trump says in a Fox News interview that he might resume military strikes against Iran next year if ongoing diplomatic talks fail to produce a resolution .

Saudi Arabia says that it has destroyed a drone launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia.

UKMTO reports an incident involving a tanker and military forces in the Gulf of Oman and two tankers struck by an unknown projectile in and around the SoH.

Iran’s Agriculture Minister says that the country’s reserve of essential food supplies are higher than in previous years, despite economic pressures due to the war.

According to a November 22, 2026 report by Bloomberg, the United States’ power advantage over China has shrunk to its smallest margin since 2018, driven by the ongoing war with Iran and unilateral foreign policy shifts. The findings are based on the latest edition of the Lowy Institute’s Asia Power Index, which measures “comprehensive power”—a weighted average across eight metrics including military capability, economic relationships, and diplomatic influence

Missy Ryan writes in the Atlantic that the Department of Defense is discouraging congressional travel to the region, banning Committee members from visiting U.S. bases and restricting the flow of information about the war to partisan allies.

21 November:

Iran attacks a civilian industrial facility in Bahrain, injuring two people.

Flames rise from a civilian industrial facility in Sitra, Bahrain, following what Bahraini authorities described as an Iranian attack on November 21, 2026. Photo: Social Media via Reuters.

Iran’s Navy says that a tanker east of the SoH is on fire after hitting a mine (unconfirmed).

UKMTO reports two incidents where vessels transiting the SoH were struck by an unknown projectiles.

Saudi Arabia says it intercepted a Houti-launched drone without specifying the targeted province.

Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian says that Iran is facing a “silent economic war” that is “tougher than a war with missiles.”

ABC News, citing data compiled by maritime organizations, reports that Iranian attacks against maritime shipping in the SoH reached their highest levels since the start of the war, with 31 attacks in October and about 19 in November, as of 18 November.

The WSJ reports that the UAE’s ADNOC has “quietly become a driving force behind oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, ramping up its tanker fleet and weathering Iranian attacks to keep crude flowing…” ADNOC is running a wartime shuttle system using its own and chartered tankers to move Emirati and Iraqi crude through the Strait of Hormuz, transferring cargo offshore to other vessels for global delivery while shuttle ships return for more loads.

Iranian state media released a second video this month showing senior IRGC commanders touring an underground missile complex. The footage featured a previously undisclosed launcher reportedly capable of firing two liquid-fueled missiles simultaneously. Tehran has not disclosed the facility’s location, and it remains unclear whether the complex is distinct from the underground missile site featured in a November 10 video.

Still from Iranian video of an underground missile complex.

20 November:

Iranian Brigadier General Abdolreza Abed, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, warns that Iran will strike back at its enemies’ infrastructure if its own is attacked, dismissing threats against the country’s dams.

According to Bloomberg, the U.S.-sanctioned tanker Olym transfers approximately 200,000 barrels of Iranian crude to the smaller, unsanctioned tanker Hao Fan on 17 November, south of Iran’s main oil export terminal on Kharg Island. The transfer, the first observed since Washington reinstated its naval blockade in July, raises questions about whether Tehran is testing a potential means of circumventing the blockade. Both vessels reportedly disabled their tracking transponders during the operation, while the Hao Fan broadcast a false location near Oman. On 18 November, the U.S. military expanded its blockade enforcement rules to include vessels receiving Iranian cargo through ship-to-ship transfers.

UKMTO reports that a vessel was struck by an unknown projectile 8 NM north of Khasab, Oman.

Saudi-led coalition forces say they have intercepted multiple Houthi missiles and drones headed towards Riyadh and the south of the kingdom, a day after a skyscraper in the Saudi capital’s business district was damaged.

The Saudi-led coalition for Yemen has called on civilians to evacuate the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah, the country’s main Red Sea port.

Iraqi security forces begin deploying to Kataib Hezbollah stronghold Jurf as-Sakhar.

Axios reports that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met in Berlin on 19 November with senior Qatari officials to discuss mediation efforts between the U.S. and Iran.

Al Jazeera reports that an internal U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) alert acknowledged that both Iranian attacks and U.S. blockade enforcement were increasing risks to commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf, driving up insurance costs and threatening to reduce tanker capacity. According to OPEC, insurance costs for tankers carrying Middle Eastern crude to East Asia rose approximately 200-fold between January and October, reaching $12.29 per barrel.

China’s crude oil imports from the Persian Gulf in October surged to their highest monthly volume so far this year as producers offered competitive rates amid conflict-elevated global prices, helping to slow a drawdown in Beijing’s domestic stockpiles. Shipments from the Gulf region rose 42.4 per cent month on month to 19.7 million tonnes (21.71 short tons) last month, according to the South China Morning Post’s calculation of imports from the seven Gulf countries, excluding Iran, based on Chinese customs data released on Friday. It marked the fourth consecutive month of increase and outpaced September’s 25.6 per cent rise.

19 November:

Key Judgment: Economic coercion and control of maritime access continue to define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. Reporting indicates that some measures of Gulf crude oil exports have recovered to prewar levels, although refined petroleum product exports remain depressed. This recovery has occurred amid intensifying attacks on commercial shipping, elevated shipping costs, and extraordinary military measures to protect maritime traffic. Meanwhile, Saudi-Houthi hostilities remain elevated, with continued Houthi missile and drone attacks threatening Saudi infrastructure. U.S.–Iran negotiations remain deadlocked.

Supporting Assessment: Military activity between the U.S. and Iran continues, with Iranian attacks targeting Kuwait and Bahrain and a U.S. retaliatory strike against a missile launch site on Qeshm Island. According to Bloomberg, Iranian attacks against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz have averaged approximately one per day so far in November, although some incidents may go unreported. Saudi-Houthi hostilities have also intensified, with a reported Houthi strike damaging the Public Investment Fund Tower in Riyadh and Saudi-led coalition strikes targeting Houthi military facilities in Yemen. Meanwhile, regional diplomatic efforts to revive U.S.–Iran negotiations have yet to produce a breakthrough.

President Trump claims there are indications that Iran is pursuing chemical and biological weapons, but provides no evidence to substantiate the allegation.

Iran’s army claims that three tankers traveling in a “restricted zone” to the east of the SoH have hit naval mines and caught fire (unconfirmed).

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense agency says that the Public Investment Fund Tower in Riyadh’s financial district was damaged in a Houthi missile attack, causing material damage but no injuries. The incident marks the second Houthi attack to damage a major building in the financial district in 11 days, following a November 8 strike on an Aramco building. Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting four Houthi-fired ballistic missiles targeting the kingdom.

Photo: Saudi Civil Defense / SPA

Axios reports that the Trump administration is still weighing another round of strikes against Iran. The White House has requested assessments from the Pentagon and intelligence agencies of possible Iranian responses, while senior U.S. and Israeli security officials have recently held consultations.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), in its World Energy Outlook 2026, describes the Iran War as the largest energy supply shock in history, estimating cumulative losses of 2.8 billion barrels of oil and 60 billion cubic meters of natural gas from the Gulf through October. The agency warns that the longer the crisis continues, the more profound its effects on global energy markets will be.

The USS George Washington departed the Middle East after three months, returning to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Its departure follows the arrival of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, leaving two U.S. carrier strike groups in the region, including the USS George H.W. Bush, which has been deployed there since April.

The U.S., Britain, France and Germany jointly pressed Tehran at a meeting of the UN atomic watchdog’s board on Thursday to let inspectors return to Iranian nuclear sites that were bombed by the U.S. and Israel last year, accusing Tehran of “stonewalling”.

A study issued by the U.S. Government Accountability Office assesses that the Defense Department lacks an “overarching munitions plan to improve inventory levels” and that the creation of such a road map must be prioritized.

The WSJ reports that the head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency pushed for renewed U.S.-Israeli attacks against Iran during a 13 November meeting with Trump administration officials, including CIA director John Radcliff.

Jay Clayton, speaking at a House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee hearing, says that threats from Iran to Americans inside and outside the United States have increased substantially.

The secretary-general of Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah meets with IRGC Qods force commander Esmail Qaani for consultations.

AP reports that the Iraqi government and Kataib Hezbollah reached an arrangement concerning the militia’s stronghold at Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad. Government security forces will establish a headquarters there, with some militia elements remaining involved.

Bloomberg reports that Iranian attacks against shipping in the SoH have averaged about one per day so far in November and that, according to Kpler and Vortexa, the seven day average of crude moving through the SoH moved to 10 million BPD by November 10, from around 13.4 at the start of the month.

The WSJ reports that militant attacks are increasing in Iran’s restive border regions, particularly along the border with Iraqi Kurdistan in the northwest and in southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province. Although the violence remains localized and does not pose an immediate threat to the regime’s survival, it is placing additional pressure on Iranian security forces already strained by the war.

18 November:

Iran attacks Kuwait and Bahrain. Kuwait says it intercepted a “hostile” drone attack. Iran says that it launched an attack against the Ali al-Salem airbase in Kuwait. The attack on Kuwait was the first in over two months. Bahrain has been targeted three times in the past week.

UKMTO reports that a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in the SoH.

Saudi Arabia says that its intercepted a cruise missile fired toward Riyadh.

The Saudi-led coalition says that it struck 60 Houthi military targets and destroyed tunnels housing ballistic missile storage and workshop facilities.

Reuters reports that Saudi officials anticipate that fighting against the Houthis could continue for as long as six months.

AP reports that Gulf governments, Pakistan and Turkey have intensified efforts to dissuade Washington from launching a major new attack. Qatar and Pakistan are also reportedly trying to revive indirect U.S.-Iran negotiations.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said that one of its ships was attacked while crossing the SoH. Eleven crew members were reportedly injured with one missing.

Oman’s Maritime Security Center says that it evacuated 24 crew members from a tanker after it caught fire in the SoH.

British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh completed a three-day, 15-kilometer (9.3-mile) swim through the SoH from November 15 to 18, 2026, to highlight the environmental toll of the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

17 November:

A U.S. military official confirms to Reuters that the U.S. targeted a missile launch site on Qeshm Island in retaliation for Iran’s targeting of U.S. personnel and assets in the region.

UKMTO reports that a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in the SoH.

Bahrain says it intercepted an Iranian drone attack.

The IRGC says it targeted a U.S. radar system at Bahrain’s Isa airbase.

The IRGC says that two ships caught fire in the SoH after striking mines (unconfirmed).

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi meets with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi in Oman to discuss events in the SoH.

16 November:

Key Judgment: Economic coercion and control of maritime access continue to define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. Reporting indicates that some measures of Gulf crude oil exports have recovered to prewar levels, although refined petroleum product exports remain depressed. The recovery has occurred amid continued maritime insecurity, elevated shipping costs, and extraordinary military measures to protect commercial traffic. Meanwhile, Saudi-Houthi hostilities remain elevated, with continued Houthi missile and drone attacks threatening Saudi infrastructure. U.S.–Iran negotiations remain deadlocked.

Supporting Assessment: Military activity between the U.S. and Iran continues, with Iran attempting to strike U.S. facilities in Bahrain twice over the past week. Yemeni government-aligned forces withdrew from positions along the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, potentially strengthening the Houthis’ ability to threaten commercial shipping in the waterway. Meanwhile, President Trump is reportedly considering postponing additional strikes against Iran amid pressure from Gulf states and concerns that renewed military action would be unlikely to compel significant Iranian concessions.

CNN cites sources as saying that U.S. intelligence indicates Tehran is developing plans to potentially detonate a dirty bomb in the U.S. capital. Trump warns Iran against carrying out any attacks against the U.S.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi says that Tehran will not necessarily wait for another U.S. attack before taking military action. He also suggests that Washington might be using diplomacy to buy time for another offensive.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warns that renewed American attacks could expand the conflict geographically. Iranian officials reiterated demands for an end to hostilities, relief from sanctions, access to frozen assets, and termination of the U.S. economic blockade.

UKMTO reports two tanker attacks in the SoH, on of which involved two strikes on one tanker.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt enters the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, bringing the number of U.S. aircraft carriers deployed to the region to three. The three-carrier presence is expected to be temporary because of carrier rotations.

Saudi Arabia says that it shot down two Houthi-launched drones in the Mecca and Riyadh regions.

Saudi Arabia’s Kind Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud removes Lieutenant-General Fahd al-Salman, chief of staff of Saudi Arabia’s armed forces.

Yemeni government-allied forces withdraw from positions along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait amid renewed Houthi pressure.

Iraqi authorities order the army to enter the stronghold of Kataib Hezbollah in Jurf al-Sakhar following allegations that the militia was involved in oil smuggling.

Location of Jurf al-Sakhar (Jurf al-Nasr), a longstanding Kataib Hezbollah stronghold southwest of Baghdad

Iran says it thwarted an attack by the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK).

Bahrain sentences more than 60 people to prison for alleged links to Iran.

The NYT reports that many of Iran’s secret military facilities, to include its ‘missile cities’ are constructed near Iran’s numerous dams, in an attempt to assure that the facilities are not dependent on national infrastructure.

Reuters reports that pro-Iranian Iraqi militia, Kataib Hezbollah, had been raking in hundreds of millions of dollars from oil stolen from the Iraqi state, prompting Iraq’s prime minister to ready Iraqi security forces to confront the group.

Bloomberg reports that China’s independent oil refineries—known as “teapot refineries”—are shifting away from sanctioned Iranian and expensive Russian crude toward Iraqi oil supplied by global trading houses.

Maersk and its Danish partner Hapag-Lloyd, Germany’s largest container shipping company, resume container shipments through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea. The companies stopped voyages through the Red Sea due to Houthi attacks following the 2023 war in Gaza.

15 November:

Iran claimed to have launched six drones against a U.S. air-defense radar at Bahrain’s Al-Riffa helicopter base. Bahrain issued shelter warnings and subsequently announced that its air defenses had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks. The claimed destruction of the radar has not been independently confirmed.

UKMTO reports an attack on a tanker entering the SoH:

Saudi Arabia claims to have intercepted two Houthi-launched ballistic missiles headed toward Riyadh and a drone over the eastern region.

Reuters reports that Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces announced their withdrawal from Dhubab Airport and positions overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, redeploying toward Aden. The withdrawal leaves the Houthis in control of the area, reversing at least part of the government’s October counteroffensive.

A senior Iranian official says that Tehran will not allow International Atomic Energy inspectors to return to examine damaged nuclear facilities until the war has “permanently ended.” Additionally, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei rejected Germany’s call for Tehran to cease uranium enrichment and reiterated Iran’s claimed right to enrich uranium under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). He also disputed IAEA concerns about a possible new enrichment facility near Isfahan.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invoked the need to eliminate the Iranian nuclear threat in remarks about forming a unity government with opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot.

Al Jazeera reports that Iraq’s Prime Minister, Ali al-Zaidi, dismissed nine security officials over an alleged oil smuggling operation in the Jurf al-Nasr area, a stronghold for the Iran-backed Katib Hezbollah group.

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14 November:

Reuters reports that Trump told senior advisers he might refrain from renewed attacks absent further provocations from Iran or the Houthis. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Erdoğan reportedly urged him not to resume strikes, but Israel continues lobbying Washington for another military campaign. U.S. intelligence reportedly assesses that additional strikes would be unlikely to substantially change Tehran’s negotiating demands. Additionally, Trump was briefed on U.S. munitions inventories, including depleted long-range precision weapons.

Iran claims that three oil tankers struck mines while transiting restricted areas of the SoH. The Iranian navy warned that tankers using prohibited routes risked mine strikes and fires.

The Wall Street Journal, citing U.S. intelligence officials, reports that Iran retains an estimated 1,500–2,500 missiles, although the assessment is considered low-confidence.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Iran scraped data from social media accounts, fitness apps and ads to establish patterns of life on U.S. military bases across the region. Iran reportedly paired this information with imagery provided by Russian satellites to build its target packages.

13 November:

The IRGC claimed to have targeted a U.S. early-warning radar installation in Bahrain in retaliation for a U.S. strike on a telecommunications tower in Sirik, Iran. CENTCOM confirmed that two Iranian drones were launched toward Bahrain but said both were intercepted without casualties or damage.

UKMTO reports that a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile while approaching the SoH.

The IAEA says that it is “increasingly concerned” about an underground uranium-enrichment plant at Isfahan that Tehran has not let it inspect.

The IRGC Navy says that a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier exploded after it hit a mine east of the SoH (unconfirmed).

Several international airlines extend suspension of flights to Saudi Arabia due to Houthi drone and missile strikes on the Kingdom.

12 November:

Trump says Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Gulf countries asked him to hold off on additional strikes on Iran.

Saudi Arabia says that it has intercepted drones over the Riyadh area and its eastern provinces.

In its monthly report, OPEC+ says that its oil production is approaching levels seen before the Iran War.

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11 November

The IRGC says that two oil tankers that hit mines and were on fire in the SoH “have been abandoned.”

UKMTO reports that a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in the SoH.

Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei says that there are no negotiations currently taking place between Tehran and Washington and that Iran will not allow its enriched uranium to leave the country.

U.S. media reports that J.D. Vance is considering direct talks with Mohsen Rezaei.

Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) says it is taking “legal action” against two bulk carriers it accused of forging documents in order to transit the SoH.

The Houthis claim strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, an oil pumping station in Yanbu and a Saudi military command center in Aden. Saudi Arabia says that it intercepted a Houthi-launched cruise missile.

10 November:

The IRGC says that two tankers are on fire in the SoH, one after it hit a mine.

UKMTO reports that a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in the Arabian Gulf.

Saudi Arabia claims that its air defenses have intercepted two missiles launched by the Houthis that were headed toward Riyadh.

The GCC chooses Kuwait as the location for its advanced joint military command.

Various media outlets report that the U.S. moved several refueling tankers based at RAF Mildenhall in the UK to a base in Germany because of an unspecified Iran threat.

The number of liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers exiting the SoH reaches its highest level since the war began, with 31 LNG tankers passing through the Strait in October. LNG loadings at Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility reached 35 cargoes in October, totaling more than 2.7 million tons, the highest monthly volume since the war began.

The WSJ reports that the U.S. and Iranians are fighting a “fierce battle” over control of the SoH, with the U.S. striking Qeshm Island, which the IRGC uses to launch drones and missiles, and the Iranians striking the Omani island of Didamar, which reportedly has navigational equipment on it.

Adam Schiff says that the Democrats plan to use the coming negotiations over government funding to try to cut off money for the war in Iran.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent moves from his home to a U.S. military base following Iranian threats against his life.

Key Judgment: Economic coercion and control of maritime access continue to define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. Reporting indicates that some measures of Gulf crude oil exports have recovered to prewar levels, although refined petroleum product exports remain depressed. The recovery has occurred amid continued maritime insecurity, elevated shipping costs, and extraordinary military measures to protect commercial traffic. Meanwhile, Saudi-Houthi hostilities remain elevated, with continued Houthi missile and drone attacks threatening Saudi infrastructure.

Supporting Assessment: The U.S. continues to conduct limited strikes on Iran, including Qeshm Island. An Aramco office tower in Riyadh was damaged during an 8 Nov. Houthi missile attack, with Saudi authorities attributing the damage to falling interception debris while several media outlets reported a direct missile strike. A drone struck the Khor Mor gas facility in Iraqi Kurdistan, causing widespread power outages there. Separately, maritime intelligence reporting identified unusual movements by several Iran-linked vessels near undersea communications cables in the Gulf of Oman during October, amid Iranian threats to target regional subsea infrastructure. U.S.–Iran negotiations remain stalled despite renewed Qatari mediation efforts, including a meeting scheduled today between President Trump and Qatar’s prime minister.

9 November:

Reuters reports that Qatar’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is scheduled to meet President Trump and Vice President Vance, following a visit to Tehran last week. The talks come amid renewed mediation efforts, although U.S. and Gulf officials see little prospect of an imminent agreement.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Trump states that further military strikes on Iran are unnecessary, following a White House meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

France says that Iran was responsible for a cyber attack that targeted nearly 700 food-distribution sites.

Ash Sharq al Awsat reports that Iranian state media showed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Ali Abdullahi and Revolutionary Guard Aerospace Force commander Majid Mousavi inspecting a new underground missile facility.

Stills from Iranian media report showing a reportedly new Iranian underground missile facility

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says Tehran is prepared to resume peace talks within two days, provided Washington first halts hostilities, lifts its naval blockade, and removes sanctions. The proposal shortens an earlier seven-day timetable, but the underlying preconditions remain unacceptable to Washington.

UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash says a comprehensive U.S.–Iran political settlement appears difficult and warns that the region may face an extended period without either a decisive resolution or a stable security order.

Iran’s navy says that it has attacked 11 tankers transiting the SoH in the past 10 days (unconfirmed).

8 November:

Trump tells CBS News that the SoH is open and that he is “not looking to” escalate the war further.

The U.S. strikes Qeshm Island. Iranian state media says U.S. fired projectiles cause at least four explosions there.

Saudi Arabia says that it intercepted three ballistic missiles, two of which were headed for Riyadh. The Aramco Tower, one of the tallest buildings in the capital’s King Abdullah Financial District is hit by shrapnel, causing minor damage. CNN and The Independent report that the building was struck by a Houthi missile.

Video still showing purported damage to the Saudi Aramco building in Riyadh. Source: The Independent

A drone strikes Khor Mor, Iraq’s biggest gas facility, causing widespread power outages in Iraqi Kurdistan.

A video still reportedly showing Iraq’s Khor Mor gas facility following the attack. Source: Al Jazeera English

The U.S. military fires on and disables a St. Kitts-flagged ship in the Gulf of Oman because it allegedly ignored warnings about breaching the U.S. blockade of Iran.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that there has been no progress on talks to end the war due to Tehran’s “unacceptable” and “outrageous” demands.

China’s special envoy to the Middle East, Zhai Jun, meets with Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council in Tehran.

The U.S. Treasury asks Baghdad to close all of Iraq’s border crossings with Iran except for two.

7 November:

President Trump says that the U.S. carried out “minor strikes” on Iran after reports that two missiles struck Qeshm Island. Iranian media reports explosions on Qeshm Island, as well as the Iranian cities of Jask, Sirik and Bandar Abbas.

Iranian media claim that an oil tanker in the SoH was on fire after hitting a mine.

UKMTO reports an incident involving a bulk carrier and military forces in the Gulf of Oman, a vessel on fire and a vessel struck by an unknown projectile:

Saudi Arabia says that it intercepted a Houthi cruise missile over Riyadh.

The U.S. State Department tells Americans abroad to exercise heightened vigilance” due to “increased threats of armed attacks” from the Houthis.

CENTCOM announces ‘Task Force Iron Gate” to block Iran’s land based supply routes.

Iran and its bordering countries

Israel’s president tasks opposition leader Gadi Eisonkot with forming a government.

The UAE’s National Guard rescues 22 people after a fire broke out on a cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman.

The Guardian reports that Qatar is attempting to broker an agreement under which Iran would allow International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors access to its nuclear facilities in exchange for sanctions relief. The proposal reportedly includes provisions allowing Iran to retain its enriched uranium stockpile, potentially at reduced enrichment levels. Axios first reported the Qatari mediation effort on 28 October.

An IRGC spokesman says that the IRGC is ready for changes to Iran’s nuclear doctrine if the state decides. The IRGC also says that it has lifted a self-proclaimed limit of 2,000 kilometers on the range of its ballistic missiles.

6 November:

Saudi Arabia says that it intercepted a drone in the Mecca region as well as two ballistic missiles headed toward Najran.

Axios reports that Trump held a meeting with his national security advisors and said that he would make a decision about whether to resume strikes against Iran soon.

CENTCOM announces that it is offering up to $20 million and possible relocation in exchange for information about Iran’s nuclear program:

BBC reports that satellite imagery shows that Iran is undertaking significant new construction at at least two of its major missile sites and is repairing other military bases.

The Financial Times, citing maritime intelligence firm Windward, reports that three sanctioned Iran-linked tankers and an Iranian fishing vessel exhibited unusual movements near undersea telecommunications cables in the Gulf of Oman during October, including prolonged loitering and periods with AIS transponders disabled. The activity coincided with Iranian threats to target regional subsea cables in retaliation for renewed U.S.-Israeli strikes. The vessels’ intentions remain unconfirmed.

AP reports that the Trump administration held talks with Iran about deporting Iranians to Iran or a third country.

The WSJ reports that some ships are emailing a Houthi administrative entity to request safe passage through the Bab el-Mandeb.

Al Jazeera English reports that Iran has exempted ships from China, India, Iraq and Qatar from its SoH restrictions, according to an Iranian lawmaker.

Reuters reports that Bahrain launched a crackdown on Shite clerics that the government accuses of fostering allegiance to Iran.

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5 November:

Trump says that he may have to “destroy” Iran.

Trump speaks on the phone with Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss regional developments and efforts to de-escalate tensions.

UKMTO says that a tanker transiting the SoH reported an explosion at the ship’s waterline.

Iran reportedly sent a nuclear proposal to the U.S. through Qatari mediators, which Washington is reviewing.

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says his party will use its new control over government funding to force an end to the war on Iran.

Iran’s navy says that two more oil tankers have hit naval mines in the SoH and are on fire.

Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council meets with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and delivers a message from Mojtaba Khamenei.

Egypt and Saudi Arabia call for prioritizing dialogue and giving diplomacy more time.

Saudi Arabia says it intercepted a drone over its eastern region and a ballistic missile headed toward the Medina region.

The Guardian reports that Russia agreed to supply Iran with 90 launchers for advanced guided missiles that are fired from attack helicopters.

Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates Airline posted a sharp drop in first-half profit due to the Iran war.

4 November:

Key Judgment: Economic coercion and control of maritime access continue to define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. Recently reported U.S. “defensive” strikes against Iranian targets indicate that Washington has continued limited military operations despite a broader lull in hostilities. Reporting indicates that some measures of Gulf crude oil exports have recovered to prewar levels, although refined petroleum product exports remain depressed. The recovery has come amid continued maritime insecurity, elevated shipping costs, and extraordinary military measures to protect commercial traffic. Meanwhile, the Saudi-Houthi confrontation remains elevated, with continued Houthi missile and drone attacks threatening Saudi infrastructure.

Supporting Assessment: It remains unclear whether the Democratic midterm victories will affect President Trump’s calculus regarding renewed military strikes against Iran. October saw the highest reported monthly number of attacks on commercial shipping in the Gulf and SoH since the war began. China is launching a “diplomatic blitz” in the region, recently hosting senior representatives from Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Iran, and planning to send envoys to several Gulf and Horn of Africa countries. Negotiations appear to remain stalled despite a flurry of diplomatic activity involving Doha and Tehran, during which messages were reportedly passed to Washington.

Trump says that the Iran War played a role in Republican midterm losses.

Mohammad Bagher Galifbaf says that U.S. voters said “no to war” after the Democrats’ big midterm election win.

The IRGC says that four oil tankers were ablaze after striking naval mines in the SoH (unconfirmed). Reuters reports that the IRGC also claimed to have seized or stopped two vessels in the SoH.

UKMTO reports that a tanker off the coast of Qatar was struck by two projectiles.

Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei warns that any renewed U.S. military assault on Iran will trigger a broader response.

Brent crude slides on hope of diplomatic progress:

3 November:

The U.S. conducts “defensive” strikes on Iranian targets in the SoH. Iranian media reports explosions on Qeshm Island. A U.S. official told The Wall St. Journal that the strikes were part of a series of limited strikes Washington secretly carried out against Iranian targets in recent weeks.

The IRGC says that three tankers exploded after hitting mines in the SoH (unconfirmed).

UKMTO reports that a vessel transiting the SoH was hit by two unknown projectiles.

Saudi authorities say that a drone was intercepted over the Mecca region.

Reuters reports that a senior Iranian official says that the U.S. and Iran are still far apart on a deal to end the conflict.

India’s external ministry says that an Indian national was killed in an attack on a vessel off the coast of Oman.

The International Energy Agency says that liquified-natural-gas output is set for its steepest annual decline on record, a 3% forecast fall, because of war-related disruptions.

2 November:

U.S. officials report that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired a surface-to-air missile (SAM) at a U.S. aircraft operating around Qeshm Island.

Trump again says that the U.S. might strike pickaxe mountain.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei says that any “act of aggression against Iran, by any means, will be met with a powerful, immediate and comprehensive response.”

UKMTO reports an attack on an Indian-crewed vessel in the SoH.

Saudi Arabia say that a Houthi-launched missile headed for southern Saudi Arabia was intercepted.

AP reports that Iran said on 1 Nov. that it had a two-day plan to reopen the SoH and resume nuclear talks with the U.S. Additional reporting indicates that Iran sought an end to the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports, sanctions relief and permission for oil sales in exchange for reopening Hormuz, with nuclear negotiations to follow.

Xi Jinping meets with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Beijing. The two agree to deepen cooperation in oil and gas, renewable energy, technology and supply chains. They also release a 20-point joint statement, saying that the U.S. and Iran should return to the MoU and that safe navigation should resume in the SoH.

The Washington Post reports that China’s meeting with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq is part of a “diplomatic blitz” by Beijing to “carve out a role in setting the fate of the region”. In addition to the meeting with Tariq, on the same day, Xi Jinping and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted separate, high-level talks with Iran and Saudi Arabia. According to the Post, China emphasized immediate de-escalation, negotiations, and a larger Chinese role in shaping the regional security environment during the talks. Beijing also reportedly announced plans for senior envoys to visit seven countries across the Persian Gulf and Horn of Africa.

Sultan al-Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) says that the world’s oil buffers have eroded since the launch of the Iran War with nearly one billion barrels drained from global inventories.

1 November:

Axios reports that Trump held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and told him in a “tough” conversation that he wants to let negotiations play out.

Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) confirms that one of its LNG tankers was hit by “unidentified objects” while transiting the Gulf. Bloomberg reports that Pakistan had actively negotiated safe passage for the vessel through Iranian authorities, who provided a green light shortly before the incident.

UKMTO reports three attacks in the Gulf and SoH.

The IRGC claims that two oil tankers caught fire after hitting mines in the SoH (unconfirmed).

An Iranian delegation leaves Qatar. Al Jazeera reports that during the meeting Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi passed messages to the U.S. Reuters reports that a draft proposal was circulated and that a follow-up meeting is possible.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that on of Iran’s peace conditions is the formal recognition of the new shipping route designated by Iran and Oman in the SoH.

A Switzerland-based security firm claims that Russian satellites are assisting Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia.

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