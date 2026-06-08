American Vets in Defense of Democracy

American Vets in Defense of Democracy

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Ken Kovar's avatar
Ken Kovar
2h

Great reporting! Im surprised that the US has not gone more crazy with its military actions, it seems Israel is the real obstacle to peace right now! 🤔

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