AVDD is producing this roundup of news stories related to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and wider region until it abates. If you find the SITREP informative, please share, subscribe and consider a monetary contribution to our Substack. We appreciate any feedback—thank you for your support! Stay in the fight to defend our democracy!

This war is complex—understand it better with AVDD’s SIGACTs Tracker, a timeline/data base of the war’s most important developments. Take a look here!

6 July:

Ali Khamenei’s coffin, along with the coffins bearing four of his slain family members, is paraded through Tehran. Crowds chant “death to America” and “death to Israel.”

Iran’s Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Galibaf says that the U.S.-Iran MoU is “difficult but possible” to enforce.

The Joint Maritime Information Center maintains its SoH threat level at substantial. It also says that the southern (non-Iranian) route is expanded and open.

Windward reports that 36 vessels transited the SoH on 5 July—20 inbound, 16 outbound:

A fleet of approximately eight-to-ten Japanese ships transit through the SoH via the Iran-designated (northern) route. Six of the ships were very large crude carriers (VLCCs) carrying approximately 12 million barrels of oil.

Israeli air strikes target Nabatieh in southern Lebanon killing at least four people.

Reuters reports that the world has absorbed the loss of over a billion barrels of oil supply since the Iran war began, with “surprising ease”, but that it still faces the danger of future price spikes.

Brent Crude (as of 0830 EST):

5 July:

Khamenei’s funeral continues in Iran. Crowds vow to kill Trump. According to media reports, Khamenei’s sons Mosoud, Meysam and Mostafa were seen attending his funeral but supreme leader Mujtaba does not attend. Translation: Presence of the Leader’s Children at Tehran Prayer Grounds

Iran and Qatar resume trade through their cargo route between Iran’s Dayyer port and Qatar’s al-Ruwais port. Al-Ruwais port is one of the main gateways for Iranian exports to Qatar.

A cargo vessel off Yemen’s Red Sea coast was attacked by unidentified armed assailants, according to the UKMTO:

Media and shipping monitor groups continue to report that some ships are turning around or switching to the Iranian-designated lane in the SoH:

Windward reports sustained, likely IRGC-affiliated, small-craft presence in the SoH:

Iranian Brigadier-General Mohammad Akraminia says that Iran’s army is using the ceasefire period to strengthen its combat capabilities.

Al Jazeera reports that Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, held separate meetings in Tehran with delegations from Hamas and Hezbollah before Khamenei’s funeral.

Israel’s Transportation Minister Miri Regev confirms in an interview that Israel sent an Iron Dome missile defense system to the U.A.E. during the Iran War.

Al Jazeera English publishes the following summary of the latest round of talks between the U.S. and Iran:

Israeli forces launch air strikes on Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

OPEC+, in its fifth production increase in as many months, says it will boost production by 188,000 barrels per day.

Bandar Abbas International Airport in southern Iran resumes commercial flights after a four-month suspension.

4 July:

Trump says Iran wants to “settle” with the U.S. and that “We gave them a week off for a funeral because we’re nice…”

Crowds gather at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla religious complex for Khamenei’s funeral ceremony.

Bloomberg reports that over the past few days, eight ships transiting the Strait made sudden u-turns, with some switching to the Iranian designated lane. Between June 30 and July 1, 65 ships crossed along the Omani side, with 59 of them being supported by the US, data from the Joint Maritime Information Center show.

The NYT reports that “from the weeks and days leading to [Ayatollah Khamenei’s] funeral…senior Iranian officials and prominent political figures fought openly and viciously over negotiations with the United States.”

Bloomberg reports that Iran’s ambassador to Beijing said China and other friendly nations will be granted “special considerations” when Tehran determines the level and nature of service fees charged to ships using the Strait of Hormuz.

Oman agrees to work with France and the UK to ensure safe navigation in the Gulf, France says it has deployed mine countermeasures to the Middle East.

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3 July:

A seven day funeral for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei begins in Iran. Millions of people are expected to attend in Tehran.

Khamenei’s coffin is draped in a red flag symbolizing the sacrifice of Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, a revered figure in Shia Islam who was killed in the 7th century in the Battle of Karbala.

IRGC leader Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi is seen for the first time since the start of the war at Khamenei’s funeral.

Iran’s military chief, Major-General Amir Hatami pledges to “avenge the blood of the martyred leader [Khamenei]”.

Ghalibaf warns that Iran will respond if the U.S. and Israel breach the ceasefire, saying “We strongly demand full implementation of the agreements, and if the U.S. and the Zionist regime fail to fulfill their commitments, Iran will resume proportionate actions…”

U.S. media reports that U.S. officials believed that Israel was planning to assassinate Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Mohammad Ghalibaf while they were engaged in negotiations.

Israel says that it struck “10 Hezbollah infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon” despite an ongoing ceasefire.

Kpler reports that recent traffic through the Strait has stabilized within a 30 to 60 crossing per day range.

Newly released satellite imagery shows the extent of damage at Iran’s military and nuclear facilities at Esfahan and Bushehr, according to the BBC.

Iran is exploring oil sales to Japan, according to Reuters.

2 July:

Pakistan and Qatar confirm that “positive progress” was made during indirect talks between Iranian and U.S. delegates in Doha.

Iran’s military headquarters warns that all oil tankers moving through the SoH must use Iran’s approved routes or face a “forceful response.” It also says US interference in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with a “swift and decisive” action.

Al Jazeera provides the following fact sheet of Iran’s frozen assets:

Oil falls to a four month low on signs of positive diplomatic progress.

1 July:

Trump says that the U.S. and Iran are “…getting along very well” and that Iran has “come a long way.”

Meetings in Doha with Qatari and Pakistani officials conclude with no direct talks between Iranian and U.S. officials. Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani meets with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Separately, technical talks begin in Qatar with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi heading Iran’s technical team.

J.D. Vance says that oil traffic in the SoH has “reached its pre-war height” and negotiations with Iran are going “very well.”

Holding a meeting with Mideast nations in Bahrain, CENTCOM says that “leaders underscored their shared commitment to the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.”

French shipping company CMA CGM says that it will take several months for the shipping situation in the Strait to normalize.

Six members of the Kurdish Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) are killed in fighting with IRGC forces near the village of Qazqapan, three kilometers from the Iranian city of Pirashahr.

The U.S. strategic petroleum reserve is reduced to 325.7 million barrels, the lowest level since 1983.

Windward reports that 43 vessels transited through the SoH on 1 July, 24 inbound and 19 outbound.

Reuters reports that Iran is determined to win international recognition of its control over the SoH after the 60-day MoU expires.

Al Jazeera provides the following summary of the talks in Doha:

The International Transport Workers’ Federation union and the Joint Negotiating Group, an umbrella organization representing shipping owners, continues to classify the SoH as a war-zone, saying “”This decision recognizes the continuing and significant risk of life and the rapidly evolving situation in the area.”

Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Ghalibaf says that Iran has exported more that 40 million barrels of oil since the lifting of the U.S. blockade on Iran. He also says that “Uranium enrichment is our legitimate and inalienable right.”

30 June:

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei says that, despite Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff’s travel to Doha, Qatar, Iran does not plan to have any “negotiation meetings at any level” in the coming days. Baghaei also says there is no need for foreign help for clearing mines in the SoH.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says that Iran will fulfill its commitment to the MoU as long as the other party does the same.

Oman’s Foreign Ministry says that responsibility for clearing the SoH of mines rests with Iran.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry says that $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets has not been transferred to Tehran as they are linked to progress in negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

The IRGC reports that it dismantled an “armed terrorist-sepratist” cell in Iran’s northwestern province of West Azerbaijan, killing several members of the group.

The New York Times reports that Iran and Oman are moving forward with a plan to collect payment for ships transiting the SoH, despite U.S. objections. Oman recently delivered a formal proposal to the U.S. and other Western allies outlining a plan where shipping companies would pay service fees to use the strait.

The NYTs also reports that traffic in the Strait has picked up following the latest U.S.-Iran stand down from further attacks.

Windward reports that traffic in the SoH remains well below pre-war levels.

29 June:

Trump says that Iran “requested talks” in Doha, Qatar. An Iranian official said there were no planned meetings. He also again demands that fuel retailers lower their prices immediately in response to dropping oil prices.

Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, says that $6 billion of $12 billion in frozen funds in Qatar will be released to Iran.

The Israeli military says it has attacked three Hezbollah headquarters in southern Lebanon.

MarineTraffic says movement in the SoH continued over the weekend despite increased security concerns.

The White House announces that it has authorized a temporary suspension of some duties on imports of phosphate fertilizer from Morocco, due to shortages in the U.S.

28 June:

U.S. and Iran agree to halt hostilities and resume talks.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt says that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be flying to Doha for meeting and technical talks with Iranian officials.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, says that “The management and full restoration of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz is Iran’s responsibility. No other country or entity has any responsibility or authority in this matter.”

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi held the first meeting of the Hormuz Joint Committee with Oman’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Abdulaziz al-Hanaei in Muscat, Oman. Gharibabadi says later that Oman “also supports being involved in these arrangements as a coastal state with sovereign rights and…believes that fees should be collected in return for the services that are provided.”

The U.S. continues to strike targets in southern Iran, hitting Qashm Island, Sirik and Badar-e Lengeh. (Some strikes may have occurred on 27 June GMT.)

Iran attacks Kuwait and Bahrain with drones and ballistic missiles, no casualties are reported. The Kuwaiti army claimed that it had intercepted two missiles. Bahrain said that a residential building was damaged.

A Saudi Aramco helicopter crashes in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia killing all 14 people on board. The cause of the crash is unknown. Saudi Aramco recently resumed operations at its Ras Tanura crude oil terminal after 4 months of disruption because of the war.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that the SoH remains under total Iranian control. Iran’s foreign ministry also calls for the establishment of a security framework with Gulf countries.

IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebi tells state-run SNN TV that it will respond more forcefully to any US attacks, saying: “As we predicted, the enemy is an enemy that breaks its commitments, is deceitful, and cannot be trusted. At any moment, at any stage of the negotiations, it may take certain actions…Whatever action the enemy takes in this regard, we have responded to it, and we will respond to it. We repeat: If the enemy breaks its commitments and violates the ceasefire, we will respond more strongly than before, and we stress we will respond even more forcefully. We regard such moves by the enemy as natural because we know the enemy’s nature.”

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei calls for the prosecution of U.S. and Israeli leaders for war crimes.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported several Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Sunday.

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27 June:

The Panama-flagged M/T Kiku was struck by a one-way Iranian attack drone around 4:30 local time. Windward reports that the impact to the starboard bridge caused minor damage. The tanker was carrying 2 million barrels of Qatari crude oil and was headed to the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

M/T Kiku source: Marinetraffic

CENTCOM says it struck ten targets in Iran in response to Iran’s attack on the M/T Kiku:

Iran attacks Kuwait and Bahrain with drones and ballistic missiles, no casualties are reported. The Kuwaiti army claimed that it had intercepted two missiles. (some attacks may have occurred on 28 June GMT)

The IRGC said its navy and air force launched ballistic missiles and drones at the US Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait and the US Fifth Naval Fleet at Port Salman in the Bahraini capital, Manama. The statement said the attacks were in response to the US bombing of five coastal locations in Iran.

Iranian media claims that four projectiles hit the city of Bandar-e-Langeh in Hormozgan province.

Trump says, “There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started…If that happens the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist.”

The IRGC says it targeted locations in the region where U.S. forces are deployed, without providing additional details. It also says, “Pursuant to Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, the arrangements governing navigation control and transit in the Strait of Hormuz fall under coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran. However, the United States, through various provocations, sought to violate these commitments. An appropriate response has therefore been delivered, and any similar actions in the future will be met in the same manner.”

Unofficial translation of 27 June IRGC statement

The U.S. Navy’s Joint Maritime Information Center issues a statement saying that the maritime security threat level in the SoH has increased to substantial with ongoing threat of mines.

Qatar, U.A.E. and Kuwait condemn Iran’s attack on Bahrain.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem calles the Lebanon-Israeli framework agreement “null and void.”

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26 June:

The U.S. strikes Iranian missile, drone and coastal radar sites in southern Iran and Qashm Island following Iran’s strike on a commercial vessel in the Strait. The U.S. strikes lasted about 90 minutes. Iranian media reports that explosions were heard in Iran’s southern port of Sirik.

Iran strikes Bahrain with drones in response to U.S. strikes on Iran.

Maritime traffic in the Strait drops, according to Windward:

Al Jazeera English releases the following timeline on the recent flair-up in the SoH:

Trump says the U.S. shot down at least “four one-way attack drones” launched by Iran at vessels crossing the SoH. He also says Iran has “some [military] capacity, not much…They’re not winning or anything.”

Israel and Lebanon agree to a U.S. brokered “framework agreement” where Israel would withdraw from “pilot zones” in southern Israel to turnover control to the Lebanese military. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a televised address, says that the agreement was a “blow to Iran.” He also stressed that Israel would remain in most of its security zone in southern Lebanon. A Hezbollah spokesman rejected the agreement. Hezbollah members protested the agreement in Beirut. Watch

Members of Hezbollah protest the U.S.-brokered “framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

The Lebanese military reports that the situation in Ali al-Taher heights has not changed in a week, with no Israeli advancements in the Nabatieh district.

Iran reasserts its right to control shipping in the Strait and, in a likely response to a joint U.S.-GCC statement the day before (see below), warns Gulf states against aligning with the U.S.

Four oil tankers attempting to cross the SoH are turned back after a warning from the IRGC.

MarineTraffic reports that traffic through the SoH remained high on 25 June, in spite of the Iranian attack on a vessel off the coast of Oman the same day:

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei issues a long, scathing statement on X, calling out GCC members, Israel and the US, saying that Iran has the right to defend itself: “The southern neighbors [Gulf countries] must be held accountable” [for their role in US attacks on Iran]…“It should be clear to all that Iran’s military capabilities ensure the Iranian people’s inherent right to legitimate self-defense in the face of aggression and crimes, while at the same time guaranteeing peace and stability in the region.”

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, says that safe passage through the SoH cannot be guaranteed through “ambiguous arrangements, parallel routes, or decisions made without regard for Iran’s considerations as the coastal state”.

Iran’s IRGC warned that transit through the Strait is only possible via routes approved by Tehran, saying “The only law that governs this region is still the law of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Revolutionary Guards Navy”.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Raffel Grossi reaffirms that the MoU gives U.N. nuclear inspectors access to Iran.

In response to the latest flair-up in the Strait, the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) suspends plans to evacuate more than 11,000 sailors stranded in the SoH. The IMO says that 115 vessels and 2,500 seafarers have been evacuated.

The Wall Street Journal reports that satellite imagery reveals that the main base for American naval operations in the Middle East, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, was repeatedly targeted between late February and June, suffering extensive damage.

Imagery showing damage to Naval Support Activity (NSA) in Bahrain

Saudi Aramco resumes oil loading at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf after a four-month halt.

The head of the International Energy Agency, Faith Birol says that Europe has “maybe six weeks or so [of] jet fuel left.”

25 June:

Iran attacks a cargo vessel, the Ever Lovely, owned by a Singapore subsidiary, with a drone 3.6 nautical miles off Oman’s Khawr Naiwah. The ship was damaged around the bridge area, but able to continue its passage through the Strait.

The U.S. and GCC issue a joint statement calling for “free, unconditional, and unrestricted navigation” in the SoH without tolls:

The Ministerial Meeting between the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) convened on June 25, 2026, in Manama, co-chaired by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, current chairman of the GCC Ministerial Council, with foreign ministers from GCC member states and Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi. Secretary Rubio reinforced the enduring U.S. commitment to GCC security, and the Ministers reaffirmed their strong commitment to the U.S.-GCC strategic partnership. The Ministers welcomed the June 17 memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing between the United States and Iran and recognized the important mediation roles played by Pakistan and Qatar. They stressed the need to maintain momentum and unity as negotiations proceed toward a more permanent end to hostilities and the shared objective of preventing Iran from ever developing or otherwise acquiring a nuclear weapon. The Ministers further emphasized that lasting regional peace and security requires addressing the full spectrum of Iran’s threats, including its ballistic missiles, drones, and support of proxies in the region. The Ministers also emphasized the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, noting that free, unconditional, and unrestricted navigation, including the right of transit passage as guaranteed under international law, remains essential to regional and global security. The Ministers rejected any tolls, fees, or attempts to assert control over the Strait and welcomed the Sultanate of Oman and the International Maritime Organization’s announcement on the launch of an evacuation plan for over 11,000 seafarers stranded in the region. The Ministers further emphasized that any trade and investment with Iran is conditional and reversible, contingent on Iran’s compliance with the MOU and the final deal, cessation of its destabilizing behavior, and creation of the conditions necessary for economic engagement. The Ministers expressed support for the Syrian people in building a stable, peaceful, inclusive and sovereign country fully integrated into the region and reaffirmed their commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. They decided to continue working with, and providing assistance to, the Syrian government to address key challenges such as countering terrorism, restoring basic services, improving its investment climate, and enabling the voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced people. The Ministers reaffirmed their full commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty, security, stability, and territorial integrity. To that end, they welcomed ongoing bilateral negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, facilitated by the United States, aimed at creating the conditions for a lasting peace and security agreement between the countries. In that respect, the Ministers emphasized the importance of maintaining a negotiation process, which is not conditional on the outcomes of other conflicts. The Ministers welcomed the development of a practical approach that allows for the restoration of security and Lebanese state authority and the demarcation of permanent boundaries. They stressed that full Lebanese sovereignty cannot be achieved while non-state armed groups maintain military capabilities outside the Lebanese state authority and called for the full disarmament of all such groups and the restoration of the Lebanese state’s monopoly of force, while recognizing the importance of supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces in doing so. The Ministers reaffirmed their support for President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, endorsed in UN Security Council resolution 2803. Secretary Rubio welcomed the historic participation of GCC members in the Board of Peace and thanked them for their commitments to advance stabilization, recovery, and reconstruction efforts in Gaza. The Ministers stressed the importance of the demilitarization of all non-state armed groups to enable Gaza’s reconstruction and the need to hand over responsibility to an independent, technocratic civil Palestinian committee. They commended President Trump’s statement that the United States opposes annexation of the West Bank and underscored that progress on Gaza redevelopment and Palestinian Authority reforms will create the conditions for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood. The Ministers further reaffirmed that no one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to return. The Ministers condemned attacks by Iranian proxies in Iraq against GCC countries, including drone attacks damaging civilian facilities, critical infrastructure, and energy security. They reiterated their support for Iraq’s new government’s efforts to restrict weapons to state control and prevent non-state armed groups from using Iraqi territory to threaten neighboring countries. The Ministers also reaffirmed respect for Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, consistent with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including resolution 833. The Ministers emphasized Kuwait’s sovereignty over its territorial waters and called on the Government of Iraq to uphold its bilateral and international commitments. The Ministers stressed the importance of the Government of Iraq taking all necessary measures to ensure the security and safety of all diplomatic missions in Iraq, and to protect them from any threats or attacks, in accordance with Iraq’s relevant international obligations.

Mohammad Ghalibaf rejects U.S. statements saying that Iran’s frozen financial assets must be used to buy U.S. agricultural products. Iranian officials have made several statements rejecting the U.S. proposal.

Iran celebrates Tasua and Ashura to mourn the killing more than 1,300 years ago of Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad and the third of 12 Shia Muslim imams. Mosques, squares and streets across Iran were filled with black-clad Ashura tents and stations decorated with pro-state messaging, some showing images of officials killed during the war. Social media posts showed many users replacing traditional Muharram images with photographs and names of people killed during recent protest crackdowns.

Iranians gather at Tehran’s Enghelab Square to mark Ashura

Following Oman’s announcement that a new route was opened up in the SoH in conjunction with the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO), the IRGC rejected it, saying any vessel using the route will be in danger.

Omani issued info graphic for newly established Omani-IMO transit corridor

The U.A.E.’s presidential advisor Anwar Gargash says “new geopolitical facts” cannot be imposed on the Gulf Arab states.

While meeting with Bahraini leaders in Manama, Marco Rubio says that the SoH does not belong to any state.

24 June:

Trump says “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, that’s done…For the first time in 3,000 years, we are finally going to have peace in the Middle East.”

Energy Secretary Chris Wright states that Iran won’t be able to close the SoH again, saying “Iran will not have the ability to close the Strait of Hormuz going forward…That’s their leverage and we’re taking that leverage away from them.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says that Iran will give UN inspectors access to its nuclear sites only after U.S. steps to terminate “all sanctions” and within “the framework of a final agreement.”

Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Ghalibaf says that the MoU is a “declaration of America’s defeat.” He also says that “We consider the withdrawal of foreign military forces from the region a strategic objective.”

Oman announces that it is cooperating with the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) to put in place a temporary transit corridor for vessels passing through the SoH.

Israel says it attacked two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon’s Ali al-Taher area.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz says that Israel will not pull out of southern Lebanon “even if there is an American demand.”

Haaretz reports that Israeli commanders deployed to southern Lebanon “attest to a deep sense of frustration, stagnation and operational vulnerability” as a result of the ceasefire, which curbs Israeli offensive operations. Commanders and military intelligence officers also expressed “deep concern” over the creation of a “deconfliction cell” that would include Lebanon, the United States, Iran Qatar and Pakistan but excludes Israel.

Marco Rubio meets with U.A.E. president Mohamed bin Zayed to discuss the MoU.

Rubio with Mohamed bin Zayed

Oman’s Sultan Baitham bin Tariq al Said meets with Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Oman to discuss the course of U.S.-Iran negotiations with Pakistani-Qatari mediation.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says that a “very large percentage” of unfrozen Iranian assets “will go to buy US foodstuffs and medicine.”

Qatar says that its mediators checked with Iranian officials after the IRGC announced that the SoH was closed, and was informed that it was open. Qatar also says that traffic in the SoH is expected to return to pre-war levels in 30 days. Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al Thani also says that Qatar is preparing to resume natural gas production but QatarEnergy will not lift force majeure until “the company sees they have addressed all the issues, and it’s safe to operate.”

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry says that a deconfliction communication between Tehran and Washington line has been created. He also said the parties agreed to establish a high-level political oversight committee for mediation, to which chief negotiators will regularly report; a roadmap for reaching a final agreement within 60 days; and a deconfliction cell also involving the Lebanese government and mediators.

Al Jazeera reports that Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi “discussed recent US-Iran negotiations and the situation in Israeli-occupied Gaza” with senior Hamas official Basem Naim.

A UN International Maritime Organization (IMO) spokesperson says that ships have begun crossing the SoH through its newly launched evacuation scheme.

The UN begins an operation to evacuate 11,000 sailors stranded in the SoH. Watch here.

Brent crude falls to four months low.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi issues an Ashura statement:

23 June:

Trump accuses U.S. oil companies of gouging customers, calls for Department of Justice investigation.

The U.S. Senate votes 50-48 on a war powers resolution to pause the war on Iran. Trump slams the vote.

Marco Rubio embarks on a trip to the U.A.E., Kuwait and Bahrain, says that the U.S. will ensure maritime freedom in the SoH. He also says that if Iran “want[s] to be a country, instead of a revolutionary movement… They’re going to have an opportunity to do incredible things…”

Iran says technical talks with the U.S. have concluded and the next phase “will take place under the supervision of the high-level committee” which will include Ghalibaf, Araghchi and J.D. Vance. Working groups have reportedly been set up on sanctions termination, the nuclear file, reconstruction and economic development and monitoring and implementation of the MoU.

Ghalibaf confirms that two tranches of $6 billion in frozen funds have been released. On the Strait he says “everyone should know that the administration of the strait will never return to the way it was before the war.”

The ceasefire in Lebanon appears to be holding as southern Lebanon experiences the longest stretch of quiet in months. The UN says Sunday marked the first time its peacekeepers detected no air attacks in Lebanon since 2 March. However, the Israeli military fires on the town of Nabatieh, killing two. The IDF also struck an armed Hezbollah cell operating near Israeli forces in the Ali Taher Ridge area.

Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir issues a joint statement saying that the IDF will continue to “maintain the security zone in southern Lebanon.”

Galibaf and Araghchi meet with Haitham bin Tariq al Said, the sultan of Oman, in Muscat to discuss arrangements for managing the SoH. Following the meeting Oman and Iran say that all arrangements related to the SoH must fully respect the sovereignty of the two states. The two agreed to set up a working group to reach agreement on “the services that will be provided in this regard and the costs associated with them in accordance with international standards.”

Galibaf and Araghchi meet with Omani sultan Haitham bin Tariq al Said in Oman

Iran’s Foreign Minister spokesman says that Iran has “conclusive evidence” that some regional countries participated in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Responding to the U.S. proposal that Iran use its released financial assets to buy U.S. agricultural products, Iran’s Foreign Ministry says it will spend the funds as it sees fit. Iran’s central bank also says that Tehran has “no obligation” to buy U.S. produce.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says there is no “clear schedule” for the IAEA to inspect Iran’s nuclear sites.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns that the Iran-US war has triggered a deeper crisis for developing nations than a typical energy issue. “Conflict in the Middle East has unleashed the mother of all energy shocks,” Guterres wrote on X.

A new round of U.S.-mediated negotiations between Israel and Lebanon begins in Washington. Al Jazeera releases the following fact-sheet:

Lebanon is represented by Ambassador Nada Moawad, while the Israeli delegation is headed by Ambassador Yechiel Leiter. US officials are also participating in the talks. The negotiations mark the fifth round between the two sides. The latest discussions come after US-Iran negotiations resulted in a ceasefire agreement on June 19 and the creation of a “Lebanon de-confliction cell” tasked with supporting efforts to end Israeli attacks in the country. The ceasefire has largely held. Lebanon is seeking Israel’s withdrawal from the south of the country, where the Israeli military have established a so-called “buffer zone” that encompasses about 6 percent of Lebanese territory.

Israel says it is seeking the “disarmament” of Hezbollah.

Hezbollah says the talks should be limited to “mutual security” and that its weapons must be kept off the table.

Kpler says that 71 ships passed through the Straight from Friday to Sunday, with a peak crossing of 35 vessels on Saturday.

MarineTraffic says that shipping through the SoH nearly tripled in a little over a week.

22 June:

The U.S. Treasury Department waives sanctions on Iranian oil for the 60-day ceasefire period.

Iran’s top negotiators leave Switzerland for Tehran after 18 hours of intensive talks. Iran’s delegation was led by Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, Deputy Oil Minister Hamid Boord, and nuclear negotiator Ali Bakri. A team led by Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, will remain in Switzerland for technical negotiations.

Speaking of negotiations in Switzerland, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says that discussions advanced on several fronts: “The sale of Iranian oil, issuing the necessary licenses for oil exports, and releasing Iran’s restricted or frozen assets were among the issues discussed in detail…”

J.D. Vance says that there was “a little bit of threatening” and “whining but at the end of the day, the talks continued and we made great progress” He also says that IAEA nuclear inspectors are set to return to Iran to verify its compliance with the preliminary agreement.

Pakistan and Qatar say “encouraging progress” was made during the first day of U.S.-Iran negotiations in Switzerland. A joint statement from the mediators said that the U.S. and Iran had agreed to a “de-confliction cell” to work toward ending military operations in Lebanon. The two parties also set up a communication line to coordinate issues in the SoH.

A member of Iran’s negotiating team said that talks covered the release of frozen Iranian assets and temporary relief from oil sanctions.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says in a statement on X:

The discussions were held in a positive and constructive atmosphere and yielded encouraging progress, including agreement on a roadmap toward a final deal within 60 days, the establishment of a High-Level Committee to provide political oversight, and the commencement of further technical talks.

Abbas Araghchi says that major progress had been made in ending the Lebanon war.

Israel’s Foreign Minister says that Israel does not have territorial ambitions in Lebanon, but will remain as long as necessary to thwart Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel.

Windward reports that shipping was down in the SoH. 12 vessels crossed on Sunday, in comparison with 35 the day before.

Abbas Araghchi, in a post on X purportedly portraying Iranian school girls killed in the war as winged angels, says Iran’s football team is defending Iran’s honor and dignity.

Malaysia announces that it will reduce the price of state subsidized diesel.

Air Asia X lowers fares as jet fuel prices drop.

Brent crude trading at under $80 per barrel on news of progress in U.S.-Iranian negotiations.

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21 June:

U.S. Iranian talks begin in Switzerland

Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammed Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at Obburgen, Switzerland on 21 June.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says that Lebanon is the main topic in talks with the U.S.

Trump writes on social media that if Iran did not control Hezbollah in Lebanon, “we’ll hit Iran very hard.” The statement temporarily disrupts the U.S.-Iran talks in Switzerland.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz says that Israel “has no intention” of withdrawing from Beaufort or the larger “security zone” in Lebanon.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Iranian regime has stepped up hangings of Iranians accused of dissident activity.

A CBS News poll finds that 78 percent of Americans support an immediate ending of the conflict.

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20 June:

In response to alleged Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon, Iran’s IRGC says that the SoH is again closed. A CENTCOM spokesman said that “Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz. Traffic continues to flow, and U.S. forces are monitoring the situation to ensure this remains the case.”

Trump says there will be no tolls for passage through the SoH, unless they are collected by the U.S.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz order the Israeli military to halt fire in southern Lebanon.

A Hezbollah official tells the Associated Press that Iran informed Hezbollah that Tehran won’t reopen the Strait until Israel announces publicly that it will comply with a “comprehensive ceasefire” in Lebanon and an end to military operations there.

Israeli airstrikes kill dozens of people despite the 19 June ceasefire with Hezbollah

Reuters reports that sanctions relief could create a windfall for the IRGC’s business empire.

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