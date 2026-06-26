American Vets in Defense of Democracy

American Vets in Defense of Democracy

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Trigg Ledger Publisher's avatar
Trigg Ledger Publisher
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**Focus on the $26B Ransom & The Chess Match** ♟️

We are actively paying for our own inevitable defeat. In fact, we are currently paying to be attacked, financing a reality where our shipping is actively restricted on the world's most critical trade corridors. 💰

Donald Trump thinks he negotiated a 60-day PR victory. Tehran knows they just played a masterclass in Shatranj (Persian chess). The U.S. just handed over $26 billion in liquid cash and oil revenue to buy a temporary pause on the high seas. We aren't buying peace—we are aggressively financing the exact proxy networks currently suffocating our Navy with ballistic missiles while they dictate where global vessels can and cannot sail.

While the administration takes victory laps on camera promising "freedom of navigation," the reality on the water tells a completely different story. Just yesterday, the Singapore-flagged *Ever Lovely* was struck by a drone while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on a U.S.-recommended route.

**This is a complete, undeniable violation of the ceasefire—and it is being entirely ignored.** The mainstream media isn't talking about it, the administration is looking the other way to protect their political win, and the markets are barely responding to the fact that an "open strait" is a complete fiction. We just paid $26 billion to have commercial ships targeted anyway.

Here is the brutal reality behind the 60-day timetable. 👇

https://triggledger.substack.com/p/buying-a-mirage-trump-tehran-and?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=8gc1qf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XMhaOB73BDQ

### The Reality on the Water

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