AVDD is producing this roundup of news stories related to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and wider region until it abates. If you find the SITREP informative, please share, subscribe and consider a monetary contribution to our Substack. We appreciate any feedback—thank you for your support! Stay in the fight to defend our democracy!

This war is complex—understand it better with AVDD’s SIGACTs Tracker, a timeline/data base of the war’s most important developments. Take a look here!

8 July:

Trump says the MoU is “over” and that “it’s just a waste of time” dealing with Tehran. He also says “they’re sick people, they’re led by sick people, and they’re vicious, violent people. And if they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it.”

President Trump speaking at the NATO summit in Ankara

Iran’s military command says that the source of any support for U.S. attacks on Iran will be considered a legitimate target, according to a statement published on state media.

Kuwait and Bahrain are attacked by Iranian drones/missiles. The Iranian army says it launched a drone attack on U.S. forces at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain. The IRGC claimed that it struck the U.S. Fifth Fleet Headquarters at Bahrain’s Salman Port and the Salem Airbase in Kuwait. The IRGC also claimed that it downed a U.S. MQ-9 drone over Bushehr.

Sheikh Isa Air Base, Bahrain

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense says that its armed forces shot down two ballistic missiles and 13 drones that were fired at dawn.

Temporary power outages were reported in both Kuwait and Bahrain.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) urges ship operators to avoid sending ships through the SoH, saying that it could expose seafarers to “unnecessary danger.”

Saudi Arabia’s national shipping carrier Bahri, confirms that its crude carrier Wadiyan was involved in an incident while transiting the SoH on 7 July, but confirms that all crew members were safe and the vessel seaworthy.

Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency says that an Indian oil tanker turned back from the Omani (southern, U.S.-backed) corridor in the SoH. It also says that the IRGC continues order ships to use the Iranian corridor.

Kpler reports that 41 vessels transited the SoH on 7 July.

Israeli warplanes launch three waves of attacks in southern Lebanon, hitting areas around Beit Yahoun, Kunin, and Braachit in the Bint Jbeil district.

Funeral processions for Ali Khamenei take place in Iraq’s Shia shrine cities of Najaf and Karbala. Khamenei’s casket in Najaf

Iran’s president says U.S. world cup conduct mirrors its foreign policy ‘bullying’

Oil prices jump 5 percent on news of resumed fighting in the region:

7 July:

The U.S. launches strikes on Iran in retaliation for Iran’s attacks against three ships in the Strait. CENTCOM reported that it hit more than 80 targets, including Iranian air defense systems, radars and IRGC small boats in southern Iran. CENTCOM says that the attacks are “complete”.

CENTCOM also confirms that in addition to the M/T Al Rekayyat, the Saudi Arabian-flagged M/T Wedyan and Libyan-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity were attacked by Iran in the Strait. Tehran did not claim responsibility for the attacks.

Iran state media reports explosions in Bandar Mahshahr and Bushehr, where it says two military bases were struck. Qeshm Island, Sirik and Bandar Abbas were also hit, according to Al Jazeera. See Al Jazeera footage of U.S. strikes here.

The aftermath of U.S. strikes in Bandar Abbas

The U.S. says that sanctions on Iranian oil exports will be reimposed as of 17 July.

Another tanker transiting the SoH is hit by an unidentified projectile (developing).

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says negotiations on a final deal will not begin if threats continue, after US President Donald Trump warned that Washington will reach an agreement with Tehran or “finish the job”.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the IRGC is using maritime radio to warn ships that “our missiles and drones are ready to ⁠fire at you” if vessels use the U.S. designated southern lane in the SoH.

Ali Khamenei’s body is taken to Qom, the center of Shiite religious education in Iran, for an official prayer and street processions.

Mourners at the Jamkaran Mosque in Qom, Iran

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) global natural gas consumption is expected to fall 0.5 percent, which is equivalent to 20 billion cubic meters (706 billion cubic ft), this year, ⁠mainly because higher prices are curbing demand from power generators and industry due to the Iran War.

Brent crude ticks up one percent on news of the Iranian attack(s) in the SoH.

6 July:

A Qatari-owned liquified natural gas (LNG) tanker, the Al Rekayyat, is hit by a projectile and badly damaged while transiting through the U.S.-backed Omani route. Iranian media claimed the attack saying the tanker was hit after repeated warnings because it was “planning to pass through the Omani route in the Strait of Hormuz with the support of the U.S. Navy.”

Qatari-owned LNG tanker Al Rekayyat

Axios reports that Iran fired at least two missiles at commercial ships transiting the Strait and that a second ship (unidentified) was struck.

Reuters reports that a Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker was damaged off the coast of Oman.

Note: Iran has struck at least three, possibly four, commercial vessels transiting the Strait since the 17 June signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and the U.S. and the establishment a temporary shipping lane along Oman’s coastline in late June.

Windward reports that transit levels through the SoH are down upon news of the latest Iranian strikes:

Trump says “We’re either going to make a deal or we’re going to finish the job. OK. And it won’t be tough to finish the job. I’d rather make a deal, because I don’t want to affect 91 million people.” He also says he is not looking for regime change in Iran: “I went in for one reason, very strongly, that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. I’m not looking for regime change, although this is regime change. The first regime is gone. The second regime is gone. And I think the third regime is more reasonable, but we’ll find out.”

Ali Khamenei’s coffin, along with the coffins bearing four of his slain family members, is paraded through Tehran. Crowds chant “death to America” and “death to Israel.”

Iran’s Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Galibaf says that the U.S.-Iran MoU is “difficult but possible” to enforce.

The Joint Maritime Information Center maintains its SoH threat level at substantial. It also says that the southern (non-Iranian) route is expanded and open.

Windward reports that 36 vessels transited the SoH on 5 July—20 inbound, 16 outbound:

A fleet of approximately eight-to-ten Japanese ships transit through the SoH via the Iran-designated (northern) route. Six of the ships were very large crude carriers (VLCCs) carrying approximately 12 million barrels of oil.

Israeli air strikes target Nabatieh in southern Lebanon killing at least four people.

Reuters reports that the world has absorbed the loss of over a billion barrels of oil supply since the Iran war began, with “surprising ease”, but that it still faces the danger of future price spikes.

Brent Crude (as of 0830 EST):

5 July:

Khamenei’s funeral continues in Iran. Crowds vow to kill Trump. According to media reports, Khamenei’s sons Mosoud, Meysam and Mostafa were seen attending his funeral but supreme leader Mujtaba does not attend.

Translation: Presence of the Leader’s Children at Tehran Prayer Grounds

Iran and Qatar resume trade through their cargo route between Iran’s Dayyer port and Qatar’s al-Ruwais port. Al-Ruwais port is one of the main gateways for Iranian exports to Qatar.

A cargo vessel off Yemen’s Red Sea coast was attacked by unidentified armed assailants, according to the UKMTO:

Media and shipping monitor groups continue to report that some ships are turning around or switching to the Iranian-designated lane in the SoH:

Windward reports sustained, likely IRGC-affiliated, small-craft presence in the SoH:

Iranian Brigadier-General Mohammad Akraminia says that Iran’s army is using the ceasefire period to strengthen its combat capabilities.

Al Jazeera reports that Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, held separate meetings in Tehran with delegations from Hamas and Hezbollah before Khamenei’s funeral.

Israel’s Transportation Minister Miri Regev confirms in an interview that Israel sent an Iron Dome missile defense system to the U.A.E. during the Iran War.

Al Jazeera English publishes the following summary of the latest round of talks between the U.S. and Iran:

Israeli forces launch air strikes on Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

OPEC+, in its fifth production increase in as many months, says it will boost production by 188,000 barrels per day.

Bandar Abbas International Airport in southern Iran resumes commercial flights after a four-month suspension.

Share

4 July:

Trump says Iran wants to “settle” with the U.S. and that “We gave them a week off for a funeral because we’re nice…”

Crowds gather at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla religious complex for Khamenei’s funeral ceremony.

Bloomberg reports that over the past few days, eight ships transiting the Strait made sudden u-turns, with some switching to the Iranian designated lane. Between June 30 and July 1, 65 ships crossed along the Omani side, with 59 of them being supported by the US, data from the Joint Maritime Information Center show.

The NYT reports that “from the weeks and days leading to [Ayatollah Khamenei’s] funeral…senior Iranian officials and prominent political figures fought openly and viciously over negotiations with the United States.”

Bloomberg reports that Iran’s ambassador to Beijing said China and other friendly nations will be granted “special considerations” when Tehran determines the level and nature of service fees charged to ships using the Strait of Hormuz.

Oman agrees to work with France and the UK to ensure safe navigation in the Gulf, France says it has deployed mine countermeasures to the Middle East.

Share

3 July:

A seven day funeral for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei begins in Iran. Millions of people are expected to attend in Tehran.

Khamenei’s coffin is draped in a red flag symbolizing the sacrifice of Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, a revered figure in Shia Islam who was killed in the 7th century in the Battle of Karbala.

IRGC leader Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi is seen for the first time since the start of the war at Khamenei’s funeral.

Iran’s military chief, Major-General Amir Hatami pledges to “avenge the blood of the martyred leader [Khamenei]”.

Ghalibaf warns that Iran will respond if the U.S. and Israel breach the ceasefire, saying “We strongly demand full implementation of the agreements, and if the U.S. and the Zionist regime fail to fulfill their commitments, Iran will resume proportionate actions…”

U.S. media reports that U.S. officials believed that Israel was planning to assassinate Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Mohammad Ghalibaf while they were engaged in negotiations.

Israel says that it struck “10 Hezbollah infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon” despite an ongoing ceasefire.

Kpler reports that recent traffic through the Strait has stabilized within a 30 to 60 crossing per day range.

Newly released satellite imagery shows the extent of damage at Iran’s military and nuclear facilities at Esfahan and Bushehr, according to the BBC.

Iran is exploring oil sales to Japan, according to Reuters.

2 July:

Pakistan and Qatar confirm that “positive progress” was made during indirect talks between Iranian and U.S. delegates in Doha.

Iran’s military headquarters warns that all oil tankers moving through the SoH must use Iran’s approved routes or face a “forceful response.” It also says US interference in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with a “swift and decisive” action.

Al Jazeera provides the following fact sheet of Iran’s frozen assets:

Oil falls to a four month low on signs of positive diplomatic progress.

1 July:

Trump says that the U.S. and Iran are “…getting along very well” and that Iran has “come a long way.”

Meetings in Doha with Qatari and Pakistani officials conclude with no direct talks between Iranian and U.S. officials. Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani meets with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Separately, technical talks begin in Qatar with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi heading Iran’s technical team.

J.D. Vance says that oil traffic in the SoH has “reached its pre-war height” and negotiations with Iran are going “very well.”

Holding a meeting with Mideast nations in Bahrain, CENTCOM says that “leaders underscored their shared commitment to the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.”

French shipping company CMA CGM says that it will take several months for the shipping situation in the Strait to normalize.

Six members of the Kurdish Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) are killed in fighting with IRGC forces near the village of Qazqapan, three kilometers from the Iranian city of Pirashahr.

The U.S. strategic petroleum reserve is reduced to 325.7 million barrels, the lowest level since 1983.

Windward reports that 43 vessels transited through the SoH on 1 July, 24 inbound and 19 outbound.

Reuters reports that Iran is determined to win international recognition of its control over the SoH after the 60-day MoU expires.

Al Jazeera provides the following summary of the talks in Doha:

The International Transport Workers’ Federation union and the Joint Negotiating Group, an umbrella organization representing shipping owners, continues to classify the SoH as a war-zone, saying “”This decision recognizes the continuing and significant risk of life and the rapidly evolving situation in the area.”

Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Ghalibaf says that Iran has exported more that 40 million barrels of oil since the lifting of the U.S. blockade on Iran. He also says that “Uranium enrichment is our legitimate and inalienable right.”

AVDD’s sole purpose is to fight for democracy and freedom, in America and throughout the world. But we need your support! If you enjoy AVDD’s content, please help us stay in the fight by subscribing to this Substack page, or consider a monetary donation. Thank you!!