6 May:

Axios reports that the U.S. and Iran are close to an agreement on a 14-point memorandum of understanding to end the war. The agreement would have Iran commit to a moratorium on nuclear enrichment, with the U.S. lifting sanctions and releasing billions in frozen Iranian funds, among other issues. Both sides would lift restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump says that Project Freedom will be suspended, issuing the following Truth Social post:

Later, Trump says that Iran will be bombed “at a much higher level” if the regime does not agree to a peace deal. Following that, Trump posts, “If they don’t agree, the bombing starts.”

Iran did not immediately respond to Trump’s statements. Rather, Iranian state news agency (IRNA) claimed that the Strait of Hormuz would be controlled under a new system that “will likely reflect a new balance of power and security considerations” in the region, with bordering states Iran and Oman playing a central role.

The IRGC posted: “We thank captains & shipowners in Persian Gulf & Gulf of Oman for complying with Iran’s Strait of Hormuz regulations & contributing to regional maritime security. With aggressor’s threats neutralized & new protocols in place, safe, stable passage through SOH will be ensured.”

News of a possible peace deal causes global oil prices to fall, with benchmark Brent crude falling to around 100 dollars per barrel.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, following a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, called for “an immediate end to hostilities” and a “prompt resumption of shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.” He also stated that his country was, “deeply distressed by the conflict.”

Wang Yi meeting with Abbas Araghchi in Beijing

Note: Trump is slated to visit China on 14-15 May. China recently pushed back against Washington’s sanctions on Chinese refiners that buy Iranian crude, issuing a “blocking rule” directing companies not to comply with U.S. sanctions.

The Washington Post reports that, according to an analysis of satellite imagery, Iran damaged or destroyed 228 structures or pieces of equipment at U.S. military sites across the Middle East, far more than what the U.S. government had previously acknowledged.

5 May:

During a White House press briefing Secretary of State Marco Rubio declares that Operation Epic Fury had concluded.

For a second day in a row Iran launches missiles and drones at the UAE. No reporting of significant damage. Washington states that the attacks of the past two days were not significant enough to constitute a breach of the ceasefire.

During a press conference SecDef Pete Hegseth stated that Project Freedom will reopen the Strait of Hormuz to the hundreds of ships trapped in the Persian Gulf. Hegseth stressed that the operation was defensive and would be temporary in duration. “We are not looking for a fight, but Iran also cannot be allowed to block innocent countries and their goods from an international waterway.” He also stated that, “What we are demonstrating with Project Freedom is they [Iran] don’t control the Strait.”

The IRGC said in a statement that it would deal decisively with ships avoiding the Iranian-designated corridors. “Any deviation by vessels to other routes will be unsafe and will be met with a decisive response from the IRGC Navy,” said the statement…the only safe route for passing through the Strait of Hormuz is the corridor previously announced by Iran.”

Mohammad-Bager Ghalibaf, Iranian Parliamentary Speaker stated (on X): “The contours of the new equation in the Strait of Hormuz are becoming clear. The United States and its allies are endangering the security of navigation and energy transportation by violating the ceasefire and imposing the blockade, but the damage they are inflicting will gradually diminish. It is clear to us that the United States is unable to bear the status quo, and this is even before we begin to take action.”

Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad-Bager Ghalibaf

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi announces that he is traveling to Beijing, China to meet with his counterparts.

Abbas Araghchi

South Korea says that a fire on a South Korean-operated vessel in the Strait had been fully extinguished.

4 May:

The U.S.-led Joint Maritime Information Center advises ships to cross the strait in Oman’s waters, saying it had set up an “enhanced security area”.

U.S. enhanced security area and Iran’s alternative northern route

Trump threatens that Iran will be “blown off the face of the earth” if it attacks US ships passing through the Strait.

Fire breaks out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in the UAE. UAE authorities say it was hit by an Iranian drone.

Note: The Fujairah Oil Industry Zone is located on the eastern seaboard of the UAE along the Gulf of Oman, giving it a strategic advantage of being 70 nautical miles outside the Strait of Hormuz. This allows Fujairah to move oil from Abu Dhabi’s fields—via the 1.5 million barrels per day (BPD) Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline—to international markets without passing through the Strait. Fujairah handles over 1.7 million BPD, roughly 1.7 percent of global daily oil demand. The site was also attacked by Iran on 14 March.

The Fujairah Oil Industry Zone

UAE Ministry of Defense statement: four cruise missiles were detected approaching the UAE from Iran. Three were successfully intercepted while the fourth fell into the sea.

Note: Iran has fired more than 2,800 drones and missiles at the UAE since 28 February this year. According to the UAE Ministry of Defense, in total, Iran fired 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones at the UAE on 4 May.

Ash Sharq al-Awsat reports that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bid Salman, in a phone call with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, condemned the Iranian attacks against the UAE and confirmed that Saudi Arabia stood by the UAE. Note: Relations between Saudi Arabia and the UAE have deteriorated over the past several years over the wars in Yeman and Sudan and economic competition. On 1 May the UAE withdrew from OPEC, potentially deepening the rivalry.

Iran strikes Bukha, Oman, damaging a residential building. (unclear what type of weapons system was used in attack)

Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters (Iran’s unified military command) releases a statement saying that if any U.S. forces approach the Strait, they will be struck.

Khatam al-Anbiya Statement on the Strait

IRGC releases a map demarcating its area of control in the Strait

IRGC map showing lines of control in Strait of Hormuz

Iran (IRGC) claims that it has denied a US Navy destroyer from entering the Strait of Hormuz by firing on it. CENTCOM denies this claim. CENTCOM leader Adm. Brad Cooper later confirmed that Iran fired at U.S. warships and the U.S. retaliated, destroying six Iranian small boats.

U.S. hands over the Iranian vessel Tosca along with its crew to Pakistan. The ship was intercepted earlier when it tried to breach the U.S. naval blockade.

The UAE strongly condemns an Iranian attack targeting a national oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz operated by ADNOC. (Qatar’s Foreign Ministry also strongly condemns the attack.)

UAE statement on ADNOC oil tanker reportedly struck by two Iranian drones

The Guardian reports that a South Korean-linked vessel was attacked in the Strait, but, as of 1000 EST this was unconfirmed by South Korean Government.

As of 0900 EST Brent Crude hovering around $110 a barrel:

CENTCOM announces that 2 U.S.-flagged merchant vessels had safely transited the Strait.

Reuters and other sources report that Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi was transferred from jail to a hospital because of a life-threatening heart condition. Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace in 2023 for her campaign to advance women’s rights in Iran and abolish the death penalty there.

Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi

3 May

In a Truth Social post president Trump announces “Project Freedom”, a plan for the US to guide stranded ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Note: The reported numbers vary, but there are approximately 800 tankers and cargo vessels and likely double that number of smaller ships with approximately 20,000 individuals stranded in the Persian Gulf because of the Strait of Hormuz closure.

Note: According to the Wall Street Journal, rather than a direct escort mission, “Project Freedom” is, at this point, merely a U.S.-led coordination cell.

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