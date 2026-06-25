AVDD is producing this roundup of news stories related to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and wider region until it abates. If you find the SITREP informative, please share, subscribe and consider a monetary contribution to our Substack. We appreciate any feedback—thank you for your support! Stay in the fight to defend our democracy!

This war is complex—understand it better with AVDD’s SIGACTs Tracker, a timeline/data base of the war’s most important developments. Take a look here!

25 June:

Following Oman’s announcement that a new route was opened up in the SoH in conjunction with the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO), the IRGC rejected it, saying any vessel using the route will be in danger.

Omani issued info graphic for newly established Omani-IMO transit corridor

The U.A.E.’s presidential advisor Anwar Gargash says “new geopolitical facts” cannot be imposed on the Gulf Arab states.

While meeting with Bahraini leaders in Manama, Marco Rubio says that the SoH does not belong to any state.

24 June:

Trump says “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, that’s done…For the first time in 3,000 years, we are finally going to have peace in the Middle East.”

Energy Secretary Chris Wright states that Iran won’t be able to close the SoH again, saying “Iran will not have the ability to close the Strait of Hormuz going forward…That’s their leverage and we’re taking that leverage away from them.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says that Iran will give UN inspectors access to its nuclear sites only after U.S. steps to terminate “all sanctions” and within “the framework of a final agreement.”

Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Ghalibaf says that the MoU is a “declaration of America’s defeat.” He also says that “We consider the withdrawal of foreign military forces from the region a strategic objective.”

Oman announces that it is cooperating with the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) to put in place a temporary transit corridor for vessels passing through the SoH.

Israel says it attacked two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon’s Ali al-Taher area.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz says that Israel will not pull out of southern Lebanon “even if there is an American demand.”

Haaretz reports that Israeli commanders deployed to southern Lebanon “attest to a deep sense of frustration, stagnation and operational vulnerability” as a result of the ceasefire, which curbs Israeli offensive operations. Commanders and military intelligence officers also expressed “deep concern” over the creation of a “deconfliction cell” that would include Lebanon, the United States, Iran Qatar and Pakistan but excludes Israel.

Marco Rubio meets with U.A.E. president Mohamed bin Zayed to discuss the MoU.

Rubio with Mohamed bin Zayed

Oman’s Sultan Baitham bin Tariq al Said meets with Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Oman to discuss the course of U.S.-Iran negotiations with Pakistani-Qatari mediation.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says that a “very large percentage” of unfrozen Iranian assets “will go to buy US foodstuffs and medicine.”

Qatar says that its mediators checked with Iranian officials after the IRGC announced that the SoH was closed, and was informed that it was open. Qatar also says that traffic in the SoH is expected to return to pre-war levels in 30 days. Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al Thani also says that Qatar is preparing to resume natural gas production but QatarEnergy will not lift force majeure until “the company sees they have addressed all the issues, and it’s safe to operate.”

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry says that a deconfliction communication between Tehran and Washington line has been created. He also said the parties agreed to establish a high-level political oversight committee for mediation, to which chief negotiators will regularly report; a roadmap for reaching a final agreement within 60 days; and a deconfliction cell also involving the Lebanese government and mediators.

Al Jazeera reports that Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi “discussed recent US-Iran negotiations and the situation in Israeli-occupied Gaza” with senior Hamas official Basem Naim.

A UN International Maritime Organization (IMO) spokesperson says that ships have begun crossing the SoH through its newly launched evacuation scheme.

The UN begins an operation to evacuate 11,000 sailors stranded in the SoH. Watch here.

Brent crude falls to four months low.

23 June:

Trump accuses U.S. oil companies of gouging customers, calls for Department of Justice investigation.

The U.S. Senate votes 50-48 on a war powers resolution to pause the war on Iran. Trump slams the vote.

Marco Rubio embarks on a trip to the U.A.E., Kuwait and Bahrain, says that the U.S. will ensure maritime freedom in the SoH. He also says that if Iran “want[s] to be a country, instead of a revolutionary movement… They’re going to have an opportunity to do incredible things…”

Iran says technical talks with the U.S. have concluded and the next phase “will take place under the supervision of the high-level committee” which will include Ghalibaf, Araghchi and J.D. Vance. Working groups have reportedly been set up on sanctions termination, the nuclear file, reconstruction and economic development and monitoring and implementation of the MoU.

Ghalibaf confirms that two tranches of $6 billion in frozen funds have been released. On the Strait he says “everyone should know that the administration of the strait will never return to the way it was before the war.”

The ceasefire in Lebanon appears to be holding as southern Lebanon experiences the longest stretch of quiet in months. The UN says Sunday marked the first time its peacekeepers detected no air attacks in Lebanon since 2 March. However, the Israeli military fires on the town of Nabatieh, killing two. The IDF also struck an armed Hezbollah cell operating near Israeli forces in the Ali Taher Ridge area.

Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir issues a joint statement saying that the IDF will continue to “maintain the security zone in southern Lebanon.”

Galibaf and Araghchi meet with Haitham bin Tariq al Said, the sultan of Oman, in Muscat to discuss arrangements for managing the SoH. Following the meeting Oman and Iran say that all arrangements related to the SoH must fully respect the sovereignty of the two states. The two agreed to set up a working group to reach agreement on “the services that will be provided in this regard and the costs associated with them in accordance with international standards.”

Galibaf and Araghchi meet with Omani sultan Haitham bin Tariq al Said in Oman

Iran’s Foreign Minister spokesman says that Iran has “conclusive evidence” that some regional countries participated in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Responding to the U.S. proposal that Iran use its released financial assets to buy U.S. agricultural products, Iran’s Foreign Ministry says it will spend the funds as it sees fit. Iran’s central bank also says that Tehran has “no obligation” to buy U.S. produce.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says there is no “clear schedule” for the IAEA to inspect Iran’s nuclear sites.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns that the Iran-US war has triggered a deeper crisis for developing nations than a typical energy issue. “Conflict in the Middle East has unleashed the mother of all energy shocks,” Guterres wrote on X.

A new round of U.S.-mediated negotiations between Israel and Lebanon begins in Washington. Al Jazeera releases the following fact-sheet:

Lebanon is represented by Ambassador Nada Moawad, while the Israeli delegation is headed by Ambassador Yechiel Leiter. US officials are also participating in the talks.

The negotiations mark the fifth round between the two sides.

The latest discussions come after US-Iran negotiations resulted in a ceasefire agreement on June 19 and the creation of a “Lebanon de-confliction cell” tasked with supporting efforts to end Israeli attacks in the country. The ceasefire has largely held.

Lebanon is seeking Israel’s withdrawal from the south of the country, where the Israeli military have established a so-called “buffer zone” that encompasses about 6 percent of Lebanese territory.

Israel says it is seeking the “disarmament” of Hezbollah.

Hezbollah says the talks should be limited to “mutual security” and that its weapons must be kept off the table.

Kpler says that 71 ships passed through the Straight from Friday to Sunday, with a peak crossing of 35 vessels on Saturday.

MarineTraffic says that shipping through the SoH nearly tripled in a little over a week.

22 June:

The U.S. Treasury Department waives sanctions on Iranian oil for the 60-day ceasefire period.

Iran’s top negotiators leave Switzerland for Tehran after 18 hours of intensive talks. Iran’s delegation was led by Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, Deputy Oil Minister Hamid Boord, and nuclear negotiator Ali Bakri. A team led by Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, will remain in Switzerland for technical negotiations.

Speaking of negotiations in Switzerland, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says that discussions advanced on several fronts: “The sale of Iranian oil, issuing the necessary licenses for oil exports, and releasing Iran’s restricted or frozen assets were among the issues discussed in detail…”

J.D. Vance says that there was “a little bit of threatening” and “whining but at the end of the day, the talks continued and we made great progress” He also says that IAEA nuclear inspectors are set to return to Iran to verify its compliance with the preliminary agreement.

Pakistan and Qatar say “encouraging progress” was made during the first day of U.S.-Iran negotiations in Switzerland. A joint statement from the mediators said that the U.S. and Iran had agreed to a “de-confliction cell” to work toward ending military operations in Lebanon. The two parties also set up a communication line to coordinate issues in the SoH.

A member of Iran’s negotiating team said that talks covered the release of frozen Iranian assets and temporary relief from oil sanctions.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says in a statement on X:

The discussions were held in a positive and constructive atmosphere and yielded encouraging progress, including agreement on a roadmap toward a final deal within 60 days, the establishment of a High-Level Committee to provide political oversight, and the commencement of further technical talks.

Abbas Araghchi says that major progress had been made in ending the Lebanon war.

Israel’s Foreign Minister says that Israel does not have territorial ambitions in Lebanon, but will remain as long as necessary to thwart Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel.

Windward reports that shipping was down in the SoH. 12 vessels crossed on Sunday, in comparison with 35 the day before.

Abbas Araghchi, in a post on X purportedly portraying Iranian school girls killed in the war as winged angels, says Iran’s football team is defending Iran’s honor and dignity.

Malaysia announces that it will reduce the price of state subsidized diesel.

Air Asia X lowers fares as jet fuel prices drop.

Brent crude trading at under $80 per barrel on news of progress in U.S.-Iranian negotiations.

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21 June:

U.S. Iranian talks begin in Switzerland

Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammed Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at Obburgen, Switzerland on 21 June.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says that Lebanon is the main topic in talks with the U.S.

Trump writes on social media that if Iran did not control Hezbollah in Lebanon, “we’ll hit Iran very hard.” The statement temporarily disrupts the U.S.-Iran talks in Switzerland.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz says that Israel “has no intention” of withdrawing from Beaufort or the larger “security zone” in Lebanon.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Iranian regime has stepped up hangings of Iranians accused of dissident activity.

A CBS News poll finds that 78 percent of Americans support an immediate ending of the conflict.

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20 June:

In response to alleged Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon, Iran’s IRGC says that the SoH is again closed. A CENTCOM spokesman said that “Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz. Traffic continues to flow, and U.S. forces are monitoring the situation to ensure this remains the case.”

Trump says there will be no tolls for passage through the SoH, unless they are collected by the U.S.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz order the Israeli military to halt fire in southern Lebanon.

A Hezbollah official tells the Associated Press that Iran informed Hezbollah that Tehran won’t reopen the Strait until Israel announces publicly that it will comply with a “comprehensive ceasefire” in Lebanon and an end to military operations there.

Israeli airstrikes kill dozens of people despite the 19 June ceasefire with Hezbollah

Reuters reports that sanctions relief could create a windfall for the IRGC’s business empire

19 June:

U.S.-Iran talks in Switzerland are postponed. According to Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen Iran’s negotiating delegation suspended its trip to Switzerland because of recent Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon. Al Jazeera reports that preparations for future talks are ongoing.

Netanyahu says that Israel will stay in southern Lebanon “as long as necessary.”

Israel launches the most concerted attacks on Lebanon since the signing of the MoU, with reports of artillery and drone strikes on several points along Israel’s “security zone” in southern Lebanon. Sixteen people are reportedly killed (numbers vary) in and around Nabatiya from Israeli airstrikes and shelling. Israel says it carried out an attack in Lebanon’s Bekaa valley.

The IDF says: “Overnight, the IDF struck more than 80 command centers, terrorists, launch positions, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites in the area of Nabatiya and additional areas in southern Lebanon, within the Security Zone and beyond it…”

A suspected drone or anti-tank missile strikes the tank of Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, commander of the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion, killing all four crew members, the IDF said.

Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, commander of the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion

Hezbollah accused Israel of advancing in Kafar Tabnit and the Ali al-Tahrir ridge.

Note: Israel has been attempting to advance in this area, the approach to Nabatieh, for several weeks. The Ali al-Taher ridge is a strategic height overlooking Nabatieh from the west. The hill also overlooks Lebanese towns occupied by Israel and, in some places, has a line of sight toward settlements and towns in Galilee in northern Israel’s eastern sector.

Source: Israeli Defense Forces

Israeli defense minister Israel Katz says that Israeli troops will remain in the so-called “security zone” in southern Lebanon from “the coastline to the heights of Beaufort.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir calls for Lebanon to “burn” after four Israeli soldiers are killed in Lebanon (see above).

IRGC-linked Tasnim calls for the Strait to remain closed and for further negotiations to be canceled until Israel fully withdraws from Lebanon.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council says that there will be no tolls in the Strait for the next 60 days, but emphases that vessels transiting the Strait must coordinate with Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA).

Iran’s PGSA issues a statement saying that during the 60-day period designated by the MoU, vessels that submit compliant transit requests will be permitted to pass through the SoH.

Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says, “In the event of bad faith, breach of contract, and excessive demands by the opposing sides, we have no hesitation in delivering a crushing response to the enemy…They were slapped during the war; if they wish to tread that path again, they will receive an even harder slap.”

Commentary: Max Boot, Trump’s deal with Iran is awful. But what’s the alternative? The Washington Post

…bad as this deal is, what was the alternative? The hawks who are now lambasting Trump had previously cheered this reckless war of choice. What did they think would happen if the U.S. launched an unnecessary and unpopular war halfway around the world against a ruthless adversary that was fighting for its survival? Trump’s feckless conduct — he seemed to change objectives on a daily basis — contributed to the quagmire. But not even a Churchill or a Lincoln could have defeated Iran absent a willingness to risk deploying ground troops, something for which there was simply no support back home. Doubling down on the war, as the hawks wanted, would only have worsened its economic consequences. As Trump said on Wednesday: “If we didn’t do this deal, we could have dropped more bombs for another three weeks, two weeks, four weeks, two years,” but then “you would never have the Hormuz Strait open.” That is the ugly truth that Trump grasped and the uber-hawks still fail to. For once, the president’s lack of consistency and conviction proved an advantage in allowing him to exit an unwinnable war rather than escalating to save face. The proper takeaway from this mess isn’t that Trump should have continued fighting until the Iranians cried “Uncle.” That would never have happened. The right lesson is that we should never have launched this war in the first place.

It turns out that rebranding the Defense Department doesn’t actually allow it to magically bring about regime change with a few weeks of bombing. Who could have guessed?

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18 June:

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei says that Trump made a deal out of “desperation” and that “in-person negotiations…do not mean accepting the enemy’s view.”

JD Vance says “If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world.”

CENTCOM says it has lifted its blockade on Iran:

Germany says it is deploying two ships to the Red Sea for a potential mine clearing mission in the Strait.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman states that Iran’s missile program is not up for discussion during the 60 day period, saying “Iran’s missiles are only for firing, not for negotiation. Iran’s defense capabilities will not be discussed in any process with any party.” On the Strait he says that Iran and Oman will finalize a new regime to “charge fees for services” there.

The Pentagon asks for an additional $80 billion to fund expenses related to the war.

Average U.S. gas prices fall below $4 a gallon for the first time in months.

Germany’s Macroeconomic Policy Institute (IMK) cut its GDP growth projections for Germany for 2026-27 by 0.3 and 0.7 respectively, due to energy shortages caused by the SoH crisis, saying, “The economic damage from the Iran war is significant, but manageable if the conflict does not drag on for many months.”

17 June:

Trump signs the MoU at France’s Palace of Versailles, saying “This was not easy.”

Iran’s official IRNA news agency published pictures of Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian signing the MoU in Tehran.

Trump says he hopes the war with Iran will soon be in the “rearview mirror” and “we are dealing with people that I think are very rational”. He also says he signed the MoU because he “didn’t want to see an economic catastrophe.”

In a speech marking the first day of the Shia holiday of Ashoura, Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on says that the MoU is a “great victory,” calling it a “pivotal point” for Lebanon.

A crowd at the grave of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut watches a televised speech by Naim Qassem

The Wall Street Journal reports that the MoU could allow Iran to generate more than $60 billion a year from oil revenue.

CNN publishes a full copy of the 14-point MoU:

1 — The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, together with their allies in the current war, declare upon the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding an immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, and undertake that from now on they will not launch any hostile action against each other, and will refrain from the threat or use of force against each other. The final agreement will confirm the provisions of this Article and the remaining Articles. 2 — The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States undertake to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs. 3 — The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States undertake to negotiate and reach a final agreement within a maximum period of 60 days, extendable by mutual consent. 4 — Immediately upon the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, the United States lift the naval blockade and prevent any interference or obstruction against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and restore traffic within a maximum of 30 days to its full capacity; the traffic of ships shall be proportional to the pre-war volume of traffic on the part of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States also undertakes to withdraw its forces from the surrounding areas within 30 days after the final agreement. 5 — Upon signing this Memorandum of Understanding, the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately take steps to ensure that the movement of merchant ships from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa is resumed within 30 days to the pre-war volume, taking into account the need for the removal of technical obstacles and the neutralization of mines by Iran. 6 — The United States undertakes, together with its regional partners, to create a comprehensive plan agreed upon by both parties for the rehabilitation and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while ensuring financing of at least $300 billion. The implementation mechanism of this plan, as part of the final agreement, will be formulated within 60 days. 7 — The United States commits to ending, on a schedule to be agreed upon as part of the final agreement, all types of sanctions currently facing the Islamic Republic of Iran, including resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and all unilateral U.S. sanctions, both primary and secondary. 8 — The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates that it will never produce nuclear weapons. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States have agreed that the fate of enriched material and the fate of all other mutually agreed nuclear-related issues, including Iran’s nuclear needs, will be adequately addressed in a final agreement; the final agreement will confirm the provisions of this Article. 9 — The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States agree that, pending a final agreement, they will maintain the status quo: Iran will maintain the status quo on its nuclear program, and the United States will not impose new sanctions on Iran or strengthen its forces in the region. 10 — The United States undertakes that immediately after the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, and until the date of the lifting of sanctions, the United States Treasury Department will issue waivers for exports of Iranian crude oil, petrochemical products and their derivatives, and all related services, including banking, insurance, transportation, and the like. 11 — The United States undertakes that, in light of the progress of negotiations towards a final agreement, frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be released and made fully available. These funds, whether held in the master account or transferred, will be used for any final beneficiary payment determined by the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran and will be fully available for use. The United States undertakes to issue all necessary permits and licenses on this basis. 12 — The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States agree that an implementation mechanism will be established to oversee the successful implementation of and future commitment to the Final Agreement. 13 — Following the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, and upon receipt of assurances regarding the commencement of implementation of Articles 4, 5, 10, and 11 of this Memorandum of Understanding, and the continued implementation of these steps, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States will enter into negotiations for a Final Agreement solely with respect to the remaining Articles. 14 — The final agreement will be approved through a binding resolution of the UN Security Council.

A third tanker operated by the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) carrying 1 million barrels of Iranian crude sailed through the U.S. blockade.

Israel carries out several airstrikes in southern Lebanon as Hezbollah launches 10 rockets toward Israeli forces in the vicinity of Kfar Tebnit.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) slashes its outlook for global oil demand for 2026 to 1.1 million barrels a day year-over-year from its previous estimate of a 420,000 barrel-per-day decline. It also says that supply normalization could take months.

Pakistan helps repatriate 30 Iranians, many of whom were interdicted by U.S. authorities in and around the SoH.

16 June:

Trump says he’s “not happy” with Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions in Lebanon and says that the Israeli leader “has to be more responsible.” He is also critical of Israeli tactics in Lebanon, saying “Too many people are being killed…And you don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you’re looking for somebody, because there are a lot of people in those apartment houses and they’re not all Hezbollah.” Trump also said that the text of the MoU would be released “in the next couple of days”.

Speaking at the G7 summit in France, Trump also says that “The only thing that really matters to me is Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, and it says it loud and clear…” He also says that he’s had a “great relationship” with Netanyahu, but that the Israeli prime minister “has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon.” He calls the war in Lebanon a “minor war” and says that he “suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah because…they’d do a better job.”

Trump also says that Iran “has rational leadership now” with current leaders who are “not radicalized” and want to “help their country”. He also expressed hope that the current Iranian leadership will have a “good relationship” with the US.

JD Vance says that Iran could experience “real benefits” but only if “they fundamentally transform themselves.”

Iran’s military says that Israel has violated the ceasefire in Lebanon 84 times in the past two days and threatens a “harsh response” if attacks continue.

Iranian senior vice president Mohammad Reza Aref called for unity in Iran, saying that differences over the negotiations with the U.S. should not turn into “internal disputes”, according to the semiofficial Iranian Student News Agency.

European leaders say they are willing to send ships into the SoH to protect shipping, but not until they are convinced that the MoU is holding.

Iran warns that any attack on Lebanon or continued occupation of its territory from now on will constitute a violation of the MoU.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf will lead Iran’s negotiation team in post MoU negotiations.

Israeli attacks, including drone attacks on several vehicles, kill at least four people in Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

Two major shipping lines tell the NYTs that their ships had not resumed transiting the SoH and that their operations will not continue “until safety has been sufficiently confirmed.” The chief executive of Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) tells the Financial Times, “What will have to come into place is not just a simple agreement between the relevant countries, but it has to be material and translated into the real situations in the SoH, so that shipping lines can make themselves comfortable to go through…Given the experiences of the last couple of months, I think it’s reasonable to assume that it may take at least a couple of weeks or if not a month…”

Reuters reports that the U.S. military oversaw scores of ship-to-ship oil transfers in the SoH and the Apache that was shot down on 9 June was part of the mission.

The Wall Street Journal reports that many of the hawkish conservatives who cheered Trump’s war on Iran are now critical of the MoU: “I can’t square some of the things that are coming out of the administration from reliable sources. That’s what I find so disturbing” said retired Army Gen. Jack Keane, a Fox News contributor. Former George W. Bush speechwriter Marc Theissen called early reports about the agreement “utterly disastrous”. Ben Shapiro, a conservative commenter, said, “If the president signed a bad deal, many of us who cheered and stood by him and thought that his action in Iran was heroic, will be extraordinarily disappointed…It is not enough to win the first half of the basketball game.”

Reuters reports that more than half of the $300 billion private fund designed to trigger investment in Iran has already been committed. The new fund is a private investment vehicle, not a reconstruction or reparations program and will not include any government money or grants.

The Washington Post reports that Iran kept oil profits flowing during the war by using shadow financial networks and crypto payments. Iran had more income from oil sales in May, the third month of the war, than it did in January, before the conflict started.

Major investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citi lower their fourth-quarter Brent crude oil price forecasts to $80 per barrel.

Iran’s national soccer team will play its first World Cup game against New Zealand in Los Angeles.

Commentary:

Babak Vahad, quoted in Le Monde, 16 June

The protocol was approved within the military and ideological structure of Iranian power...This makes it much harder for the hardline camp to attack the core of the regime. Behind Araqchi and Ghalibaf stand commanders of the Revolutionary Guard who believe they imposed Tehran’s conditions on Washington after a war they consider victorious.

15 June:

Trump says that he has achieved the goal of preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, saying “they fully agree to that, with strong policing powers.” Trump also says reports of payouts to Iran are “Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats”

JD Vance says that the MoU is “a very general document…about a page and a half [long]...On a number of issues, we are going to have to figure this stuff out during the technical negotiation phase.” Vance also says that “there will be toll-free access in and out of the SoH.” Vance publishes a video on X in which he describes the MoU as a “win-win for the American people.”

Netanyahu, in a speech to Israelis suggests that he does not feel bound by the MoU and intends to continue Israel’s operation in southern Lebanon, saying “The struggle has not ended.”

Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian says that the MoU was an important step but a lasting peace with the U.S. has yet to be reached.

Tehran says it plans to charge fees for unspecified services in the SoH. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman says that Iran is “not seeking to levy transit tolls; however, fees will be charged in exchange for the services that are provided.”

Republican Senator John Thune states that he expects a briefing on the MoU soon, saying, “I think there are some requirements that are triggered because of the nuclear component of the deal, in terms of notification or informing Congress. I know there is probably some expectation that there may be a vote at some point.”

Axios reports the CIA director John Ratcliff told Trump that evidence gathered by U.S. intelligence agencies raises serious doubts about Iran’s willingness to make nuclear concessions. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also raised concerns about the MoU.

President Trump and JD Vance sign an electronic version of the MoU with Iran’s lead negotiator Mohammad Bagher Galibaf. Iranian foreign minister declares an end to the war, says that the MoU entered into force on 12 June.

JD Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will lead the United States delegation at the official signing ceremony at Geneva, Switzerland.

Iranian media reports that Iranian oil tankers and other ships carrying goods for Iran have crossed the SoH.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that both sides had declared an immediate and permanent end to all military operations.

All sides say that the MoU will be signed on Friday in Geneva, Switzerland. Neither side has released the full text of the agreement. But according to media reports it calls for both sides to cease hostilities for the next 60 days, to include the Lebanon front, immediately open the SoH, and end the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports. The agreement also calls on Iran to clear any mines in the Strait. The issue of Iran’s nuclear program will be deferred for later talks.

According to the NYTs a senior U.S. official “underscored that under the structure of the deal, sanctions against Iran would only be removed, step by step, if Iran fulfilled its obligations, such as handing over its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and dismantling its nuclear facilities.

Fars news agency, citing an informed source, says the draft memorandum recognizes Iranian-Omani authority over the future management of navigation services in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Tehran only agreed to allow free passage for 60 days and plans to collect revenues for security, navigation, environmental and insurance services after this period. On Sunday, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said Iran will have to charge for services provided in the Strait of Hormuz.

Fars reports that the Trump administration made last-minute concessions to stave off an Iranian attack on Israel in response to Israel’s attack on southern Beirut. Specifically the administration agreed to: The immediate lifting of the naval blockade, replacing a previously agreed 30-day timetable, and language declaring an end to war and military operations across all fronts and all areas of Lebanon, along with a requirement to respect the country’s territorial integrity.

Fars also reports that a source close to Iran’s negotiating team said Iran’s missile and drone programs, as well as its regional relationships (i.e. it’s proxy militias), have been fully excluded from the final memorandum of understanding, describing the move as one of the Iranian delegation’s most significant achievements in the negotiations.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, in separate calls with his Turkish, Iraqi and Egyptian counterparts, stressed the need for a complete halt to Israeli attacks against Lebanon, adding that the U.S. bears responsibility for implementing the framework deal on ending the war.

Iran’s military claims victory saying that it “proved with strength that the humiliated American and Zionist enemies have no choice but to accept defeat and surrender.

Reuters reports that world leaders praised the deal, calling for peace, the full opening of the SoH and a cease fire on the Lebanon front.

Israel’s leaders mostly panned the deal. Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, wrote on his Telegram channel: “Trump’s agreement does not bind us… We are not party to this agreement. It does not safeguard our security… We must not settle for anything less than the dismantling of Hezbollah. We must not withdraw from a single inch of territory that our soldiers have captured and cleared of terrorist infrastructure”.

Again, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz says that Israel will not withdraw from southern Lebanon.

Israeli Defense Forces say they intercepted “numerous rockets” fired by Hezbollah, in addition to an “anti-tank missile and multiple mortar shells.”

Authorities in Lebanon warn displaced people not to return home following the announcement of a U.S.-Iran deal. The war in southern Lebanon has displaced more than a million people.

Lloyds List argues that while a pause in hostilities will free stranded mariners and boost tanker and bulk markets, the sector sees this as a fragile reprieve rather than a return to normality, with elevated risk now embedded in long‑term decision‑making.

Windward reports that 12 vessels have passed through the SoH:

Many shipping companies remain cautious and are awaiting security guarantees before transiting the SoH, according to the NYTs.

Oil hits a three month low on news of a tentative peace deal:

Commentary:

David Ignatius, Inside the zigzag bargaining that produced an Iran framework, The Washington Post

U.S. negotiators are hopeful that Iran will seize the opportunity to invest in its economy and modernize the nation after a peace deal, but recognize that it’s a gamble, according to the source close to the talks. “Whether they’re able to manage their politics and actually do it, I think time will tell, but we’ll find out in the next couple months. … We’re aiming for the most transformational option possible,” the official said. If you’ve watched as many Middle East moon shots fail as I have covering the region, you have to question whether this big idea of transformation will succeed. But bending the arc of Iran away from revolution and toward a responsible modern state is the overriding challenge — and given the failure of regime change, I frankly don’t see a better route than what the Trump team is proposing. Asked to summarize his takeaways as a negotiator, this official at the center of the Iran talks expressed a view that would probably be shared by every observer, whatever they think of Trump and his peace plan: “My biggest lesson … is it’s very easy to start a war and it’s really hard to get out.”

James R. Holmes, Naval War College, quoted in the NYTs

There is no provision in international law for a coastal state charging for passage through a natural waterway, whether you call it a toll or a fee or whatever…We do not pay to go through the Strait of Malacca or [the] Taiwan Strait, for example…Hormuz is a natural waterway and as best I can tell the only service Iran would be charging for is not attacking shipping.

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14 June:

President Trump announces that the MoU between Iran and the U.S. has been agreed upon by both sides and will officially be signed in Switzerland on 19 June.

The NYT reports that under the agreement the two sides could begin nuclear negotiations in Geneva as early as Friday.

Iran’s Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council issues the following statement on the ceasefire:

Fars reports that Iran was close to attacking Israel in response to Israel’s attack on southern Beirut, but “last minute concessions by the US president” on Lebanon’s territorial integrity led to the deal.

On Israel’s attack on southern Beirut, Trump tells Axios “Why did Bibi have to do a f…ing attack? I was so pissed off. I let him know. He has no f…ing judgement. I let him know that.”

Israel conducts a “precision” strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claimed that the attack was in retaliation for Hezbollah launching three projectiles at northern Israeli communities. (developing). Note: Israel’s 7 June strike on southern Beirut sparked the most intense exchange of fire since the April ceasefire when Iran retaliated.

An Iranian commander warns that ‘Israeli crimes in Beirut will not go unanswered’, according to Al Jazeera.

Source: Al Jazeera English

Reuters reports that a senior Iranian official said that the final MoU draft includes the following agreements:

Iran will immediately open up the SoH while the U.S. will lift its blockade of Iranian ports.

No new sanctions on Iran will be imposed until a final deal is reached.

The U.S. will waive oil sanctions on Iran for a specified period.

The U.S. will release $25 billion of Iran’s frozen assets.

Washington and regional allies would prepare a reconstruction and development plan for Iran.

Tehran agrees that it will neither produce nor acquire nuclear weapons.

Pending a final agreement, Iran would maintain the current status of its nuclear program, refraining from further uranium enrichment and expansion of nuclear facilities.

The United States would allow Iran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium on Iranian soil under a future comprehensive agreement.

Iran’s nuclear program, uranium enrichment activities and mechanisms for handling its stockpile of highly enriched uranium would be negotiated within 60 days of the signing of the MoU and addressed in a final agreement.

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13 June:

Trump says U.S.-Iran deal will be signed on Sunday (14 June) and SoH will be open to all. He also promises to “downblend and destroy” Iran’s enriched uranium “whether in Iran or the United States.”

Trump claims that “Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations” and claims that his agreement will be superior to the JCPOA:

Iranian Foreign Ministry says the U.S.-Iran MoU will not be signed on Sunday, but says that it could be signed in the “coming days”.

Axios reports that the U.S., Iran, Pakistan and Qatar expect to hold a virtual meeting on Sunday to electronically sign a MoU that will extend the ceasefire for 60 days, reopen the SoH and launch negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

A senior member of Iran’s Leadership Council of Iran’s Assembly of Experts cautions Iranian officials negotiating with the U.S., saying, “We must demonstrate our power to them; otherwise, they will not agree to our conditions through these talks…God willing, they will succeed by acting within the framework defined by the supreme leader.”

Pakistan says that U.S.-Iran deal to be finalized in the next 24 hours.

Iran announces that funeral ceremonies for Ali Khamenei will begin on 4 July and end with a burial at Mashhad on 9 July.

A ship is hit with a projectile 6 Nautical Miles east of Oman, according to the UKMTO:

A Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran for talks. According to the Iranian Tasnim News Agency, the purpose of the visit was to “go over the latest developments regarding the diplomatic process.”

The U.A.E. denied media reports alleging the government has agreed to release up to $20 billion in frozen assets to Iran. The U.A.E. was not hit during Iran’s latest attacks on Gulf countries, which included Kuwait and Bahrain, fueling speculation of a backchannel deal between the two countries.

Israel continues military operations in southern Lebanon, issuing displacement orders for 29 towns there.

12 June:

Axios reports that the MoU calls for the SoH to be reopened immediately without tolls; Iran would receive sanctions relief based on compliance; the ceasefire, including Lebanon, would be extended for 60 days, during which time nuclear negotiations would be held. The tentative agreement was reached on the evening of 10 June, after negotiations between Qatari mediator Ali Al-Thawadi and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. As of Thursday evening the deal had been approved by senior Iranian officials but not Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

According to Al Jazeera Iranian media claims that Iran will not surrender its control of the SoH in any deal with the U.S.:

Iran’s semiofficial Mehr News Agency says that the draft memorandum includes “U.S. commitments to lift sanctions, withdraw its forces from areas surrounding Iran, end the maritime blockade, [and] reopen the Strait of Hormuz”. The U.S. would also be required to submit a plan for rebuilding Iran’s economy. Subsequent negotiations would focus on “nuclear and economic issues” at a later date. Iran would re-open the SoH within 30 days of the signing. According to Mehr, the draft MoU does not say anything about Iran’s ballistic missile program.

Iran’s IRNA new agency says, “If Tehran decides to sign the memorandum, some of its frozen funds will be released immediately, and the rest gradually.”

The Washington Post reports that Qatar made a tacit secret deal with Tehran to voluntarily shut down its Las Laffan gas complex in order to assure that Tehran would not strike the complex again.

The UK’s gross domestic product fell 0.1 percent in April, from 0.3 percent growth in March, due to inflationary pressures from the war.

Brent crude falls below $90 per barrel on news that a U.S.-Iranian memorandum of understanding may be signed.

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11 June:

During a telerally for the Georgia governor’s race Trump says, “we ended the war with Iran today.” He also says, “We made a great deal. There’ll be no nuclear weapons. People will start coming home very soon. It’s pretty much completed. We got everything we wanted.”

Iran’s foreign ministry says that a document is being studied by the leadership in Tehran and it is “closer to being approved than ever before.” Iran’s foreign ministry also said that it still had “red lines” and any talk of a timeline for signing the memorandum of understanding was speculative.

Netanyahu’s office says that Israel is not party to the memorandum.

U.S. forces shoot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that were targeting maritime traffic in the SoH.

Politico reports that after Trump threatened to hit Iran “VERY HARD TONIGHT” calls came in from Qatari Emir Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani, United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Pakistani defense chief Asim Munir, who, in a “last-ditch effort”, assured Trump that a preliminary deal was at hand.

CENTCOM says that Iran does not control the SoH and it is open for transit:

Trump says that a U.S.-Iran deal could be signed in Europe as soon as this weekend and that the Strait will open following the signing.

Iran’s foreign ministry says that Iran has not made a final decision about the memorandum of understanding.

Trump cancels planned strikes on Iran, hinting once again that a final agreement is in the offing:

Trump says that the U.S. will strike Iran again, will take Kharg Island and “assume total control of [Iran’s] Oil and Gas Markets”.

U.S. targets “military surveillance capabilities, communication systems and air defense sites across Iran” in the early morning hours in the region.

IRGC says it carried out two waves of attacks targeting U.S. bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

The Jordanian military says it intercepted 20 missiles launched from Iran. The IRGC claimed that it had targeted the al-Azraq and Muwaffaq airbases in Jordan. Jordanian and U.S. officials said that the missiles launched against Muwaffaq were intercepted.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense says that it engaged 24 Iranian UAVs in the past 48 hours. According to a ministry spokesman, “The Iranian aggression resulted in limited material damage without any human casualties.”

Explosions reported in Tehran, Karaj, Qeshm, Bandar Abbas, Minab, and Sirik, Iran. Many of the reported strikes appear to be along Iran’s southern coast. The IRGC says that sites hit included a manufacturing complex, a military barracks and a local Guard base outside of Tehran.

India’s foreign ministry says that 20 seafarers were rescued from a third commercial vessel with an Indian crew to be hit by American strikes.

An Iranian cargo barge, the Settebello, was hit by a U.S. projectile in the Gulf of Oman. Three Indian seafarers were reportedly killed.

Note: this appears to be a separate incident from the one reported on 10 June.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says that the U.S. attacks render the ceasefire agreement “meaningless”.

Kuwait reopens its airspace.

The EU raises interest rates a quarter of a point, to 2.25 percent in response to rising inflation as a result of the war.

The World Bank says that the conflict in the Middle East is set to bring economic growth to its lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic.

OPEC cut its oil demand estimates for the year from 1.17 million barrels a day to 970,000. In comparison, the U.S. Energy Information Agency and the International Energy Agency have forecast much bigger hits to consumption as a result of the Iran War.

Brent crude trading around $92 per barrel.

10 June:

CENTCOM says that the attacks were complete about four hours after they started.

Note: According to media reports U.S. strikes continued into the morning of 11 June, possibly a result of regional time differences.

Trump tells Fox News that the U.S. strikes would end shortly but would resume if Iran’s leaders did not sign an agreement with the U.S. immediately. He also says that the U.S. launched 49 Tomahawk missiles against Iran.

Trump claims that he is in direct contact with senior Iranian leaders. Iran denies this claim.

Trump says that the U.S. military has undertaken a “secret mission” to sneak oil shipments past Iran’s forces in the SoH.

Note: it has been widely reported that some ships were transiting the Strait via an alternate U.S. route.

Trump says he “loved” inflation and reiterates his claim that prices will fall as soon as the Iran War ends.

SecDef Hegseth says “If we need to negotiate with bombs, we’ll negotiate with bombs.”

U.S. strikes air defense and radar sites near the SoH and other targets across Iran. Explosions are reported in Varamin, Sirik, Kargan, Bandar Abbas, Minab and Karaj.

Iran says it responded to U.S. attacks by targeting U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Iran announces the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz saying that any vessel trying to pass will be targeted. The IRGC says that it struck two vessels attempting to transit the Strait. CENTCOM denied that the Strait was closed.

The Iranian foreign ministry accused the U.S. of striking reservoirs that supply drinking water to 10 villages, violating international law: “This is not collateral damage–it is a calculated war crime and a flagrant violation of human rights” according to spokesman Esmaeil Baghei.

A New York Times analysis of satellite imagery and photographs suggests that the U.S. hit drinking water facilities in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province.

U.S. inflation rises 4%, boosted by surging prices for energy products.

Trump says that that Iran’s military is a “complete and total mess and its navy and air force “doesn’t even exist anymore.” He also says: “They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!!…They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!”

Israel says it is continuing its strikes against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

One casualty and two missing after a fire breaks out in the engine room of a tanker off the coast of Oman.

A cargo vessel is attacked by small armed vessels off the coast of Yemen.

Eight Kurdish political prisoners, including a teenager who was 16 at the time of his arrest, are at growing risk of execution in Iran amid an intensifying crackdown on political detainees and civilian protesters across the country, according to a human rights organization.

Eight Kurdish political prisoners in Iran who face possible execution.

Brent Crude hovering around $90 per barrel:

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9 June:

Iran attacks Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and northern Iraq. The IRGC said that it targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and an airbase in Jordan.

Jordan says that it intercepted five missiles that were likely targeting the Muwaffaq Salti Military Base. The IRGC says that it used long-range, solid fuel missiles to target F-35 hangars in Jordan. Social media posts claim to show missile interceptions over Jordan’s Muwaffaq Salti Military Base.

Iran said it had launched drone attacks against U.S. naval targets in Bahrain.

At 8:56 PM CENTCOM says that the U.S. strikes are complete

The U.S. strikes Iranian air defense, ground control stations and surveillance radar sites in retaliation for Iran’s 8 June downing of a U.S. Apache helicopter. The IRGC said that Qeshm Island, the port city of Sirik came under attack while explosions were heard in Bandar Abas and Jask. According to CBS the U.S. struck nearly 20 targets in Iran.

The director of the water company in Sirik claims that the U.S. targeted water infrastructure in the city. The IRGC says that two water tanks were destroyed.

Trump says that a deal to end the war could be reached in “two or three days.” He also says that the U.S. and Iran were in the final stages of negotiating a “very, very good deal that will not in any way allow nuclear weapons” and that the SoH would open up “immediately” after the deal.

Iran’s state television says that two members in an air defense unit were killed during the recent Israeli airstrikes.

At least eight people are killed after an Israeli airstrike on a housing area in Tyre, Lebanon.

Brent crude lower after Israel and Iran stand down from recent attacks.

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8 June:

Trump calls Netanyahu and persuades him to halt further strikes against Iran, saying that Washington and Iran are close to a breakthrough clearing the way for a settlement. Iran’s state media says it is ceasing attacks for now.

Trump says the U.S. will claim “total victory” over Iran in two weeks. He tells Axios that he warned Netanyahu that if he went back to war with Iran, he might find himself fighting alone. Trump also claimed that his administration received messages from the Iranians on Monday stating a willingness to stop shooting if Israel did the same.

Iran’s envoy to the U.N. says that while a final memorandum of understanding text has not been reached, Pakistan-mediated talks with the U.S. are continuing.

Netanyahu says that the Israel’s war against Iran and Hezbollah “has not ended yet.”

A U.S. military Apache helicopter crashes somewhere near the SoH. Trump says that the crew are “fine.” NFI on the cause of the crash.

An AH-64 Apache helicoptercaption...

A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fires on the MT Marivex in the Gulf of Oman to prevent it from violating the U.S. blockade, forcing the vessel’s Indian crew to evacuate.

MT Marivex after the U.S. strike

Iran’s Red Crescent Society says that Israel attacked 12 locations over the past few days but that the strikes had not caused any casualties or deaths.

Iran’s speaker of parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says that burst of military action and diplomacy were part of a coordinated approach by Iran’s government. He also says that the contents of a memorandum of understanding to end the war ran counter to what had been agreed upon.

Israeli authorities say that a “suspicious aerial target from Yemen” had been intercepted.

More missiles targeting Israel are launched from Iran. Reports indicate that three waves of attacks have been launched by Iran against Israel in the past 24 hours.

Israel’s air force strikes targets in western and central Iran as the Israeli military stated that Israel was conducting a “large-scale strike on strategic defense systems” throughout Iran. Explosions were heard or attacks were reported in Tehran, Isfahan, Karaj, Tabriz, Najafabad and Kermanshah.

Israel strikes the Karun petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, southern Iran. Israel previously struck facilities in Mahshahr in April. Iran’s state news agency IRNA says that all workers at the facility were being evacuated.

Iran’s petrochemical facilities in Mahshahr

Israel reportedly targeted the Revolutionary Guard’s Aerospace University in Tehran, Shiraz Airport and a military center in Tabriz, Iran, among other targets.

In a brief social media post Trump urged both Israel and Iran to immediately stop shooting. Trump also says: “Both sides Israel and Iran are looking to do an immediate ceasefire in final negotiations. Peace is proceeding subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way.”

The Jerusalem Post says that all of the projectiles launched at Israel have been shot down or have fallen short of targets.

The IRGC says that Israel used air-launched ballistic missiles in its attack on Iran.

The IRGC says it struck a petrochemical site in Israel’s Haifa city in retaliation for Israel’s strikes on Iran’s Karun petrochemical complex. Iranian officials vow to attack oil and gas facilities linked to Israel, the U.S. and their allies if attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure continue.

The IRGC says it struck Nevatim and Tel Nof military air bases in Israel in retaliation for Israeli attacks on three radar sites in Iran.

The Houthis confirm that they targeted “sensitive Israeli enemy targets in the occupied Jaffa region” with a ballistic missile. Israeli officials say that the missile was intercepted.

The Houthis in Yemen announce a naval blockade against Israel in the Red Sea.

Israel’s military announces that the campaign against Israel could last several days and the military is preparing a “large-scale mobilization of reserves.”

Iran, Iraq and Syria impose partial or full closure of their airspace because of the escalation.

Iran’s ambassador to Moscow says that the SoH will be open but with transit fees set by Oman and Iran.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi calls on Iran to “reengage” with him so inspections can resume at Iran’s nuclear sites.

The International Maritime Organization says that about 500 commercial vessels and 11,000 seafarers remain stranded in the Persian Gulf because of closure of the SoH.

The European Union moves to impose sanctions on Iran over restricting naval traffic in the Strait.

Brent crude up 4% on renewed hostilities in the region.

Commentary: A deal could leave Iran fatally weakened, Denis Ross, The Washington Post

…The regime’s endemic corruption and massive mismanagement will be compounded by its new leadership’s attempts to rebuild its military and defense industrial base. That will require huge resources, which won’t be reconcilable with the needs of the civilian economy, the current crisis of mass unemployment and the regime’s chronic inability to meet the most basic requirements of governance: delivery of water, electricity and a currency that has any value. After the 12-day war last June, Iranians started questioning the high costs incurred by the country, and the wisdom of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s strategy of supporting Tehran’s regional proxy network. Those voices have not disappeared, even if they, and a broader alienated public, are quiet for now. But as discontent inevitably builds, they won’t remain so. At a minimum, a smart deal would limit the sanctions relief to Iran as much as possible. Relief would only buy the regime time. But even with aid, Tehran’s ability to manage its domestic woes will remain limited, and the internal pressures will build. THey may not lead to the collapse of the regime, but they could produce what Khamenei greatly feared: the emergence of an Iranian Gorbachev–a leader who wants to prioritize domestic development, reach out to the public and end confrontation with the outside world as organizing principles. There were surely better ways to exacerbate the contradictions within the Iranian Republic. But Trump’s war of choice may yet prove to be one that led, in time, to genuine change in Tehran.

Trump struggles to end an Iran war he never should have started, Max Boot, The Washington Post

…Trump is plainly frustrated that he hasn’t had more success in forcing Iran to agree to his terms even though Israel and the United States can bomb Iran at will. Why can’t a superpower defeat a much weaker adversary? It is not a new dilemma. Trump is learning the same bitter lessons that previous presidents learned in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan — and that Vladimir Putin is now learning in Ukraine. War is not a targeting exercise, and the side with the most bombs does not necessarily win. Willpower counts more than weapons, and the ability to absorb punishment is ultimately more important than the ability to dole it out. For Trump, this conflict is a “short excursion” that he entered with no attempt to rally public opinion, because he assumed it would be over quickly. For the Iranian regime, it is an existential struggle. Guess which side is willing to show more patience to prevail? As the Taliban liked to say, “You have the watches. We have the time.” Trump made the war all but impossible to win by laying out maximalist demands — at one point he was calling for Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” — while using minimalist means. Airpower alone is notoriously incapable of achieving regime change, and yet that’s what Trump foolishly tried to do in Iran, while ignoring the obvious risk that Tehran would retaliate by closing the strait. So now Iran has the world over an oil barrel. Trump hasn’t achieved his overly ambitious war aims, and he isn’t going to. Nobody even talks anymore about Iran ending its missile program or its support for regional proxies. The best Trump can hope for is that Iran will reopen the strait without tolls and accept limits on its nuclear program backed by international inspections. That would basically re-create the conditions that existed under Obama’s nuclear deal. And just to achieve that much will probably require a substantial payoff to the mullahs, with the exact price tag to be determined in bazaar-style bargaining. This is likely to be the costliest TACO (the now-famous acronym for Trump Always Chickens Out) that the president has ever bought. Let’s just hope this chastening experience will make him think twice before launching any more wars of choice. Few military operations work out as neatly as his intervention in Venezuela, and none in the Middle East.

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7 June:

In the largest outbreak of hostilities since the 8 April ceasefire, Iran fires ballistic missiles at northern Israel after Israel strikes the southern outskirts of Beirut. The attacks cause Israel to retaliate.

President Trump calls Netanyahu and urges him not to retaliate immediately against Iran. Trump says that Israel’s strikes in Lebanon were not coordinated with him and he was “not happy about it.” He tells the Financial Times, “I call the shots. I call all the shots. He (Netanyahu) doesn’t call the shots.”

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi delivers a message from Islamabad intended for Iran’s supreme leader, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

⁠The ⁠Israeli military strikes ⁠Hezbollah’s headquarters ⁠in Beirut’s southern suburbs (developing).

Imagery recorded the highest high-speed-craft volume since small-craft operations resumed: ~107 craft on 7 June in two swarms (54 southbound, 53 south-westbound) with ~30 holding off Larak Island, according to Windward.

Israel issues forced evacuation orders for civilians living around Tyre, Lebanon.

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6 June:

U.S. forces shoot down two Iranian one-way attack drones threatening international maritime traffic in the SoH, according to CENTCOM.

Kuwait says it shot down seven missiles launched from Iran. It also says falling debris from the attacks damaged several residential areas.

Bahrain says it intercepted and destroyed three missiles and a number of drones launched by Iran.

In a statement likely referring to a 5 June incident, the IRGC said that it targeted one of four oil tankers attempted to leave the SoH that were being “guided” by the US military.” According to the IRGC several of the vessels turned back. The IRGC also says that it attacked US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for U.S. strikes in southern Iran.

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. Naqvi said he was carrying a “special letter” from his country’s chief and prime minister to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Student protests over the Iran’s education policies spread. Demonstrations, which began in May but have grown significantly over the past week, have reportedly taken place in West Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Tehran, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Razavi Khorasan, North Khorasan, Khuzestan, Zanjan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Fars, Qazvin, Qom, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Gilan, Lorestan, Mazandaran, Markazi, and Yazd provinces.

The U.S. Treasury Department plans to use sanctioned Iranian assets to help Gulf allies rebuild damaged infrastructure, according to media reports.

The New York Times reports that Israel is attempting to eavesdrop on top U.S. officials involved in U.S.-Iran negotiations.

5 June:

The U.S. shoots down four one-way attack drones launched toward ships transiting the SoH.

U.S. strikes coastal radar sites in Goruk and Qeshm Island.

CENTCOM-released footage of strikes in southern Iran.

Trump says the war is “largely finished” but that it could conclude in a “more difficult way” than with negotiations.

Mohsen Rezaei, an advisor to Iran’s supreme leader, tells CNN that a peace deal hinges on the Trump administration unfreezing $24 billion in Iranian assets, warning that the U.S. would “enter a dark corridor” if it resumed attacks.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi states that U.S. bases in the region are legitimate targets saying, “...standing against the world’s greatest power, equipped with nuclear weapons, for 40 days is no joke...the world has realized the true power of the Iranian nation…We warned regional states that U.S. bases used for any aggression against Iran are legitimate targets…”

State-run Oman News Agency says that Oman’s Mina al-Fahl crude oil terminal is running normally after an alleged drone attack caused a temporary disruption. The explosion reportedly occurred between the SBM 1 and 2 berths. Oman exports 800,000 to 900,000 barrels per day of crude from the Mina al-Fahl.

Oman’s Mina al-Fahl crude oil terminal

CENTCOM reports latest figures on the U.S. blockade, saying that as of 4 June, U.S. forces have redirected 127 commercial vessels, disabled 6 non-compliant ships, and allowed 36 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass.

The U.S. Treasury Department imposes sanctions on a network of individuals, entities and tankers smuggling Iranian liquid petroleum gas (LPG) disguised as Omani LPG to South and East Asia.

The Pentagon raises the assessed threat level on Israeli spying from “high” to “critical”.

Israel deployed dozens of IDF soldiers and Mossad agents to Azerbaijan near Iran’s border to conduct drone operations and intelligence gathering, according to CNN.

Iran releases the Hui Chuan, a Honduran-flagged Chinese-operated floating armory seized by Iranian forces in the Gulf of Oman on 14 May without charges after three weeks in detention.

Israel orders forced displacement orders for the southern Lebanese villages of Sarafand, Tuffahta, Babliyeh, Qaqaiyat al-Sanoubar, Marwaniyeh and Siksikieh.

Netanyahu says that there is currently “no agreement” with Hezbollah.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says that it “cannot provide any information on the current size, composition or whereabouts of the stockpile of enriched uranium in Iran or whether Iran has suspended all enrichment-related activities.”

New footage surfaces of the Iranian attack against Kuwait international airport:

Footage obtained by CNN shows that the fire on the USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier caused far more damage than previously acknowledged. The cause of the fire, which broke out on 12 March, remains unclear.

Footage showing extensive fire damage to the USS Gerald R Ford

4 June:

Trump says that Washington does not need a deal with Iran to secure its enriched uranium, saying, “We could get it right now. I don’t think they could stop us if we wanted, but there’s no reason to. It’s entombed.”

Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, says the U.S. and Israel have failed militarily and are now attempting to sow internal division in Iran: “The enemy–having failed militarily and experienced deep humiliation–now wages a hybrid war focusing on two points: the people’s endurance and miscalculations by officials. Their primary tool is sowing doubt, despair, fear, and division.”

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, says talks with the U.S. have made no progress, but channels of communication between Tehran and the U.S. remain open.

Fighting continues in southern Lebanon despite the 3 June ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, says the ceasefire with Lebanon grants Israel’s military the “freedom” to strike Beirut if Hezbollah attacks Israel.

Hezbollah secretary-general Naim Qassem rejects the peace deal as “surrender” “defeat” and “shameless”, stating that northern Israeli areas will not be safe as long as Israel continues military operations in southern Lebanon, saying: “We fight for our land and our people rooted in our obedience to our Lord – so that we shall not be slaves to anyone, and so that our generations may live their lives independently in their homeland alongside their fellow countrymen.”

Hezbollah secretary-general Naim Qassem

Nearly 40 ships exited the SoH over the past three weeks via coordination with the U.S. Navy, according to Lloyd’s List and CNBC. Shipowners are submitting their transit plans to the Naval Cooperation and Guidance for Shipping group in Bahrain.

The Guardian reports that Oman is resisting U.S. pressure to break its links with Iran.

The UK and France have finalized plans for a post-war mine-clearing mission in the SoH, according to Bloomberg.

Bahrain arrests 20 Shia activists, including five religious scholars.

Iran’s crude oil exports fell 84 percent in May under the U.S. blockade, according to Lloyd’s List.

American Airlines temporarily suspends some of its summer routes due to high jet fuel costs.

ABC News reports that U.S. gas prices have fallen 6.5% since a recent peak on 21 May. Some analysts stated that if the war continues, gas prices could top $5 a gallon by July.

Brent crude around $95 per barrel as of 0900 EST

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Commentary: The Strait of Hormuz Is Getting Less Dire by the Day, Christopher Smart, The New York Times

…The S&P 500 is setting records not because investors believe peace is at hand, but because corporate earnings continue to grow and American consumers, particularly wealthier ones, are still buying. Oil prices have drifted lower recently not because traders expect a swift rebound in Strait shipping, but because they see supply and demand rebalancing. The winners of this adjustment include U.S. oil and natural gas producers that can fill the Strait’s shortfall, as well as nuclear and renewable energy providers. Other petroleum exporters like Brazil and Guyana may benefit, too. So will Russia, if sanctions enforcement continues to weaken. The Gulf nations face extended losses. Tourists can’t contemplate visiting Dubai without thinking about luxury hotels under attack. Shipowners might need months, even years, to trust that the Strait is free of drone risks. While it’s hard to imagine a world in which the Strait never reopens, it’s also hard to imagine the world economy ever again depending on the region for 20 percent of its gas and oil needs.

3 June:

One person is killed and over 60 injured after drones launched from Iran hit Kuwait’s International Airport Terminal 1, causing “severe material damage” according to Kuwait’s defense ministry.

Damage to Kuwait International Airport’s Terminal 1

Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense statement on recent and historic Iranian attacks on Kuwait since the start of the conflict

Iran also attacks Bahrain with three ballistic missiles and several drones, all are intercepted.

Trump says negotiations are “going very well” and a deal to end the conflict “could happen over the weekend…Who knows?”.

Trump tells aides he will consider ending the ceasefire with Iran if American troops are killed, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The U.S., Lebanon and Israel issued a joint statement following the latest trilateral meeting in Washington, saying Lebanon and Israel had agreed on a ceasefire, “contingent on a complete cessation of Hezbollah” attacks and the evacuation of Hezbollah forces from areas south of the Litani River. Under the agreement Lebanese security forces would control “security zones” in Lebanon’s south.

Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, says military operations in Lebanon will continue despite ceasefire.

In comments shared by Iran’s Tasnim news agency, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi says: “Any attack on Beirut will have grave consequences and lead to a full resumption of war.”

The U.S. House of Representatives passes a war powers resolution in a vote of 215 to 208. Four Republicans voted for the measure. A White House representative called the resolution “unconstitutional.”

Netanyau tells CNBC that the U.S. and Israel are prepared to attack Iran again if necessary.

Trump claims that Iran has agreed not to have a nuclear weapon and that Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is involved in the negotiations. Trump says he hopes to meet Khanenei at some point.

The US says it has redirected 125 commercial vessels since launching its naval blockade of Iranian ports in mid-April. US Central Command said it had also disabled six ships that failed to comply with the blockade.

Nine ships transited the SoH, five inbound and four outbound, according to Windward.

Iranian Fars news agency, citing an Iranian foreign ministry statement says, “Any country that permits aggressor parties to use its territorial, maritime, or airspace, or the facilities and bases located within its territory to carry out or support military aggression against Iran is in clear violation of the fundamental rules of international law and the principle of good neighborliness…It is self evident that the responsibility for the consequences of this situation lies with the American-Zionist aggressors and the parties that assist them in their aggressive acts against Iran by providing their territory and resources.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says the only safe route to pass through the Strait of Hormuz is the one designated by them. It said any ships that violate this will be targeted.

Al Jazeera reports that despite Iran’s statement that it is pulling out of negotiations and the recent flare up of attacks in the region, indirect talks between intermediaries continue.

Iraqi Prime ⁠Minister ⁠Ali al-Zaidi orders the resumption of operations ⁠by oil companies in the country’s ⁠Kurdish region, according to a statement released by ‌his office. Some energy companies operating in Iraq’s Kurdish region shut oil and gas production at ⁠their fields because ⁠of repeated Iranian drone attacks on oilfields and energy infrastructure.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) cut its global growth outlook, saying global growth is expected to slow to 2.8%, but in a prolonged disruption scenario, it could slump to 2.1%

Brent crude hovering just under $100 dollars per barrel on renewed hostilities in the region.

The Telegraph reports that Iran’s cost of living reaches a boiling point.

Iranian French artist, animator and director Marjane Satrapi, best known for her 2007 biographic animated feature Persepolis dies at 56.

The English language edition of Marjane Satrapi’s Persepolis was published in 2003

Commentary: “There have been extraordinary tactical military successes and no fundamental strategic gains…There is no file that has been closed.” Denis Ross, Reuters

2 June:

U.S. and Iran exchange heavy fire in the Gulf after the U.S. struck an oil tanker that it said was attempting to breach the U.S. blockade.

Still from CENTCOM footage showing the strike on the Lexie

U.S. shoots down three drones that Iran launched at civilian mariners who were trying to transit the SoH

U.S. launches “self-defense strikes” on Iranian ground control stations on Qeshm Island.

Iran fires ballistic missiles at Kuwait and Bahrain. The two missiles launched at Kuwait broke apart and the three launched at Bahrain were intercepted.

Israeli and Lebanese delegations conclude another round of talks in Washington.

Israel bombards locations across southern Lebanon, including the coastal city of Tyre causing extensive damage.

Devestation in Tyre, Lebanon

The commander of the IRGC Quds Force, Esmaeil Qaani, warned that continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon and the Gaza Strip could cause Iran to make maritime traffic conditions in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait comparable to those in the Strait of Hormuz.

Esmaeil Qaani

Tasnim reports that Iran will move to block the SoH and may activate other fronts, including the Bab al Mandeb Strait.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned that any violation of the April 2026 ceasefire on one front amounts to a breach of the truce across all fronts, holding the US responsible for continued ceasefire violations against Iran and for the Israeli regime’s attacks on Lebanon.

Several Iranian leaders warn of “consequences” if Israel does not stop its attacks against Lebanon, warning that Iran would cut off dialogue with the U.S. and resume military strikes against Israel.

The IRGC says that Iran’s military and operational capabilities have increased during the ceasefire period.

Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority releases data showing that more than 300 non-Iranian vessels have been in contact with the PGSA since it was first established in April and tankers made up the majority of the vessels requesting safe passage through the SoH.

PGSA data on ships transiting the SoH

Testifying before Congress, Marco Rubio says that the Iran War is over. Rubio declared that Operation Epic Fury had concluded on 5 May.

The NYTs reports that Trump ignored internal warnings that in the event of conflict Iran would close the SoH.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, says Iran has grown “enormously in its technology and capacity” since the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). “What’s important is this is a post-war agreement…[The JCPOA was] what it was. Now you need something different.”

Israel appears to back off from its threat to attack Hezbollah in the Beirut suburbs.

Israel orders residents to evacuate Nabatiyeh, Lebanon ahead of a planned military operation there.

The U.S. announced sanctions on Iran’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Nobitex, accusing it of enabling the Iranian government and blacklisted state institutions to circumvent Western sanctions.

According to a report issued by Iran’s Central Bank, year-on-year inflation in Iran reached a level in May unseen since World War II. According to the report Iran’s consumer price index reached 77.2%, 8.5% higher than in April.

Australia’s upcoming wheat harvest will be the smallest in three years, amid high fertilizer cost and dry conditions, according to the Australian government. Australia is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat.

Inflation in the Eurozone rises 3.2 percent to hit the highest level in more than two years, raising expectations that the European Central Bank will raise interest rates the following week.

Japan’s cabinet approves a $19 billion supplementary budget to assist households facing skyrocketing daily expenses fueled by the war.

Brent crude around $94 per barrel as of 0730 EST.

1 June:

Iran suspends negotiations with the U.S. citing Israel’s escalating military operations and ceasefire violations in Lebanon. It also threatens to attack Israel if Tel Aviv conducts military operations in the southern outskirts of Beirut.

Trump says that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to end attacks on each other.

The Lebanese government says that a new cease-fire between Lebanon and Israel was taking shape.

Trump says negotiations with Iran were getting “very boring” and that he “couldn’t care less” if talks were over. He later posts on social media “Talks are continuing at a rapid pace” with Iran.

Axios reports that Trump lashed out at Netanyahu and called him “f…ing crazy” during an expletive-laden phone call after Israel announces that its military operation in Lebanon would escalate to include the suburbs of Beirut.

Netenyahu makes no mention of a ceasefire in southern Lebanon and appears to hold out the possibility of a military operation in the southern suburbs of Beirut, saying, “I spoke with president Trump tonight, and told him that if Hezbollah doesn’t cease its attacks on our cities and civilians–Israel will strike terror targets in Beirut…This position of ours remains.”

A cargo vessel near Umm Qasr, Iraq is hit by two projectiles, according to UKMTO

Thousands of people flee southern Beirut’s suburbs.

During an emergency meeting the UN Security Council calls for Israel to withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon.

Trump says on social media that Iran wants a deal and suggested that criticism from Republicans and Democrats had complicated negotiations: “...don’t the Dumbocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively ‘chirping’ at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever…just sit back and relax.”

CENTCOM says it intercepted two Iranian missiles targeting American forces in Kuwait on 31 May.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy announced that it targeted a vessel owned by a US-Israeli entity in a retaliatory operation following a US attack on an Iranian ship in the Sea of Oman.

Iran’s parliamentary speaker and lead negotiator, Mohannad Bagher Ghalibaf, accuses the U.S. of breaching the ceasefire:

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi says that Iran and Oman are the only two countries that have the right to “exercise sovereignty” in the SoH.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Bagheaei says that Iran in not currently engaging in talks with the U.S. on its nuclear program: “We know when it is necessary to act on nuclear matters…No negotiations have taken place on the details of the nuclear file. At this stage, our priority is ending the war.”

Bagheaei also said that contradictory U.S. positions were prolonging negotiations and that any deal with the U.S. to end the war must include guarantees for a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Tasnim denies that Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian had resigned (see 31 May).

Saudi Arabia condemns Iran’s 31 May attack against Kuwait:

The IRGC says it allowed 15 ships to pass through the SoH in the past 24 hours.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry condemns “heinous and repeated Iranian attacks on its territory.

IRGCN releases video of Iranian fast boats patrolling the SoH.

IRGC Navy footage of Iranian fast boat purportedly patrolling the SoH

The BBC reports that Iranian attacks have damaged 20 U.S. bases since the start of the war.

Netanyahu says that he has ordered the Israeli military to attack the southern outskirts of Beirut.

Reuters reports that the economic shock from the Iran War is suppressing demand and pushing up raw material costs for European factories at the fastest rate in four years.

Brent crude prices rise ≈ 3%, in part because of the recent clashes in the SoH and southern Lebanon.

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