AVDD is producing this roundup of news stories and analysis related to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and wider region until it abates. If you find the SITREP informative, please share, subscribe and consider a monetary contribution to our Substack. We appreciate any feedback—thank you for your support! Stay in the fight to defend our democracy!

Key Judgment: Economic coercion and control of maritime access continue to define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. No U.S. strikes on Iranian territory have been confirmed in more than a month, while Iran has sharply increased attacks against commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz (SoH), likely seeking to reassert control over maritime access and disrupt recovering regional energy exports. The conflict in Saudi Arabia has escalated as Houthi attacks have caused significant civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

Supporting Assessment: October has become the busiest month for reported attacks on commercial shipping in and around the SoH since March, with twelve attacks reported during the week ending 16 October. Despite the escalating attacks, substantial oil volumes continue to transit the Strait, although some shipping operators are reportedly becoming increasingly reluctant to operate in the region. Supertanker freight rates have retreated from recent record highs but remain exceptionally elevated. Yemen’s Houthis continue to launch missile and drone attacks against Saudi infrastructure, while Egypt has signaled its willingness to provide military assistance to Riyadh if requested. Meanwhile, Iranian proposals for reopening the SoH through negotiations involving Qatar and Oman have yet to produce a breakthrough.

18 October:

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran has submitted a seven-day proposal through Qatar to reopen the SoH if conditions are met. Reuters reports that this is a reiteration of a proposal originally made in September.

JD Vance says that the U.S. has “in some ways decisively won” the Iran War and says the U.S. is now focused on ensuring that Iran makes a “long term” and “verifiable commitment” not to rebuild its nuclear program.

UKMTO reports that a vessel was struck northeast of Khor Fakkan, UAE.

Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted two drones near Riyadh.

The Financial Times reports that a Saudi military helicopter crashed near the Yemen border in Najran, killing two crew members. Saudi authorities attributed the crash to a technical malfunction, while the Houthis claimed to have shot it down.

Iran’s parliament approves Mehrdad Akhlaghi as Iran’s new defense minister. Akhlaghi threatens to inflict “enormous damage” on the U.S. and its allies in the Middle East if Washington resumes its military campaign against Iran.

Mehrdad Akhlaghi

Egypt’s National Defense Council, chaired by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, says it will provide “all necessary and possible support to Saudi Arabia to defend its safety and stability”.

17 October:

Iran’s IRGC says that two supertankers carrying more than two million barrels of crude stuck mines in the SoH causing an explosion and fire (unconfirmed).

UKMTO reports an attack on a tanker off the coast of Yemen.

AP reporting says October has become the busiest month for reported attacks on shipping since March, with UKMTO recording 10 incidents in the preceding week. UKMTO also says that it is struggling to establish the true number of attacks in and around the SoH because most attacked vessels do not report incidents. It also said that combined inbound and outbound transits through the SoH remain about 70 percent below pre-war levels.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fatteh el-Sisi’s says his country will carry out “any measure” to protect Saudi Arabia if Riyadh were to request assistance.

AP reports gasoline prices approximately 45% above prewar levels and diesel approximately 68% higher, with rising costs affecting air travel and freight.

16 October:

Saudi Arabia says that it intercepted a ballistic missile launched toward Yanbu as well as two cruise missiles over the Red Sea and three drones in the Riyadh and southern areas.

An Iranian army spokesperson says that the SoH will reopen if the U.S. “leaves” the Middle East.

Reuters reports that supertanker freight rates have retreated from recent record highs amid softer demand following intensified attacks on Gulf shipping and discussion of possible U.S. sanctions relief for shadow-fleet vessels. Tanker freight rates nevertheless remain exceptionally elevated, while recent reporting indicates that some shipowners are increasingly reluctant to operate in the region despite high charter earnings.

UKMTO reports 12 attacks in the SoH for the week ending 16 October

UKMTO reports two attacks on vessels off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

Reuters reports that Iran has managed to send some liquefied petroleum gas and jet fuel through the SoH through ship-to-ship transfers despite the U.S. blockade.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Iran is providing the Houthis with targeting assistance for drone and missile attacks, as well as training, intelligence, and tactical guidance, helping the group carry out increasingly sophisticated attacks against Saudi Arabia.

Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia claims that Iran has repaired a significant portion of its war-damaged air-defense equipment and acquired additional systems to expand coverage. He asserted that Iran’s defensive capabilities now exceed prewar levels. The claims could not be independently verified.

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Faud Hussein says that Iraq has lost $60 billion because of the Iran War. .

15 October:

Trump again says that the U.S. may strike Pickaxe mountain in Iran.

The NYT reports that ship tracking firms report that “significant volumes” of oil is still getting through the SoH, despite the recent uptick in Iranian attacks. Despite 26 vessels being attacked in October, TankerTrackers.com reported that over 12 million barrels of crude a day had passed through the SoH on average in October. However some analysts assessed that there were signs that some shipping operators were starting to balk because of the risk of attacks.

The spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition says its forces have intercepted a cruise missile in the Medina area.

Clashes between government forces and the Houthis continue on multiple fronts in the Taiz area.

Reuters reports that the U.S. military is weighing using the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites if President Trump orders renewed combat operations.

The Jerusalem Post reports that attacks are escalating against the IRGC, Basij, and police in largely Sunni Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Iran.

CENTCOM confirms the 6 October destruction of an Iranian-affiliated vessel that was suspected of conducting surveillance and targeting U.S. Navy ships in the Gulf of Oman.

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14 October:

The Saudis say that they intercepted a missile headed for Riyadh.

A Houthi missile strike damages Saudi Aramco’s headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry initially describes the resulting fire as limited, but Reuters subsequently reports extensive damage across several floors, including offices used by Aramco’s chief executive. No casualties are reported.

The Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi “vital assets” across Yemen, including energy terminals and fuel reserves.

The Singapore-flagged container ship GFS Pride is confirmed sunk following a projectile strike on 13 October. The bulk carrier Cape Dao, struck on 23 September in an attack that killed one crew member, is also reported sinking near the Strait of Hormuz; a maritime safety warning had first reported it sinking on 13 October. A container ship believed to be the GFS Pride burns and lists heavily following an attack in the Strait of Hormuz on 13 October 2026. The vessel subsequently sank. Photograph circulated by Iranian media; vessel identification has not been independently verified.

Reuters reports that Iran is using new tactics, including unarmed spotters, to target ships in the SoH. It also notes that Iran appears to be widening its attacks throughout the Gulf region.

UN reporting cited by Al Jazeera indicates that intensified fighting has disrupted food assistance to approximately 800,000 people in Yemen, while hospitals are struggling with casualties.

The UN says that there is a danger of a food security crisis in Asia and Africa unless Iran and the U.S. agree on a UN-backed plan for moving fertilizer through the SoH.

The International Energy Agency says that the proposed Russian-U.S. diesel supply deal will have little macroeconomic impact and warns that renewed Gulf attacks could derail the oil supply recovery.

Key Judgment: Economic coercion and control of maritime access continue to define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. No U.S. strikes on Iranian territory have been confirmed in more than a month, while Iran has sharply increased attacks against commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz (SoH), likely seeking to reassert control over maritime access and disrupt recovering regional energy exports. Recent economic data underscores the continuing regional and global fallout from disruptions to Gulf energy supplies. The conflict in Saudi Arabia has escalated as Houthi attacks caused significant civilian casualties and forced the closure of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.

Supporting Assessment: Iran has sharply increased attacks against commercial shipping in the SoH, with at least 12 vessels reportedly struck over the past week. The extent to which the attacks have disrupted recovering commercial traffic remains unclear, although reports of tankers reversing course near Fujairah suggest growing concern among commercial operators. Yemen’s Houthis continue to launch missiles and drones against Saudi infrastructure, while Houthi sources report retaliatory Saudi airstrikes against targets in Yemen. Following the 10 October attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, President Trump indicated that the U.S. might retaliate against the Houthis, potentially signaling a shift from Washington’s previous reluctance to intervene directly in the Saudi-Houthi conflict.

13 October:

Saudi Arabia intercepts three drones headed for Riyadh.

The Houthis say that Saudi Arabia’s Aramco facilities are “a legitimate target.”

Turki Al-Maliki, the spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, publishes imagery of a Yemeni Oil Company site in Houthi-held Sanaa, telling civilians to evacuate the area. The Houthis warn of a harsh response if Sanaa is attacked.

The National reports that Iranian attacks against commercial shipping in the SoH are surging, with at least 12 commercial vessels hit in the past week.

UKMTO reports three attacks on vessels in the SoH.

Saudi Arabia extends the suspension of King Khalid airport for several days as some regional carriers suspend flights to Riyadh.

The Houthis report strikes on Kamaran Island, the Qanawis district near Hodeidah, and Jawf province, and claimed to have downed a Saudi drone over Saada.

Bloomberg reports that at least 10 very large crude carriers and several Suezmax tankers approaching the UAE port of Fujairah stopped or reversed course in recent days, due to escalating Iranian attacks.

Iran and Oman are close to establishing safe commercial shipping routes in the SoH after reaching a “temporary safe passage route”, Iran’s foreign ministry says.

Qatar’s Emir Shaikh Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani says that “efforts must be doubled to secure navigation in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and to protect energy facilities and civilian infrastructure.”

Reuters reports that OPEC estimates shipping and insurance costs now exceed one-third of crude oil’s value.

The WSJ reports that the Houthis are attempting to produce their own advanced medium-range ballistic missile, using Chinese-delivered parts, based on Iran’s Kheibar Shekan precision-guided missile.

Citing disruptions due to the war, the IMF sharply downgrades its 2026 growth outlook for the Middle East and Central Asia, forecasting a 0.3 percent growth contraction compared with the 1.9 percent growth projected six months ago.

12 October:

Trump says he does not believe that Moscow or Beijing are aiding Tehran since they would have “too much to lose” for doing so.

In their third attack against Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, the Houthis launch another ballistic missile toward the airport, but Saudi authorities reported successfully intercepting it.

The Houthis also claimed a drone attack against a Saudi airbase near the Yemeni border (Khamis Mushait). Saudi authorities said their defenses repelled it.

Saudi Arabia extends its suspension of operations at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.

Saudi Arabia is investigating why its air defenses failed to intercept the earlier attacks. Preliminary reporting suggests the Houthis employed drones alongside cruise and ballistic missiles to complicate Saudi defenses.

Saudi state-run media says it has responded to recent Houthi attacks, but gave no further details.

The UK’s Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, says that the plot against RAF Fairford was “almost certainly” directed by Iran’s IRGC.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says that it is ready to help settle the conflict between the Houthis and Saudis through diplomatic means.

During a Press TV interview, Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei threatens to target “cables, data centers, artificial intelligence facilities and numerous other sites” if the U.S. resumes attacking Iran.

Iran strikes a camp belonging to the Kurdish Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) in Erbil’s Koya district.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman says that Iran is still reviewing a U.S. response to its proposal regarding the reopening of the SoH and will reply to Washington via intermediaries when the review is over.

OPEC lowers its oil demand growth forecast for the year to 400,000 barrels of oil per day from 1.4 million at the start of the year.

The Jerusalem Post reports that Iranian networks, run by the IRGC Qods Force, continue to threaten Israel from Southern Syria.

Aramco’s CEO Amin Nasser warns that until the SoH is fully reopened, pressure across the energy supply chain will intensify.

11 October:

One person is killed and another 11 wounded in a second attack on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport.

UKMTO reports that six vessels were struck in and around the SoH.

Trump says he is considering joining Saudi Arabia in its retaliation against the Houthis for its attack against Riyadh International Airport. Saudi Arabia says it will “respond decisively” to the attack.

Riyadh International Airport remains closed.

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10 October:

At least twelve people are killed and 300 injured when a Houthi ballistic missile hits Riyadh International Airport. All operations at the airport are suspended.

UKMTO reports an attack on a commercial vessel in the SoH.

CENTCOM disables a commercial vessel that attempted to run the U.S. naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman:

Russian President Vladimir Putin conveys Iran’s conditions for ending the war to President Trump.

9 October:

President Donald Trump said Friday that Russia will supply millions of tons of diesel to the global market under a deal he struck with President Vladimir Putin.

UKMTO reports an attack on a vessel off the coast of al Jazeera, UAE.

Bloomberg, citing Western officials familiar with intelligence assessments, reports that Iran retains the ability to manufacture ballistic missiles and drones despite months of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes.

OpenAI says it disrupted an Iran-origin influence operation that used fake journalist identities to place articles about the U.S.-Iran conflict in online publications around the world.

The Washington Post reports that despite U.S. sanctions, flight-tracking data from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran showed flights arriving from Islamabad, Pakistan, Istanbul, Moscow and Shanghai.

8 October:

President Trump says that Washington is having “productive discussions” with Iran and pledges not to attack Iran before the midterm elections.

The number of vessels transiting the SoH plummets to its lowest level in two months, according to Kpler.

International flights resume at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport with Iraqi Airways resuming flights.

The Atlantic Magazine, citing U.S. officials, reports that Trump is seeking options to strike Iran ahead of the 3 November elections.

Politico reports that U.S. officials are weighing whether to rebuild U.S. bases in Bahrain. Reportedly U.S. naval ships no longer have the ability to refuel at the base, which is home to the U.S. Fifth Fleet.

The Jerusalem Post reports that Israel warned U.S. and German officials that Iranian intelligence services are targeting U.S. military bases in Germany, including Ramstein and Spangdahlem.

The Houthis launch two separate attacks on King Khalid International airport in Riyadh killing three Saudi citizens.

Key Judgement: Economic coercion and control of maritime access continue to define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. Middle Eastern oil exports have recovered to approximately prewar levels as regional exporters increasingly adapt to wartime conditions, but Iran has sharply increased attacks against shipping in the Strait of Hormuz (SoH), raising questions about the sustainability and cost of the recovery. The U.S. and Iran remain at a diplomatic impasse despite continued attempts to revive negotiations.

Supporting Assessment: Iran has sharply increased attacks against shipping in the SoH, with maritime security sources reporting that the past week saw the highest number of tanker incidents since the war began. Despite the attacks, regional oil exporters have maintained substantially higher export volumes through a combination of increased SoH traffic and alternative routes, though shipping costs have risen to record levels. In Yemen, government forces supported by Saudi Arabia report progress reversing earlier Houthi gains along the southern Red Sea coast near the Bab el-Mandeb. The Houthis continue to retaliate with ballistic missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, including repeated attacks on Riyadh and a 3 October attack on a Saudi Aramco facility

KEY REPORTING:

7 October:

Reuters reports that attacks on tankers in the SoH hit their highest level of any week since the beginning of the war.

Bloomberg, citing UKMTO data, reports that there have been nine attacks on commercial shipping in and around the SoH so far in October. Maritime security officials and shipping executives have said it’s not yet clear whether the latest escalation will mean that Hormuz shipments will fall. The report also says that shipping assaults have also led to a fresh surge in freight rates. The cost of carrying oil from inside the Persian Gulf to China rose to a record $1.3 million a day Monday, according to data from the Baltic Exchange in London. The rate averaged close to $60,000 a day last year and has soared as the number of shipowners willing to cross Hormuz dwindled.

UKMTO reports an attack on a vessel off the coast of Qatar.

An advisor to the IRGC Commander says that illegal routes through the SoH will soon be closed.

The Houthis target Riyah with missiles for a third time in less than a month. Saudi officials say the missiles were intercepted.

Houthi forces target Aden International Airport with ballistic missiles and drones, forcing a civilian flight from Cairo to divert to Jeddah, no casualties are reported.

Iraq devalues its currency from 1,300 to 1,500 to one U.S. dollar.

6 October:

At a rally, Trump seems to encourage Iran to “take out” Los Angeles and San Diego, sparking widespread condemnation.

JD Vance, in an interview with Reuters, says that Iran must make “meaningful” reduction in its nuclear enrichment capability to satisfy U.S. demands and end the war.

UKMTO reports an attack on a tanker in the SoH.

Yemeni government forces say they have tightened control over the highest peak in Jabal Habashi district in Taiz, as they continue operations aimed at reversing recent Houthi gains near the Bab el-Mandeb.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that Iran has lost complete control of the SoH. He also says that Iran must make “meaningful” reduction in its uranium enrichment capacity as part of any agreement to end the war with the United States.

The U.S. Energy Information Agency raises its oil price forecast for the current and coming year, with global benchmark crude forecast to average about $105 a barrel in the fourth quarter of the current year.

5 October:

Yemen’s government forces claim to have seized Dhubab district, reversing much of the Houthis’ recent territorial gains along the southern Red Sea coast and around the Bab el-Mandeb following a large-scale counteroffensive. The operation was supported by heavy Saudi airstrikes.

For the first time since the beginning of the war, in early September, the weekly average of crude oil shipments coming out of the Gulf region reached prewar levels, with 40 percent of the crude bypassing the SoH, according to Kpler.

UKMTO reports a tanker transiting the SoH is hailed by the IRGC and instructed to turn back or risk being targeted with two others being targeted by an unknown projectiles:

Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, resigns for personal reasons. Hamid Bovard, chief executive of the government-owned National Iranian Oil Company, will be acting minister, according to state media.

4 October:

Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says that the SoH will remain closed until the U.S. meets Iran’s conditions.

UKMTO reports four possible attacks in the SoH:

The WSJ reports that the wave of attacks against shipping in the SoH could threaten a recovery of Middle Eastern oil exports.

A Pentagon official says that the U.S. has moved all of its bombers from RAF Fairford base after five men were arrested on suspicion of plotting attacks on the facility.

Iran’s embassy in Abu Dhabi says the UAE has released a group of Iranian prisoners who had been jailed for years, in the latest in a series of detainee releases.

3 October:

The Houthis claim responsibility for a ballistic missile and drone attack on an Aramco oil refinery near Riyadh. Saudi officials did not confirm whether the attack caused substantial damage.

Results of the Houthi attack on an Aramco facility near Riyadh

UKMTO reports that a crude tanker was struck by an unknown projectile:

2 October:

In an unannounced meeting, Trump’s top national security advisors meet at Camp David to discuss next steps in the Iran War and the Saudi-Houthi conflict in Yemen.

UKMTO reports two vessels struck by unknown projectiles in the SoH:

UKMTO reports that since 6 July, 31 of 48 projectile strike incidents in and around the SoH occurred on the southern Omani route.

Bloomberg reports that Iran’s foreign minister suggested in private talks that his country was willing to restore nuclear inspectors’ access to bombed facilities in exchange for sanctions relief, people familiar with the discussions said.

The NYT reports that since the beginning of August, Iran has launched about 30 drone attacks and 10 anti-ship missile attacks per week against commercial ships transiting the SoH, according to a Western security official.

The Institute for the Study of War reports an uptick in clashes between Iranian regime security forces and anti-regime militants in Sistan and Balushistan provinces, Iran.

Saudi Arabia is planning an offensive in Yemen to retake gains made by the Houthis along the coast of the Bab el Mandeb.

Bloomberg reports that a UN study found that governments around the world are running out of room to shield consumers from higher energy prices resulting from the Iran war and other crises, with fuel subsidies potentially costing more than $1 trillion this year.

Two Iranian nationals are charged in Britain with preparing a terrorist attack against a Jewish community in northern England.

Elnaz Shakerdoust, a leading Iranian actress is sentenced to one year in prison for her support of protesters in January.

1 October:

President Trump says that it is possible that he may ramp up bombing of Iran after the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

UKMTO reports that a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in the SoH, causing a fire.