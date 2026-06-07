AVDD is producing this roundup of news stories related to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz until it abates. If you find the SITREP informative, please share, subscribe and consider a monetary contribution to our Substack. We appreciate any feedback—thank you for your support! Stay in the fight to defend our democracy!

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7 June:

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi delivers a message from Islamabad intended for Iran’s supreme leader, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

⁠The ⁠Israeli military strikes ⁠Hezbollah’s headquarters ⁠in Beirut’s southern suburbs (developing).

Israel issues forced evacuation orders for civilians living around Tyre, Lebanon.

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6 June:

U.S. forces shoot down two Iranian one-way attack drones threatening international maritime traffic in the SoH, according to CENTCOM.

Kuwait says it shot down seven missiles launched from Iran. It also says falling debris from the attacks damaged several residential areas.

Bahrain says it intercepted and destroyed three missiles and a number of drones launched by Iran.

In a statement likely referring to a 5 June incident, the IRGC said that it targeted one of four oil tankers attempted to leave the SoH that were being “guided” by the US military.” According to the IRGC several of the vessels turned back. The IRGC also says that it attacked US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for U.S. strikes in southern Iran.

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. Naqvi said he was carrying a “special letter” from his country’s chief and prime minister to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Student protests over the Iran’s education policies spread. Demonstrations, which began in May but have grown significantly over the past week, have reportedly taken place in West Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Tehran, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Razavi Khorasan, North Khorasan, Khuzestan, Zanjan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Fars, Qazvin, Qom, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Gilan, Lorestan, Mazandaran, Markazi, and Yazd provinces.

The U.S. Treasury Department plans to use sanctioned Iranian assets to help Gulf allies rebuild damaged infrastructure, according to media reports.

The New York Timesreports that Israel is attempting to eavesdrop on top U.S. officials involved in U.S.-Iran negotiations.

5 June:

The U.S. shoots down four one-way attack drones launched toward ships transiting the SoH.

U.S. strikes coastal radar sites in Goruk and Qeshm Island.

CENTCOM-released footage of strikes in southern Iran.

Trump says the war is “largely finished” but that it could conclude in a “more difficult way” than with negotiations.

Mohsen Rezaei, an advisor to Iran’s supreme leader, tells CNN that a peace deal hinges on the Trump administration unfreezing $24 billion in Iranian assets, warning that the U.S. would “enter a dark corridor” if it resumed attacks.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi states that U.S. bases in the region are legitimate targets saying, “...standing against the world’s greatest power, equipped with nuclear weapons, for 40 days is no joke...the world has realized the true power of the Iranian nation…We warned regional states that U.S. bases used for any aggression against Iran are legitimate targets…”

State-run Oman News Agency says that Oman’s Mina al-Fahl crude oil terminal is running normally after an alleged drone attack caused a temporary disruption. The explosion reportedly occurred between the SBM 1 and 2 berths. Oman exports 800,000 to 900,000 barrels per day of crude from the Mina al-Fahl.

Oman’s Mina al-Fahl crude oil terminal

CENTCOM reports latest figures on the U.S. blockade, saying that as of 4 June, U.S. forces have redirected 127 commercial vessels, disabled 6 non-compliant ships, and allowed 36 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass.

The U.S. Treasury Department imposes sanctions on a network of individuals, entities and tankers smuggling Iranian liquid petroleum gas (LPG) disguised as Omani LPG to South and East Asia.

The Pentagon raises the assessed threat level on Israeli spying from “high” to “critical”.

Israel deployed dozens of IDF soldiers and Mossad agents to Azerbaijan near Iran’s border to conduct drone operations and intelligence gathering, according to CNN. Source: Haaretz

Iran releases the Hui Chuan, a Honduran-flagged Chinese-operated floating armory seized by Iranian forces in the Gulf of Oman on 14 May without charges after three weeks in detention.

Israel orders forced displacement orders for the southern Lebanese villages of Sarafand, Tuffahta, Babliyeh, Qaqaiyat al-Sanoubar, Marwaniyeh and Siksikieh.

Netanyahu says that there is currently “no agreement” with Hezbollah.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says that it “cannot provide any information on the current size, composition or whereabouts of the stockpile of enriched uranium in Iran or whether Iran has suspended all enrichment-related activities.”

New footage surfaces of the Iranian attack against Kuwait international airport:

Footage obtained by CNN shows that the fire on the USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier caused far more damage than previously acknowledged. The cause of the fire, which broke out on 12 March, remains unclear.

Footage showing extensive fire damage to the USS Gerald R Ford

4 June:

Trump says that Washington does not need a deal with Iran to secure its enriched uranium, saying, “We could get it right now. I don’t think they could stop us if we wanted, but there’s no reason to. It’s entombed.”

Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, says the U.S. and Israel have failed militarily and are now attempting to sow internal division in Iran: “The enemy–having failed militarily and experienced deep humiliation–now wages a hybrid war focusing on two points: the people’s endurance and miscalculations by officials. Their primary tool is sowing doubt, despair, fear, and division.”

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, says talks with the U.S. have made no progress, but channels of communication between Tehran and the U.S. remain open.

Fighting continues in southern Lebanon despite the 3 June ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, says the ceasefire with Lebanon grants Israel’s military the “freedom” to strike Beirut if Hezbollah attacks Israel.

Hezbollah secretary-general Naim Qassem rejects the peace deal as “surrender” “defeat” and “shameless”, stating that northern Israeli areas will not be safe as long as Israel continues military operations in southern Lebanon, saying: “We fight for our land and our people rooted in our obedience to our Lord – so that we shall not be slaves to anyone, and so that our generations may live their lives independently in their homeland alongside their fellow countrymen.”

Hezbollah secretary-general Naim Qassem

Nearly 40 ships exited the SoH over the past three weeks via coordination with the U.S. Navy, according to Lloyd’s List and CNBC. Shipowners are submitting their transit plans to the Naval Cooperation and Guidance for Shipping group in Bahrain.

The Guardian reports that Oman is resisting U.S. pressure to break its links with Iran.

The UK and France have finalized plans for a post-war mine-clearing mission in the SoH, according to Bloomberg.

Bahrain arrests 20 Shia activists, including five religious scholars.

Iran’s crude oil exports fell 84 percent in May under the U.S. blockade, according to Lloyd’s List.

American Airlines temporarily suspends some of its summer routes due to high jet fuel costs.

ABC News reports that U.S. gas prices have fallen 6.5% since a recent peak on 21 May. Some analysts stated that if the war continues, gas prices could top $5 a gallon by July.

Brent crude around $95 per barrel as of 0900 EST

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Commentary: The Strait of Hormuz Is Getting Less Dire by the Day, Christopher Smart, The New York Times

…The S&P 500 is setting records not because investors believe peace is at hand, but because corporate earnings continue to grow and American consumers, particularly wealthier ones, are still buying. Oil prices have drifted lower recently not because traders expect a swift rebound in Strait shipping, but because they see supply and demand rebalancing. The winners of this adjustment include U.S. oil and natural gas producers that can fill the Strait’s shortfall, as well as nuclear and renewable energy providers. Other petroleum exporters like Brazil and Guyana may benefit, too. So will Russia, if sanctions enforcement continues to weaken. The Gulf nations face extended losses. Tourists can’t contemplate visiting Dubai without thinking about luxury hotels under attack. Shipowners might need months, even years, to trust that the Strait is free of drone risks. While it’s hard to imagine a world in which the Strait never reopens, it’s also hard to imagine the world economy ever again depending on the region for 20 percent of its gas and oil needs.

3 June:

One person is killed and over 60 injured after drones launched from Iran hit Kuwait’s International Airport Terminal 1, causing “severe material damage” according to Kuwait’s defense ministry.

Damage to Kuwait International Airport’s Terminal 1

Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense issues a statement on the attack:

Issued by the Official Spokesman of the Ministry of Defense







Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi







The armed forces have monitored and dealt with (13) hostile ballistic missiles within Kuwaiti airspace since dawn today, and they were intercepted over several residential areas, resulting in the fall of some debris.







The armed forces also monitored and dealt with (17) hostile drones.







This Iranian criminal aggression resulted in the targeting of civilian and vital facilities, including Kuwait International Airport, leading to the death of an Indian expatriate and injuries to several individuals, in addition to significant material damage.

Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense statement on recent and historic Iranian attacks on Kuwait since the start of the conflict

Iran also attacks Bahrain with three ballistic missiles and several drones, all are intercepted.

Trump says negotiations are “going very well” and a deal to end the conflict “could happen over the weekend…Who knows?”.

Trump tells aides he will consider ending the ceasefire with Iran if American troops are killed, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The U.S., Lebanon and Israel issued a joint statement following the latest trilateral meeting in Washington, saying Lebanon and Israel had agreed on a ceasefire, “contingent on a complete cessation of Hezbollah” attacks and the evacuation of Hezbollah forces from areas south of the Litani River. Under the agreement Lebanese security forces would control “security zones” in Lebanon’s south.

Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, says military operations in Lebanon will continue despite ceasefire.

In comments shared by Iran’s Tasnim news agency, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi says: “Any attack on Beirut will have grave consequences and lead to a full resumption of war.”

The U.S. House of Representatives passes a war powers resolution in a vote of 215 to 208. Four Republicans voted for the measure. A White House representative called the resolution “unconstitutional.”

Netanyau tells CNBC that the U.S. and Israel are prepared to attack Iran again if necessary.

Trump claims that Iran has agreed not to have a nuclear weapon and that Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is involved in the negotiations. Trump says he hopes to meet Khanenei at some point.

The US says it has redirected 125 commercial vessels since launching its naval blockade of Iranian ports in mid-April. US Central Command said it had also disabled six ships that failed to comply with the blockade.

Nine ships transited the SoH, five inbound and four outbound, according to Windward.

Iranian Fars news agency, citing an Iranian foreign ministry statement says, “Any country that permits aggressor parties to use its territorial, maritime, or airspace, or the facilities and bases located within its territory to carry out or support military aggression against Iran is in clear violation of the fundamental rules of international law and the principle of good neighborliness…It is self evident that the responsibility for the consequences of this situation lies with the American-Zionist aggressors and the parties that assist them in their aggressive acts against Iran by providing their territory and resources.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says the only safe route to pass through the Strait of Hormuz is the one designated by them. It said any ships that violate this will be targeted.

Al Jazeera reports that despite Iran’s statement that it is pulling out of negotiations and the recent flare up of attacks in the region, indirect talks between intermediaries continue.

Iraqi Prime ⁠Minister ⁠Ali al-Zaidi orders the resumption of operations ⁠by oil companies in the country’s ⁠Kurdish region, according to a statement released by ‌his office. Some energy companies operating in Iraq’s Kurdish region shut oil and gas production at ⁠their fields because ⁠of repeated Iranian drone attacks on oilfields and energy infrastructure.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) cut its global growth outlook, saying global growth is expected to slow to 2.8%, but in a prolonged disruption scenario, it could slump to 2.1%

Brent crude hovering just under $100 dollars per barrel on renewed hostilities in the region.

The Telegraph reports that Iran’s cost of living reaches a boiling point.

Iranian French artist, animator and director Marjane Satrapi, best known for her 2007 biographic animated feature Persepolis dies at 56.

The English language edition of Marjane Satrapi’s Persepolis was published in 2003

Commentary: “There have been extraordinary tactical military successes and no fundamental strategic gains…There is no file that has been closed.” Denis Ross, Reuters

2 June:

U.S. and Iran exchange heavy fire in the Gulf after the U.S. struck an oil tanker that it said was attempting to breach the U.S. blockade.

Still from CENTCOM footage showing the strike on the Lexie

U.S. shoots down three drones that Iran launched at civilian mariners who were trying to transit the SoH

U.S. launches “self-defense strikes” on Iranian ground control stations on Qeshm Island.

Iran fires ballistic missiles at Kuwait and Bahrain. The two missiles launched at Kuwait broke apart and the three launched at Bahrain were intercepted.

Israeli and Lebanese delegations conclude another round of talks in Washington.

Israel bombards locations across southern Lebanon, including the coastal city of Tyre causing extensive damage.

Devestation in Tyre, Lebanon

The commander of the IRGC Quds Force, Esmaeil Qaani, warned that continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon and the Gaza Strip could cause Iran to make maritime traffic conditions in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait comparable to those in the Strait of Hormuz.

Esmaeil Qaani

Tasnim reports that Iran will move to block the SoH and may activate other fronts, including the Bab al Mandeb Strait.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned that any violation of the April 2026 ceasefire on one front amounts to a breach of the truce across all fronts, holding the US responsible for continued ceasefire violations against Iran and for the Israeli regime’s attacks on Lebanon.

Several Iranian leaders warn of “consequences” if Israel does not stop its attacks against Lebanon, warning that Iran would cut off dialogue with the U.S. and resume military strikes against Israel.

The IRGC says that Iran’s military and operational capabilities have increased during the ceasefire period.

Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority releases data showing that more than 300 non-Iranian vessels have been in contact with the PGSA since it was first established in April and tankers made up the majority of the vessels requesting safe passage through the SoH.

PGSA data on ships transiting the SoH

Testifying before Congress, Marco Rubio says that the Iran War is over. Rubio declared that Operation Epic Fury had concluded on 5 May.

The NYTs reports that Trump ignored internal warnings that in the event of conflict Iran would close the SoH.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, says Iran has grown “enormously in its technology and capacity” since the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). “What’s important is this is a post-war agreement…[The JCPOA was] what it was. Now you need something different.”

Israel appears to back off from its threat to attack Hezbollah in the Beirut suburbs.

Israel orders residents to evacuate Nabatiyeh, Lebanon ahead of a planned military operation there.

The U.S. announced sanctions on Iran’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Nobitex, accusing it of enabling the Iranian government and blacklisted state institutions to circumvent Western sanctions.

According to a report issued by Iran’s Central Bank, year-on-year inflation in Iran reached a level in May unseen since World War II. According to the report Iran’s consumer price index reached 77.2%, 8.5% higher than in April.

Australia’s upcoming wheat harvest will be the smallest in three years, amid high fertilizer cost and dry conditions, according to the Australian government. Australia is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat.

Inflation in the Eurozone rises 3.2 percent to hit the highest level in more than two years, raising expectations that the European Central Bank will raise interest rates the following week.

Japan’s cabinet approves a $19 billion supplementary budget to assist households facing skyrocketing daily expenses fueled by the war.

Brent crude around $94 per barrel as of 0730 EST.

1 June:

Iran suspends negotiations with the U.S. citing Israel’s escalating military operations and ceasefire violations in Lebanon. It also threatens to attack Israel if Tel Aviv conducts military operations in the southern outskirts of Beirut.

Trump says that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to end attacks on each other.

The Lebanese government says that a new cease-fire between Lebanon and Israel was taking shape.

Trump says negotiations with Iran were getting “very boring” and that he “couldn’t care less” if talks were over. He later posts on social media “Talks are continuing at a rapid pace” with Iran.

Axios reports that Trump lashed out at Netanyahu and called him “f…ing crazy” during an expletive-laden phone call after Israel announces that its military operation in Lebanon would escalate to include the suburbs of Beirut.

Netenyahu makes no mention of a ceasefire in southern Lebanon and appears to hold out the possibility of a military operation in the southern suburbs of Beirut, saying, “I spoke with president Trump tonight, and told him that if Hezbollah doesn’t cease its attacks on our cities and civilians–Israel will strike terror targets in Beirut…This position of ours remains.”

A cargo vessel near Umm Qasr, Iraq is hit by two projectiles, according to UKMTO

Thousands of people flee southern Beirut’s suburbs.

During an emergency meeting the UN Security Council calls for Israel to withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon.

Trump says on social media that Iran wants a deal and suggested that criticism from Republicans and Democrats had complicated negotiations: “...don’t the Dumbocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively ‘chirping’ at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever…just sit back and relax.”

CENTCOM says it intercepted two Iranian missiles targeting American forces in Kuwait on 31 May.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy announced that it targeted a vessel owned by a US-Israeli entity in a retaliatory operation following a US attack on an Iranian ship in the Sea of Oman.

Iran’s parliamentary speaker and lead negotiator, Mohannad Bagher Ghalibaf, accuses the U.S. of breaching the ceasefire:

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi says that Iran and Oman are the only two countries that have the right to “exercise sovereignty” in the SoH.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Bagheaei says that Iran in not currently engaging in talks with the U.S. on its nuclear program: “We know when it is necessary to act on nuclear matters…No negotiations have taken place on the details of the nuclear file. At this stage, our priority is ending the war.”

Bagheaei also said that contradictory U.S. positions were prolonging negotiations and that any deal with the U.S. to end the war must include guarantees for a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Tasnim denies that Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian had resigned (see 31 May).

Saudi Arabia condemns Iran’s 31 May attack against Kuwait:

The IRGC says it allowed 15 ships to pass through the SoH in the past 24 hours.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry condemns “heinous and repeated Iranian attacks on its territory.

IRGCN releases video of Iranian fast boats patrolling the SoH.

IRGC Navy footage of Iranian fast boat purportedly patrolling the SoH

The BBC reports that Iranian attacks have damaged 20 U.S. bases since the start of the war.

Netanyahu says that he has ordered the Israeli military to attack the southern outskirts of Beirut.

Reuters reports that the economic shock from the Iran War is suppressing demand and pushing up raw material costs for European factories at the fastest rate in four years.

Brent crude prices rise ≈ 3%, in part because of the recent clashes in the SoH and southern Lebanon.

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