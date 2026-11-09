AVDD is producing this roundup of media reports and analysis related to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and wider region until it abates. If you find the SITREP informative, please share, subscribe and consider a monetary contribution to our Substack. We appreciate any feedback—thank you for your support! Stay in the fight to defend our democracy!

Key Judgment: Economic coercion and control of maritime access continue to define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. Reporting indicates that some measures of Gulf crude oil exports have recovered to prewar levels, although refined petroleum product exports remain depressed. The recovery has occurred amid continued maritime insecurity, elevated shipping costs, and extraordinary military measures to protect commercial traffic. Meanwhile, Saudi-Houthi hostilities remain elevated, with continued Houthi missile and drone attacks threatening Saudi infrastructure.

Supporting Assessment: The U.S. continues to conduct limited strikes on Iran, including Qeshm Island. An Aramco office tower in Riyadh was damaged during an 8 Nov. Houthi missile attack, with Saudi authorities attributing the damage to falling interception debris while several media outlets reported a direct missile strike. A drone struck the Khor Mor gas facility in Iraqi Kurdistan, causing widespread power outages there. Separately, maritime intelligence reporting identified unusual movements by several Iran-linked vessels near undersea communications cables in the Gulf of Oman during October, amid Iranian threats to target regional subsea infrastructure. U.S.–Iran negotiations remain stalled despite renewed Qatari mediation efforts, including a meeting scheduled today between President Trump and Qatar’s prime minister.

9 November:

Reuters reports that Qatar’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is scheduled to meet President Trump and Vice President Vance, following a visit to Tehran last week. The talks come amid renewed mediation efforts, although U.S. and Gulf officials see little prospect of an imminent agreement. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says Tehran is prepared to resume peace talks within two days, provided Washington first halts hostilities, lifts its naval blockade, and removes sanctions. The proposal shortens an earlier seven-day timetable, but the underlying preconditions remain unacceptable to Washington.

UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash says a comprehensive U.S.–Iran political settlement appears difficult and warns that the region may face an extended period without either a decisive resolution or a stable security order.

Iran’s navy says that it has attacked 11 tankers transiting the SoH in the past 10 days (unconfirmed).

8 November:

Trump tells CBS News that the SoH is open and that he is “not looking to” escalate the war further.

The U.S. strikes Qeshm Island. Iranian state media says U.S. fired projectiles cause at least four explosions there.

Saudi Arabia says that it intercepted three ballistic missiles, two of which were headed for Riyadh. The Aramco Tower, one of the tallest buildings in the capital’s King Abdullah Financial District is hit by shrapnel, causing minor damage. CNN and The Independent report that the building was struck by a Houthi missile. Video still showing purported damage to the Saudi Aramco building in Riyadh. Source: The Independent

A drone strikes Khor Mor, Iraq’s biggest gas facility, causing widespread power outages in Iraqi Kurdistan.

A video still reportedly showing Iraq’s Khor Mor gas facility following the attack. Source: Al Jazeera English

The U.S. military fires on and disables a St. Kitts-flagged ship in the Gulf of Oman because it allegedly ignored warnings about breaching the U.S. blockade of Iran.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that there has been no progress on talks to end the war due to Tehran’s “unacceptable” and “outrageous” demands.

China’s special envoy to the Middle East, Zhai Jun, meets with Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council in Tehran.

The U.S. Treasury asks Baghdad to close all of Iraq’s border crossings with Iran except for two.

7 November:

President Trump says that the U.S. carried out “minor strikes” on Iran after reports that two missiles struck Qeshm Island. Iranian media reports explosions on Qeshm Island, as well as the Iranian cities of Jask, Sirik and Bandar Abbas.

Iranian media claim that an oil tanker in the SoH was on fire after hitting a mine.

UKMTO reports an incident involving a bulk carrier and military forces in the Gulf of Oman, a vessel on fire and a vessel struck by an unknown projectile:

Saudi Arabia says that it intercepted a Houthi cruise missile over Riyadh.

The U.S. State Department tells Americans abroad to exercise heightened vigilance” due to “increased threats of armed attacks” from the Houthis.

CENTCOM announces ‘Task Force Iron Gate” to block Iran’s land based supply routes.

Iran and its bordering countries

Israel’s president tasks opposition leader Gadi Eisonkot with forming a government.

The UAE’s National Guard rescues 22 people after a fire broke out on a cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman.

The Guardian reports that Qatar is attempting to broker an agreement under which Iran would allow International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors access to its nuclear facilities in exchange for sanctions relief. The proposal reportedly includes provisions allowing Iran to retain its enriched uranium stockpile, potentially at reduced enrichment levels. Axios first reported the Qatari mediation effort on 28 October.

An IRGC spokesman says that the IRGC is ready for changes to Iran’s nuclear doctrine if the state decides. The IRGC also says that it has lifted a self-proclaimed limit of 2,000 kilometers on the range of its ballistic missiles.

6 November:

Saudi Arabia says that it intercepted a drone in the Mecca region as well as two ballistic missiles headed toward Najran.

Axios reports that Trump held a meeting with his national security advisors and said that he would make a decision about whether to resume strikes against Iran soon.

CENTCOM announces that it is offering up to $20 million and possible relocation in exchange for information about Iran’s nuclear program:

BBC reports that satellite imagery shows that Iran is undertaking significant new construction at at least two of its major missile sites and is repairing other military bases.

The Financial Times, citing maritime intelligence firm Windward, reports that three sanctioned Iran-linked tankers and an Iranian fishing vessel exhibited unusual movements near undersea telecommunications cables in the Gulf of Oman during October, including prolonged loitering and periods with AIS transponders disabled. The activity coincided with Iranian threats to target regional subsea cables in retaliation for renewed U.S.-Israeli strikes. The vessels’ intentions remain unconfirmed.

AP reports that the Trump administration held talks with Iran about deporting Iranians to Iran or a third country.

The WSJ reports that some ships are emailing a Houthi administrative entity to request safe passage through the Bab el-Mandeb.

Al Jazeera English reports that Iran has exempted ships from China, India, Iraq and Qatar from its SoH restrictions, according to an Iranian lawmaker.

Reuters reports that Bahrain launched a crackdown on Shite clerics that the government accuses of fostering allegiance to Iran. Share

5 November:

Trump says that he may have to “destroy” Iran.

Trump speaks on the phone with Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss regional developments and efforts to de-escalate tensions.

UKMTO says that a tanker transiting the SoH reported an explosion at the ship’s waterline.

Iran reportedly sent a nuclear proposal to the U.S. through Qatari mediators, which Washington is reviewing.

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says his party will use its new control over government funding to force an end to the war on Iran.

Iran’s navy says that two more oil tankers have hit naval mines in the SoH and are on fire.

Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council meets with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and delivers a message from Mojtaba Khamenei.

Egypt and Saudi Arabia call for prioritizing dialogue and giving diplomacy more time.

Saudi Arabia says it intercepted a drone over its eastern region and a ballistic missile headed toward the Medina region.

The Guardian reports that Russia agreed to supply Iran with 90 launchers for advanced guided missiles that are fired from attack helicopters.

Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates Airline posted a sharp drop in first-half profit due to the Iran war.

4 November:

Key Judgment: Economic coercion and control of maritime access continue to define the campaign’s principal lines of operation. Recently reported U.S. “defensive” strikes against Iranian targets indicate that Washington has continued limited military operations despite a broader lull in hostilities. Reporting indicates that some measures of Gulf crude oil exports have recovered to prewar levels, although refined petroleum product exports remain depressed. The recovery has come amid continued maritime insecurity, elevated shipping costs, and extraordinary military measures to protect commercial traffic. Meanwhile, the Saudi-Houthi confrontation remains elevated, with continued Houthi missile and drone attacks threatening Saudi infrastructure.

Supporting Assessment: It remains unclear whether the Democratic midterm victories will affect President Trump’s calculus regarding renewed military strikes against Iran. October saw the highest reported monthly number of attacks on commercial shipping in the Gulf and SoH since the war began. China is launching a “diplomatic blitz” in the region, recently hosting senior representatives from Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Iran, and planning to send envoys to several Gulf and Horn of Africa countries. Negotiations appear to remain stalled despite a flurry of diplomatic activity involving Doha and Tehran, during which messages were reportedly passed to Washington.

Trump says that the Iran War played a role in Republican midterm losses.

Mohammad Bagher Galifbaf says that U.S. voters said “no to war” after the Democrats’ big midterm election win.

The IRGC says that four oil tankers were ablaze after striking naval mines in the SoH (unconfirmed). Reuters reports that the IRGC also claimed to have seized or stopped two vessels in the SoH.

UKMTO reports that a tanker off the coast of Qatar was struck by two projectiles.

Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei warns that any renewed U.S. military assault on Iran will trigger a broader response.

Brent crude slides on hope of diplomatic progress:

3 November:

The U.S. conducts “defensive” strikes on Iranian targets in the SoH. Iranian media reports explosions on Qeshm Island. A U.S. official told The Wall St. Journal that the strikes were part of a series of limited strikes Washington secretly carried out against Iranian targets in recent weeks.

The IRGC says that three tankers exploded after hitting mines in the SoH (unconfirmed).

UKMTO reports that a vessel transiting the SoH was hit by two unknown projectiles.

Saudi authorities say that a drone was intercepted over the Mecca region.

Reuters reports that a senior Iranian official says that the U.S. and Iran are still far apart on a deal to end the conflict.

India’s external ministry says that an Indian national was killed in an attack on a vessel off the coast of Oman.

The International Energy Agency says that liquified-natural-gas output is set for its steepest annual decline on record, a 3% forecast fall, because of war-related disruptions.

2 November:

U.S. officials report that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired a surface-to-air missile (SAM) at a U.S. aircraft operating around Qeshm Island.

Trump again says that the U.S. might strike pickaxe mountain.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei says that any “act of aggression against Iran, by any means, will be met with a powerful, immediate and comprehensive response.”

UKMTO reports an attack on an Indian-crewed vessel in the SoH.

Saudi Arabia say that a Houthi-launched missile headed for southern Saudi Arabia was intercepted.

AP reports that Iran said on 1 Nov. that it had a two-day plan to reopen the SoH and resume nuclear talks with the U.S. Additional reporting indicates that Iran sought an end to the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports, sanctions relief and permission for oil sales in exchange for reopening Hormuz, with nuclear negotiations to follow.

Xi Jinping meets with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Beijing. The two agree to deepen cooperation in oil and gas, renewable energy, technology and supply chains. They also release a 20-point joint statement, saying that the U.S. and Iran should return to the MoU and that safe navigation should resume in the SoH.

The Washington Post reports that China’s meeting with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq is part of a “diplomatic blitz” by Beijing to “carve out a role in setting the fate of the region”. In addition to the meeting with Tariq, on the same day, Xi Jinping and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted separate, high-level talks with Iran and Saudi Arabia. According to the Post, China emphasized immediate de-escalation, negotiations, and a larger Chinese role in shaping the regional security environment during the talks. Beijing also reportedly announced plans for senior envoys to visit seven countries across the Persian Gulf and Horn of Africa.

Sultan al-Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) says that the world’s oil buffers have eroded since the launch of the Iran War with nearly one billion barrels drained from global inventories.

1 November:

Axios reports that Trump held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and told him in a “tough” conversation that he wants to let negotiations play out.

Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) confirms that one of its LNG tankers was hit by “unidentified objects” while transiting the Gulf. Bloomberg reports that Pakistan had actively negotiated safe passage for the vessel through Iranian authorities, who provided a green light shortly before the incident.

UKMTO reports three attacks in the Gulf and SoH.