AVDD is producing this roundup of news stories related to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz until it abates. If you find the SITREP informative, please share, subscribe and consider a monetary contribution to our Substack. We appreciate any feedback—thank you for your support! Stay in the fight to defend our democracy!

31 May:

Iran’s parliamentary speaker and top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Iran will not accept any agreement that does not secure the rights of the Iranian people, saying, “There is no trust in the enemy’s words and promises. Our only criterion is to achieve tangible results before we fulfill our commitments in return.”

The IRGC claims that 28 vessels passed through the SoH in the past 24 hours.

Iran ⁠⁠restored gas production at three offshore platforms in ⁠the South Pars gasfield that ⁠had been forced to halt output after Israeli attacks disrupted processing capacity ‌at some onshore facilities, according to the chief executive of the Pars Oil and Gas Company. Touraj Dehqani was quoted by the IRNA news agency as saying ⁠the platforms had not been damaged. He said production ⁠from the three platforms ⁠was being ⁠routed to other processing plants in the region while repairs ‌continue at damaged facilities, including the Phase ‌14 ‌refinery near Bandar Kangan in southern Iran.

Israeli forces capture Beaufort Castle (Qalaat al-Shaqif) which sits on strategic high ground near the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon. The castle is a UNESCO-protected heritage site that Israel previously occupied for 18 years before withdrawing from Lebanon in 2000.

Beaufort Castle, south Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he “instructed the Israeli military to expand the maneuver in Lebanon…Now my instruction is to deepen and expand our grip on the places that were under Hezbollah’s control,” he was quoted by the Reuters news agency as saying.

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30 May:

SecDef Hegseth says that the U.S. is ready to restart attacks on Iran if a deal cannot be reached.

Oman’s Maritime Security Center urges vessels to exercise caution due to a floating object suspected to be a naval mine west of the inshore traffic zone in the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters. A number of OSINT channels report that the device looks like a 300-kilogram Maham-3 mine (unverified).

Purported images of a naval mine within Omani waters (source unverified)

Qatar’s deputy prime minister and defense minister says “Qatar and also the partners in the Gulf stated very clearly that charging fees [in the Strait of Hormuz ] will always impact the consumer, so we are against this. But for certain times that they say they will use it for mine-clearing or some usage of the fees for a temporary time, this is something that is negotiable”.

Bloomberg reports that the 27 May Iranian ballistic missile strike on a Kuwaiti air base caused minor injuries to several Americans and seriously damaged two MQ-9 Reaper strike drones. Kuwaiti air defenses intercepted the Fateh-110 missile, but falling debris struck the Ali Al Salem air base, according to a person with direct knowledge of the attack, who requested anonymity to describe details that aren’t public.

29 May:

Trump says after a two hour meeting in the White House Situation Room that he would decide on the MoU soon, saying, “Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon on Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions”. Trump also said that Iran’s nuclear material would be “unearthed” jointly by the U.S. and Iran, with International Atomic Energy oversight.

Axios reports that Trump asked for several amendments to the MoU, specifically on Iran’s nuclear program, in addition to amending the wording around the reopening of the SoH. The New York Times reported that Trump “toughened the terms” of the potential framework and sent those proposed changes back to Iran for consideration.

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency said that the Strait would be reopened under Tehran’s conditions after the U.S. lifts its blockade on Iranian ships. (U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent said that the blockade would be lifted slowly.)

Fars also said that an agreement had been reached to release $12 billion of Iran’s frozen assets, but said no money would be exchanged until “further notice.”

U.S. aircraft disabled a Gambia-flagged merchant vessel, the Lian Star, with a Hellfire missile. The ship ignored multiple warnings as it tried to break through the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports. CENTCOM states, “The ship is no longer transiting to Iran.” The U.S. has stopped six ships trying to break the blockade.

Kazakhstan says it is willing to take Iran’s highly enriched Uranium.

NBC News reports that the F-15E Strike Eagle fighter that was shot down over southwestern Iran in March was probably struck by a Chinese-made shoulder-launched missile.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrives in Washington for talks with Marco Rubio on Iran.

Iranian state media, citing a source close to the country’s negotiating team, said no agreement had been “finalized or confirmed.”

Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim news agency quoted a source as saying the text of a possible MoU between the US and Iran has been altered in recent days and is not yet final.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei accused the US of being an “accomplice” in all of Israel’s “crimes” in Lebanon, as well as in Palestine and throughout the Middle East.

French inflation in May rises to 16.8 percent from 14.3 percent in April as energy costs intensified.

Commentary: Karim Sadjadpour, The War Trump Can’t End, The Atlantic

As virtually every American president since World War II has learned, a monopoly on focus can outlast a monopoly on power. America under Trump is the attention-deficit superpower, pinballing from isolationism to interventionism in Venezuela, Iran, Cuba, having hollowed out the State Department. The Islamic Republic is an obsessive-compulsive revolutionary state–a regime with a half-century fixation on resisting America, rather than advancing the welfare of its own people. Fighting America is not the regime’s policy, it’s the regime’s identity. The deadlock is both ideological and structural. To justify the immense costs of conflict to American taxpayers, Trump must demand far more from Tehran in any deal than he would have before the war began. Conversely, having lost hundreds of billions of dollars and its top leadership, Iran’s theocracy must demand far more–and concede far less–than it ever would have previously. Neither side can afford a deal that the other might accept. And in a zero-sum negotiation, Iran’s monomaniacal focus is a greater currency than American military power.

Podcaster Joe Rogan says that the Iran War leaves the U.S. “vulnerable” and unprepared for unexpected crises.

28 May:

U.S. and Iranian negotiators reach a tentative memorandum of understanding (MoU) to extend the ceasefire by 60 days and start a new round of negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program. Iran did not confirm the deal and it was unclear if president Trump would sign it.

Vice President JD Vance stated, “We’re not there yet, but we’re very close…We’re going to keep working on it.”

According to the MoU Iran would not be allowed to charge tolls for shipping passing through the Strait, and would remove all mines from the waterway. However, according to The New York Times Iranian negotiators were sticking to their contention that Iran and Oman have the right to determine whether to impose some form of service fee for vessels passing through the Strait.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he had a call with the Omani ambassador and was assured that there were no plans for tolling the strait.

The MoU defers talks on Iran’s enriched uranium to a later phase of negotiations.

The MoU is expected to allow for the gradual release of frozen Iranian funds.

The plan also refers to an investment fund for Iran for reconstruction that would be implemented in the event of a final deal. According to The New York Times, Iranian officials said they had proposed to American negotiators that U.S. companies, including major oil and energy corporations, could enter Iran for investment and joint venture deals.

The memorandum reportedly includes language calling for a halt to fighting in Lebanon.

The Iran War passes the three month mark.

CENTCOM releases a statement on the latest exchange of attacks in the Strait accusing Iran of an “egregious ceasefire violation”:

U.S. Central Command said a claim by Iranian state media that an American plane was shot down near the port city of Bushehr was false.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says that the cost of oil will “come down very quickly” once a deal with Iran is finalized.

U.S. State and Treasury department announce new sanctions on Iran’s oil trade. According to a State Department statement, “The Department of State is sanctioning numerous entities, individuals, and vessels that form the backbone of Iran’s illicit oil economy, directly targeting the financial lifelines of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran’s military apparatus.”

The U.S. warned Oman not to get involved in any effort with Iran to impose a toll on shipping through the SoH:

Israel conducts an airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut, the target of the strike was the commander of Hezbollah’s missile unit, Ali al-Husseini, according to Israeli media reports.

Exxon Mobil Senior Vice President Neil Chapman warns that oil inventories will fall to record low levels in coming weeks, forcing prices to spike and curbing demand. “We are approaching unheard of inventory levels…I mean really low levels…You can debate whether that’s going to hit, those really low levels, in two weeks or three weeks. Once you get to that point then you’ll see price[s] shoot up.”

U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rises 3.8% on a year-over-year basis in April driven by higher energy prices due to the Iran war.

The EU warns of jet fuel problems if the SoH remains blocked, saying, “…if the situation does not improve in the next weeks, markets are expected to become increasingly tighter, especially for jet fuel.”

Brent Crude at about $95 per barrel as of 0730 EST:

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27 May:

The U.S. military conducts “self-defense” strikes on southern Iran. Officials say the U.S. shot down five one-way attack drones that Iran had launched over the SoH. The U.S. also struck a ground control station in Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a sixth drone.

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB stated that Iran had fired on four ships attempting to cross the SoH.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim stated that Iran fired warning shots at four ships, including one U.S. tanker when they turned off their radar while moving through the Strait and did not identify themselves.

The IRGC says a renewed war with the United States is unlikely because of the “enemy’s weakness” but vows to make Iran’s southern territory a “graveyard for aggressors.”

During a Cabinet meeting Trump says that Iran is “negotiating on fumes” and that he wont rush into a deal despite the November mid-term elections. He also says, “Nobody’s going to control the Strait…it’s international waters and Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we’ll have to blow them up…They understand that. They’ll be fine.”

Trump also rejected the idea of allowing Iran to turn over its stockpile of enriched uranium to either China or Russia, saying, “No…that would not make me comfortable.”

Rubio states, “The bottom line is Iran’s never going to have a nuclear weapon.”

The U.S. Treasury Department says that it has added Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) to its sanctions list, saying that anyone co-operating with it may ultimately be exposed to sanctions risk.

10 vessels transited the SoH–5 inbound and 5 outbound. 6 of those went dark–2 inbound and 4 outbound. Outbound flow was tanker dominated (4 of 5), inbound was cargo-only with a single dark Comoros-flagged hull, according to Windward.

Source: Windward

The Center for Strategic and International Studies releases an analysis which finds that U.S. military contractors will need at least three years to replenish stockpiles of three key weapons systems–Tomahawk cruise missiles, and Patriot and THAAD anti-missile and anti-drone systems–that were used heavily in the Iran war.

The head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security Committee, Ebrahim Azizi, said that “Trump’s rhetoric” would not deter Tehran from “its red lines”, including “the right to enrich uranium, possession of enriched uranium, authority over the Strait of Hormuz, and the removal of sanctions.”

Iran’s deputy secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Bagheri, says that Iran’s highly enriched uranium is off limits in the current talks with the U.S.

Iran’s Tabriz International Airport in northwestern Iran reopens, joining about 20 other terminals across the country that have resumed operations since the joint U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry says an Iranian-made anti-ship missile was “highly likely” the munition used in an attack earlier this month on the HMM Namu in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Israeli military intensified operations and issued dozens of forced displacement orders for towns and villages in southern Lebanon.

A European Central Bank report concludes that the Iran war and lingering trade tensions could damage euro zone economic growth, push up borrowing costs and challenge some member states’ ability to sustain public budgets.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan states that the world may have to find a way to get by on less oil and gas if the SoH remains closed much longer, saying “With supplies highly constrained, if shipping through the strait does not soon return to prewar levels, world oil and natural gas consumption could need to fall more meaningfully than it has so far…The economic consequences would depend on the degree to which end users can switch to other energy sources or use energy more efficiently, versus curtailing economic activity.”

Investment bank Piper Sandler says that it expects the SoH to remain closed for months and for oil to hit new highs, saying, “We think the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed for months yet, meaning that shortages become more urgent and oil hits new highs this summer.”

British regulator Ofgem hikes its price cap by 13% on soaring wholesale gas prices caused by the conflict. Wholesale British gas prices are around 45% higher than they were before 28 Feb.

Oil company TotalEnergies says it will extend its policy of capping fuel prices at its French service stations through June.

26 May:

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on his Telegram channel that Gulf powers will no longer be a shield for U.S. bases and the U.S. will no longer have a safe haven in the region. He also states that Israel is a “dangerous and deadly cancerous tumor of this region.”

Rubio says that a deal with Iran could “take a few days” and that the SoH has to be open “one way or the other.”

A Greek-owned very large crude carrier (VLCC) off the coast of Oman reports an external explosion.

11 vessels transited the strait on 26 May — 7 inbound, 4 outbound. 4 of those transits ran dark with no AIS broadcast, according to Windward.

A 3-boat IRGC speedboat formation ran south through the strait alongside dark commercial traffic moving in both directions, according to Windward.

The IRGC claims that it downed an American MQ-9 drone.

The UN Security Council expresses “grave concern” over a 17 May drone attack on the U.A.E.’s Barakah nuclear power plant. The U.A.E.’s Foreign Ministry previously called on Iraq to prevent hostile acts originating from its territory after the drone attack took place.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency cites a source close to Iran’s negotiating team as saying that $24 billion of frozen Iranian assets must be released in any potential deal with the U.S. The source said Tehran’s position is that half of the amount—$12 billion—must be released when a memorandum of understanding is announced with the remaining released within 60 days.

Tasnim also reports that Iran’s speaker of parliament Mohammad Baqr Qalibaf’s talks in Doha (see 25 May, below) were “generally good” and led to progress.

Israel begins mobilizing reserve troops for intensified operations in Lebanon.

QatarEnergy said it would extend force majeure on its exports of liquefied natural gas until the middle of August, Reuters reported, citing Italy’s Edison, which has a long-term supply deal with the Qatari company. Originally, the force majeure was set to run until early July.

The declaration followed Iranian strikes on Qatar’s LNG hub that caused extensive damage. In a notice to buyers, the state energy giant said in early March that the declaration follows its decision to halt LNG and associated production after Iranian strikes targeted facilities linked to Ras Laffan and Mesaieed Industrial City. The shutdown affects LNG output as well as downstream products including urea, polymers, methanol and aluminum.

Price of Brent crude up approximately three percent as of 0700 EST on news of renewed hostilities in the Strait.

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25 May:

The U.S. launches strikes against missile-launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to lay mines to “protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces” according to CENTCOM. The strikes reportedly centered around the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island.

Al Jazeera correspondent Ali Hashem says an Iranian source claimed heavy gunfire was heard near Bandar Abbas began after the IRGC targeted a vessel at sea, followed by US fighter jets striking IRGC naval boats. Several IRGC personnel were killed, the source added.

The Iranian port of Bandar Abbas

Trump says that he asked Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan to join the Abraham Accords to normalize relations with Israel. “I am mandatorily requesting that all Countries immediately sign the Abraham Accords, and that, if Iran signs its Agreement with me, as President of the United States of America, it would be an Honor to have them also be part of this unparalleled World Coalition” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump also says that a deal with Iran will either be a “great and meaningful deal or there will be no deal at all.” He also says talks with Iran are “proceeding nicely.” He also says that Iran’s enriched uranium “will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location.”

Marco Rubio says that the U.S. is willing to “give diplomacy every chance to succeed before we explore the alternatives.”

Iran’s top negotiator, Mohammad Baqr Qalibaf, and foreign minister Abbas Araghchi are in Doha for talks with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The talks are focused primarily on the status of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles, lifting restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, and the potential release of frozen Iranian funds.

Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, issues an order to reopen international internet access in Iran, which was blacked out for nearly 90 days because of the war.

Netanyahu says that Israel will intensify attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei acknowledges some progress in talks with the U.S., but also stresses that this does not mean that “the signing of an agreement is imminent.”

Baghaei also reiterated that the SoH belonged to coastal countries, saying that while Tehran will not take any tolls, it is “normal that services that will be provided would require a price”. He explained that management of the waterway belonged to coastal countries.

Iran’s state backed ISNA news agency says that Iran had not made any commitment in negotiations on the initial agreement on nuclear issues, including enriched uranium, and would insist on administering the SoH along with Oman.

A senior foreign ministry official quoted by Iran’s ISNA said Iran’s demands include “ending the war on all fronts including Lebanon, releasing billions of dollars of Iran’s frozen assets, lifting the U.S. naval blockade and opening the SoH, withdrawing U.S. forces from the surrounding environment of the Islamic Republic, and the freedom to sell Iranian oil are envisioned in the potential agreement between Iran and the United States.”

Reuters reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told confidants in private conversation that Israel has little ability to influence Trump’s decision-making on Iran and that the Israeli leader expressed concerns about the current memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the U.S. and Iran.

Iran’s top negotiator with the U.S., Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, is reelected as Iran’s parliamentary speaker.

Iran says that 32 ships have passed through the SoH after “obtaining permission with the coordination and security of the IRGC Navy.”

Two liquified natural gas (LNG) tankers move through the SoH. The first, the Bahamas-registered Fuwairit is headed for Pakistan. The second, the Al Rayyan, is headed for China.

Data as of 25 May; Source: Windward

The IMF in in talks with Bangladesh on a new financial aid package at Dhaka’s request to deal with economic shockwaves due to the Iran war.

Brent crude under $95 per barrel as of 0830 EST:

Commentary:

Will Trump Bail Out Iran’s Regime? The Editorial Board, The Wall Street Journal

Much of the press wants to debate whether this amounts to a better or worse deal than Barrack Obama’s in 2015. The major difference in our view is the military strikes: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan were severely damaged in June, enrichment has stopped, at least for now. Mr. Trump on Sunday pushed back against critics of the deal, saying “I don’t make bad deals.” But it’s fair to wonder if he isn’t feeling the growing pressure at home of rising gasoline prices and bond yields as midterm elections get closer. That’s no doubt partly behind his desire to reopen the Strait even on Iran’s terms. We’d add that a bad deal would leave him worse off politically, even if gas prices fall. Even a half victory by Iran would hurt America’s standing–and Mr. Trump’s. Iran’s regime went into this war facing domestic political and economic crises. War has made these worse. Saving such a regime now with an economic bailout would be the real betrayal–of the U.S. interest even more than the Iranian people.

Ross Harrison, Senior Fellow, The Middle East Institute

“Iranians are willing to hold on until this conflict ends where they believe they have some kind of economic lifeline going forward…For the Iranians, this is not just about time but also about survival. And it’s about the ability to come out of this conflict, having resurrected some form of deterrence…This time, it is a different kind of deterrence from what existed before this war, which was more of an indirect deterrence through Iran’s proxies…Iran is willing to run the clock out, and they’re relying on the fact that the clock is ticking faster for the United States.”

Commentary: Walter Russel Mead, Peace May Not Be at Hand in Iran, The Wall Street Journal

…The common interest in ending the war drives Iran and America together and gives all parties an incentive to hype the prospects for peace, but the gap between the two sides’ minimum requirements makes an actual agreement fiendishly hard to work out. Having alienated one wing of his coalition by launching the war, Mr. Trump seems reluctant to enrage another by accepting a weak peace. The Iranian regime feels that its ability to block the Strait of Hormuz and damage its neighbors by drone and missile attacks entitles it to painful concessions from the U.S. side. THose who see a softening of the American position in recent days aren’t wrong. Administration critics blame Israel for Washington’s decision to attack Iran, but Saudi Arabia was also in favor of settling scores with Tehran once and for all. That has changed. Iranian attacks have awakened the Saudis to the vulnerability of their energy infrastructure as well as the desalination plants on which much of the kingdom depends. Saudi Arabia’s cities rely heavily on massive desalination complexes. The capital Riyadh, is particularly exposed, as most of its water comes through pipelines from large desalination plants on the Gulf. If those facilities were taken out of commission, much of Riyadh’s population would likely have to be evacuated within days…

24 May:

Trump says he has instructed his negotiators “not to rush into a deal” with Iran. He also says, “If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one…So don’t listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about.”

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei says that “At this stage we are not discussing nuclear details, and the 14-point memorandum of understanding is focused on ending the war.”

CBS reports that U.S. intelligence shows that Iran’s Supreme Leader Mujtaba Khamenei is effectively holed up in an undisclosed location with little access to the outside world and is only reached through a labyrinth of couriers.

Axios reports that the draft U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding (MOU) involves a 60-day ceasefire during which the SoH would be reopened, the U.S. would lift its blockade on Iran, Iran would be able to freely sell oil and negotiations would be held on curbing Iran’s nuclear program.

The draft MOU includes commitments from Iran to never pursue nuclear weapons and to negotiate over a suspension of its uranium enrichment program and the removal of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. According to two sources with knowledge (Axios), Iran gave the U.S. only verbal commitments about the scope of the concessions it’s willing to make on suspending enrichment and giving up its nuclear material. The NYT reports that Tehran committed to giving up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium but the proposal did not settle the issue of precisely how Iran would do so.

According to the NYTs three Iranian officials said that the deal said nothing about the fate of Iran’s nuclear program, saying that the MOU stipulated only that all nuclear matters would be negotiated within 30 to 60 days.

Also, according to the NYTs, under the terms of the MOU, Iran would only get access to the majority of its billions of dollars in frozen financial assets after a final nuclear agreement is complete.

The draft MOU also makes clear that the war between Israel and Hizbollah would end.

Iran’s Fars news agency says the draft agreement stipulates that the U.S. and its allies will not attack Iran or its allies, and in return Iran pledges not to launch any preemptive attacks on the U.S. or its allies. It also said that the agreement provided for Iran to continue to manage the SoH. It called Trump’s assertion that Iran would no longer control access “inconsistent with reality.”

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reports that disagreement over two or three clauses persists.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says no decision will be made on a deal with the U.S. without the permission of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

In a statement on Sunday, IRGC Major General Ali Abdullahi said foreigners have no place in the Persian Gulf or in managing the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC permits passage of 33 ships through the SoH in 24 hours.

Windward reports that 16 vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz — 8 inbound and 8 outbound. Inbound traffic was led by tankers and small India-flagged cargo vessels, including the OFAC-sanctioned Madagascar-flagged tanker OCEANJET. 4 dark transits were recorded — 2 inbound and 2 outbound — with one imagery-detected dark Aframax vectoring through the northern corridor from the Iranian Gulf-of-Oman coast.

Commentary:

David Frum, Why Trump Lost, The Atlantic

…For three years in his first term, Trump benefited from the strong economy that he inherited. Then the pandemic struck, and his first instinct was to hunt for someone to blame. In this second presidency, his main work has been spectacular self-enrichment, even as the economy has sagged under the weight of his catastrophic trade wars. He made no case for an Iran war to the public and never sought approval by Congress. There are some Iran hawks on the Democratic side, especially in the Senate. Trump never tried to ally with them. Trump’s vision of the presidency is authoritarian and kleptocratic: Issue orders, grab money, luxuriate in flattery, erect monuments to oneself. That’s no way to lead a nation through the hazards and difficulties of war. Now the war is ending on disadvantageous terms for the United States. Trump’s old methods will be turned to a new task: trying to deceive the American people and the world into believing that the war he lost was really a big win, the biggest ever, so big you cannot believe it. He’s likely to discover that, indeed, nobody does believe it.

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23 May:

President Trump says that a memorandum on an Iran peace deal had been “largely negotiated”.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, says that Washington and Tehran were in the “final stage” of drafting a memorandum of understanding and “may be able to reach a mutually acceptable solution.”

Baqaei also said the SoH has nothing to do with the US, saying:

“A mechanism should be defined between us and Oman as coastal countries. We are in talks with the relevant organizations. We are aware of the importance of this waterway for the international community. The international community knows that the insecurity is caused by the aggressive actions of the United States and the Zionist regime. They understand that the responsible action of Iran and Oman to create a mechanism for the safe passage of ships through this waterway is in the interest of the international community…What we are doing is in line with protecting the national interests of Iran and Oman as coastal countries and is also aimed at ensuring safe shipping. From this perspective, we expect all countries that attach importance to free trade and maritime safety to understand this situation.”

Several prominent U.S. Republicans, including Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz were critical of the reported memorandum of understanding.

Fars News Agency says the SoH will remain under the management of the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf tells Pakistani army chief Asim Munir during talks in Tehran that the U.S. was not an honest party in negotiations to end the war and that Iran would not compromise on its national rights.

22 May:

The U.S. and Iran both signal progress in talks but remain at odds over key issues such as Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles and Iranian tolls on the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s IRGC says that 35 ships, including oil tankers and container vessels, have transited the SoH in the past 24 hours, in coordination with the IRGC navy.

Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates said commercial and merchant vessels shouldn’t engage with Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) or cross the waterway using a route designated by Iran, arguing that doing so would set a dangerous precedent. The statement was issued earlier in the week and distributed by the International Maritime Organization.

Emirati presidential adviser Anwar Garwash condemned the Iranian establishment of a Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) saying “The regime is trying to establish a new reality born from a clear military defeat, but attempts to control the Strait of Hormuz [that] infringe on the U.A.E.’s maritime sovereignty are nothing but pipe dreams.” The U.A.E. ‘s strategic port of Fujairah falls within the PGSA’s claimed jurisdiction.

Iranian issued map showing its claimed maritime control of the water around the UAE’s strategic port of Fujairah

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul states that Germany is preparing to participate in securing the SoH under a UK-led mission, though he added that he did not see it as a NATO mission.

The Jerusalem Post reports that Israeli intelligence warned that Iran could launch a preemptive drone and missile strike against Israel before the U.S. and Israel decide that the diplomatic path is no longer viable. The article did not cite any specific source of the Israeli concern.

The New York Times reports that Iran and Oman are discussing a system of fees for vessels passing through the SoH.

The New York Times reports that rising fuel costs and skittish investors fleeing to the safety of the U.S. dollar are causing Asian currencies to tumble.

Brent crude at approximately $104 per barrel as of 0830 EST

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21 May:

On the SoH Trump says: “We want it open. We want it free. We don’t want tolls. It’s international. It’s an international waterway.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issues a directive that near-weapons-grade uranium in Iran should not be sent abroad. Iranian officials, according to Reuters, believe that sending the material abroad would leave the country more vulnerable to future attack by the U.S. and Israel.

Marco Rubio states: “No one is in favor of a tolling system. It can’t happen [and] it would be unacceptable…If we can’t get a good deal, the president’s been clear he has options.”

Iran says it is reviewing the Trump administration’s latest proposal for bringing the war to an end.

Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Muir is expected to travel to Tehran as part of ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran. According to Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency, the talks were “aimed at reducing [gaps] and reaching the point of officially announcing acceptance of the memorandum of understanding.

AP reports that hard-line Brig. Gen. Ahmad Vahidi, head of Iran’s IRGC, is part of a clique in direct contact with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and has become the main point of contact for those negotiating with Iran.

CNN reports that Iran is rebuilding its military much faster than initially estimated and restarted some of its drone production during the six-week ceasefire that began in early April.

Acting U.S. Navy Secretary Hung Cao tells the Senate that Washington is pausing $14 billion in arms sales to Taiwan to conserve munitions for its war on Iran.

Rapidan Energy Group assesses that a closure of the SoH through August raises the risk of an economic downturn that would come close to the scale of the 2008 Great Recession.

The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, states that peak summer demand for oil, a lack of oil exports from the Middle East and depleting reserve oil stocks could push the oil market into the “red zone” in July-August. Reuters reports that the IEA’s coordinated strategic reserve release, the largest in history (2.5-3 million barrels per day), will run out by the start of August.

Saudi Arabia is projected to increase its use of imported fuel oil to generate electricity this summer, following a drop in natural gas supplies from oilfields that were shut down after conflict with Iran restricted the country’s oil exports.

The Wall Street Journal reports that in the two years leading up the Iran war, a key Iranian regime financier, Babak Zanjani, made $850 million in transactions through Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. This was part of roughly $1.7 billion that Iranian actors moved through Binance, according to an internal investigation.

Windward is tracking 13 total vessels that have transited the SoH in the past 24 hours, an 85 percent increase.

Brent crude spot price is at $106 per barrel as of 0700 EST

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20 May:

Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) releases a new map showing Iran’s claimed maritime zone in the SoH.

Trump states: “We’re in the final stages of Iran. We’ll see what happens. Either have a deal or we’re going to do some things that are a little bit nasty, but hopefully that won’t happen…Ideally, I’d like to see few people killed, as opposed to a lot.”

Iran’s IRGC warns in a statement that if attacks on Iran resume, the conflict “will extend beyond the [Middle East] region.”

Axios reports that Netanyahu was upset after Trump told him during a phone call that mediators were working on a “letter of intent” that both the U.S. and Iran would sign to formally end the war and launch a 30-day period of negotiations on issues like Iran’s nuclear program and opening of the SoH.

U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded the Iranian-flagged Celestial Sea in the Gulf of Oman, searched its cargo and forced it to alter course.

A U.S. Marine aboard the Iranian-flagged Celestial Sea

A Reuters investigation finds that Iran’s IRGC is playing a central role in vetting, approving and monitoring vessels transiting the SoH.

Iran’s IRGC says 26 vessels, including oil tankers and commercial ships, crossed the SoH in the past 24 hours under its coordination and security.

Fars News Agency reports that Mojtaba Khamenei put out a statement saying that Iran is putting up a “unique historical resistance against two global terrorist armies.”

During talks with Vladimir Putin in Beijing, Xi Jinping calls for an immediate end to Middle East hostilities.

A South Korean-operated vessel carrying two million barrels of crude oil passed through the SoH in coordination with Iranian authorities.

Windward reports that seven vessels have transited the SoH in the past 24 hours, three inbound and 4 outbound, 65 percent of the vessels in the past week have been bound for China.

The New York Times reports that Israeli intelligence had a plan to put former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad into power following the collapse of the Iranian regime. Ahmadinejad has not been publicly seen in the initial U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Russia’s crude shipments to China rose 11.3 per cent on year to nearly 9 million tons in April, according to Chinese customs data.

Brent crude (spot) at $109 per barrel as of 0800 EST

At least 4 people were killed in protests in Kenya after transportation workers went on strike over the biggest fuel price hikes in the country’s history.

Commentary: To save the midterms, Trump needs Victory in Iran, Marc A. Thiessen, The Washington Post

Americans love winning. And Trump promised them that under his leadership, America would win so much it would get sick of winning. So, he needs to win in Iran. He does not need a deal to do that. If Iran does not capitulate like Libya did, Trump needs to deliver on his promise to resume U.S. bombing “at a much higher level” than before the ceasefire. This does not require years of fighting. He paused the war at the 5-yard line, with about two weeks left to go before U.S. military commanders finished all the targets he gave them. He simply needs to get the ball into the end zone. Here’s how: Direct U.S. Central Command to develop a plan to protect the energy infrastructure of America’s Persian Gulf allies, and warn Iran that if it targets that infrastructure, the U.S. will in turn destroy its energy infrastructure at Kharg Island. Resume combat operations with strikes to take out Iran’s recalcitrant leaders, destroy what remains of their weapons stockpiles and defense production capabilities, then announce the U.S. has achieved its military objectives and declare victory. Once major combat is over, and Iran’s missile threat has been decimated, open the Strait of Hormuz — and hand it off to an international coalition. But keep the blockade on Iran in place, strangling the remnants of the regime economically, and order the CIA to launch a covert operation to arm and train the Iranian opposition, much as the U.S. armed and trained freedom fighters across the world during the Cold War. As Trump has said, the Iranian people “have to have guns. … As soon as they have guns, they’ll fight ... as good as anybody there is.” He is right. Eventually, the Iranian regime will fall like the Evil Empire before it — making Trump’s military achievements irreversible.

19 May:

Axios reports that U.S. officials stated that Trump hadn’t actually made a decision to strike Iran before announcing a pause on 18 May. On 19 May Trump claimed that the U.S. was “an hour away” from giving the order to attack. His decision to delay any attack deadline was partially due to concerns raised by several Gulf leaders about Iranian retaliation against their oil facilities and infrastructure. Despite Trump’s claim that “serious negotiations” were underway U.S. officials told Axios that the latest Iranian counter-proposal did not show signs of significant progress.

Trump tells legislators attending a White House event that Washington is “going to end [the] war very quickly” and that the Iranians “want to make a deal so badly; they’re tired of this.”

J.D. Vance says that the Iran war is “not a forever war…We’re going to take care of business and come home.”

Tehran’s latest peace proposal to the U.S. to end the war includes ending hostilities on all fronts including Lebanon, the exit of U.S. forces from areas close to Iran, reparations for the destruction caused by the war, the lifting of sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian funds and an end to the U.S. maritime blockade, according to Reuters.

In an address to the Iranian parliament’s National Security Commission, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi says that Iran is not going to give up on its right to enrich uranium.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says U.S.-Iran negotiations need ‘more time’, saying: “We are supportive of the diplomatic effort by Pakistan that has shown seriousness in bringing parties together and finding a solution, and we do believe it needs more time.”

The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the Iran-based Amin Exchange, also known as Ebrahimi and Associates Partnership Company, which it said has a widespread network of front companies spanning multiple jurisdictions, including the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Hong Kong. The U.S. also blocked 19 vessels it said were involved in shipping Iranian petroleum and petro-chemicals to foreign customers.

A U.S. intelligence assessment claimed that U.S. forces have identified at least 10 mines in the SoH, according to CBS News.

NATO’s top commander states that the alliance is not drawing up any plans for a potential mission in the SoH. Any decision to launch a mission would require the approval of all NATO’s 32 members and several have already signaled opposition, according to Reuters.

The U.S. seizes an Iranian-linked oil tanker in the Indian Ocean as part of its effort to crack down on Iran-linked shadow-fleet vessels. The Wall Street Journal reports that this is the third such seizure.

Two Chinese supertankers, the Yuan Gui Yang and Ocean Lily passed through the SoH. The two were carrying 4 million barrels of crude oil.

Lloyd’s List reports that at least 54 ships transited through the Strait of Hormuz between May 11 and 17, compared to just 25 in the previous week. Prior to the war an estimated 130 to 140 commercial vessels passed through the SoH daily (data varies).

India raises its retail fuel prices for the second time in a week. India is the world’s third-largest oil importer and consumer.

The New York Times reports that multiple oil spills triggered by military strikes threaten Shidvar Island, a pristine wildlife sanctuary in the Persian Gulf often described as “Iran’s Maldives”.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury note rose to 5.18 percent, its highest level since 2007.

18 May:

President Trump calls off plans for a U.S. military strike against Iran, saying in a Truth Social post that Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.A.E. President Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan had asked him to “hold off” in light of “serious negotiations”. Trump also said that the Gulf leaders had asked him to hold off on an attack for “two or three days–a short period of time.”

President Trump convened a meeting with his top national security team that included a briefing on military options.

Speaking of the latest regional diplomatic initiative, Trump says that there is “a very good chance” that Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the U.A.E. could reach a deal to end the war soon. He also states, “If we can do that without bombing the hell out of them, I would be very happy.”

Reuters reports that Pakistan has deployed 8,000 troops, fighter jets, drones and air defense systems to Saudi Arabia under a secret defence pact.

Iran says that it has responded to a new U.S. proposal aimed at ending the war. “As we announced yesterday, our concerns were conveyed to the American side,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said during a press conference. Baqaei defended Iran’s demands, including the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad and the lifting of long-standing sanctions against Iran. “The points raised are Iranian demands that have been firmly defended by the Iranian negotiating team in every round of negotiations.”

Iranian media also says that Tehran submitted a new 14-point peace proposal to Pakistan.

The IRGC says that it struck U.S. and Israeli-backed “counter-revolutionary terrorist groups” operating in northern Iraq.

Israeli media reports that Israel’s military is preparing for renewed hostilities with Iran.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says he will call on G7 finance ministers to follow the sanctions regime to keep financing from what he described as Iran’s “war machine”.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council announces the formation of a new agency to manage the SoH. Vessels must pre-apply, disclose ownership, cargo, crew and routing, and pay tolls reported at up to $2 million per transit in yuan or crypto currency. The Council shared a social media post for the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, saying it would provide “real‑time updates on the Hormuz Strait operations and latest developments”.

PGSA Logo

As of 0700 EST Brent crude was around $110 per barrel.

A New York Times/Siena University poll provides further evidence of falling U.S. support for the war on Iran. The poll of 1,507 registered voters found that just 30 percent support the war while 64 percent oppose it.

Commentary: Trump has no good military option to ‘finish the job’ in Iran, Max Boot, The Washington Post

If Trump gets impatient, he could try ordering the U.S. Navy to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by force. I asked retired Adm. James Stavridis, a former Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, what it would take. He emailed me: “Opening the Strait militarily is a fulltime job for an aircraft carrier with 80 Navy aircraft, a dozen guided missiles cruisers/destroyers, a half-dozen minesweepers, 75+ U.S. Air Force aircraft, 35 army helicopters, and probably 5,000-10,000 ground troops around the Iranian part of the littoral. Whew.” Even such a massive U.S. military commitment would come with substantial risks. U.S. Navy ships would be subject to Iranian attacks in narrow waters with little time to react, and even a single Iranian drone hitting a single tanker could be enough to derail the entire operation. In short, Trump would be wise to ignore the hawkish advice he is hearing and try his level best to forge a deal with Tehran. He should explore an “open for open” accord where both sides lift their blockades. That would buy time for lengthy talks on Iran’s nuclear program. If Iran absolutely insists on charging a toll on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, that would be an intolerable infringement on the principle of freedom of navigation that the U.S. has championed since the 18th century. In that case, Trump might have no choice but to order the Navy to try to open the strait by force–i.e., to return to its prewar status. But that’s a worst-case scenario, and one that diplomats should do everything possible to avoid, even if it means making concessions on the nuclear issue (such as allowing Iran to retain some low-level enrichment capacity monitored by international inspectors). Contrary to what Trump said on Friday, he has not won “a total military victory,” and nor is he likely to. The sooner he realizes that reality, the better.

17 May:

Iran’s Fars news agency said Washington had presented a five-point list, which included a demand for Iran to keep only one nuclear site in operation and transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the United States. The Iranian Mehr News Agency stated that, “The United States, offering no tangible concessions, wants to obtain concessions that it failed to obtain during the war, which will lead to an impasse in the negotiations.”

Pakistan forwards a modified Iranian proposal to end the war to Washington, according to Asharq al-Awsat Arabic.

Axios reports that Trump will convene his top national security team in the White House Situation Room on Tuesday to discuss military options in Iran.

Trump speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the situation in Iran.

Trump says Iran “better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them.”

A drone strike targeted the U.A.E’s Barakah nuclear power plant, setting an electrical generator on fire.

U.A.E’s Barakah nuclear power plant

Saudi Arabia says it destroyed three drones launched from Iraq.

Lindsey Graham on NBC’s Meet the Press says that negotiations with Iran have hit a wall and that the U.S. should strike Iran’s energy infrastructure.

Iran’s state news agency Tasnim reports that Iran’s parliamentary speaker Bagher Ghalibaf has been appointed special envoy to China.

Commentary: How to Finish the Job in Iran, Seth Cropsey, The Wall Street Journal

Mr. Trump has a narrow window in which to end this crisis favorably, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and ensure an economic rebound while securing American interests and prestige. But that requires deploying the full spectrum of American power. First, the U.S. should prepare for a major series of strikes against Iranian communications, transportation and other infrastructure, while concurrently unleashing the Israeli air force against remaining Iranian industries. Iran’s metallurgical industry, a pillar of its state-backed economy, is badly damaged. Coordinating with Israeli attacks on these targets while disrupting Iranian military movement would cripple virtually every industry for Iran except oil production. Two additional operations would target the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian uranium storage in Isfahan. The former would be principally against Qeshm Island, in concert with the United Arab Emirates, which has attacked Iran many times during the war. Qeshm and its surrounding islands are the key to the strait. The latter operation should aim to seize nuclear material. By rescuing a downed pilot in early April the U.S. demonstrated it can operate in the area effectively. Finally the U.S. should attack remaining Iranian tanker capacity inside the Strait of Hormuz. The faster we destroy Iran’s floating oil storage, the more the country’s economy will feel the squeeze.

16 May:

Trump meets with members of his national security team to discuss Iran.

The Telegraph reports that the Trump administration is encouraging the U.A.E. to become more deeply involved in the Iran war and seize Iran’s Lavan Island in the Gulf.

CNBC reports that global oil stockpiles cushioned the blow from the Middle East supply disruption, but these inventories will fall to an all-time low by the end of May, causing price spikes which could “undermine the whole system”.

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15 May:

Trump, states “I had total military victory…We had total military victory” over Iran, then insinuates that the press is to blame for the current state of the war, accusing NYT journalist David Sanger of “treason.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, hailed Iran’s “courageous resistance” and said that the “valiant Quranic concepts” of 11th century Iranian poet Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh “unite all Iranian ethnicities and social strata in preserving their identity, independence and in the battle against the ‘Zahhak-like’ (evil) aggressors”. The statement was made in conjunction with Iran’s National Persian Preservation Day.

IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agency proposed that Tehran charge transit fees on submarine fibre optic cables that run through the SoH. Tasnim claimed at least seven major communication cables serving Gulf countries pass through the Strait, including the FALCON, GBI and Gulf-TGN systems, which connect data centres across Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

The Justice Department announces that it has arrested Mohammed Baqer Saad Dawwod al-Saadi, an Iraqi national and senior member of Kata’ib Hizbollah, and charged him with six counts of terrorism-related offenses.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi says that Beijing believes a solution to issues in the SoH “lies in achieving a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire” between Washington and Tehran. Wang also stated that Xi emphasized in his talks with Trump “that force cannot solve problems and dialogue is the only right path.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that Washington’s “contradictory messages” were to blame for complicating negotiations and reiterated that the SoH was open to countries friendly to Iran. In a later social media post, Araghchi says that “Iran will always carry out historical duty as protector of security in Hormuz.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says that he spoke with president Trump and agreed that Iran must come to the negotiating table, must open up the SoH and can never have a nuclear weapon.

Two drones target the headquarters of a Kurdish Iranian opposition group in Irbil, Iraq.

CENTCOM says that 75 commercial vessels had been redirected as a result of the U.S. Navy blockade of Iranian ports.

A support vessel owned by Malaysian firm Vantris Energy transits the SOH. It the fourth Malaysian-linked ship to do so since the start of the conflict.

Israeli, Lebanese delegation meet at the U.S. State Department for talks

The U.A.E. announces that it plans to fast track a second west-east oil pipeline to bypass the SoH. The pipeline, which would double ADNOC’s export capacity through Fujairah, is expected to be operational in 2027.

Brent crude hovering around $108 per barrel as of 1000 EST

14 May:

Speaking on Fox News, Trump says, “I am not going to be much more patient…they should make a deal.” Speaking of Iran’s enriched uranium he says, “I don’t think it’s necessary except from a public relations standpoint...I just feel better if I got it, actually. But it’s, I think, it’s more for public relations than it is for anything else.”

Iran announces that it has begun allowing Chinese vessels to pass through the SoH, citing the two countries’ “deep relations” and “strategic partnership”. The move followed requests by China’s foreign minister and ambassador to Iran, according to Reuters. The IRGC claimed that about 30 vessels had crossed the SoH with Iran’s authorization since the evening of 13 May.

Trump meets with Xi Jinping in China. Xi warns of “clashes and even conflicts” with the U.S. over Taiwan. Xi also reportedly made clear China’s opposition to the militarization of the Strait and any effort to charge a toll for its use. The White House says that Trump and Xi have agreed on the need for the Strait to reopen and that the two leaders agreed that “Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.”

A commercial ship off the UAE port of Fujairah was seized (likely by Iran, unconfirmed) and was headed to Iranian waters. It is disclosed later that the seized ship was the Hui Chuan, a Chinese-affiliated private security vessel owned by Sinoguards Marine Security, sailing under a Honduran flag.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accuses the U.A.E. of direct involvement in military attacks against Iran and said the country should reconsider its “alliance with Israel.”

Araghchi also says that the SoH is open to commercial vessels, but only those that cooperate with Iranian officials.

India claimed that an Indian-flagged ship came under attack off the coast of Oman on 13 May. Later reports claim that the ship sank off the coast of Limah, Oman after an explosion. The crew reportedly abandon the ship.

A second Japan-linked ship carrying 1.2 barrels of crude transits the Strait.

South Korea stated that Iran likely conducted a 4 May attack against a South Korean cargo vessel. The attack caused a fire and damaged the lower stern hull.

Damage to South Korean ship that was attacked on 4 May

The U.S. State Department offers rewards for six individuals it claims are members of Kimia Part Sivan Company (KIPAS), the drone-production arm of the IRGC.

Brent crude was hovering around $104 per barrel (0940 EST)

Commentary: My sense is that it’s very likely this war, which was supposed to end after six to eight weeks, is probably going to continue for a number of months…This is because we have not found the key to how we achieve, not just a continuing ceasefire, but a resolution to some of the crucial issues, which will then allow us to end the war. The president, frankly, has very few options.” Leon Panetta

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13 May:

Iran conducts a drone strike against an Iranian opposition camp north of Irbil, Iraq, according to Reuters.

Reuters reports that Saudi fighter jets attacked Iranian-linked Shi’ite militias in Iraq during the U.S.-Israeli bombing of Iran. Retaliatory strikes were also launched by Kuwait. Note: A few days prior it was reported that the UAE also attacked Iran (see 11 May below)

Chinese VLCC Yuan Hua Hu was observed passing through the SoH. This would be the third Chinese oil tanker that has passed through the SoH since 28 Feb.

The GCC held an emergency ministerial meeting in Riyadh to discuss rapid developments and changes in the region as well as ways to enhance joint security coordination and cooperation.

GCC leaders in Riyadh, 13 May

The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects global oil supply will drop by 3.9 million barrels per day throughout 2026 as a result of the war and the closure of the SoH.

Italy says it will send two minesweepers to the SoH, but only after a lasting ceasefire is secured.

OPEC says that oil production has fallen 30 percent and lowered its demand forecast for 2026 from 1.4 million bpd to 1.2 million bpd

Iran condemns an alleged secret meeting between Netanyahu and UAE president Zayed Al Nahyan in the UAE. The EAU denies the rumors.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the head of Israeli Mossad visited the UAE at least twice during the bombing campaign against Iran for the purpose of coordination.

Qatar announces that it doesn’t have any plans to export any additional LNG through the SoH and that even if the Strait re-opens it would take 2-3 months to normalize shipping.

12 May:

The Revolutionary Guard’s navy says its zone of control in the Strait of Hormuz “has significantly expanded” from the coasts of Jask to Sirri Island (see maps below).

Mohammad Akbarzadeh, political deputy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy, made the comments to the Tasnim News Agency. “[Before the war,] the Strait of Hormuz was considered a limited area around islands like Hormuz when defined, but today this perspective has changed,” Akbarzadeh was quoted as saying. The narrow waterway “has become larger and turned into a vast operational area”, he added.

Fars and Tasnim reported that the Strait’s width, which they said was previously estimated at 20 to 30 miles, had now increased to between 200 to 300 miles.

4 May map showing IRGC’s claimed lines of control, source: Al Jazeera English

Map showing Jask and Sirri Island, IRGC’s 12 May claimed lines of control

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, says that Tehran is ready to respond to “any aggression”, which will leave the U.S. “surprised.”

An Iranian government spokesperson says Iran is keeping “its fingers on the trigger” but the focus remains on “sustainable peace and interests-based diplomacy”. “We fought the world’s greatest military power for 40 days, and we are still holding the trigger and waiting for a negotiated settlement,” Fatemeh Mohajerani was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

Reuters reports that both Iraq and Pakistan have cut deals with Iran to ship oil and liquified natural gas from the Gulf. Iraq reportedly secured safe passage for two very large crude carriers, each carrying about 2 million barrels of crude, which passed through the SoH on 9 May.

Reuters reports that Asian currencies are reaching new lows because of the crisis. The Indonesian rupiah tumbled to a record low on 12 May. The currencies of India and the Philippines also recently hit new lows. Currencies in South Korea, Thailand and Malaysia are also under pressure.

The U.A.E.’s main gas producing complex, the Habshan site in the capital of Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s largest which was targeted by Iran during the war, will not resume full capacity until next year, according to ADNOC.

The Iranian government has said that internet access will return to normal in Tehran after the war with the US and Israel ends.

Kuwait blames Iran for launching a failed attack on Bubiyan Island. Four alleged IRGC operatives were captured when Kuwaiti forces broke up the attack on 1 May. Bubiyan Island is home to Mubarak Al Kabeer Port, which is under construction with Chinese assistance.

⁠Pakistan plans to ⁠increase oil imports ⁠from Russia during the ‌Strait of Hormuz crisis, Russia’s ⁠state-run TASS news ⁠agency reports, quoting Pakistan’s ambassador ⁠to ⁠Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi. In April, Russia’s energy export revenue jumped 4 percent from the previous month to 733 million euros ($861m) a day, the highest in two and a half years.

Chinese airlines will raise fuel surcharges for domestic flights from 16 May as the Iran war keeps jet fuel prices up, after hiking the charges sixfold last month.

U.S. consumer prices likely rose at a solid pace for a second straight month in April, which would result in the largest annual increase in inflation in more than 2-1/2 years.

Brent crude climbed 2.7 percent (0700 EST) after President Trump called the Iran ceasefire “unbelievably weak.”

Britain said it would send mine hunting equipment, fighter jets and the warship HMS Dragon to the multinational defense mission to secure the SoH.

CBS reports that Pakistan allowed Iran to park its military aircraft in its country to shield them from U.S. airstrikes during the U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign.

11 May:

Trump says he wants to suspend the U.S. gas tax “for a period of time” Suspending the gas tax would require an act of Congress. Currently the gas tax is 18.4 cents per gallon and 24.4 cents per gallon of diesel.

President Trump says that the Iran ceasefire is on “life support” after he rejected Tehran’s latest proposal to end the war the day before.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson says that the United States continues to have “unreasonable demands”, adding that Iran’s response to the U.S. proposal was “not excessive”.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone call with his counterpart, Saudi Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud. The two discussed the diplomatic discussions with Washington to end the war, according to Al Jazeera.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi

China voiced strong opposition to U.S. sanctions against three China-based companies that Washington claimed enabled Iran’s military operations, calling the curbs illegal and unilateral.

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials agree that no country can be allowed to exact shipping tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Reuters.

A second Qatari LNG tanker was reportedly transiting the SoH days after another Qatari tanker crossed under an arrangement involving Iran and Pakistan. (The Mihzem vessel, with a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres, left Qatar’s Ras Laffan and was headed toward Port Qasim in Pakistan.

South Korea condemned a 4 May attack against a cargo ship operated by a Korean shipper and said that it plans to respond once the source of the attack is identified. The South Korean government delayed condemning the attack until a full investigation was completed.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the UAE has carried out military strikes on Iran, including Iran’s refinery on Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf in early April. In addition to the strikes, the U.A.E. backed drafts of a resolution at the United Nations that authorized the use of force if necessary to break Iran’s chokehold on the SoH.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

The Malta-flagged Agios Fanourios I, loaded with Iraqi crude and bound for Vietnam, passed through the Iranian-designated lane in the SoH, according to the semiofficial Iranian Tasnim News Agency. The Kiara M also reported to have transited the SoH.

Brent crude futures hovered around $104 per barrel (0830 EST) on news of Trump’s rejection of Iran’s proposal

Indian PM Modi urged Indians not to buy gold for a year, reduce fuel consumption and reduce foreign exchange. He also encouraged work from home practices and for Indian farmers to cut their dependence on chemical fertilizers imported from abroad.

Note: 90 percent of India’s LNG imports come through the SoH.

Commentary: Iran Thinks Trump is Bluffing, The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board

By clinging to the cease-fire through it all, Mr. Trump sent the wrong signal. Iran’s regime clearly thinks it can outlast a President who no longer wants the fight. “They think that I’ll get tired of this or I’ll get bored, or I’ll have some pressure,” Mr. Trump reconized in his Monday remarks, but there’s no pressure at all. We’re going to have a complete victory.” The problem is that he is under pressure, and everyone knows it. Why else is the President now talking about pausing the gas tax? Mr. Trump is right about the regime’s perception of him, but he’ll have to prove it wrong.

Trump is stuck in an Iran trap of his making. Here’s an escape plan. Ambassador John R. Bolton, The Washington Post

President Donald Trump is caught in an Iran war trap of his own making. He has for weeks been all-too-visibly eager for a deal allowing him to declare “victory” for … something. Conversely, he seems to deeply fear making a Barack Obama-like nuclear deal, and the inevitable (and justifiable) criticism. Good answers seem scarce, reinforcing his frustration. That was evident on Sunday when, posting online, he denounced as “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” Iran’s response to a U.S. framework to end the war. He must feel like George H.W. Bush, who once described himself as “one lonely little guy down here” at the White House…

Trump has only two options consistent with U.S. national security. The first is declaring the much-violated ceasefire over and resuming destruction of Iran’s instruments of state power. U.S. critics of the U.S.-Israeli attacks, perhaps even Trump’s own CIA, believe much work remains before Iran’s military has been destroyed. Fine, let’s get on with it, while the already-assembled U.S. forces remain in the region.

If he can’t bring himself to take the big step, Trump’s other option is the smaller step of militarily opening the Strait of Hormuz to commerce with the Gulf Arabs, while still blockading Iran. At stake here is freedom of the seas, a foundation of U.S. foreign policy for 250 years and with enormous implications in other contested regions, such as the South China Sea. Moreover, enabling Gulf oil’s return to international markets would substantially relieve the current economic troubles. Maintaining the U.S. blockade, and expanding it by air where possible to Iran’s Caspian Sea ports, would further torque up economic pressure.

Most important, military action is necessary to restore deterrence. Tehran must learn with certainty it would suffer severe consequences for later trying to close the strait. Allowing merely a diplomatic end to this crisis, particularly under the “gradual” process apparently contemplated by Trump’s latest offer, would set a ruinous precedent. Emboldened as it now is, Iran’s regime would probably conclude it would face only diplomatic, not military, consequences for again closing the strait. Entirely predictably, Tehran could then open and close it like flipping a switch, raising or lowering the pressure as it saw fit

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10 May:

Iran’s response to the U.S. proposal to end the war focused on lifting the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, but put off any decision on Iran’s nuclear program, an issue that is widely regarded as the main sticking point in the negotiations. The Iranian response also demanded war reparations, recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, an end to U.S. sanctions and the release of Iran’s frozen assets. Iran also demanded an end to Israel’s operation in southern Lebanon.

Trump dismissed the Iranian response as, “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE.” In an interview Trump says that the U.S. has been surveilling Iran’s remaining enriched uranium stockpile and would, “get that at some point.” Trump also said, “They are defeated, but that doesn’t mean that they’re done.”

Qatar’s defense ministry states that a commercial cargo vessel coming from Abu Dhabi was struck by a drone off the coast of Doha, causing a small fire.

The NYT reports that Iran’s economy is buckling under wartime pressures, especially a country-wide internet blackout. One Iranian official estimated that the war had caused the loss of one million jobs.

Commentary: It’s hard to think of a time when the United States suffered a total defeat in a conflict, a setback so decisive that the strategic loss could be neither repaired nor ignored. The calamitous losses suffered at Pearl Harbor, the Philippines, and throughout the Western Pacific in the first months of World War II were eventually reversed. The defeats in Vietnam and Afghanistan were costly but did not do lasting damage to America’s overall position in the world, because they were far from the main theaters of global competition. The initial failure in Iraq was mitigated by a shift in strategy that ultimately left Iraq relatively stable and unthreatening to its neighbors and kept the United States dominant in the region. Defeat in the present confrontation with Iran will be of an entirely different character. It can neither be repaired nor ignored. There will be no return to the status quo ante, no ultimate American triumph that will undo or overcome the harm done. The Strait of Hormuz will not be “open,” as it once was. With control of the strait, Iran emerges as the key player in the region and one of the key players in the world. The roles of China and Russia, as Iran’s allies, are strengthened; the role of the United States, substantially diminished. Far from demonstrating American prowess, as supporters of the war have repeatedly claimed, the conflict has revealed an America that is unreliable and incapable of finishing what it started. That is going to set off a chain reaction around the world as friends and foes adjust to America’s failure. –Robert Kagan, Checkmate In Iran, The Atlantic

9 May:

Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff meet with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman to discuss efforts to end the war.

NYTs reports that Russia is using the Caspian Sea to quietly move military and commercial supplies to Iran, helping Tehran bypass U.S. sanctions.

8 May:

U.S. warplanes strike two Iranian-flagged tankers (Sea Star III and Sevda) that were attempting to violate the U.S. blockade and enter an Iranian port. According to CENTCOM, a U.S. Navy F/8-18 Super Hornet from the USS George H.W. Bush struck both vessels’ smokestacks with precision munitions, preventing them from reaching Iran.

The U.S. announced new sanctions on Iran designed to target Iran’s military industrial supply chain and people and companies in China and Hong Kong that were allegedly helping the Iranian military gain access to supplies and war equipment.

A Qatari LNG tanker, Al Kharaitiyat, crossed the SoH via the Iranian-approved northern route.

The New York Times and other media report that a large oil spill was spreading off Kharg Island. The spill had spread to 20 square miles in size. The exact cause of the spill was unclear.

Reports of additional, likely U.S., attacks on Bandar Abbas and Qeshm in southern Iran.

The State Department posts a statement from Marco Rubio: “Iran is trying to establish some agency that’s going to control traffic in the Strait. That would be very problematic. The normalizing of their control of international waterways is both illegal and absolutely unacceptable.”

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, accused the United States of undermining diplomatic efforts, saying “Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the U.S. opts for a reckless military adventure.”

The UAE ministry of defense announces that its air defenses intercepted two ballistic missiles and three UAVs coming from Iranian territory.

China’s foreign ministry confirms that a tanker carrying a Chinese crew was attacked in the SoH. According to Reuters, the ship was marked “CHINA OWNER & CREW” and its deck was on fire.

Iran seizes Barbados-flagged tanker ⁠oil tanker Ocean Koi ‌over an alleged attempt to ⁠disrupt Iran’s ⁠oil exports, the semi-official Fars news agency reports.

Three cargo-empty National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) tankers infiltrated the US Navy blockade line, according to TankerTrackers.com, inc.

CENTCOM: There are currently more than 70 tankers that U.S. forces are preventing from entering or leaving Iranian ports. These commercial ships have the capacity to transport over 166 million barrels of Iranian oil worth an estimated $13 billion-plus.

Source: CENTCOM 8 May 2026

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait lift restrictions on the U.S. military’s use of their bases and airspace imposed at the start of Project Freedom.

The EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) cleared the way for the possible use of US jet fuel in the bloc, which is seeking ways to confront the threat of fuel shortages due to the war, especially Jet A-1 grade fuel.

China announces that it is raising retail gasoline prices by 320 yuan ($47.02) per metric ton, starting 9 May, retail diesel to be raised to 310 yuan ($44.55) per metric ton.

Brent crude was hovering around $100 per barrel as of 0900 EST.

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7 May:

Three U.S. Navy destroyers were attacked as they moved through the SoH. According to a CENTCOM statement:

U.S. forces intercepted unprovoked Iranian attacks and responded with self-defense strikes as U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman, May 7. Iranian forces launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats as USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and USS Mason (DDG 87) transited the international sea passage. No U.S. assets were struck. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking U.S. forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes. CENTCOM does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces.

The U.S. responds to the attacks, striking an Iranian port at Qeshm Island and Bandar Abbas. A U.S. official tells Fox News that the U.S. struck Bahman Port on Qeshm Island and other targets (see map below).

Iranian Khatam al-Anbiya Central HQS claims that the U.S., with several regional countries, attacked an Iranian oil tanker in the SoH, as well as the cities of Minab, Bandar Abbas, Khamir, Sirik and Qeshm. Iranian air defenses were active over western Tehran.

Source: Institute for the Study of War

President Trump calls the Iranian attacks “just a love tap” and says that the ceasefire is still in effect.

A Chinese tanker with Chinese crew was attacked in the SoH.

For the second day in a row no commercial ships transit the SoH.

According to multiple reports, Iran is still reviewing the latest U.S. proposal to end the war. Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi called for “dialogue and diplomacy” in a call with his Pakistani counterpart.

A spokesman for Pakistan’s foreign ministry, Tahir Andrabi, said that Islamabad was optimistic about a deal, saying, “We expect an agreement sooner rather than later.”

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said he met with Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. This was the first time that an Iranian leader publicly acknowledged meeting personally with Khamenei. The date of the meeting was not disclosed.

The UAE announced that it was establishing a national committee to document Iranian acts of aggression, international crimes, and the resulting damage.

NBC reports that Trump paused his plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz (Project Freedom) after Saudi Arabia blocked the U.S. military from using its bases and airspace for the operation. The restriction cut off critical access needed for aircraft, refueling, and protection missions, forcing the White House to halt the operation shortly after it began.

The Washington Post reports that a CIA assessment concluded that Iran can survive the U.S. naval blockade for at least three to four months before facing severe economic hardships. The report also concluded that Iran retains significant ballistic missile (75 percent of its prewar launchers and 70 percent of its missile) capability despite intense U.S. and Israeli bombing

Israel again issued forced displacement orders for people living in the southern Lebanese towns of Deir al-Zahrani, Bafroa and Habush. The Israeli military claims the Lebanese armed group Hizbollah is violating the “ceasefire”.

6 May:

Axios reports that the U.S. and Iran are close to an agreement on a 14-point memorandum of understanding to end the war. The agreement would have Iran commit to a moratorium on nuclear enrichment, with the U.S. lifting sanctions and releasing billions in frozen Iranian funds, among other issues. Both sides would lift restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump says that Project Freedom will be suspended, issuing the following Truth Social post:

Later, Trump says that Iran will be bombed “at a much higher level” if the regime does not agree to a peace deal. Following that, Trump posts, “If they don’t agree, the bombing starts.”

Iran did not immediately respond to Trump’s statements. Rather, Iranian state news agency (IRNA) claimed that the Strait of Hormuz would be controlled under a new system that “will likely reflect a new balance of power and security considerations” in the region, with bordering states Iran and Oman playing a central role.

The IRGC posted: “We thank captains & shipowners in Persian Gulf & Gulf of Oman for complying with Iran’s Strait of Hormuz regulations & contributing to regional maritime security. With aggressor’s threats neutralized & new protocols in place, safe, stable passage through SOH will be ensured.”

News of a possible peace deal causes global oil prices to fall, with benchmark Brent crude falling to around 100 dollars per barrel.

An Iranian Oil Ministry official tells The New York Times that Iran will run out of onshore and offshore oil storage within 40-45 days, forcing it to begin closing oil wells. Some oil well closures will be permanent.

In the second incident of U.S. forces firing on a ship attempting to break the U.S. blockade on Iran, U.S. forces fired on an Iran-flagged very large crude carrier, the Hasna in the Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM stated that the ship was en route to an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman and failed to comply with repeated warnings. A U.S. F-18 Super Hornet fired its cannon gun at the tanker and disabled its rudder.

The Iran-flagged Hasna

The Basrah Energy, loaded with 2 million barrels of crude from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co Zirku terminal, exits the SoH.

France’s only aircraft carrier, the FS Charles de Gaulle crosses the Suez Canal en route to the Red Sea. The French Ministry of Defense that the carrier group will stage in the Southern Red Sea/Gulf of Aden area in preparation for a future freedom of navigation operation in the Strait of Hormuz.

FS Charles de Gaulle

Iran releases footage of what it claims to be a reconnaissance drone that it claimed to have shot down over the Strait of Hormuz. According to an analyst quoted in the Independent the object resembled an external fuel tank of a General Atomics MQ-9A Reaper–also known as a Predator B–which is operated by the U.S.

Iranian footage of a purported U.S. reconnaissance drone shot down over the Strait of Hormuz

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, following a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, called for “an immediate end to hostilities” and a “prompt resumption of shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.” He also stated that his country was, “deeply distressed by the conflict.”

Wang Yi meeting with Abbas Araghchi in Beijing

Note: Trump is slated to visit China on 14-15 May. China recently pushed back against Washington’s sanctions on Chinese refiners that buy Iranian crude, issuing a “blocking rule” directing companies not to comply with U.S. sanctions.

The Washington Post reports that, according to an analysis of satellite imagery, Iran damaged or destroyed 228 structures or pieces of equipment at U.S. military sites across the Middle East, far more than what the U.S. government had previously acknowledged.

Israel strikes Beirut for the first time since a 17 April ceasefire went into effect, killing the commander of Hizbollah’s elite Radwan Force.

According to the WSJ: “Late Friday, an Iranian official detailed Khamanei’s injuries for the first time, saying his kneecap and back had been wounded in the strike that killed his father. The official insisted he was in good health.”

5 May:

During a White House press briefing Secretary of State Marco Rubio declares that Operation Epic Fury had concluded.

For a second day in a row Iran launches missiles and drones at the UAE. No reporting of significant damage. Washington states that the attacks of the past two days were not significant enough to constitute a breach of the ceasefire.

During a press conference SecDef Pete Hegseth stated that Project Freedom will reopen the Strait of Hormuz to the hundreds of ships trapped in the Persian Gulf. Hegseth stressed that the operation was defensive and would be temporary in duration. “We are not looking for a fight, but Iran also cannot be allowed to block innocent countries and their goods from an international waterway.” He also stated that, “What we are demonstrating with Project Freedom is they [Iran] don’t control the Strait.”

The IRGC said in a statement that it would deal decisively with ships avoiding the Iranian-designated corridors. “Any deviation by vessels to other routes will be unsafe and will be met with a decisive response from the IRGC Navy,” said the statement…the only safe route for passing through the Strait of Hormuz is the corridor previously announced by Iran.”

Mohammad-Bager Ghalibaf, Iranian Parliamentary Speaker stated (on X): “The contours of the new equation in the Strait of Hormuz are becoming clear. The United States and its allies are endangering the security of navigation and energy transportation by violating the ceasefire and imposing the blockade, but the damage they are inflicting will gradually diminish. It is clear to us that the United States is unable to bear the status quo, and this is even before we begin to take action.”

Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad-Bager Ghalibaf

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi announces that he is traveling to Beijing, China to meet with his counterparts.

Abbas Araghchi

South Korea says that a fire on a South Korean-operated vessel in the Strait had been fully extinguished.

A French (CMA CGM) container ship (San Antonio) was struck while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, injuring crew members and damaging the ship.

4 May:

The U.S.-led Joint Maritime Information Center advises ships to cross the strait in Oman’s waters, saying it had set up an “enhanced security area”.

U.S. enhanced security area and Iran’s alternative northern route

Trump threatens that Iran will be “blown off the face of the earth” if it attacks US ships passing through the Strait.

Fire breaks out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in the UAE. UAE authorities say it was hit by an Iranian drone.

Note: The Fujairah Oil Industry Zone is located on the eastern seaboard of the UAE along the Gulf of Oman, giving it a strategic advantage of being 70 nautical miles outside the Strait of Hormuz. This allows Fujairah to move oil from Abu Dhabi’s fields—via the 1.5 million barrels per day (BPD) Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline—to international markets without passing through the Strait. Fujairah handles over 1.7 million BPD, roughly 1.7 percent of global daily oil demand. The site was also attacked by Iran on 14 March.

The Fujairah Oil Industry Zone

UAE Ministry of Defense statement: four cruise missiles were detected approaching the UAE from Iran. Three were successfully intercepted while the fourth fell into the sea.

Note: Iran has fired more than 2,800 drones and missiles at the UAE since 28 February this year. According to the UAE Ministry of Defense, in total, Iran fired 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones at the UAE on 4 May.

Ash Sharq al-Awsat reports that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bid Salman, in a phone call with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, condemned the Iranian attacks against the UAE and confirmed that Saudi Arabia stood by the UAE. Note: Relations between Saudi Arabia and the UAE have deteriorated over the past several years over the wars in Yeman and Sudan and economic competition. On 1 May the UAE withdrew from OPEC, potentially deepening the rivalry.

Iran strikes Bukha, Oman, damaging a residential building. (unclear what type of weapons system was used in attack)

Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters (Iran’s unified military command) releases a statement saying that if any U.S. forces approach the Strait, they will be struck.

Khatam al-Anbiya Statement on the Strait

IRGC releases a map demarcating its area of control in the Strait

IRGC map showing lines of control in Strait of Hormuz

Iran (IRGC) claims that it has denied a US Navy destroyer from entering the Strait of Hormuz by firing on it. CENTCOM denies this claim. CENTCOM leader Adm. Brad Cooper later confirmed that Iran fired at U.S. warships and the U.S. retaliated, destroying six Iranian small boats.

U.S. hands over the Iranian vessel Tosca along with its crew to Pakistan. The ship was intercepted earlier when it tried to breach the U.S. naval blockade.

The UAE strongly condemns an Iranian attack targeting a national oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz operated by ADNOC. (Qatar’s Foreign Ministry also strongly condemns the attack.)

UAE statement on ADNOC oil tanker reportedly struck by two Iranian drones

The Guardian reports that a South Korean-linked vessel was attacked in the Strait, but, as of 1000 EST this was unconfirmed by South Korean Government.

As of 0900 EST Brent Crude hovering around $110 a barrel:

CENTCOM announces that 2 U.S.-flagged merchant vessels had safely transited the Strait.

Reuters and other sources report that Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi was transferred from jail to a hospital because of a life-threatening heart condition. Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace in 2023 for her campaign to advance women’s rights in Iran and abolish the death penalty there.

Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi

3 May

In a Truth Social post president Trump announces “Project Freedom”, a plan for the US to guide stranded ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Note: The reported numbers vary, but there are approximately 800 tankers and cargo vessels and likely double that number of smaller ships with approximately 20,000 individuals stranded in the Persian Gulf because of the Strait of Hormuz closure.

Note: According to the Wall Street Journal, rather than a direct escort mission, “Project Freedom” is, at this point, merely a U.S.-led coordination cell.

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