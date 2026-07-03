AVDD is producing this roundup of news stories related to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and wider region until it abates. If you find the SITREP informative, please share, subscribe and consider a monetary contribution to our Substack. We appreciate any feedback—thank you for your support! Stay in the fight to defend our democracy!

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Ghalibaf warns that Iran will respond if the U.S. and Israel breach the ceasefire, saying “We strongly demand full implementation of the agreements, and if the U.S. and the Zionist regime fail to fulfill their commitments, Iran will resume proportionate actions…”

Iran’s military headquarters warns that all oil tankers moving through the SoH must use Iran’s approved routes or face a “forceful response.” It also says US interference in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with a “swift and decisive” action.

Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Ghalibaf says that Iran has exported more that 40 million barrels of oil since the lifting of the U.S. blockade on Iran. He also says that “Uranium enrichment is our legitimate and inalienable right.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei says that, despite Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff’s travel to Doha, Qatar, Iran does not plan to have any “negotiation meetings at any level” in the coming days. Baghaei also says there is no need for foreign help for clearing mines in the SoH.

The New York Times reports that Iran and Oman are moving forward with a plan to collect payment for ships transiting the SoH, despite U.S. objections. Oman recently delivered a formal proposal to the U.S. and other Western allies outlining a plan where shipping companies would pay service fees to use the strait.

The White House announces that it has authorized a temporary suspension of some duties on imports of phosphate fertilizer from Morocco, due to shortages in the U.S.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi held the first meeting of the Hormuz Joint Committee with Oman’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Abdulaziz al-Hanaei in Muscat, Oman. Gharibabadi says later that Oman “also supports being involved in these arrangements as a coastal state with sovereign rights and…believes that fees should be collected in return for the services that are provided.”

IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebi tells state-run SNN TV that it will respond more forcefully to any US attacks, saying: “As we predicted, the enemy is an enemy that breaks its commitments, is deceitful, and cannot be trusted. At any moment, at any stage of the negotiations, it may take certain actions…Whatever action the enemy takes in this regard, we have responded to it, and we will respond to it. We repeat: If the enemy breaks its commitments and violates the ceasefire, we will respond more strongly than before, and we stress we will respond even more forcefully. We regard such moves by the enemy as natural because we know the enemy’s nature.”

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The Panama-flagged M/T Kiku was struck by a one-way Iranian attack drone around 4:30 local time. Windward reports that the impact to the starboard bridge caused minor damage. The tanker was carrying 2 million barrels of Qatari crude oil and was headed to the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

Trump says, “There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started…If that happens the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist.”

The IRGC said its navy and air force launched ballistic missiles and drones at the US Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait and the US Fifth Naval Fleet at Port Salman in the Bahraini capital, Manama. The statement said the attacks were in response to the US bombing of five coastal locations in Iran.

The IRGC says it targeted locations in the region where U.S. forces are deployed, without providing additional details. It also says, “Pursuant to Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, the arrangements governing navigation control and transit in the Strait of Hormuz fall under coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran. However, the United States, through various provocations, sought to violate these commitments. An appropriate response has therefore been delivered, and any similar actions in the future will be met in the same manner.”

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Israel and Lebanon agree to a U.S. brokered “framework agreement” where Israel would withdraw from “pilot zones” in southern Israel to turnover control to the Lebanese military. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a televised address, says that the agreement was a “blow to Iran.” He also stressed that Israel would remain in most of its security zone in southern Lebanon. A Hezbollah spokesman rejected the agreement. Hezbollah members protested the agreement in Beirut. Watch

Iran reasserts its right to control shipping in the Strait and, in a likely response to a joint U.S.-GCC statement the day before (see below), warns Gulf states against aligning with the U.S.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei issues a long, scathing statement on X , calling out GCC members, Israel and the US, saying that Iran has the right to defend itself: “The southern neighbors [Gulf countries] must be held accountable” [for their role in US attacks on Iran]…“It should be clear to all that Iran’s military capabilities ensure the Iranian people’s inherent right to legitimate self-defense in the face of aggression and crimes, while at the same time guaranteeing peace and stability in the region.”

In response to the latest flair-up in the Strait, the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) suspends plans to evacuate more than 11,000 sailors stranded in the SoH. The IMO says that 115 vessels and 2,500 seafarers have been evacuated.

Iran’s IRGC warned that transit through the Strait is only possible via routes approved by Tehran, saying “The only law that governs this region is still the law of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Revolutionary Guards Navy”.

The U.S. and GCC issue a joint statement calling for “free, unconditional, and unrestricted navigation” in the SoH without tolls:

The Ministerial Meeting between the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) convened on June 25, 2026, in Manama, co-chaired by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, current chairman of the GCC Ministerial Council, with foreign ministers from GCC member states and Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi.

Secretary Rubio reinforced the enduring U.S. commitment to GCC security, and the Ministers reaffirmed their strong commitment to the U.S.-GCC strategic partnership. The Ministers welcomed the June 17 memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing between the United States and Iran and recognized the important mediation roles played by Pakistan and Qatar. They stressed the need to maintain momentum and unity as negotiations proceed toward a more permanent end to hostilities and the shared objective of preventing Iran from ever developing or otherwise acquiring a nuclear weapon. The Ministers further emphasized that lasting regional peace and security requires addressing the full spectrum of Iran’s threats, including its ballistic missiles, drones, and support of proxies in the region. The Ministers also emphasized the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, noting that free, unconditional, and unrestricted navigation, including the right of transit passage as guaranteed under international law, remains essential to regional and global security. The Ministers rejected any tolls, fees, or attempts to assert control over the Strait and welcomed the Sultanate of Oman and the International Maritime Organization’s announcement on the launch of an evacuation plan for over 11,000 seafarers stranded in the region. The Ministers further emphasized that any trade and investment with Iran is conditional and reversible, contingent on Iran’s compliance with the MOU and the final deal, cessation of its destabilizing behavior, and creation of the conditions necessary for economic engagement.

The Ministers expressed support for the Syrian people in building a stable, peaceful, inclusive and sovereign country fully integrated into the region and reaffirmed their commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. They decided to continue working with, and providing assistance to, the Syrian government to address key challenges such as countering terrorism, restoring basic services, improving its investment climate, and enabling the voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced people.

The Ministers reaffirmed their full commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty, security, stability, and territorial integrity. To that end, they welcomed ongoing bilateral negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, facilitated by the United States, aimed at creating the conditions for a lasting peace and security agreement between the countries. In that respect, the Ministers emphasized the importance of maintaining a negotiation process, which is not conditional on the outcomes of other conflicts. The Ministers welcomed the development of a practical approach that allows for the restoration of security and Lebanese state authority and the demarcation of permanent boundaries. They stressed that full Lebanese sovereignty cannot be achieved while non-state armed groups maintain military capabilities outside the Lebanese state authority and called for the full disarmament of all such groups and the restoration of the Lebanese state’s monopoly of force, while recognizing the importance of supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces in doing so.

The Ministers reaffirmed their support for President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, endorsed in UN Security Council resolution 2803. Secretary Rubio welcomed the historic participation of GCC members in the Board of Peace and thanked them for their commitments to advance stabilization, recovery, and reconstruction efforts in Gaza. The Ministers stressed the importance of the demilitarization of all non-state armed groups to enable Gaza’s reconstruction and the need to hand over responsibility to an independent, technocratic civil Palestinian committee. They commended President Trump’s statement that the United States opposes annexation of the West Bank and underscored that progress on Gaza redevelopment and Palestinian Authority reforms will create the conditions for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood. The Ministers further reaffirmed that no one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to return.

The Ministers condemned attacks by Iranian proxies in Iraq against GCC countries, including drone attacks damaging civilian facilities, critical infrastructure, and energy security. They reiterated their support for Iraq’s new government’s efforts to restrict weapons to state control and prevent non-state armed groups from using Iraqi territory to threaten neighboring countries. The Ministers also reaffirmed respect for Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, consistent with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including resolution 833. The Ministers emphasized Kuwait’s sovereignty over its territorial waters and called on the Government of Iraq to uphold its bilateral and international commitments. The Ministers stressed the importance of the Government of Iraq taking all necessary measures to ensure the security and safety of all diplomatic missions in Iraq, and to protect them from any threats or attacks, in accordance with Iraq’s relevant international obligations.