A lot going on today so I am providing an updated version of the SITREP, with more info on the UAE attacks, and a few other additional details. —Shawn

4 May:

Trump threatens that Iran will be “blown off the face of the earth” if it attacks US ships passing through the Strait.

Fire breaks out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in the UAE. UAE authorities say it was hit by an Iranian drone.

Note: The Fujairah Oil Industry Zone is located on the eastern seaboard of the UAE along the Gulf of Oman, giving it a strategic advantage of being 70 nautical miles outside the Strait of Hormuz. This allows Fujairah to move oil from Abu Dhabi’s fields—via the 1.5 million barrels per day (BPD) Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline—to international markets without passing through the Strait. Fujairah handles over 1.7 million BPD, roughly 1.7 percent of global daily oil demand. The site was also attacked by Iran on 14 March.

The Fujairah Oil Industry Zone

UAE Ministry of Defense statement: four cruise missiles were detected approaching the UAE from Iran. Three were successfully intercepted while the fourth fell into the sea.

Note: Iran has fired more than 2,800 drones and missiles at the UAE since 28 February this year.

Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters (Iran’s unified military command) releases a statement saying that if any U.S. forces approach the Strait, they will be struck.

Khatam al-Anbiya Statement on the Strait

IRGC releases a map demarcating its area of control in the Strait

IRGC map showing lines of control in Strait of Hormuz

Iran (IRGC) claims that it has denied a US Navy destroyer from entering the Strait of Hormuz by firing on it. CENTCOM denies this claim. CENTCOM leader Adm. Brad Cooper later confirmed that Iran fired at U.S. warships and the U.S. retaliated, destroying six Iranian small boats.

U.S. hands over the Iranian vessel Tosca along with its crew to Pakistan. The ship was intercepted earlier when it tried to breach the U.S. naval blockade.

The UAE strongly condemns an Iranian attack targeting a national oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz operated by ADNOC. (Qatar’s Foreign Ministry also strongly condemns the attack.)

UAE statement on ADNOC oil tanker reportedly struck by two Iranian drones

The Guardian reports that a South Korean-linked vessel was attacked in the Strait, but, as of 1000 EST this was unconfirmed by South Korean Government.

As of 0900 EST Brent Crude hovering around $110 a barrel:

CENTCOM announces that 2 U.S.-flagged merchant vessels had safely transited the Strait.

Reuters and other sources report that Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi was transferred from jail to a hospital because of a life-threatening heart condition. Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace in 2023 for her campaign to advance women’s rights in Iran and abolish the death penalty there.

Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi

3 May

In a Truth Social post president Trump announces “Project Freedom”, a plan for the US to guide stranded ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Note: The reported numbers vary, but there are approximately 800 tankers and cargo vessels and likely double that number of smaller ships with approximately 20,000 individuals stranded in the Persian Gulf because of the Strait of Hormuz closure.

Note: According to the Wall Street Journal, rather than a direct escort mission, “Project Freedom” is, at this point, merely a U.S.-led coordination cell.

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