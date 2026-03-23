On Saturday president Trump threatened to target Iran’s “various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!” if the Iranian regime did not open up the Strait of Hormuz. As of today, the president once again backtracked, saying that he would postpone such attacks for five days. Given the Commander-in-Chief’s incoherent leadership style, to say nothing of his questionable mental state, it is not safe to assume that this option has been entirely removed from the table.

Up to now the U.S. has struck mostly military targets in Iran, with the Israelis targeting some Iranian infrastructure such as Iran’s massive South Pars gas field in the Strait of Hormuz (to which Iran retaliated by striking the world’s largest Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) export complex in Qatar, doing severe damage). Now, by threatening Iran’s civilian infrastructure, President Trump could lead America from fighting a bungled, morally dubious war to fighting an immoral, arguably, even criminal one.

Up to now the administration has put forward a kaleidoscope of rationales for starting the war with Iran, from liberating the Iranian people, to neutralizing Iran’s nuclear weapons capability to destroying Iran’s ballistic missiles. The administration’s strategy for achieving its ever-shifting war aims boils down to bombing Iran relentlessly in the hope that this will cause the regime to collapse. But this is a hope not a strategy, and besides, the administration has said nothing about who or what would fill the vacuum in a post-regime Iran.

The lack of clear objectives and strategy makes this war morally problematic and difficult to defend since it has subjected the entire Middle East to a grueling conflict that has killed thousands and displaced millions. U.S. servicemen and women are being ordered into harm’s way. Now, with the Strait of Hormuz closed for weeks, a Sword of Damocles hangs over the entire world economy.

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All of this might be a price worth paying if the administration had a clear roadmap to an endgame in Iran, as it professed to have at the beginning of the conflict. But, going into the fourth week of the war, Trump looks like a child attempting to fly a stalled-out 747 as he randomly pulls levers and pushes buttons to zero effect.

The administration has responded to the crisis in the Strait by belatedly attempting to build a coalition of former friends and allies, insulting said former friends and allies when they refuse to get involved and even threatening to walk away from the crisis that the administration caused in the first place. Now in a state of desperation, Trump is threatening to destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure if the regime doesn’t open up the Strait.

But if Trump actually carried out such a threat he would be crossing a big moral red-line in the wrong direction.

Trump’s war does not have a valid casus belli since Iran did not constitute a clear threat to the United States or its national security interests. Deterrence could have kept Iran in check at a fraction of the cost the U.S. and world is now paying, as it did for decades.

Fighting a military-to-military confrontation without a clear reason for doing so is bad enough. But destroying or shutting down Iran’s critical infrastructure–water desalination and purification plants, communications, medical facilities and the power plants that run them–isn’t an attack on the Iranian regime or military, it’s a direct attack on approximately 93 million Iranians, the vast majority of whom are civilians.

Crippling Iran’s physical infrastructure would almost certainly lead to a large-scale humanitarian crisis since it would likely reduce or even cut the populace’s supply of clean drinking water, food, sanitation and medicine. Considering that Iran’s sanctions-crippled economy has been limping along for years, total economic collapse could very much be in the cards. Iran could even become a failed state, one with close to a thousand pounds of highly enriched uranium at various locales throughout the country.

Additionally, the Iranian regime responded to Trump’s threat with its own threat to retaliate by targeting the energy and water systems of its Gulf neighbors. Such a dramatic escalation, aside from further damaging critical oil and gas infrastructure, could see a full blown food and water shortage in the Gulf. All of this would only serve to deepen the crisis in the Middle East and its economic fallout.

There are rare occasions in history, such as the Second World War, where the bombing of civilian infrastructure was deemed necessary to defeat the threat of totalitarianism, shorten a cataclysmic war, and, by the cruel logic of total war, save American and allied lives on the battlefield. The Iran War, a war of Trump’s choice, is clearly not one of these occasions.

Which leads us to that annoying thing called international law. Absent the most extreme circumstances, bombing civilian infrastructure such as hospitals, schools and power plants is a war crime under the Geneva Conventions (Articles 52 & 54). The Trump administration will likely attempt to argue that power plants and other such targets are dual-use, i.e., they are facilitating Iranian military operations. But this would be typical Trump administration dissimulation that doesn’t hold up to scrutiny.

Worse than a crime…

In reality large-scale attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure would be an excessive, disproportionate use of force, of which Iran’s civilian populace would receive the overwhelming brunt of the punishment, placing this option firmly in the war crime category.

The administration’s first blunder in this war was to not consider the obvious likelihood that Iran would respond to a U.S./Israeli attack by seizing the Strait of Hormuz, thereby holding the world hostage to the conflict. It is now seeking to remedy this blunder with a crime.

But obliterating a society to take out a regime that didn’t constitute a threat in the first place is a nonsensical idea that came from a nonsensical place–the Trump administration. The idea would be almost comical were it not for the administration’s penchant for actually attempting to carry out its half-baked schemes.

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Of course, this could all be a big bluff. And perhaps it will bring the Iranians to the bargaining table. Let’s hope so.

Destroying a society to coerce a regime simply doesn’t make sense. And it doesn’t hold up on moral grounds.

Here’s a better idea: Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has taken to holding press conferences and blowing hard with tough talk about how the U.S. has decimated Iran’s conventional capabilities. Perhaps he should stop spending his limited time on dog and pony shows until the U.S. military has secured the Strait of Hormuz to the point where it can be re-opened to international shipping. That is to say, do your job Pete, do your job and secure the Strait. That, rather than bombing civilian infrastructure, is what has to be done to solve this crisis.

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