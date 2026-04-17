Yesterday President Trump claimed that Iran had agreed to give up its “nuclear dust”, which seems to be Trump-speak for Iran’s highly enriched uranium. Trump has made repeated claims throughout the war that haven’t panned out, and the Iranians have dutifully followed his grandiose statements with denials. But this time might be different.

Axios reported this morning that the U.S. and Iran have been discussing a deal whereby the U.S. would release $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for Tehran agreeing to give up its stockpile of enriched uranium. Talks are set to continue in Islamabad this Sunday in an attempt to clinch a deal.

This war needs to end officially. The economic price tag is staggering. Brent crude has surged 50 percent, several Asian countries are enacting fuel rationing measures. A fertilizer shortage threatens a global food shortage which will no doubt hit poorer countries much harder than wealthy ones. The longer the Strait of Hormuz stays closed the greater the odds that the world will sink into a global recession.

And then there is the human cost. Over 3,000 Iranians have been killed along with 2,000 Lebanese. Over 20 Israelis, 30 people in the Gulf and at least 13 U.S. service men and women have been killed (numbers vary slightly on all three of these categories).

Thankfully, yesterday’s 10-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hizbollah, if sustained, will allow the estimated 1.2 million civilians who were displaced by the Israeli military incursion into southern Lebanon to return to their homes. Over 3 million Iranians were displaced by the war. The damage to Iranian and Gulf Cooperation Council infrastructure is no doubt extensive.

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The war needs to end, but if Trump were to cut a bad deal to get there it could leave the Iranian regime as the sole beneficiary. One of the main causes of the war in the first place, Iran reportedly has approximately 450 kg of highly enriched (60 percent) uranium, most of it reported to be buried underground following the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear research and storage facilities last June.

The potential problems with a quick deal would likely be manifold. According to the Axios article, the U.S. is considering allowing a “voluntary” moratorium on Iran’s uranium enrichment, which means that, absent strict safeguards, Iran could simply resume enrichment efforts at a later date, presumably during a new U.S. president’s term, taking the world back to square one. Saddam Hussein maintained a massive, covert nuclear development program in Iraq prior to its discovery following the Gulf War of 1991.

An agreement to remove Iran’s highly enriched uranium, or dilute it in place, could be equally problematic. Locating, extracting, cataloging and transporting Iran’s nuclear material out of Iran would require a large international team on the ground, in addition to a U.S. military presence for security.

A complex, lengthy process could easily break down if the Iranian government doesn’t remain 100 percent compliant to the end. Since the U.S., its regional allies, and the world is fatigued by the war, all parties will be more and more reluctant to return to hostilities with the passage of time. In other words, the threat of a U.S. resumption of hostilities will likely face diminishing returns.

Knowing this, the Iranian regime could be tempted to play the spoiler by throwing monkey wrenches into the process—denying access to certain areas, hiding evidence, holding back vital intelligence and documentation and setting arbitrary deadlines—to test the will of the U.S. and international community, as did Iraq during the United Nations Special Commission (UNSCOM) inspections of its suspected chemical, nuclear and biological facilities in the 1990s.

The Trump administration has largely cut the diplomatic corps and other government experts who understand the nuances of Iran’s negotiating behavior and nuclear program out of the process. It’s hard to imagine that a hasty agreement over the coming weekend would take into account the complex enforcement challenges that a nuclear agreement would impose.

By way of comparison, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, which, irony of ironies, the Trump administration appears to be more or less attempting to revive after billions of dollars and thousands of lives lost) negotiated by the Obama Administration in 2015 took 20 months to negotiate.

Then there is Trump himself: erratic, unconcerned with details and desperate to get past this crisis before the onset of midterm elections this fall. Trump started this war because he thought it would be a quick and easy win that would burnish his legacy. A continuing war or one with a messy ending that acts as a drag on the U.S. economy could severely weaken his presidency. He, among all parties, is the most eager to put a bow on this thing and move on. Which makes it much more likely that he will bless a bad deal and proclaim victory.

This would be a mistake. This morning the Iranians announced that the Strait of Hormuz is open, causing Wall Street to cheer and oil prices to drop. This is a welcome development. But the existence of mines in the Strait and extensive damage to the Gulf’s oil and natural gas refining and storage infrastructure make it likely that it will be some time before regular traffic resumes in the Strait, assuming there are no hiccups along the way.

Open for business? A U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyer patrols near the Strait of Hormuz

Similar to the current dilemma in the Strait, there is no quick and easy fix to what remains of Iran’s nuclear program. The removal of Iran’s highly enriched uranium will require an international effort, a lengthy period of time, and the unwavering compliance of the Iranian regime. Anything less will hand the Iranian regime the victory that it covets

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