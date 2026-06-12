The past week saw the largest uptick in military activity in the Middle East since the 8 April ceasefire—and ended with the prospect of a deal on the ever elusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the U.S. and Iran. Israel’s attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut and Iran’s likely downing of a U.S. attack helicopter sparked days of strikes and counterstrikes: Iran striking Israel, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, Israel retaliating against Iran and the U.S. conducting “self defense strikes”, many of which took place in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, which hosts many of the military facilities that Iran uses to flex its muscles in the Strait.

By Thursday, following the heaviest U.S. strikes against Iran since the ceasefire, Trump was threatening more, in addition to revisiting the (bad) idea of invading Kharq Island, which processes 90 percent of Iran’s crude oil exports. But Trump once again flip-flopped at the last minute, saying that a final deal was seriously–for reals this time–in the works. By the end of the week the world was waiting to see if Iran would sign on to the deal. Here’s how it all went down, more or less:

On Saturday the U.S. shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that were threatening maritime traffic in the Strait. Iran responded by attacking Kuwait and Bahrain with missiles and drones.

The next day Israel attacked Dayiyeh, a Hezbollah stronghold in the southern Beirut suburbs, crossing an Iranian redline. Iran responded by launching several waves of missile attacks against Israel. Unsurprisingly, Israel retaliated, striking Iranian military facilities and a petrochemical site in Mahshahr, Iran on 7-8 June. The Houthis in Yemen also got into the act by launching a missile at Israel (intercepted) and vowing to close the Red Sea to all Israeli shipping.

On 9 June an Iranian drone downed a U.S. Apache helicopter operating in the SoH. In response the U.S., on 9-10 June, initiated “self-defense strikes” against Iranian military facilities in southern Iran. Iran responded by attacking U.S. military facilities in Bahrain (U.S. 5th Fleet HQS), Kuwait (Ali Al Salem Air Base) and Jordan (Muwaffaq Salti Air Base) with drones and missiles. Nearly all the projectiles were reportedly intercepted.

According to The New York Times the U.S. probably hit a drinking water facility in southern Iran, a possible consequence of Trump’s threat to bomb Iranian civilian infrastructure. The Pentagon’s target selection process is necessarily opaque, but in Pete Hegseth’s “warrior ethos” DoD one could imagine the administration gradually inserting “dual-use” civilian infrastructure targets into attack planning as a way of ratcheting up pressure on Tehran. We simply don’t know how this happened, it could have been inadvertent, but, as has been pointed out ad nauseam in response to Trump’s threats, deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure in Iran would constitute war crimes.

On the 11th Trump vowed to hit Iran “VERY HARD” again, and that night vowed to capture Kharg Island and “other oil infrastructure points” in order to “assume total control of [Iran’s] Oil and Gas markets”.

Trump lies and lapses into stream-of-consciousness monologues so much I guess you can’t quibble with him constantly telegraphing possible U.S. war plans. But way back in March when it was clear that the war was bogging down the administration toyed with the idea of capturing Kharg, in a desperate bid to turn things around. The idea never went anywhere, probably because American troops on the ground would be highly susceptible to attack from Iran’s drone fleet. This time, just as the threat leapt from his mouth, Trump seemed to walk it back, telling Fox News “My preference has always been—take Kharg Island...I don’t know that America has the stomach for it, to be honest with you.” (More likely Trump’s generals are telling him it’s a stupid idea.)

Then, remarkably similar to when he backed-off his infamous threat to destroy Iranian civilization in early April, Trump reversed himself again, invoking the support of just about every country in the Middle East “and others” in a clear attempt to pressure Iran:

The same day Politico reported that Trump backed down after Qatari Emir Tamin bin Hamad al-Thani, U.A.E. President Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Pakistani defense chief Asim Munir, in a “last-ditch effort”, called Trump and assured him that a preliminary deal was at hand. The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that these same leaders were shocked when Trump all but announced that the deal was sealed, suggesting that MoU remains half-baked.

Also, as of Friday, it was reported that several senior Iranian officials had approved the deal, but–slight wrinkle–Supreme Leader Mujtaba Khamenei and IRGC leadership had yet to sign off on it.

What to make of all this? For a second time in the conflict Trump has threatened crippling military strikes against Iran only to back down at the last minute, suggesting that it’s the administration that doesn’t have the stomach for further military escalation, at least the kind that might change the war’s trajectory.

As for the MoU, Iran could very well sign on the bottom line, but this doesn’t mean that it will be acting in good faith. Once the U.S.-Israeli decapitation strikes failed to produce regime change, Trump has sounded more and more desperate to wrap-up the war. Mid-terms are looming, gas prices are putting a damper on America’s summer and, more immediately, a UFC cage fight is scheduled to take place on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday. No doubt Trump wants to look the American people square in the eye at this event and proclaim victory.

The Iranian regime knows all this. It is unclear how long they can hold out given the broken state of their economy. But Iran will not be signing any MoU to walk off holding hands with Trump into the sunset, despite Trump’s rhetoric. If they sign it will likely be with the intent of getting as much of their frozen financial assets as fast as possible and drawing out subsequent negotiations in order to buy time to rebuild their military and re-consolidate their rule on the home front.

Amongst all the swirl a few other hard facts stand out: Iran is unlikely to trade away its nuclear program, no matter what economic enticements the administration offers. Absent a robust inspection and enforcement regime, or the physical removal of its enriched uranium, Iran can simply agree to a long-term moratorium on enrichment and wait out the Trump administration. Furthermore, the regime, regardless of what it agrees to on paper today, will be free to ratchet up pressure and gradually re-assert control of the Strait at a later date when the administration is fixated on the next shiny object.

The administration is already planning for the pomp and circumstance of an MoU signing ceremony. But there is good reason to doubt that any preliminary agreement signed in bad faith will resolve the core issues driving this conflict.

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