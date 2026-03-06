All eyes are fixed on Trump’s war in Iran and its regional and global fallout. But the war has overshadowed recent events in Syria that could destabilize the region further. ISIS in Syria appears to be poised for a rebound, yet the U.S. is currently in the process of pulling the last of its forces out of the country. Though the administration has pledged to work with the current interim government to prevent Syria from once again slipping into chaos, with a full-scale regional war raging, it’s hard to see how the U.S. is going to find the bandwidth to do so. Indeed, Syria, in the days ahead, might be added to the list of collateral damage of Trump’s war.

In the past several months deep-seated ethno-sectarian fissures have worsened in Syria, bringing violent clashes that could allow ISIS to resurge, threatening renewed conflict just as the post-Assad interim government headed by former Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) commander Ahmed al-Sharaa (AKA Abu Muhammad al-Julani) seeks to unite and rebuild the war-torn country.

The U.S. worked closely with the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in its counter-ISIS operations over the past decade. And this partnership paid-off by largely defeating ISIS in northeastern Syria. In the past few years the partnership prevented an estimated 1,500 to 3,000 ISIS fighters who still operate in Syria, mostly from remote desert areas in the east and central Syria, from rebounding.

But with the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024 the U.S. began pivoting from their Kurdish proxy to the interim al-Sharaa government.

Over the past year the U.S. repealed longstanding sanctions against Syria, announced that it was re-opening its embassy in Damascus, hosted a meeting between al-Sharaa and president Trump at the White House and began cooperating more closely with the interim government on counter-terrorism efforts.

Security challenges remained. The interim government clashed with Assad’s former Alawite supporters in the northwest coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartous. In March of 2025 following violent clashes there pro-government forces engaged in a brutal crack-down killing 1,500 to 2,000 Alawites. The interim government also clashed with Druze militias in the south and is currently engaged in on-and-off negotiations with the Druze.

Early last January, clashes broke out between Syrian interim government forces and the SDF in Aleppo and other locations in northeast Syria. The al-Sharaa government responded with an all-out government offensive against Kurdish controlled areas in eastern Syria. As a result, the Syrian Kurds lost territory in Aleppo, Raqqa and Deir El-Zor provinces. More than 150,000 civilians, most of them Kurds, were reportedly displaced. Though a ceasefire was eventually reached, with the Kurds agreeing to hand over their heavy weapons and integrate into government security forces, deep mistrust between the two sides persists.

As the SDF pulled out of northeastern Syria, they left behind over a dozen prisons holding approximately 9-12 thousand captured ISIS fighters and their families. (The families were held in secure, fenced-off camps outside the main prisons.) The SDF ran these camps with support from the U.S. but in the chaotic transition after the SDF withdrawal, security at several of the facilities appears to have lapsed.

At least two serious prison breaks occurred in January before Syrian government forces were able to adequately secure the area. One happened at Shaddadi in Hasakah when 120 ISIS detainees escaped.

The most serious escape occurred at Al-Hol, a sprawling, high-security detention facility also in Hasakah province. Most estimates put the number of escapees at al-Hol between 15,000 to 20,000 individuals. Most were ISIS families rather than the hardened ISIS fighters who were in the main prison, many of whom were thankfully transferred to other prisons in an operation led by the U.S. military (which was in the process of pulling out of northwestern Syria in conjunction with the YPG).

Once the camps changed hands reports began to surface about the horrible conditions inside. This wasn’t exactly a new story, as there had been a steady stream of reporting over the years describing the dire conditions in the camps and the Hobbesian environment for those inside.

But the second Trump administration’s rapid defunding of USAID made a bad situation even worse by crippling security operations and humanitarian aid for the prisons. Prior to the cut, U.S. funding to contractors and aid groups provided education, food, sanitation and security. Unsurprisingly, when Syrian government forces took over the camps reports surfaced that conditions were “deplorable” with outbreaks of disease, lack of medical care, and insufficient housing and sewage.

Though most of the hardened ISIS fighters in the al-Hol prison were transferred and remain incarcerated, many of the unguarded families escaped by simply cutting holes in the fences surrounding their tent cities.

The prospect of thousands of ISIS family members now roaming free in Syria is troubling for several reasons. ISIS is often described as a terrorist group, but this only captures the male operators and fighters who often work in clandestine groups.

In fact, after decades of warfare in Iraq and Syria, the larger ISIS community is best understood as a tightly-knit extremist tribe or cult. Membership is now multigenerational and intermarriage is the norm. As with the mob, the ISIS tribe in Iraq and Syria is a family affair, an insular community within a community. And this community, at least for now, appears to be a permanent feature of the landscape in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Iraq.

Women and children, especially adolescents, play a major role in the group, supporting its growth, organization and operations. Women are involved in communicating, facilitating operations, indoctrinating the next generation and even conducting attacks. Women and girls also play a major role enforcing ISIS’s strict morality codes.

Many of the male youth are members of the ‘Cubs of the Caliphate’ the ISIS youth group dedicated to recruiting, indoctrinating and training the next generation of ISIS fighters. After years in detention many of the male children and adolescents, who were reportedly often separated from their mothers for security reasons, have never known a normal life and are thoroughly indoctrinated. To them, the entire world is the enemy and they have been indoctrinated to use violence to attack it. They will no doubt fill out the ranks of ISIS in Syria, giving it a much needed manpower and morale boost.

Clashes between ISIS and government forces have escalated in Syria especially in the more rural, eastern part of the country. In February, ISIS spokesperson Abu Hudhayfah al-Ansari, announced a new phase of operations against the Syrian government. Shortly thereafter, four Syrian government security personnel were killed when ISIS militants attacked their checkpoint in Raqqa. Additional attacks against the government took place in eastern towns such as Mayadin and Albu Kamal.

Now, with Trump’s war raging throughout the region and U.S. troops pulling out of Syria, it is unlikely that a distracted U.S. will be focusing on counter-terrorism operations in Syria as it has in the past, potentially providing ISIS with a growth opportunity.

In 2012 Al-Qa’ida in Iraq (AQI) launched its “Breaking the Walls” campaign, a concerted effort to attack Iraqi prisons and free captured jihadist. When the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011, AQI crossed the Iraq-Syria border and began operations in Syria. AQI’s ranks swelled and by 2014, the group, now rebranded as ISIS (The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria) conducted a brazen attack against Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, causing the rattled Iraqi security forces there to withdrawal, even though they vastly outnumbered and outgunned their opponents.

The fall of Mosul gave the terrorist group access to heavy weapons and financial resources. When additional Iraqi security force units in the area collapsed, ISIS walked through an open door, capturing additional Iraqi territory and declaring a modern caliphate, inspiring hundreds of young Muslims from across the world to join the cause and immigrate to Iraq and Syria. Many more young Muslims in the west would be radicalized by ISIS ideology and conduct lone-wolf terrorist attacks in their home country.

At its peak, ISIS would gain control of approximately 40 percent of Iraq’s territory, and for a time even seemed to be at the gates of Baghdad. It would take U.S. intervention, the mobilization of Shia militia groups (the Popular Mobilization Forces) and heroic fighting on the part of the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Forces to push ISIS back in years of fighting.

Ultimately ISIS was defeated in 2019, but perhaps as many as 80,000 Iraqis and Syrians would die, millions became refugees, critical infrastructure was severely damaged or destroyed as were numerous priceless cultural heritage sites. Mosul itself, its Old City and the 12th century al-Nuri Mosque where ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared the caliphate, was destroyed.

Capability wise, ISIS is nowhere near where it was in 2014 when Mosul fell. Much of its strength at that time came from the massive arsenal of U.S. military hardware that it captured when Iraq security forces collapsed, which included tanks, humvees, armored fighting vehicles, howitzers and countless small arms and ammunition. But the recent prison breaks in Syria give it a boost which it will assuredly use to attempt to destabilize the Syrian government and regrow its forces.

U.S. administrations have repeatedly claimed victory over ISIS only to see it rear its ugly head time and time again. The U.S. underestimates ISIS because it views it as a terrorist ‘group’ or militant group that can be defeated on the battlefield rather than a living community with a unifying ideology, social codes, support and armed cadres. The U.S. desire to declare victory, and singular, unrelenting focus on a highly destructive regional war gives ISIS yet another opportunity to regenerate. And sadly, inexcusably, the U.S. is unlikely to act until ISIS and its terrorist ideology begins pouring across Syria’s borders.

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