Hi all!! For the Marine Corps birthday and Veterans Day, here’s an excerpt from a book I’ve been banging away at. Enjoy! Semper Fi! —Shawn

Chapter One

I am awakened in the middle of the night by the sound of voices outside of the tent. I’m lying on a thin, quarter-inch foam mat laid out on a plywood floor. On top of that is my sleeping bag. My pillow is a green sweatshirt, which isn’t too uncomfortable when I’m wearing my black beanie–an essential piece of gear in the frigid desert nights. The conversation outside is brief, but I instinctively know that something’s up. Besides killing people and breaking things, the Marine Corps excels at rude awakenings.

A Marine walks into the tent, flicks the lights on and shouts, “Everyone wake the fuck up. Get up! We’re moving out in 12 hours.”

The usual groans and cursing as Weapons Platoon starts coming to life.

Fuck, I think. Now? We weren’t supposed to move out for another two days. We had some time.

Someone, having the same thought, voices it to the bearer of bad news. “They just passed word that we’re moving out in twelve hours. Get your gear packed and get ready to move out. That’s the word,” proclaims the messenger, as he disappears through the tent flaps.

I’m sitting up now, looking at Miller, who sleeps next to me in this cramped tent that has been our home for around a month in the Kuwaiti desert. He’s rubbing his eyes.

“I thought we had two days.” I glance at my watch. “It’s fucking zero-one.”

Miller just shrugs, shaking his head with half-closed eyes.

I get out of my bag, throw on my cami bottoms and boots without lacing them, grab my cigarettes and stumble out of the tent. Outside, little slivers of light are appearing through tent flaps as the Marines receive their unwelcome reveille. Soft red lights emerge as Marines head off to relieve themselves. The moon is full and giving off a piercing light. I light a cigarette, inhale, and realize it’s almost more light than dark outside.

Everything is softly illuminated with moonlight: our row of tents, Marines walking to and fro, the berm around our camp, and the vast stretch of barren emptiness beyond. I gaze up at the moon and think that this is the same moon my family sees back home. But it’s midday in California right now. My wife is at work and my son is playing, maybe sleeping, at daycare.

Eavesdropping on group of Marines near the tent as I smoke it’s pretty easy to piece together what’s going on. The air campaign started earlier than anticipated, bumping up our timetable. We’ll be moving up to our battalion staging area near the Iraqi border, then crossing the line of departure into Iraq soon thereafter.

We’ve been packed nut-to-butt in this tent for weeks, which we thought was bad. But now we’ll be living out of our packs. I’d spent the last year wondering if this day would arrive. You can think about it in the abstract all you like, but you never really know how you’re going to feel until it’s upon you. And the truth is, now that it’s here I don’t feel much of anything, except for a strange sense of heaviness. There is absolutely nothing I can do about where I am and where I’m going. I am utterly powerless to change a thing.

I sigh out a last drag from my cig, watch the blue smoke drift off and dissipate into the moonlight, drop the butt into a sand-filled ammo can and walk back into the tent.

It’s mass chaos in there as Marines dump their gear and start one last frenzied round of organizing and packing. We spent the last few days organizing our shit, and now we’re doing it for the last time. We’d come over to Kuwait with one seabag, a pack and our weapons. Now our seabags would be going away and we’d be living out of our packs, so everything had to count.

Before we left Camp Pendleton for Kuwait it seemed as though my platoon had spent countless afternoons on the parade deck going down the gear list, a sergeant calling out each item by the numbers for us to hold up in the air. Down to our socks.

Someone in the chain of command ordered us to pack five pairs of synthetic PT shorts instead of regular underwear. I don’t know what the logic was. Perhaps they thought it’d be lighter or prevent crotch rot. The problem was, once we got to Kuwait and actually had to start wearing them, the mesh liners on the inside would immediately shoot into my ass crack, making them extremely uncomfortable. After a day of picking running shorts out of my ass, I gave up. I stuffed my PT shorts into my seabag. “Guess I’m going commando all the way to Baghdad,” I muttered.

The night before I’d written a death letter to my son. I’d agonized over it, trying to fit a lifetime of advice into one letter, knowing I might never see him grow up. Now I pull my wedding ring off, put it in the envelope and place it in the seabag.

“Hey Howard,” calls Corporal Johnson from across the row. “You going to fix your sling? Make a ranger sling, or just leave it?”

“Fuck, I dunno, I’m not sure if I like the ranger sling.” The truth is I can’t exactly remember how to make a ranger sling, which allows the rifle to hang down directly in front of you as opposed to over your shoulder, making it easier to get the weapon into the ready in the event of a threat. We’d rigged them up plenty of times in the field over the past year. But now, I’m blanking.

“Here, give it to me, Corporal How-weird,” laughs Johnson. Despite my slight embarrassment, I appreciate Johnson’s good humor and realize it’s one of those small things that helped me get through the past year.

Johnson rigs me up a ranger sling no problem and it feels good, despite the residual humiliation. I suppose I’m sensitive because it’s now game time and my reputation as a semi-shitbird is now a liability. Being motivationally challenged is ok in peacetime. But you don’t want to be the one who lets your team down when the rounds start flying.

I might not have been the best Marine, but I like to think that I made up for it in other ways. Back at Pendleton when we were prepping to go word came down from the company that Marines would not be allowed to bring electronic devices–radios, music players, etc. I guess the logic, from company or battalion, whoever came up with that fucking idiotic order, was that you didn’t want to have Marines with headphones on in a combat zone.

I shuddered when the word came down. I was a lifelong music fanatic, and headphones provided a way to tune out the endless stream of pointless conversations in the squad bay. The thought of sitting around, prior to, or after combat operations without any form of mental escape was truly terrifying. I discussed it with Johnson. “Look dude, I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I know at some point the shooting’s going to stop and, if I don’t get maimed or killed, I’ll be sitting around in the fucking dirt all day, of course I’m not going to fucking listen to music during operations.”

We both decided that smuggling our music players would be well worth the risk. And after a little plotting, we concluded that the best way to do it would be to wrap them up inside the plastic MRE (Meal, Ready-to-Eat) packets that we’d been issued for the trip to Kuwait. It might seem silly, but disobeying an order could get you in serious trouble depending on the infraction and the mood of the command on any given day. I knew from experience.

So, a couple days before we flew to Kuwait, Johnson and I covertly wrapped our Sony mini-disk players and disks into an empty pound cake wrappers, taped them up, and shoved them deep down into an MRE packet, covering up the contraband with packets of apple sauce and peanut butter. I also wrapped up a shortwave radio that I’d recently picked up at an electronics store–I figured it would be the only way to get any news. “Just pray that they don’t do some kind of predeployment inspection,” I told Johnson. He wasn’t too worried about it. In fact, it seemed as if it was all a game to him.

When we first arrived in country we initially got some dirty looks from a few of the sergeants, who weren’t too happy when they realized that we were blissfully listening to headphones in our sleeping bags at night. But they let it slide when they realized that the shortwave could pick up a Kuwaiti pop station with an English-speaking DJ. The radio was an instant morale booster, since, stationed in the middle of nowhere killing time before the war started, we spent a lot of time in that tent, especially when the sandstorms rolled through. It was immediately hanging by a nail on a tent post blasting Justin Timberlake, news on the hour, and, to our fascination, the call to prayer.

21 Marines in a tent.

My bedroom in Kuwait.

It was so popular, in fact, that the tent next to us–the other half of Weapons Platoon, the weirdos in assault and mortars–traded me a pack of cigarettes for one night with the radio in their tent, to the chagrin of the Marines in our now depressingly quiet tent.

The night before our rude awakening, we listened to President Bush announce that Saddam Hussein must step down from power in the next 48 hours. If he refused, the U.S. would commence military operations.

Now I take the radio down, wrap it in a T-shirt and shove it into my pack. Feeling more or less squared away, I walk down the row of tents to the edge of our camp to brush my teeth and shave with cold canteen water in the frigid desert morning as I always do.

When I get back to the tent, our seabags are all stacked up, ready to be hauled away to some connex box somewhere in Kuwait. Someone has passed out flyers from General Mattis, our Division Commander:

We spend a large part of the day filling sandbags for the trucks. Someone brings out a boombox and after weeks of boredom and monotony the music and physical labor lifts our spirits. A couple of days earlier, knowing that our platoon would be moving out soon, we’d walked over to an adjacent camp with an actual shower trailer and taken our first shower in weeks (other than the miserable canteen showers, which consisted of pouring a canteen of cold water over your head, trying to scrub the sand out of your hair, and rinsing with another canteen of cold water). The trailer shower felt great, actual warm water, but by the time we slogged back to our camp I was soaked through with sweat. Now, filling sandbags for hours, I am once again caked with dirt.

Pallets of live ammunition have appeared next to our vehicles: SMAW rockets, AT-4s, crates of all kinds of rounds, 5.56, 7.62, .50-caliber ammunition, grenades, C-4 plastic explosives—all the fun stuff. Up to this point I had reserved in my mind that something–Saddam stepping down, a decapitation strike, a coup, anything–would possibly avert a war at the last minute. I put the odds at 50/50 the whole thing would sputter and we’d be back on a plane to CONUS. But now, as Marines begin breaking open crates and ammo cans and distributing ammo, I finally let go of wishful thinking. The war is going to happen, regardless of me and the thoughts bouncing around in my head.

We sandbag the truck’s bed and walls and even make a little sandbag bench seat in the middle, which, in theory, would create two rows of seats in the bed facing each other. Surveying our work, I think it looks pretty good. We get in the bed of the truck to see how we all fit. It’s tight. And we don’t even have all our gear and ammo in there yet.

On top of all this there is still one unsolved problem. The bed of a 7-ton is pretty high up in the air. No one has explained how Marines in full battle-rattle, weapons and an ass-ton of ammo are supposed to dismount rapidly from the bed. Someone finds a 2x6 and proposes wedging it between the tailgate and bed, as a kind of crude off-ramp, but upon testing it out this is ruled out as too difficult and dangerous. We let it go, figuring that we’ll somehow manage when the time comes.

We fill six magazines of 5.56, and grab plenty of linked 7.62 for the machine guns along with one live grenade per Marine. To ensure that a grenade pin doesn’t inadvertently work its way out and ruin everyone’s day, we tape them down with black electrical tape, complete with a folded-over tab so the tape can be ripped off quickly when it’s frag-out time. I always marvel at the accumulated knowledge of warfare embedded deep in the culture of the Corps. No doubt, every little trick of the trade had been learned the hard way.

By late afternoon, we carabiner our packs to the side of the truck, load up, and, after the usual endless delay, finally start rolling out of camp. Every vehicle looks loaded down to the max. On top of our truck’s cargo cover we now sport an orange banner, to distinguish us as friendlies to allied aircraft. Some of the Humvees have pigeon cages strapped to their sides, the proverbial canary in the coal mine to warn in the event of a chemical attack. Someone must have left a cage door open because one of them escapes and flies away, to everyone’s amusement. For a fleeting moment I think it might be a dove, and foolishly think that perhaps this is a good omen. But it wasn’t a dove. And that poor pigeon probably didn’t last five minutes in the Kuwaiti desert.

We pull out of camp with mixed emotions. We’ve spent weeks here, so in a sense it feels good to get moving and have a change of scenery. The war is going to happen, and there isn’t a damn thing anyone can do about it. “The road home runs through Baghdad” is the saying at the time. But this is hardly reassuring. Pulling out of our safe space, we have no idea how long the road will be. And instead of feeling closer to home, I can’t shake the sense that we’re moving toward something terrible and tragic.

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