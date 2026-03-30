American Vets in Defense of Democracy

American Vets in Defense of Democracy

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Alex Stambuk's avatar
Alex Stambuk
17h

The skits write themselves! Too easy! And where do we get suits with US flag liners to show of out patriotism????

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