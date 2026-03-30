I’m having a hard time dealing with anything today. Sometimes it’s overwhelming day in and out looking at the absolute mess the Trump administration is creating at home and abroad. Things are truly getting scary out there. In lieu of serious commentary, I thought I would have some fun with Pete Hegseth’s obsequious, blustering (as usual) performance during last week’s Trump administration cabinet meeting. I promise I’ll get back to serious work tomorrow. Commentary is mine in bold italics:

SECRETARY OF WAR PETE HEGSETH: I’ll start kind of where you left off, Mr. President (i.e., Trump’s rambling, five minute Sharpie digression). Thank you for doing the work of the free world (indirect reference to wussy Europeans who, as a result of years of beratement and humiliation by this administration, refuse to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz) and having the courage to step up and stop (I’d say the men and women in the U.S. military are the real heroes stepping up with courage) the Iranian terror regime (mandatory terrorist designation, same designate the administration has used to characterize domestic political opposition) from holding the world hostage (uh, I’m confused here, I thought that, as a result of Trump’s [and Israel’s] attack on Iran, Tehran seized the Strait of Hormuz and is now holding the world economic hostage with likely dire consequences, perhaps I should switch to a different news source?). That’s really what it is. (you absolutely sure about that Pete?)

And 27 days ago, Iran had a modern military (by Middle East standards). Never in recorded history has a nation’s military been so quickly and effectively neutralized. (that sounds amazing, so when’s the unconditional surrender ceremony?)

Operation Epic Fury is not an endless war. (Actually no wars are, except for humanity’s endless war against ignorance and stupidity, which we appear to be losing) It’s a decisive campaign (when’s the decisive campaign to open the Strait of Hormuz going to start?) with clear (as mud) objectives: to destroy Iran’s offensive military capabilities and ensure they never obtain a nuclear weapon. (what happened to regime change?)

This is stuff for the history books (if not those lame boilerplate, ghost-written FoxNews books that Grandpa reads, can not wait for O’Reilly’s Killing Khamenei to come out). This is stuff for legacy, Mr. President (what a suck up). You are acting now to ensure future generations do not have to live under the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran. (in addition to living in a free and democratic America)

However, you wouldn’t know it if you listened to the dishonest, hate-Trump media, as you referenced (here we go, attack the enemy of the people time!!). The folks here in the room, these cameras (you bastards!)—they have a choice. You’re either informing the American people of the truth or you’re not. (translation: produce flattering, biased stories about this war, or don’t cover it at all similar to Fox News or face a lawsuit)

Because I hear it from my people every day (reliable sources no doubt). Behind every headline you write, there’s a helicopter crew in the air. Behind every news banner you write, there’s a battalion on the move (not sure where he’s going with this, is he blaming the media for how jacked-up this war is, or saying that they’re responsible for the casualties??). And behind every fake news story, there’s an F-35 pilot executing a dangerous mission. (I thought Iran’s air defenses were totally destroyed? whatever.)

My message to the media is: get it right. (I thought you were going to talk about how the war’s going?)

This actually isn’t something new to me. (i.e., you’ve had experiences in life, I get it.) I may be a young guy, Mr. President (actually you’re 45 Pete which makes you middle-aged, you must be talking about your mentality), but I’m not a rookie in this realm (you sure act like one). In 2007, I helped lead the public fight for the Iraq surge (sooo, you’re claiming credit for the Surge now?). I stood and watched people stand in the Senate and declare the war is lost before it even started. (I know that’s tough to take Pete, but it’s called freedom of speech, we all have to deal with it) Who was that? (Biden?) It was Harry Reid (oh, ok, so what). That was the Democrats and the media working hand in glove. (you mean kinda like the Trump administration’s incestuous relationship with Fox News?)

Clown Show

Back then, it was three years into a war. Now we’re three weeks into an operation (nice try, it’s a war Pete).

But unlike Iraq, this isn’t a tie (actually by this time in the Iraq War the Saddam’s regime was long gone). This is not parity (attempt at ‘cool’ Pentagon lingo) This is not chaos. (pay no attention to global financial markets) This is success (damn, I’d hate to see what failure looks like)—pure American success (that must be extra special, like Mom’s apple pie?), on plan (can you please show said plan to the president so he can get his talking points straight?) and, as the president said (uh oh), ahead of pace (really? When’s the ‘decapitated’Iranian regime going to fall?).

Over 10,000 enemy targets destroyed. Over 150 naval vessels sunk (Trump’s favorite part). Underground facilities destroyed. (wrong metrics, let me know when this leads to the collapse of the regime, the opening of the Strait and lower gas prices) The defense industrial base in shambles (similar to U.S. credibility).

And overnight—not only do they not have a navy, Mr. President (patronizing appeal to Trump’s obsession with a sunken Iranian navy causing Trump to briefly wake up and nod) —they no longer have a navy commander. The IRGC Navy commander was killed overnight in the operation. So no navy, no navy leader (yeah, I get it, I get it, that’s the second time you said this, I guess this passage is designed to make Trump and Fox News audience clap with glee, thus KISS: Keep It Simple Stupid).

Now, here’s the thing about the media (back to the real enemy), though: if President Trump had not acted, you’d be screaming, “Why not?” (isn’t the SecDef supposed to be talking about national security and defense issues?) And now that he has taken decisive action, you’re asking, “Why did you?” (actually, most people are asking when the Strait of Hormuz is going to re-open and whether a global financial meltdown can be averted, but I guess Pete’s got more important issues on his plate) It’s the same old tired playbook—TDS in your DNA (cute catch-phrase, I’d call it critical thinking and reporting facts, but I’m old fashioned in this regard I suppose).

But the hardworking, God-fearing, patriotic Americans out there know better. (sorry, beg to differ here, I’d call the section of society you’re referring to as misinformed)

And you alluded to this, Mr. President (another attempt to wake up Trump)—President Obama (🎶dont-Dont-DAAHHH!!🎶 Queue up Tulsi Gabbard and the treasonous conspiracy graphics) Here’s a fact you don’t hear on your networks (You mean regular news services or Fox News?): many of the Iranian military factories and bases that we’re systematically destroying were paid for by the pallets of American cash that Barack Obama flew (personally?) into Tehran under the Iran deal. (MAGA dog whistle alert: This was part of the agreed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which sought to limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for economic sanctions relief, and the money ($1.7 billion) was Iranian financial assets that the U.S. seized after the Iranian Revolution and hostage crisis. By way of comparison, as of late March Trump’s war has cost the U.S. $18 billion and counting, to say nothing of the cost in damages to regional infrastructure [recent UN estimate: $194 billion] and the world economy)

You might call it an inconvenient truth (hey, that’s Al Gore’s line, no environmental talk here). Iran took our money (it was Iran’s) and turned it into weapons and bunkers and ammo, and now we’re destroying those weapons. (we could have simply used classical deterrence and saved the cost, ammo and pointless death and destruction) And you’re right, Mr. President—that’s correcting a grievous wrong (so it was all Obama’s fault, wait Joe Biden had to have something to do with this).

And make no mistake: we had to act (no you didn’t, see deterrence above), and our objectives are clear (as mud)—no nukes, no navy, and a complete dismantling of their missile program and defense industrial base (then what??). And as Marco (the man right there who looks as though his soul is literally withering and dying inside his body) pointed out—and the vice president as well (the guy who said that this war will be “short-term”)—that mission has not changed since day one (tell that to the Iranian people).

Yet two days ago, they shot two failed missiles at a target 4,000 kilometers away. (So it’s about the missiles!!!) For years, they told the world their missiles could only range 2,000 kilometers. Surprise—yet again, Iran lied (about their military capabilities? Shocking! The real whopper was when Trump said Iran was capable of hitting CONUS with a ballistic missile).

And to the world I say (actually, I think it would be best if we keep this discussion in the room, too embarrassing): London is 4,000 kilometers from Iran. Washington, D.C. is 3,300 kilometers from Venezuela—another country President Trump did something about, that partnered for a long time with Iran. (I’m getting confused here, are you trying to say that Venezuela had ballistic missiles capable of hitting the U.S.? I thought we established that Iran isn’t Venezuela?)

So you’re telling us Iran is not a threat to the world or to the United States? President Trump knows better (here comes that nauseous feeling again).

And here’s what success actually looks like right now (you mean the 30 percent rise in U.S. gas prices?). You mentioned it, Mr. President—A-10 Warthogs, if you know them you love them (too weird), and Apache helicopter gunships are flying strike missions inside Iranian airspace and throughout the Strait of Hormuz at will. (You know I was just thinking about a time when the U.S. actually had serious, classy SecDefs like Cap Weinberger, damn what a great country we were back then)

You only send these slow, low-flying close air support platforms (another attempt to dazzle with Pentagon-speak) when the enemy has no meaningful air defenses left. (or when the Pentagon is scrambling for a way to make it look like they’re doing something about the Strait of Hormuz closure) Their presence is proof that Iran’s air defenses are gone. Their command and control is shattered. (Yet not quite enough to prevent them from hitting critical infrastructure in the Gulf in response to Israeli attacks on Iranian infrastructure or consolidating their control of shipping traffic in the Strait) The top leaders are hiding in underground bunkers while their mid-level commanders are being crushed in the field. (so you’re basically agreeing with President Trump that we’ve won, that’s great news!!)

The morale (impossible to measure) of their fighters is plummeting, and we see that disconnect daily (I’m seeing an entirely different disconnect here). They’re privately admitting, as you said, Mr. President, very heavy losses (similar to U.S. prestige as a result of these North Korean-style cabinet meetings). We know that. (ok, ok, so when’s the surrender ceremony?)

President Trump has given us a clear (as mud) mission. Our capabilities are only going up (faster than the cost of a barrel of Brent Crude), and Iran’s are plummeting (like the stock market). We are here to win (especially the administration’s numerous inside stock and predictions market traders), and we’re full speed ahead (as opposed to the oil tankers parked in the Persian Gulf).

So Steve (who’s Steve?), we appreciate your efforts. We pray (if you plan a little better you wouldn’t have to pray so much) for a deal (oh Witkoff, the guy with zero diplomatic experience, wait, a deal? I thought you just said the Iranians were defeated?), and we welcome a deal (especially one in which Tehran doesn’t retain a chokehold over 20 percent of the world’s energy supply, and don’t forget that enriched uranium that has to be dug up and taken out of Iran!!), and we have the ultimate dealmaker to make it happen (oh shit).

But in the meantime, as I said yesterday, the Department of War (Defense) will continue negotiating with bombs (catchy buzz-phrase, but as any Seaman Apprentice in the Navy can tell you, bombs aren’t going to reopen the Strait). War is negotiation by other means (if you’re going to quote Clausewitz, at least do it correctly).

And finally, I want to thank our incredible troops—our pilots, crews, sailors, refuelers, air defenders—the absolute best of America, the real 1% of our country. (nice rhetorical sleight of hand, but the actual 1% and their kids don’t know the first thing about the military)

President Trump has your back (kids, don’t ever listen to politicians who say they have your back), and I know this cabinet prays for you every single day (again, more planning, less praying). And we ask the American people to do the same as they continue in this mission. (actually I’m praying for a new SECDEF)

God bless (and help us).

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