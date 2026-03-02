Military analysis rarely produces clear, reliable conclusions. Counting an enemy’s tanks can give you a straight, deceptively clean, whole number. But when it comes to predicting how an enemy will fight or whether or not the home front will support a war over the long haul, you very quickly get subsumed with multiplying variables and squishy data.

During my time as a CIA analyst I often mused that the most honest answer to many questions, especially those about the future, would be a simple “depends”, “time will tell” or “I don’t know”. Oh, how I wish I could have said the latter in a briefing—but of course I couldn’t. People crave certainty rather than ambiguity, especially if they are about to take a risky action that is likely to get people killed and produce blowback for their careers. This phenomenon can lead to groupthink and flawed analysis.

Having set expectations nice and low, and having spent the entire weekend on the couch watching Al Jazeera, I do think there are a few interesting dynamics worth pointing out in this very early phase of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Just keep in mind, looking at the opening salvos of a conflict almost invariably offers little-to-zero insight into how it’s going to evolve and ultimately conclude. (Yet we do it anyway.) And if that’s not enough ass-covering I’ll say this: some black swan event could come along and nullify everything I write below.

My weekend.

OK, I feel better. Some thoughts:

The Israelis, who have reportedly conducted the majority of strikes against Iranian leadership, have done a great job decapitating the regime. Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Major General Mohammad Pakpour and several other senior leaders were reportedly killed in the last couple days, many when they inexplicably gathered for a meeting above ground in broad daylight.

The U.S. and Israel have also established complete air supremacy over Iran, having taken out key radar and surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems. They have also likely severely damaged Iran’s military and internal security command-and-control nodes in addition to missile stockpiles and launchers. Several ships from Iran’s navy have also been sunk, as the president gleefully pointed out.

So what does this mean for the trajectory of the conflict? Hard to say.

An academic debate has simmered over the years, stemming in large part from experience in the War on Terror, over the efficacy of decapitation strikes. The debate more or less boils down to this: they don’t hurt, but they’re not a silver bullet.

It is unlikely that recent events in Iran will settle this debate. It’s nearly impossible to assess the damage that leadership removals may have inflicted on the cohesion of the regime because we can’t get into the heads of the current crop of Iranian commanders and their subordinates who are propping the regime up. These are the key individuals who are doing the daily survival calculus for themselves and their families. What they decide to do in the weeks ahead may decide the fate of the regime.

I would argue that it’s the subordinates and their subordinates that matter more than top-tier leadership, since the regime is more likely to unravel from the bottom up. At any rate, it’s opaque.

We know from media reports that supreme leader Ali Khamenei left a multi-layered succession plan for use in the event of his death, with three possible successors named. An Interim Leadership Council is now purportedly running the country.

With the regime engaged in an existential fight for survival, it would seem that this three man council, made up of Ayotolla Alireza Arafi, President Masoud Pezeshkian and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, will continue running things in the near-term. Despite the decapitation, the body of the regime appears, for now, to be adapting, functioning and fighting back.

Over the coming weeks U.S. officials will undoubtedly be looking for signs of cracks in the regime. But the notion that the regime is so brittle that taking out a layer of top commanders will cause it to suddenly collapse and die–like an old man hit with a massive stroke or heart attack–seems overly optimistic. Such a view ignores the existence of the IRGC, which still has the guns and manpower to keep fighting and forcing others to do the same.

It’s worth noting here that the extremely brittle regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria was toppled by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) (and allied rebel groups) in a lightning offensive that gathered momentum after the major city of Aleppo fell to the rebels. But this was a seasoned insurgent force with well over 10,000 fighters (estimates vary) that held sizable territory for years in Syria (Idlib province). No such force exists in Iran.

It was reported over the weekend that the CIA had assessed, just before the start of the war, that in the event of his death, Khamenei would likely be replaced by hardline clerics or figures within the IRGC. Another Intelligence Community (IC) analysis noted that there had been no IRGC defections during the massive protests that rocked Iran last January, underscoring the resilience of this nearly 200,000 man elite (by Iranian standards) military force.

Tough nut to crack. The IRGC’s logo.

Similar to wishful thinking that a quick decapitation will make the Iranian regime disappear is the notion that airstrikes on the regime and the Iranian military’s infrastructure will enable some kind of mass uprising that will topple the regime. If the goal is now regime change, (and that remains unclear, see below) the question remains: how, without any kind of friendly force on the ground, are we going to get there?

Remember the ‘shock and awe’ that the Pentagon unleashed against Saddam Hussein’s Iraq in 2003? In the end that regime, despite being considerably weakened due to years of war and sanctions, did not crack until U.S. Abrams tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles began parking at various locations in central Baghdad.

So far, the conflict in Iran has largely been an air war with U.S. and Israeli air forces likely conducting an estimated 2000 strikes on Iran within the first 48 hours of the war. Iran responded in the first 48 hours of the conflict by launching over 150 ballistic missiles and well over 500 drones against Israel, the Gulf states, Iraq and Jordan.

Iran’s missile and drone capabilities are its primary tool for retaliating against the U.S. and its allies in the region. As such, the two sides are in a test of endurance, between Iran’s capability to launch wave after wave of missiles and drones and the U.S. and its allies’ capability to shoot them down.

Even before the conflict the U.S. was facing a shortage of THAAD and Patriot missile interceptor systems. We don’t have good data on how many interceptor missiles the U.S. and Israel have expended thus far (the U.S. provides a large amount of the funding and material support for Israel’s missile defense systems).

Iran reportedly still has thousands of missiles in its arsenal. How long can the U.S. and Israel defend against Iranian missile attacks before their ballistic missile defense systems are degraded to the point where population centers and military targets are vulnerable? Only the Pentagon can answer that question.

Another intangible is regional support for the conflict. Airports are shuttered throughout the region and several main international airports, including UAE’s Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait’s international airports have been damaged. Commercial and residential districts have been damaged as well throughout the region. Though many of Iran’s missiles in the Gulf appear to have been intercepted (reportedly 152 of the initial 165 ballistic missiles that were aimed at the UAE were intercepted) the debris from this air war has caused considerable damage and several civilians have been killed.

Then there is the economic pain that a long-term conflict could inflict on the region. At least three commercial tankers were targeted in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, presumably by the IRGC and Iranian military, including the Palau-flagged oil tanker Skylight, which was evacuated by its crew. The Bab el-Maneb Strait and the Strait of Hormuz are now closed to all shipping.

Shipping and energy supply chain disruptions will have a major impact on regional economies, which will grow worse should the war drag into stalemate. Egypt, for example, has a severely strained economy and relies on much needed revenues from the Suez Canal. During the Gaza War, Cairo lost approximately $9-10 billion as a result of Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping which effectively reduced shipping through the Suez by 60 to 70 percent. Egypt now faces a similar or worse scenario, in addition to losing Israeli natural gas imports, which account for 15 to 20 percent of Egypt’s domestic consumption needs.

Egypt is a relatively poor country with little recourse to such economic swings. But some degree of economic pain will be felt across the region, to include the rich Gulf States. Again, over time, economic pain will likely ramp-up regional pressure for a resolution of the conflict.

Then there are the potential economic shockwaves that will ripple across the global economy. The closing of the Strait of Hormuz has long been a strategic concern for the U.S. since 20 percent of the world’s oil and liquified natural gas flow through it, a worse case scenario that has been war-gamed time and again.

Worst Case Scenario

Most analyses agree that a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz would cause a severe oil shock, similar to what occurred in the 1970s, with a rapid rise in global gas prices and inflation. (Again, duration is key, some analysts think that oil markets could easily absorb a short-term closure of the Strait.) As of this writing stock futures are tumbling and U.S. crude prices are up 8 percent.

How long can this go on before the rich Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, countries with close ties to the administration, begin to pressure the U.S. to find an off-ramp to the conflict? American support for Trump’s war is already extremely low, with only one in four Americans supporting it. How much increased gas prices and inflation will affordability-challenged Americans stomach as a result of this war of choice? Unclear.

Finally, speaking of clarity, the Trump administration still hasn’t stated clear objectives for this war and a sound strategy for how to get there. In this opening phase of the conflict, Trump tacked more toward regime change, again encouraging the Iranian people to “take over your government” and “seize control of your destiny.” He has encouraged the Iranian military and IRGC to “lay down your weapons” but has offered no details on who will provide security for those willing to pick up weapons against the government.

On Sunday Trump seemed to backtrack, saying he was willing to negotiate with Iran’s “new potential leadership” presumably Iran’s remaining theocracy. He said the war would last “four to five weeks”, telegraphing that the Commander-in-Chief is banking on a relatively short, clean conflict. He said nothing about how the U.S. plans to support any armed opposition in Iran.

During the Gulf War, president George H.W. Bush encouraged Iraq’s Shia and Kurds to rise up against Saddam Hussein’s Baathist regime, only to do nothing (other than eventually set up a no fly-zone in the north) when the regime began massacring the rebellion, a betrayal that damaged U.S. credibility in the region. The mercurial Trump administration has demonstrated time and again that it is not an ally to be trusted—ask Denmark.

Many Iranians are no doubt desperate, but are they desperate enough to gamble their lives on president Trump’s assurances?

In sum, the U.S. and Israel by far overmatch Iran militarily. But, despite this military superiority, the two allies are confronted with emerging constraints–economic, material, and political. Over time these constraints will likely result in growing pressure to conclude the war. Yet, as resumed Israeli-Hizbollah fighting in southern Lebanon seems to suggest, the war seems to be widening and escalating.

Trump seems to be banking on the U.S. controlling all of this to achieve regime change in Iran in four or five weeks without any troops on the ground. Time will tell.

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