Asked by a reporter if the Trump administration had been serious about its threat to destroy Iranian civilization, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth giddily responded by saying, “we had a target set locked and loaded with infrastructure, bridges and power plants…” He then followed with a telling attempt to justify the destruction the U.S. came precariously close to unleashing, saying “remember this is a terror regime”.

Hegseth was merely echoing the administration’s mantra that, had the U.S. actually followed through on Trump’s threats and totally obliterated Iran–civilian infrastructure and all–such an act, rather than constituting war crimes, would have been justified since the administration had repeatedly deemed Iran a ‘terrorist state’.

This was merely the latest, most shocking example of the Trump administration using the terrorist classification as broadly as possible in pursuit of its reckless and often illegal domestic and foreign agenda. As part of its “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, Trump administration officials have long taken to calling Iran a “terrorist state”.

But during the second Trump administration the designate has been dubiously applied to a wide array of actors: Mexican and South American drug smugglers and cartels, foreign enemies–perceived and real–in the Middle East, and even domestic political opponents in the U.S.

This might be good populist politics for Trump. To put it lightly, Americans don’t like terrorists, especially those who kill innocent Americans. Following 9/11 America fought a decades-long global war against terrorism, which past politicians assured was necessary to destroy evil incarnate. The terrorist villain is a Hollywood staple. And Trump rose to power at a frightening time when ISIS had suddenly captured vast swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria and shocking ISIS-inspired terrorist attacks in Europe and America were common.

This Pavlovian fear factor is no doubt why the administration employs the terrorist designate liberally. It’s an effective tactic for rallying the conservative base. But broadening the terrorist label endangers civil liberties at home and makes for confused, miscalibrated policy abroad. And as we’ve just witnessed in the case of Iran, it can lead to grossly disproportionate or illegal military responses when the term is casually applied.

Politicizing the term also leads to policy inconsistencies: The intelligence services of Iran (allegedly responsible for plots to kill former U.S. officials and the Khobar Tower bombing, among other acts); Russia (allegedly involved in assassinating political defectors in Europe among other acts); and Saudi Arabia (allegedly responsible for the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi) have all committed crimes which come pretty close to the classic definition of terrorism. Yet, somehow, Iran is the designated terror state while Russia is treated with respect and Saudi Arabia as an ally.

The first Trump administration officially designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) in 2019. The decision marked the first time that the U.S. government had designated part of a foreign government as an FTO. But while the IRGC is a powerful “state within a state” in Iran, it is not the entire government. And the vast majority of the Iranian people had little to do with the IRGC’s rise to power or how it was employed by the Iranian government.

During the second Trump administration the term was applied to other groups in the Middle East. Yemen’s Houthis were re-designated as an FTO (a designation the Biden administration had dropped) in addition to the Middle East’s Muslim Brotherhood (MB). Labelling the former–an armed militia proxy of Iran and de facto government of northern Yemen–an FTO is problematic because it complicates diplomatic outreach and negotiations and hampers efforts to provide aid in Houthi-controlled areas during a humanitarian crisis that has killed millions of innocent civilians. As for the latter, the MB is an extremely broad, diffuse political movement that spans much of the Middle East. Though it bears little resemblance to real terrorist groups such as Al-Qa’ida or ISIS, its FTO designation was born out of pressure from a coalition of conservative U.S. lawmakers and anti-Brotherhood governments in the region, largely because of the MB’s historical ties to Hamas.

Outside of the Middle East, the Trump administration also widened its FTO designation to include several South American transnational criminal organizations and drug cartels, to include the Sinaloa Cartel, Tren de Aragua, MS-13 and several others. The move was opposed by the Mexican government, which cited concerns about its sovereignty and U.S. military operations on Mexican soil. But the designate has provided the Trump administration justification for targeting civilian drug smugglers with lethal military force in the Pacific and Caribbean, even those who have attempted to surrender, something many legal experts say is a clear violation of the laws of war.

Additionally, in response to the Charlie Kirk assassination last September, the Trump administration issued National Security Presidential Memorandum-7 (NSPM-7), which sought to broaden the scope of domestic terrorism investigations to include “Antifa-aligned” actors and other groups and individuals characterized as holding anti-fascist, anti-capitalism, anti-Christian, or even anti-American views. In November 2025 the administration designated several European groups with alleged ties to Antifa as “specially designated global terrorists.”

NSPM-7 explicitly instructs the Department of Justice to prioritize investigations into activities such as “organized doxing, swatting, rioting, looting, trespass, assault, destruction of property, threats of violence, and civil disorder” as forms of terrorism. It also directs the FBI to establish a “National Joint Terrorism Task Force (NJTTF) to “investigate and disrupt networks, entities and organizations” that foment political violence “before they result in violent acts.”

As critics immediately pointed out, investigating people and groups because of their political beliefs or affiliations—as opposed to actual illegal acts—is a clear violation of the First Amendment. Holding anti-fascist, anti-Christian or anti-American views might make one a heathen or Communist to a MAGA adherent, (leaving the problem of definition aside) but it does not make one a terrorist.

Furthermore, the one group singled out by the administration as the supposed number one domestic terrorist group in America—Antifa—isn’t even an organized group at all. Rather, Antifa is a loose, decentralized ideology which lacks an organized membership and leadership hierarchy.

Pick your terrorist

The U.S. government defines international terrorism as “violent acts or acts dangerous to human life…that appear to be intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population; to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; which occur primarily outside the territorial jurisdiction of the United States.

The Patriot Act of 2001, which was controversial at the time because of what critics saw as a sweeping expansion of government surveillance and law enforcement powers, defines domestic terrorism as acts that are dangerous to human life and already criminal, which are intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or influence government policy or conduct. But, Patriot Act aside, the U.S. does not have a legal framework for prosecuting individuals or groups as domestic terrorists because of First Amendment concerns. Those who perpetrate politically motivated violence are prosecuted under existing laws.

Most of the groups recently designated as terrorist organizations by the Trump administration, domestic or foreign, fall well short of these definitions.

Domestically, critics contend that NSPM-7 is an attempt to intimidate political opposition groups by designating or threatening to designate them as terrorists. After NSPM-7 was signed, Trump and his administration vowed not only to go after the amorphous Antifa, but also progressive non-profits, donors and activists who, the administration alleged, funded and promoted political violence.

And this is the problem with the administration’s extremely loose interpretation of terrorism. It taps into a visceral response inculcated by decades of counter-terrorism operations during the War on Terror. Terrorists are popularly understood to be evil actors who indiscriminately murder innocent women and children in pursuit of extremist political agendas. Since they deserve to be eradicated like vermin, shadowy, heavy-handed force is justified, whether or not the targets are military or civilian, operating on a foreign battlefield or merely participating in a domestic political protest.

One can see how slippery the slope is when looking at how senior members of the Trump administration rushed to judge and smear Renee Good and Alex Pretti as domestic terrorists for purely political reasons after the two were killed in separate incidents in the streets of Minneapolis by federal ICE agents. JD Vance described Good’s actions as “classic terrorism” and former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Good of “domestic terrorism.” Noem and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller both called Pretti a domestic terrorist. Unsurprisingly Good and Pretti did not receive the proper federal and state investigations that they were entitled to.

When the terrorism paradigm is loosely applied American citizens are more easily detained, locked away or shot in the street without due process. Civilian smugglers who could have been arrested are summarily executed on the high seas by the military without an opportunity to surrender. And Iran, a country of over 90,000 people with a proud 4,000 year old civilization, is threatened with total annihilation because of the actions of its current government.

The time has come to stop sloppily politicizing the terrorism designate and do the hard work of identifying and explaining to the American people the real threats we are fighting against and why. It might require more debate, deliberation and communication, but as Trump’s Iran War has demonstrated, these time tested tools can facilitate solutions and help avoid disaster. American’s will all be better off when the politicians get back to this basic, and save the terrorist label for real terrorists.

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