American Vets in Defense of Democracy

American Vets in Defense of Democracy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Austin Stanley Mark Sikora's avatar
Austin Stanley Mark Sikora
2d

Flag-Draped Terror https://austinsikora.substack.com/p/flag-draped-terror?r=32cg97&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

War crimes should shock us. They don't anymore. So we wrote about why language matters, and what happens when flags become cover for terror. #FlagDrapedTerror #StateTerror

Reply
Share
Casey Sanchez's avatar
Casey Sanchez
2dEdited

The regime is quick to brand dissidents such as Pretti and Good as “domestic terrorists” while giving free rein to the actual domestic terrorists that are disproportionately far-right aligned.

A 2017 report from the United States Government Accountability Office titled “COUNTERING VIOLENT EXTREMISM Actions Needed to Define Strategy and Assess Progress of Federal Efforts” produced the following statement:

“Of the 85 violent extremist incidents that resulted in death since September 12, 2001, far right wing violent extremist groups were responsible for 62 (73 percent) while radical Islamist violent extremists were responsible for 23 (27 percent).”

https://www.gao.gov/assets/gao-17-300.pdf

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Shawn Howard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture