Yesterday president Trump claimed that his administration had achieved no less than a diplomatic breakthrough with Iran that promised a possible deescalation or even end to the war in the Middle East. A day later the facts surrounding this claim are beginning to surface, and with what we’ve learned thus far there is one assessment that can be made with reasonable confidence: we’re far from out of the woods. Here are some takeaways:

Trump was widely exaggerating when he claimed a diplomatic breakthrough.

On Monday Trump said that talks between Iran and the U.S. had been “very good and productive” and that the U.S. and Iran had reached “major points of agreement”. In fact, last week’s negotiations were incipient back-channel talks between Iran and regional brokers–Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration got wind of these talks and saw an opportunity to pile-on and seek a diplomatic off-ramp.

The only recent direct talks between Iran and the U.S. were reportedly between Steve Witkoff and Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi. These talks were characterized as probes to avert a spiraling escalation of infrastructure attacks.

It is unclear whether these talks took place before or after Trump’s threat to destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure. But it would seem that the U.S. reached out to Iran after becoming aware of last week’s regional back-channel discussions. Regardless, the Witkoff-Araghchi discussion was far from substantial. Tellingly, Mr. Araghchi reportedly told Mr. Witkoff that Iran wanted a comprehensive peace deal instead of a temporary cease-fire. In other words, no major points were discussed let alone agreed upon.

Iran denied on Monday that the two sides were talking at all. Speaker of Iran’s parliament, Mohammad Bagher Galibaf stated on social media that Trump’s comments were an attempt to “escape the quagmire in which the U.S. and Israel are trapped.”

Meanwhile, a day after Trump’s gleeful announcement missiles are still flying in the region, oil has climbed back over $100 dollars a barrel and the Strait remains closed.

The two sides remain far apart:

Iran is reportedly demanding guarantees that it will not be attacked in the future, the lifting of economic sanctions and compensation for damages inflicted during the war. The Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) may even be pushing to retain a degree of control over the Strait in order to charge transit fees for ships wishing to pass through.

For America’s part, the main components of its war aims–an end to Iran’s nuclear bomb-making capability, ballistic missile program and working relationship with proxies throughout the region–remain far from achieved. Sadly for the Iranian people, it would appear, with the administration reaching out diplomatically to Mujtaba Khamenei’s regime, that regime change is now unmistakably off the table.

Regardless, these are complex, unresolved issues that led, in part, to the conflict in the first place and it is hard to see the Iranian regime bending on the only assets that give it leverage in the region, especially its nuclear ambitions or long-term strategy of exerting regional influence through proxies.

It’s also hard to see how Trump could claim victory if Iran were to retain the core of its nuclear weapons capability, primarily its 440 kilograms of enriched uranium. Conventional wisdom has it that this would do immense damage to his presidency and the Republicans going into the mid-terms.

But then again, Trump is a pathological liar with a gift for dodging the ramifications of his blunders and crimes, at least up to now. The closure of the Strait may force him to drink “from a chalice of poison” as Ayatollah Ruhollah Khmoneini famously put it when he was forced to accept a cease-fire at the end of the Iran-Iraq war. The bet would be that Trump could walk away from the war, because that’s what Trump does best, create disasters and survive politically.

But there’s a wrinkle to this scenario: It’s hard to see how anyone, the administration, the Republicans, Trump’s Gulf allies and Israel could accept Iran retaining any degree of control over the Strait of Hormuz. And that’s possibly what Iran intends to do.

Negotiations: likely to be anything but quick and easy.

Advantage Iran:

Iran responded to Trump’s Saturday threat by stating that the Strait would remain “completely closed” if Iranian infrastructure was attacked. It also threatened to target its neighbors’ energy and desalination plants if Iran’s infrastructure was attacked.

In essence, Iran appears to have called Trump’s bluff, causing the so-called master deal-maker to blink. The administration no doubt will attempt to portray any diplomatic breakthrough in the days ahead as a master-stroke and victory. But with its control of the Strait throttling the world economy, Iran now holds a powerful bargaining chip. Totally blindsided by this development, the administration has scrambled to find a quick solution to this intractable problem: floating military escort and U.S. insurance schemes for commercial shipping, searching for allies, and even moving U.S. ground troops into the region, possibly to seize Iran’s islands in the Strait and Persian Gulf.

But time appears to be on Iran’s side. The longer it draws out negotiations the longer the administration will feel acute political pressure from the economic pain caused by the closure of the Strait. This will make the administration more willing to jettison previous demands. Trump’s threat to destroy Iranian civilian infrastructure was likely a bluff that would constitute a massive war crime if carried out. The Iranians likely sensed this. With the U.S. clearly balking at taking the Strait back by force, a likely costly, protracted military campaign that the administration never signed up for in the first place, look for Iran to hold on to its Trump card and take its time at the negotiating table.

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