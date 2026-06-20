American Vets in Defense of Democracy

American Vets in Defense of Democracy

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The AVDD Podcast with Michael "Mick" Mulroy

Where we talk Iran War and negotiations, the Lobo Institute, how warfare is changing, Mick's work to ban child soldiers and Stoicism.
Shawn Howard AVDD's avatar
Shawn Howard AVDD
Jun 20, 2026

Former Deputy Assistant for Defense for the Middle East Michael “Mick” Mulroy was gracious enough to take time out from his Saturday to chat about the Iran war and other issues. Mick has had an illustrious career, to include serving as a CIA Paramilitary Operations Officer and U.S. Marine, serving on numerous combat deployments. Having left government, he is now a co-founder and Principal of the Lobo Institute, which advices, consults and teaches about conflict in a holistic, full-spectrum manner— check it out here. They’re doing some really cool stuff, and I think Lobo is way ahead of the curb in their approach to consulting and training for conflict and studying how its evolving today. Enjoy!

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