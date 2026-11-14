The AVDD Podcast with Peter Bergen

I had a great conversation with Peter Bergen recently. Peter is one of America’s foremost journalists and authors covering terrorism, national security, and the wars that followed September 11. He’s a longtime CNN national security analyst, vice president for Global Studies and Fellows at New America, and the author of numerous books on al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, and America’s wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. In 1997, he produced the first televised interview with bin Laden for a Western audience.

You can read about that in his previous book, Holy War, Inc. On this occasion, we talked about his new book, The Presidents’ Wars, which examines twenty-five years of America’s War on Terror.

Hope you enjoy!

—Shawn

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