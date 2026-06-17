American Vets in Defense of Democracy

American Vets in Defense of Democracy

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Ken Kovar's avatar
Ken Kovar
4h

We all need to be very skeptical of this so called great deal, especially regarding Vance and Kushners reconstruction plans! Thanks for sharing this history of Iran and how it is likely to thwart our rosy vision for a kinder, gentler Iran 🇮🇷

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