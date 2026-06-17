Like the green water and algae in the Capital Reflecting Pool, there are unmistakable signs, for those willing to look, that not all is right with Trump’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iran, which is slated to be signed this Friday in Geneva. Many pundits are fixating on the $300 billion that the administration has purportedly promised to give Iran (in actuality a redevelopment scheme dreamt up by Jareed Kushner and Steve Witkoff) but this side-note is a mere red herring.

The full details of the MoU are now starting to leak out, and from what we know, as David Ignatius recently described it, it’s a “moonshot”. I’d add that the more we learn about the MoU this moonshot appears to have been cobbled together by hobby enthusiasts rather than NASA scientists. Here are some of the major flaws:

Iran still plans on controlling the Strait: Control of the Strait of Hormuz wasn’t even a global issue let alone a U.S. war aim prior to Trump’s reckless, ill-conceived decision to go to war with Iran. Now, having exercised its ability to shut down twenty percent of the world’s oil supply with the launch of a couple UAVs, Iran has consistently messaged that the Strait is war booty that it does not plan on relinquishing.

On 22 May The New York Times reported that Iran and Oman were discussing a fee system for vessels transiting the Strait. A few days later Iran’s Fars said that Trump’s claim that Tehran would no longer control the Strait was “inconsistent with reality”. In response, during a cabinet meeting in the White House Trump stated that “Oman will behave just like everybody else or we’ll have to blow them up.” Later that month Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatened Oman with sanctions if it attempted to partner with Iran on any tolling regime.

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None of this spooked Tehran, or Muscat for that matter. Even as talks on the MoU appeared to be close to an agreement, Iranian state media reiterated that Tehran would not relinquish control of the Strait, saying “Contrary to what is being circulated by Western media, Iran will not commit to relinquishing control of the Strait of Hormuz. The only matter referred to in the MoU is the return of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz after the end of the war.”

Even after the 14 June announcement that the MoU had been finalized, Fars news agency said that the draft MoU recognizes Iranian-Omani authority over the future management of navigation services in the Strait, and that Tehran only agreed to allow free passage for 60 days, and plans to collect revenues on passage thereafter.

Trump and Vance have repeatedly stated that the Strait, when fully re-opened, will be toll-free and that the U.S. is prepared to use force to assure Iran’s compliance if necessary. But is there any credibility to this threat? The U.S. already resorted to force, only to back down in the face of Iran’s grip on the Strait.

The U.S. has now thrown its full weight behind working to re-open the Strait and will spend the coming weeks and months investing vast amounts of time and money to do so. It is highly unlikely, absent the most extreme provocation on the part of the Iranians, that the U.S., say a couple of months into the process, will destroy all progress toward keeping the Strait open and stabilizing the global economy because Iran is subtly shaking down shipping companies in the Strait.

Iran still has a viable path to a nuclear weapon: With the MoU agreement, Trump has all but declared victory on the nuclear front, the original casus belli of the war, saying that the agreement is a “wall against” Iran developing a nuclear weapon and that Iran’s leadership has agreed to never develop or otherwise acquire one.

The competition is tough, but this might go down as one of Trump’s most disingenuous lies because it flies in the face of common knowledge and sense on one of the most deadly serious issues facing the region. Iran has all along disavowed nuclear weapons while moving relentlessly toward developing the capability to produce them. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei issued a fatwah against nuclear weapons as far back as the mid 90s. Considering this, and Trump’s blind faith conversion to Iran’s word, it would seem that the past 25 years of tension and conflict over Iran’s nuclear program was merely a vast misunderstanding on the part of the U.S.

The reality is that, in the unforgiving world of nuclear proliferation, verbal agreements don’t count for anything. Absent a rigid inspection regime backed by credible deterrence there is little that the U.S. can do to assure that Tehran will permanently cease and desist from its nuclear program. And Iran has never backed away from its core negotiating principle that domestic uranium enrichment is its sovereign right.

In spite of the administration’s latest public statements (see below), it is dealing with a more radical and distrustful regime than the one that was in place prior to 28 February. This regime did not cave and agree to hand over its stockpile of highly enriched uranium when faced with the existential threat of war. There is no reason to think that the threat of economic sanctions or whatever other diplomatic pressure the administration can dish out, will cause it to do so now. When it comes to the upcoming talks in Geneva, look for Iran to dissemble and delay in response to U.S. pressure, especially on the nuclear issue.

We’ve been here before. Following the Gulf War, the U.S. played cat and mouse games—no-fly zones, UNSCOM inspections, international sanctions, etc—with Saddam Hussein’s Iraq for over a decade because of its (purported) undeclared weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programs, only to find itself at the end of that long road in another war. It would seem that the U.S. in now embarking on a similar path with Iran.

Israel will continue to play the spoiler: The MoU ceasefire includes the Lebanon front, something that Trump has referred to as a “minor war”. Suffice it to say, Iran doesn’t exactly see it that way. Even as it has agreed to the terms of the MoU, Tehran has not backed away from its position that Israel’s operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon is a violation that could scuttle the agreement; and Tehran is gearing up to push for a full Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon in the next phase of talks with the U.S. in Geneva.

Though fighting has eased somewhat in Lebanon since the signing of the MoU, Tel Aviv has shown no sign that it is considering pulling out of Lebanon. In fact, since the signing, Israeli officials have become more adamant that the IDF must remain there: Israeli Defense minister Israel Katz has stated that Israel should hold on to its security zone in southern Lebanon “indefinitely” while Netanyahu has said that he doesn’t feel bound by the MoU, stating “The struggle has not ended.”

Israel has shown little regard for Iran’s redlines on Lebanon, striking the southern Beirut suburbs twice in a little over a week in June. The first attack resulted in the largest exchange of fire in the region since the 8 April Pakistani-mediated ceasefire. Last-minute concessions by Trump on the MoU reportedly prevented Iranian retaliation following the second Israeli strike, but with Israel seething over the MoU and U.S.-Israeli relations at something of a nadir (Trump recently said that Netanyahu has “no f….king judgement”) Israel will continue to see any thaw in U.S.-Iranian relations, however unviable in the long-term, as a threat to its security, increasing the odds that it will look for ways to undermine the deal.

The administration continues to misread Iran: With the signing of the MoU the Iranian regime, as described by the administration, seems to have magically transformed from a bunch of “terrorists” “deranged scumbags” and “lunatics” to “rational” leaders who merely want to “help their country.” Trump even went as far as saying that he now has a “much different and better” relationship with Iran than his predecessors. While it is natural to shift tone with the signing of a peace treaty, the administration appears to be a captive of its own extreme rhetoric.

Prone to extreme pendulum swings, the administration is now misjudging or brushing aside some of the core beliefs and principles of the Iranian regime which date back to the Iranian Revolution and beyond. These principles continue to shape the current regime’s world view and strategy and are unlikely to flip with a pragmatic ceasefire signing that was likely justified by the regime as a tactical move to buy time.

Taking a page out of their Ukraine negotiations, real estate developers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have tried to tempt the regime with the promise of billions of dollars for post-war development. Conflicts of interests aside, (Kushner’s private equity firm, Affinity Partners, has raised billions of dollars in capital from Gulf state sovereign wealth funds) this gambit is an exercise in mirror imaging rather than sound diplomacy, seeing Iran as a secular, capitalist society rather than a theocratic revolutionary regime that has sought to export its revolution throughout the Middle East for decades, irrespective of the cost or odds of success.

Taking an even broader view, since the days of the Qajar dynasty, modern Iranian history is largely a story of struggle against overlapping waves of foreign interference: Ottoman, Russian, British and finally the United States. Though mythologized, propagandized and distorted by the regime, Iran nonetheless views the legacy of British and, later, U.S. intervention in its affairs–the Anglo-Soviet occupation during the Second World War, the oil nationalization crisis and 1953 coup against Mohammed Mossadegh, U.S. support for Mohammad Reza Shah, perceived U.S. meddling during the 1979 revolution, hostage crisis and Iran-Iraq war–as a foundational theme running throughout its modern history.

The entrance to the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran

The result of this heritage of struggle is Iran’s doctrine of sacred defense (Defa’-e Moqaddas) a fusion of nationalist territorial protection with Shiite religious narratives. Sacred defense transforms the concept of conventional military defense into a divine, existential struggle to preserve the Islamic Republic and its revolutionary values.

J.D. Vance recently said that the Iran could experience “real benefits” if “they can fundamentally transform themselves”. But it would be naive to assume that the regime, having survived two U.S.-Israeli attacks, will suddenly see the light, walk away from its leadership role in the Axis of Resistance and become a responsible member of the international community. Iran’s antipathy toward the U.S. is part of its faith and national identity. Despite having made temporary concessions, the Iranian regime still sees the U.S. as the Great Satan.

The truth of the Iran War hurts, which is why the administration is trying to avoid it. None of Trump’s strategic war aims have been achieved. A more radicalized Iranian regime remains in power and will do everything it can to maintain its control over the Strait of Hormuz and its nuclear program. Israel is unlikely to make peace and will continue to play the spoiler.

Iran’s nuclear program suffered an immense setback due to the U.S.-Israeli strike in June. What remained could have been kept in check through classical deterrence. Now, with the U.S. having shot its wad on Trump’s war of choice, with over 1,700 innocent civilians killed, over 3 million displaced and billions of dollars thrown away, the Iranian regime remains in place, resting and refitting for the next round of struggle.

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