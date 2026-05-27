Bogged down in a war in the Middle East with no end in sight, the Trump administration continues to assure that victory is just around the corner. The pattern has repeated itself several times, most recently over the past weekend. Last Saturday Trump assured the world that a memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran had been “largely negotiated”. Brent crude prices dropped and global financial markets perked up on the news.

But, as it is wont to do, reality soon caught up with the president. Follow-on reports indicated that, despite the president’s cheery proclamation, the U.S. and Iran were still far apart on key issues such as Iran’s nuclear program and control of the Strait of Hormuz. By Sunday the U.S. Navy was once again bombing Iranian targets in the shuttered Strait and Iran was warning of retaliation.

If you haven’t figured out by now that Trump is the last person in the world that you should go to for accurate updates on the war, here’s a little tip: don’t hold your breath on the Strait of Hormuz to reopening any time soon; at this point it looks as if the U.S. will have to use force to wrest it out of Iran’s grip. And, despite all its belligerent bluster, this administration doesn’t have the stomach or patience for the messy fight that would be required to retake the strategic waterway where 20 percent of the world’s oil and natural gas once peacefully passed through.

And while Trump chases negotiations with a more hardline Iranian regime, it continues to shrug off the cost of the war, which the Pentagon has almost certainly low-balled at $29 billion. But the war may be far from over, and the DoD price-tag is just the immediate cost for military operations. When it comes to paying for modern war the cost of the tip of the spear is merely the tip of the iceberg.

U.S. consumers are already paying at least double the price of gas than they were on 28 February. According to The New York Times, as of 22 May, the average American household ponied up $190 dollars in extra gas expenses since Trump blundered into this war–a cumulative $44.8 billion dollars across the population. On top of this there will be the compounding interest paid by U.S. taxpayers on the national debt. Americans still pay billions annually for Vietnam, the Gulf War and the post-9/11 wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

And this war is different. In this war, by a fluke of geography, an adversary with an economy less than two percent the size of the U.S. has hamstrung the American colossus by blocking the world’s most strategic waterway. It’s not hard to envisage the damage this is inflicting on the world economy: just imagine what constricting or tying off a vital artery to the heart might do to the human body.

The visible damage.

The long-term damage to the world economy has been the big story to the war all along. But you wouldn’t know it from listening to the Trump administration, which has myopically argued that the rest of the world doesn’t really matter to America. But, as with the misplaced isolationist sentiment of the 1930s, the MAGA notion of a fortress America, blissfully decoupled from the world’s problems, is a myth. And once again, a slumbering America is in for a rude awakening. If the world economy tanks it will most assuredly affect American consumers’ pocketbooks.

Faced with what the International Energy Agency has described as “the greatest global energy security threat in history” Trump has said little other than to boast of U.S. energy independence (which is irrelevant to American businesses, shippers and consumers, since oil is a comedy that floats on global markets) and state that he doesn’t care about Americans’ financial woes. We saw the same type of derelict response during the COVID pandemic, when, at the outset of the crisis, Trump did little other than to assure the public that everything would be back to normal by Easter.

When pressed, the administration has attempted to paper over the looming economic crisis with lies, blame shifting and berating the usual scapegoats: the mainstream media, the Europeans, and the democrats (‘dumbocrats’ in Trump’s tiresome, childish insults). In late April Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who’s thankfully stayed away from cameras and microphones these days, told the effete Europeans to forgo “fancy conferences” and “get in a boat” to do what the U.S. can’t and open up the Strait. (Thus far the Europeans have wisely stuck to their conferences.) Trump recently accused New York Times senior journalist David Sanger of no less than treason for challenging the administration’s narrative of a “total victory” in the war. In late May Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I laugh at all of the Dumocrats, RINOS and Fools who know nothing about the potential deal I am making with Iran, things that haven’t even been negotiated yet.” At least someone can find humor in the situation.

But here’s something that will be very hard to obfuscate with cheap insults, hysterics and last-ditch gimmicks like Trump’s recent proposal to expand the Abraham Accords: The Wall Street Journal reported recently that, with world oil reserves running on fumes, acute shortages of key fuels and commensurate soaring consumer prices will likely hit the world in the next few weeks. The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, gave it a little more time when he said recently that the oil market could reach a “red zone” in July-August. Rapidan Energy Group recently assessed that a closure of the Strait through August raises the risk of an economic downturn that would come close to the scale of the 2008 Great Recession.

Several countries including Bangladesh, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Slovenia and Cambodia are already rationing fuel. Many of these developing countries have been forced to adopt economy-killing additional fuel conservation measures such as reducing the work week or mandating remote work to deal with severe fuel shortages. India has raised fuel prices twice since the start of the conflict; China has done so six times. Several countries have seen protests, strikes and even riots over skyrocketing fuel prices.

Wealthier European countries, which became more dependent on Gulf energy flows after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, have been pushed to the brink of economic contraction due to surging fuel prices, inflation, strained supply chains and market volatility. The economic pressure could force the European Central Bank (ECB) to once again raise interest rates. In many of the rich western countries, the U.S. included, rising interest rates could squeeze governments that are strapped with record-high debt-to-GDP ratios.

And the dearth of oil and natural gas is only half the story since the crisis is also causing an acute shortage of hydrocarbon by-products: helium for high-tech hardware, aerospace and medical manufacturing; urea and sulfur for processing phosphate fertilizers; and other petrochemicals that are essential for the synthetic rubber and resins and plastics that are ubiquitous in modern manufacturing.

The compounding cost to all this is anyone’s guess. As most informed people know by now, even if the Strait were to fully open tomorrow, fuel prices will not “drop like a stone” as president Trump falsely claimed. Most analysts agree that it will take months to clear the Strait, and perhaps years to re-build heavily damaged Gulf infrastructure. The IMF has warned that the conflict risks slowing global GDP growth by two percent and may push inflation to six percent. This will undoubtedly have a throttling effect on the U.S. economy, irrespective of our energy independence.

Up to now the stock market has been shrugging off the gathering storm. But time may be running out. As Paul Krugman recently noted:

One thing is clear: the markets are finally waking up. And the economic and political fallout from Trump’s decision to emulate his idol Putin by launching what he believed to be a short, victorious war is just getting started.

It is true that, because of its massive consumer base, America’s direct reliance on global trade is relatively less than most nations. Still, America’s imports and exports combined make up about 25-27% of its GDP. These trade ties assure that a contracting global economy will have a negative knock-on affect on America’s economy.

Furthermore, there is a nexus between economic strife, political instability and international insecurity. Put simply, sharp global economic downturns can undermine global security. From today’s vantage point it is impossible to predict how this might play out across the globe, but again, the global situation in the 1930s is instructive.

Locked in an ideological bubble, the administration doesn’t seem to sense any of this. The only option it has is to double down on negotiations with the Iranian regime, hope for the best and project an air of confidence. The truth is that the administration is stuck on the horns of a dilemma of its own making. The only way to avert an economic catastrophe is to open up the Strait. The only way to open up the Strait is to truly defeat the Iranian regime, something that would require an even messier and destructive ground phase. A negotiated settlement with the Iranian regime will only embolden it.

The clock is ticking but the Iranian regime seems to have more time and leverage than Trump. And the economic reckoning for the war fast approaches.

Share

AVDD’s sole purpose is to fight for democracy and freedom, in America and throughout the world. But we need your support! If you enjoy AVDD’s content, please help us stay in the fight by subscribing to this Substack page, or consider a monetary donation. Thank you!!