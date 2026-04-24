Last Wednesday the president of the United States once again falsely claimed that a free and fair election that his party performed poorly in–this time Virginia’s redistricting vote–was “rigged”. As per usual, no evidence was produced to support such a serious allegation. As per usual, most Americans shrugged. And as per usual, there were no consequences for the president’s spurious words.

As with Trump’s numerous false claims of election fraud during his first administration, as with his attempt to steal the 2020 presidential election and ongoing attempt to whitewash the infamous events surrounding 6 January 2021, Trump and his Republican enablers are habitual offenders when it comes to betraying their oath to protect and defend our Constitution.

From where we stand today, it would be the height of foolishness to presume that Trump will not interfere in the November midterms if the Republicans come up short, which looks increasingly likely given the gloomy economic forecasts that Trump’s Iran adventure has spawned. Trump has politicized and purged entire government agencies–the Department of Justice, the FBI, the Intelligence Community–in pursuit of his illiberal campaign to corrupt and subvert our democratic system.

Accordingly, he now has the tools he needs to enact keystone cop and kangaroo court investigations into his fraudulent claims, as he has already done by directing the FBI and Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, to raid a Fulton County, Georgia elections warehouse last January to advance his fantasy that the 2020 election was stolen. Surely this act will go down in history as yet another addition to the sprawling list of abuses of power that this administration has committed and gotten away with.

Rather then act as protectorates of the system, Trump and his Republican supporters have nearly destroyed public confidence in our elections. According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, an incredible 46 percent of voters now believe the patently false assertion that there are “large numbers of fraudulent ballots cast by non-citizens in U.S. elections.”

The president’s unrelenting verbal assault on our electoral system is to blame for this collapse of confidence. As a result, each national election now feels like a potential constitutional crisis, and the coming November midterms are no exception. When things get this wobbly, something’s bound to break.

Americans must stop trying to whistle past the graveyard and confront this direct threat to our democracy head on. Veterans and former public servants, anyone who has sworn an oath to defend the Constitution, should be in the lead in this fight, since the oath has no expiration date.

Yet many remain locked in the partisan politics of a bygone era, fighting political battles and culture wars that long ago ceased to be relevant given the immediate threat to our sacrosanct First Amendment right to vote our conscience and not have that vote tampered with.

This distracted hyper-partisan war is exactly where the administration wants the body politic to be, since it justifies its own extremism and distracts the public from the creeping signs of authoritarianism and cult of personality that are proliferating like weeds in our public space.

What’s wrong with this picture?

Many veterans rightfully take pride in their service to the nation. Many made personal sacrifices and took great personal risk to defend America’s founding principles. Yet now that these principles are truly under grave threat, a large portion of vets sit back on the sidelines, resting comfortably on their laurels and the soothing cocktail of patriotism mixed with nostalgia.

The same can be said for the hoards of former high-level public servants who have left government for six-figure second careers. Many who made highly successful careers preaching leadership and integrity are now MIA. Why speak out in the name of democracy and freedom in America when there is so much money to be made while the system is collapsing?

A natural right worth fighting for.

The supreme test is upon us. There is no issue more important than the integrity of our public elections since they are the very fountainhead of our free society. And there is no doubt that this institution is in jeopardy, and that President Trump is the source of the looming disaster.

Yet, Trump has always been a demagogue and megalomaniac who was never capable of understanding how benign presidential power can be used to advance the national interest to the benefit of all. It’s all about him and his stripes are not going to change this late in the game. And there is nothing that can be done for those who are incapable of putting basic facts together and thinking critically.

But for those who deep down inside understand the tragedy that is unfolding yet continue to live in denial, continue to do nothing, there is only one applicable word: shame. As for the rest of us, an honorable fight lies ahead.

AVDD’s sole purpose is to fight for democracy and freedom, in America and throughout the world. But we need your support! If you enjoy AVDD’s content, please help us stay in the fight by subscribing to this Substack page, or consider a monetary donation. Thank you!!

Share