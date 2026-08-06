The Trump administration appears close to approving an Iran-Oman agreement to establish a regional consortium to manage the Strait of Hormuz (SoH). Much of the current discussion around this deal has focused on resolving the U.S.’s immediate strategic dilemma–reopening the SoH, enabling a durable ceasefire and reducing risk to the global economy. But the rush to secure a short-term agreement has obscured underlying factors that could come back to haunt the U.S. and region. Namely, the agreement places great faith in regional multilateral cooperation as a way out of the Hormuz impasse while brushing aside the fact that Iran–which maintains enough military capability along the Strait’s northern coast to threaten maritime shipping–would emerge as the consortium’s dominant actor.

Tehran will probably pursue a long-term strategy in any consortium deal, seeking to progressively dominate the arrangement and use it bolster Iran’s regional hegemony and undermine the U.S. in the region. The following explores a plausible strategy that Iran might use to achieve this end. It is not a prediction, but rather an attempt to map out a likely path that Iran might follow to leverage any agreement to its strategic advantage. This analysis rests on several key assumptions:

None of the current arrangements under discussion would prevent Iran from once again closing the Strait at a later time of its choosing, a veto power that would immediately give it an edge over any regional consortium.

Despite five months of war, Iran retains meaningful military options to threaten shipping in the Strait and appears intent on preserving or expanding its strategic leverage through negotiations rather than relinquishing it.

Iran more and more views control of the Strait not only as a source of long-term geopolitical leverage, but also as its principal strategic asset for ensuring regime survival in any future confrontation with the United States or Israel. As such, Tehran prioritizes maintaining control of the Strait, and its negotiating position is a means to that end. Tehran is not interested in a restoration of the status quo ante, which is the principal U.S. negotiating position.

A scenario where Iran works within a regional consortium to consolidate its control over the SoH would probably play out in phases. These phases may not transpire in straight categories as modeled below–they could overlap or change course due to U.S. pressure or other unforeseen regional events. With that said, the following analysis merely seeks to lay out a likely scenario based on the strategy that Iran has employed to the SoH thus far in order to extrapolate how it might modify its strategy under a regional consortium:

Phase One: Establish Legitimacy:

Objective: Convince regional governments that the consortium restores stability rather than expands Iranian influence.

Initially, Tehran would likely adopt a deliberately restrained posture toward its Gulf neighbors in order to build confidence in the new arrangement and allay suspicions that it intends to dominate management of the Strait. At this stage, Tehran would probably prioritize regional cooperation and diplomacy over coercion while the consortium establishes its rules and procedures, recognizing that aggressive behavior could drive Gulf states back into Washington’s arms. Tehran would also avoid controversy to encourage the U.S. to lift its blockade on Iran.

Tehran would also seek to exploit regional war weariness, reinforcing the narrative that the United States and Israel—not Iran—were principally responsible for the conflict and its collateral regional damage. At the same time, it would portray itself as a responsible regional stakeholder willing to cooperate on reconstruction, trade, and regional security. A rapid reopening of the Strait would become the consortium’s first demonstration of success, reassuring regional governments, shipping firms, and insurance markets that stability—and business as usual—has replaced conflict in the Gulf under Iranian leadership.

Phase Two: Normalize the System While Tightening Control:

Objective: Institutionalize the consortium while quietly expanding Iran’s influence over its operation.

As regional governments, shipping companies, and insurers begin using the consortium, developing rules, norms, and administrative procedures, Tehran would be expected to start working to expand its influence over how the system operates. Initially, Tehran would seek to obscure its influence on consortium policy to reduce perceptions that Iran was gradually assuming institutional control. But Tehran would likely introduce administrative procedures and policy designed to assert Iran’s executive privilege in ways that would be difficult to distinguish from routine regulation. Such increased methods of influence might include:

Advance notification requirements and submission of cargo manifests.

Approved transit windows and designated shipping lanes.

Monitoring and inspections justified on security grounds.

Informal fees, administrative delays, or preferential treatment for favored states.

Individually, each of these measures could appear routine or even reasonable. Collectively, however, they would steadily increase Tehran’s ability to shape commercial behavior without resorting to overt coercion.

Phase Three: Expand Authority:

Objective: Replace unconditional freedom of navigation with navigation increasingly conditioned on Iranian authority.

Once Tehran concludes that the consortium has become politically difficult to reverse—and, equally important, that the risk of meaningful U.S. military intervention has substantially diminished—it would likely begin expanding its authority more openly. This might begin with selective enforcement against Tehran’s perceived adversaries, to include:

Vessels affiliated with Israel or its principal partners.

U.S.-owned or U.S.-contracted vessels and ships affiliated with major U.S. allies.

Ships using unauthorized transit routes or alleged to be carrying military cargo or contraband.

Commercial vessels seized as leverage during regional disputes.

By this stage, maintaining GCC support could become less important to Tehran than consolidating its authority. As Iran's intentions become clearer, Gulf states could increasingly divide between those seeking to resist Iranian dominance and those choosing accommodation. The United States would face a difficult dilemma, as there are few effective ways to respond militarily to administrative restrictions on shipping. Tehran would retain the ability to close the Strait outright but would probably prefer calibrated administrative pressure that preserves commercial traffic while maximizing political leverage.

Phase Four: Exercise Political Leverage:

Objective: Convert accepted authority into regional political leverage.

Having established authority over the consortium, Tehran would progressively use it more broadly to influence the political and commercial decisions of others. As it did during the conflict, Tehran would not need to exercise complete control over the Strait. It would simply need to influence the behavior of governments, shipping firms, insurers, and external powers that depended upon access to the Strait. The practical effect would be growing self-deterrence. Shipping firms would comply with Iranian fiats, insurers would adjust premiums, and regional governments would increasingly calibrate their policies to avoid confrontation with Tehran. This could inflame regional disputes, drawing in larger powers such as the U.S. and China, but Tehran would probably be careful to calibrate its coercive actions and fall back on diplomacy to avoid a major crisis that could jeopardize its authority over the Strait or encourage serious regional coalition-building to counter Tehran’s moves.

Phase Five: Expanded Regional Influence.

Objective: Convert de facto control over the Strait into regional influence.

Having transformed maritime authority into enduring political leverage, Iran would now be positioned to translate control of the Strait into broader political influence by weakening the U.S.-led regional security architecture and expanding Tehran’s freedom of action. Gulf states would face increasing incentives to hedge between Washington and Tehran, potentially reducing their willingness to host U.S. forces or support future military operations against Iran. Over time, the consortium itself could become increasingly aligned with Iranian interests, gradually evolving from a multilateral institution into one that largely legitimizes Tehran’s maritime policies. Iran could also lean more heavily on Chinese support as a hedge against U.S. pressure, creating additional inroads for China in the region. Israel could be tempted to take unilateral action to address rising Iranian influence, triggering Iranian and Iranian-proxy retaliation.

By this stage, Iran would possess a spectrum of coercive options ranging from routine administrative pressure to selective maritime disruption, allowing Tehran to reinforce its regional influence without necessarily resorting to a complete closure of the Strait. Control of the Strait would now allow Tehran to pursue a broader reordering of the Gulf’s political and security landscape without resorting to armed force.

Beyond the Strait: Recognized Iranian control of the Strait would bolster a broader regional perception that the long-standing U.S.-led security architecture in the Gulf has weakened substantially—a perception that is further reinforced by the vulnerability of U.S. bases, Iran’s demonstrated ability to threaten shipping with inexpensive asymmetric weapons, and the depletion of advanced U.S. munitions. Reduced U.S. access to the Gulf would further erode the regional security arrangements that have underpinned U.S. strategy and regional security for decades.

Over time, Washington would likely find itself with diminishing leverage to pursue its original war aims, particularly the dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear program. A perceived decline in U.S. influence could also encourage regional hedging, leaving Israel more isolated while increasing incentives for both Iran and Saudi Arabia to reconsider their nuclear options.

China would seek to exploit this situation to increase its access to the region. While China’s blue water naval capabilities are limited, Beijing could be tempted, especially with Iranian encouragement, to backfill receding U.S. naval presence without necessarily seeking to replace U.S. capabilities outright.

Russia would seek, as it has in the past, to exploit waning U.S. power in the Middle East. A more assertive, re-arming Iran would give Russia an opportunity to once again to become a player in the region, only this time on more equal footing with an ally that shares mutual interests in military procurement, research and development, intelligence sharing and opposition to U.S. regional hegemony.

Europe would be unlikely to contribute military assets to reverse the region’s drift toward greater Iranian influence, choosing instead to play good cop to Iran by seeking bi-lateral trade and reconstruction agreements while paying lip service to U.S. security concerns in the region.

Conclusion: The strategic significance of a U.S. endorsement of an Iran-Oman consortium may lie less in reopening the Strait than in creating a pathway through which Tehran gradually converts maritime influence into broader regional power. If Tehran’s strategy succeeds, Iran would not need to close the Strait again. It would instead possess two complementary instruments of coercion: the credible threat of closing the Strait in a future crisis and the day-to-day ability to shape regional behavior to Tehran’s benefit by controlling how it remains open. In this scenario, Tehran’s greatest strategic achievement would not be any military victory, but the gradual replacement of a U.S.-led security environment with a more fragmented one, one in which Iranian influence is enhanced and internationally accommodated.

The question is not whether this scenario unfolds exactly as described above, but whether its central assumptions about Iran’s strategy are sound. If they are, U.S. policymakers should carefully consider these potential second- and third-order consequences before endorsing any regional consortium. The true question for Washington today is not simply whether such an arrangement reopens the Strait, but what strategic order—or disorder—it might create over time.

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