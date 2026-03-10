There are two versions of how the U.S.-Israeli (U.S.-I) war against Iran is going: First there is the Trump administration’s, which focuses exclusively on the damage that the bombing campaign has inflicted on Iran and its military. Trump has all but claimed victory on this front, saying that the Iranian military is “decimated”, “demolished” and even “gone.”

Then there is the growing realization that the war is causing a global economic meltdown, a much broader and more serious crisis with truly frightening implications that makes the problem of Iran pale by comparison. And news coverage of the incipient economic crisis is now driving the narrative, drowning out the administration’s echo chamber cheer leading on the war’s progress. This shift could offer a lifeline to the Iranian regime.

Iran has been pummeled by the U.S.-I bombing campaign. Its senior leadership has been decimated, its capability to launch ballistic missiles has been degraded and its military’s command and control has likely been severely damaged.

Yet, there is little indication that the regime is starting to crack. Iran is not Venezuela, despite the administration’s wishful thinking. On Monday, in a show of defiance, Iran named Mojtaba Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s son–a hard-liner who is close to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)–as the new Ayatollah of Iran, days after Trump said he would be an unacceptable choice.

Tehran continues to target Israel, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and other Middle Eastern countries with missiles and drones, though the rate of missile attacks has declined dramatically, according to the Pentagon.

The economic impact on the region has been severe. Over the past several days Bahrain’s state oil company (Bapco), QatarEnergy, the largest liquified natural gas exporter in the world, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Petrochemical Company have all declared force majore, a contractual clause that frees these companies from liability or obligation in the event of an unforeseen major catastrophe such as a war or natural disaster.

Several major oil producers, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and the UAE are now cutting output. Oil prices have surged to over $100 per barrel. The price of liquified natural gas (LNG) in Europe has spiked over 60 percent. The closure of several GCC civil airports, some of the busiest airspace in the world, has reduced global airfreight capacity by one-fifth. Suddenly the prospect of a severe oil shock or global recession is very plausible.

The economic fallout and pain from this war is just starting to ripple out and there is little sign of the conflict coming to a quick and clean resolution anytime soon. Tehran, despite the U.S.-I bombing campaign, retains the capability to attack commercial ships in and around the Strait using its relatively cheap, asymmetric arsenal (mines, drones, fast boats and anti-ship missiles). Since the start of the conflict Iran has attacked over ten commercial vessels in and around the Strait and the regime recently vowed that not “one litre of oil” would be shipped from the Middle East if U.S.-I attacks on Iran continue.

U.S.-I war planners have focused intensely on taking down the Iranian regime through air strikes. But with the regime holding on, the conflict’s true center of gravity appears to be the Strait of Hormuz, the heart of the economic maelstrom now engulfing the world.

The twenty-one mile wide Strait with its 2-mile-wide shipping lanes is the world’s most critical economic choke point with twenty percent of the world’s hydrocarbons passing through it daily prior to the war. European, East Asian, Chinese and Indian economies are all heavily dependent on exported oil and liquified natural gas (LNG) which flows through the Strait. A prolonged closure could drive oil prices even higher and possibly produce stagflation, pushing vulnerable economies into recession.

If the US-I air campaign against Iranian infrastructure begins to reach a point of diminishing returns without causing the regime to capitulate or collapse while global economic pain from the closure of the Strait mounts, as it seems sure to do, the U.S. will likely face acute pressure to either find an offramp or devote even more military resources to toppling the regime and/or open the Strait by force as quickly as possible.

But doubling-down on the bombing campaign could make a bad optic even worse for the administration: aside from the worsening collateral damage on the world economy, how long can the U.S. justify bombing Iran back to the stone age if it appears to be doing nothing to remove the regime? The harder and longer the U.S.-I bombs the more the Iranian people suffer. How long can a punishing air campaign go on if there is no plan or intention to help the Iranian people “take over” their government (as Trump put it) and rebuild their country?

Such questions bring the administration back full-circle to the regime change quandary: Regime change is really the only way to guarantee that Iran doesn’t have the ability to re-start its nuclear and conventional weapons programs at a later date. And if your objective is truly regime change, best to rip the bandage off fast by all means available–to include the use of ground forces–to end the war as quickly as possible.

But this is an option that the administration is loathe to undertake (aside from Trump’s meandering musings on the topic) because of the risk of increased casualties and the spectre of another endless nation-building exercise in the Middle East, an option that administration officials, Pete Hegseth especially, have vehemently stressed is not on the table.

The administration may divert more resources to try and solve the immediate problem, Iran’s closure of the Strait, to alleviate global economic pressures. But when it comes to doing this there is no easy fix. To reopen the Strait while the Iranian regime is still actively fighting, the U.S. would have to sweep the entire area for mines, target coastal missile batteries, IRGC fastboats and other Iranian naval assets, drawing the U.S. Navy within range of Iranian littoral weapon systems. Former military commanders say the task could take weeks or even months, according to the Wall Street Journal.

President Trump has also stated that the U.S. Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait. But the U.S. simply does not have enough ships in the theatre to both engage in a protracted naval campaign against Iran and escort the approximately 90-100 tankers and cargo ships that pass through the Strait each day. The U.S. did escort tankers in the eighties during the Iran-Iraq war, but it was not actively engaged in hostilities at that time. A U.S. escort operation in the Strait under current conditions would likely be akin to opening up one lane on a five lane freeway in response to a multiple car pile-up during rush hour.

Dire Straits

Put simply, a global economic meltdown and commensurate pain for U.S. consumers could all but eclipse Trump’s war against Iran. The administration will be forced to prioritize the former, far more threatening crisis, rather than the later. And the fastest way to do this is to bring the war to an end.

Trump did not bother to explain to the American people why this war was necessary. He did not bother to bring any allies along and it seems that his administration did not consider the dangerous risk to the world economy that such a war would incur, an inexcusable lapse when one considers that the Strait of Hormuz is one of the most well-understood geo-strategic flashpoints in the world, and a closure of the Strait due to to a conflict with Iran is a scenario that U.S. defense and intelligence agencies have presumably been preparing for for decades.

Faced with the world economic meltdown scenario Trump could very well simply pull a TACO and move on to the next shiny object. He seemed to be moving in this direction on the day that oil hit over a $100 a barrel when he began to speak about a shorter timetable for the war (before contradicting himself yet again).

Trump could merely declare victory and walk away, but even a quick cessation to the war would leave lasting damage to the world economy, the Middle East, Trump’s presidency and America’s standing. The ultimate losers, of course, would be the Iranian people, who would be stuck with a destroyed country and a more entrenched, rapacious regime.

No doubt the Iranian regime understands all this. A path forward has opened up. All it has to do is go to ground, hang on, keep a choke hold on the Strait of Hormuz and watch as the global economy buckles. When the economic pain truly begins to bite the diplomats—sorry, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff’s offices—will once again start calling.

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