American Vets in Defense of Democracy

American Vets in Defense of Democracy

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Valerie Kennedy's avatar
Valerie Kennedy
Mar 10

A couple of days ago the tRump regime sent the Doomsday plane to the ME. This is the mothership; it houses the command and control centre for the Navy’s nuclear arsenal.

Yesterday he apparently ordered the USS Gerald Ford to proceed to the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump’s itchy tiny finger is hovering over the red button. Hegseth’s hesitation on certain actions is probably due to the expert advice and intelligence emanating from the Pentagon. However the entire administration is powerless to stop the monster they pledged their loyalty to, even if they wanted to. It seems most of them don’t give a flying fuck as they all seem to be entirely disassociated from the impact of their actions.

He might listen to Miller and Voight, but these two satanic shits are probably egging him on.

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Phillip's avatar
Phillip
Mar 11

Great story. Thank you for your insight!

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