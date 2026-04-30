I am old enough to remember conservative pundits during the last decades of the last century relentlessly decrying the erosion of American moral values and the ‘dumbing down’ of its culture. According to many conservatives during that time, Americans were “slouching toward Gomorrah” to use the title of Robert Bork’s book, and modern liberalism was the main culprit.

Most of those who expressed this view, in Bush-Reagan America no less–the closest our county ever got to Leave it to Beaver utopia in my lifetime–are no longer with us. Still, I can’t help but wonder what the past generation of conservative culture warriors would think if they could see what the Republican party has mutated into in the Trump era: a perverted ‘post-truth’ political culture that has metastasized like a cancer on America’s political landscape.

It’s a highly ironic plot twist that today’s Republicans and so-called cultural conservatives (if such a thing even exists anymore, I guess we still have Newt Gingrich), have embraced such an amoral political philosophy, one defined by Trump’s cult of personality and his most prominent traits: lying, corruption, juvenile behavior and chaos–not exactly the most solid core values to build a conservative renaissance on.

The second Trump administration has brought a daily barrage of examples of how America’s acquiescence and acceptance of Trumpism has led to trade away its core values: rule of law, deference to the Constitution, political pluralism and democracy, the rules-based, liberal world order. The unrelenting attack on our free-and-fair electoral system, illegal deportation of US persons without due process and weaponizing of the federal government to attack political enemies are just a few of the more concrete examples of how deep the rot runs. And now, to this sordid list of moral turpitude, we have Trump’s Iran War.

The war is yet another illustration of an administration that seems to believe that it can do whatever it wants because reality will bend to the great leader’s will, regardless of reason, common sense, precedent and the law. When things go awry, the administration simply prevaricates with abandon, as it has always done–because, well it works like a charm. The tactic is yet another example of the administration’s authoritarian leanings. Like other strongmen of the past, Trump seems to believe that the American people will docilely go along with whatever he says, however absurd. The society of lies springs up and flourishes as our democratic institutions and personal freedoms wither.

In modern democratic societies, war often leads to the curtailment of civil liberties. Minorities on the home front can be scapegoated and politicians and generals exaggerate signs of victory, which is always just around the corner. Horrific realities on the battlefield are censored. War crimes covered up. Yet the corollary to this is that the politicians usually realize that, to sustain the war, they need to bring the populace along to some extent. Lie and propagandize too much, especially in the case of a stalemated or losing war, and you risk a Vietnam situation, where public support for the war and confidence in the government collapses, bringing defeat irrespective of the military situation on the ground.

Trump administration officials don’t appear to understand this dynamic, probably because they think in terms of working around and subverting our democracy and lying perpetually to the people like the good autocrats that they are, rather than working within the established system and leveling with the people when the war changes or takes a turn for the worse.

Starting at the top is the man who sets the tone, the Commander-in-Chief, whose primary role in wartime is to assure that the war is worth the cost, that the military strategy is sound, and to explain to the American people why the conflict is necessary, worth the sacrifice and how victory will be achieved. Trump has done none of this. He simply thought decapitation strikes would lead to the collapse of the Iranian regime, not because of deliberations with his top military and intelligence officials, but because Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told him so. Not a thought was given to what a post-regime Iran might look like, or what the plan was if the regime did not collapse like a house of cards and hand the keys of the kingdom over to the people.

Trump did not think, at the outset of the war, that the American people or the Congress was worth addressing. Perhaps he thought that the war wasn’t such a big deal. At any rate, when he finally did come around to addressing the American people–over a month into the conflict–he did not offer a coherent argument for why the war was necessary nor urge the American people to prepare for the sacrifices of war. He simply said that Iran had been “eviscerated” and that the war would be over shortly. I guess this is all he thought the American people were entitled to hear.

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Trump still hasn’t bothered to address his supposed co-equal legislative branch of government on the progress of the war. But then again, he’s never shown an interest in working through the Congress as mandated by the Constitution.

When it comes to appraising progress in the middle of a war most presidents wisely choose their words cautiously. Even George W. Bush, during his ill-advised ‘mission accomplished’ speech following the fall of the Hussein regime in Iraq urged some caution, saying that there was still “difficult work to do.”

As for divining the war’s progress from this president, you’d be better off examining the entrails of a dead chicken. Depending on what day it is, or who Trump is talking to, the war is already over, will either last a couple of weeks or, more recently, has no time frame at all (as of this writing, I think he’s back to proclaiming victory).

Similarly, since Iran seized the Strait of Hormuz, effectively cutting-off 20 percent of the oil that previously kept the world’s economy running smoothly, according to the president, the Strait has either been open, closed, a future joint U.S.-Iranian venture, Europe’s problem, or of no strategic importance whatsoever. The president’s Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, recently corrected the president, saying that the Iranians would not be allowed to stay in charge of the world’s most strategic waterway. This would be reassuring if it weren’t for the fact that Rubio isn’t the president.

Rubio, apparently one of Trump’s senior cabinet members who is capable of thinking straight from time to time, also tried to fix the administration’s confused mixed messages when he came out, more than a week into the war, with a list of the administration’s war aims. On 9 March he posted on X that these were: Destroying Iran’s ability to launch missiles, destroying the factories which made them and destroying Iran’s navy (the last, as Trump and Secretary of Defense Hegseth have reminded us ad nauseam, has been achieved).

One iteration of many

Prior to this, regime change was the principal war aim, according to the president; prior to that it was liberating the Iranian people, also according to the president. And all along the way it has also been about Iran’s nuclear program, as it was on 4 March when Trump stated (falsely) that, “if we didn’t hit within two weeks, they [Iran] would have had a nuclear weapon.” The fact that Trump was citing a war aim that he himself had already, unequivocally, confirmed as achieved following the U.S.-Israeli bombing last summer seems to have been lost on the American people, if they were listening at all.

The only message that Trump has clearly sent has been one of weakness and incompetence by making escalating lunatic threats, going so far as threatening to wipe out Iranian civilization (which would be a mass war crime), then backing down when the Iranians call his bluff.

Ringing hallow, ringing stupid

JD Vance, who built a political career opposing stupid wars in the Middle East has wisely confined himself to arguing with the Pope over theology. Nevertheless it should be noted that when he had a chance to stand on principle on his signature issue he caved, telling the president that he supported this war.

Pete Hegseth, on the other hand, seems to be enjoying Trump’s War, which, according to him, is the only successful war in recent U.S. history.

During his press conference last week, Hegseth vacillated between bragging about smiting the enemy and asking the vanquished Iranian regime to please, pretty please, open up the Strait of Hormuz. When he wasn’t bragging about destroying third-rate militaries from the air, Hegseth sounded more like a MAGA politician aping Trump than a Secretary of Defense in wartime. I wasn’t around for the Vietnam War but I’m pretty sure Robert McNamara or, later, Don Rumsfeld (who I was around for) did not spend most of their press conference time fawning over their bosses, bashing previous presidents or trying to make the case that their war was superior to America’s past wars.

Right out of the gate Hegseth boasted, “Unlike the endless wars of the past that dragged on for years and for decades with little to show for it, Operation Epic Fury has delivered a decisive military result in just weeks. Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, as the President has pointed out, all took years, decades, vague missions, shifting sands, little to show for it. Operation Epic Fury has been laser-focused from the very start…”

Hegseth, a vet and self-described “Secretary of War” (he’s actually the Secretary of Defense until Congress officially changes the name) doesn’t seem to understand much about war at the operational level or, for that matter, military history. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, since he rose to power not within the military-industrial complex but rather fighting culture wars on Fox News.

And since taking the helm at the Pentagon he’s done all within his power to politicize the military with reckless abandon, stifle the critical thinking necessary for innovation in the DoD internally and the media reporting that is essential for informing the public about their own national defense.

Like the president he serves, Hegseth gets excited and aroused by America’s military strength and shows of force, which is probably why he defines military victory in Iran based on the number of ships sunk or rocket launchers destroyed regardless of the regime’s continued survival and capacity to inflicting pain on the global economy by keeping a chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz. Such a view dismisses the reality of asymmetric warfare, despite the Russian experience in Ukraine, despite the fact that military theorists have been writing and debating the subject for decades and despite the fact that asymmetric warfare was a key characteristic of the Iraq War, the war Hegseth served in.

To round out his understanding of the current conflict, Hegseth would do well to brush up on his Clausewitz, especially Clausewitz’s most famous dictum that “war is merely the continuation of politics by other means.” It is literally the central axiom of modern war, and Hegseth doesn’t seem to get it. Simply put, Clausewitz famously argued that military force itself isn’t the point, it is the political purpose of war that is paramount. Force is just a means to an end. Political goals determine the scope, intensity and duration of military operations.

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Hegseth started his list of pre-Trump era failed wars with Korea. That’s because he’s pandering to a deeply held popular American myth that all wars should resemble the ‘Good War’ of World War II, with its noble cause, national unity, relatively short duration (for those not on the front lines) and clean ending (in fact, it wasn’t: displacement, famine, civil war and ethnic violence killed millions in Asia and Europe in the years after 1945, Americans were just blissfully removed from all this).

It’s strange that Hegseth included the Korean War in his list of long wars fought with “vague missions, shifting sands and little to show for it.” Tell that to the over fifty million South Koreans who currently live in relative freedom and prosperity as opposed to North Korea’s hellish dystopia.

The truth is, World War II was actually the historical outlier. Most wars are inherently risky and uncertain, unromantic, last longer than expected, expensive, shift course mid-stream and come up short of politicians’ promises when the smoke clears. Just as Kaiser Wilhelm II told his departing troops that they would be home “before the autumn leaves fall” prior to the carnage of the trenches in World War I, Trump, Hegseth and Co. are trying to sell the American people another lie: that the administration has found the Holy Grail of war: quick, easy, entertaining wars of little to no consequence other than bolstering the commander-in-chief’s legacy.

One of the principal lessons I learned as an intelligence analyst is that events are on their own path, they rarely stick to the scripts that people construct for them, no matter how flashy the dialogue. How we wish, desire or create an argument for how things are bound to play out has very little to do with how they actually will. And yet, it’s part of human nature to expect the opposite and engage in wishful thinking.

It is wishful thinking and historically naive to think that the latest politician who comes along will deliver quick and easy wars without complication or unforeseen consequences. If someone tells you otherwise, they’re selling you a bill of goods. And if someone speaks down to you as if you are an idiot or a child it’s for a reason. They probably think you are.

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