American Vets in Defense of Democracy

American Vets in Defense of Democracy

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Ken Kovar's avatar
Ken Kovar
3d

The best commentary yet about this failure and the each member’s specific role in sharing the blame!

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1 reply by Shawn Howard AVDD
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Bronxville39!
2d

Excellent commentary on the mess Trump and "Hogshead" have gotten us into. And the level of political bullshit coming from both of these incompetent idiots is simply appalling. It's impossible to predict where this nightmare will lead us, but I can't wait for the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential election to see all of these fascist bastards thrown out of office!

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