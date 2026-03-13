Like any good strongman President Trump delights in force and power. In fact, he is so besotted with American military might that before the U.S.-Israeli (U.S.-I) war against Iran he stated that victory would be “something easily won.” As we now approach the third week of the war Trump’s White House has taken to propagandizing and attempting to glorify the violence of the war by posting videos juxtaposing images of U.S. military strikes with sports, video game and internet meme clips.

Trump and his administration get off on threatening sovereign countries and domestic political rivals, so much so that a bellicose explicative, FAFO (f*** around and find out) has become the administration’s unofficial mantra. Furthermore, Trump thinks that he doesn’t make mistakes, and has taken to wearing a baseball hat proclaiming this.

A possible sign of Narcissistic Personality Disorder

What do you get when you combine this dark triad of personality disorders with the most powerful office in the world? With the Middle East on fire and the global economy tanking the entire world is finding out together.

The emperor has no clothes. But what’s worse, his advisors, the ones who have all taken to wearing the same shoes as the emperor, have totally abdicated their duty to speak truth to power. This shouldn’t surprise since said advisors were all chosen for their sycophancy rather than their qualifications.

Throw into this mix MAGA’s extremist political philosophy–which is fundamentally defined by a counter-Enlightenment rejection of truth for ideology–and things truly get Orwellian: Trump is a Nietzschean superman, lost elections are stolen, free trade is a zero-sum rip-off, immigrants are violent criminals and the rule of law and Constitution are nuisances to be done away with. Now we are told that the path to peace is paved with wars of aggression.

When ideology supplants rationality, the traditional method of policy formulation–collecting sound information, expertise, analysis, deliberation–are thrown out the window. Whether it be tariffs or war in the Middle East, if everyone in the room agrees that Trump is right about everything, why deliberate? Just sit back and wait for Donald Trump Thought to roll-off the emperor’s tongue.

And herein lies the crux of one of the most serious global crisis of our time. Trump and his administration sparked a major regional war in the Middle East–one that now threatens to plunge the global economy into a recession, one that seems impossible to back out of without destroying U.S. credibility–not only because of Trump’s psychological maladies, but because of the fawning, corrupt culture of his retinue. His war cabinet was too intellectually lazy, politicized or cowardly to ask basic questions and question their own assumptions about the so-called plan to attack Iran.

Trump never considered that the war in Iran could drag on. He has repeatedly referred to it as a “short-term excursion”, like a day on the links, while at the same time calling for “ultimate victory” without defining what, exactly, victory would look like. He and his cabinet assumed that this war would resemble the last–the 12-day June 2025 conflict where the U.S. and Israel bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities and Iran responded with a salvo of missiles and drones before all sides prudently agreed to a cease-fire.

Some of Trump’s advisors warned that this time would be different. But the administration for the most part arrogantly brushed aside any notion that the Iranian regime, faced with an existential threat to its survival, might behave like a cornered animal. And– unbelievably–there doesn’t appear to have been any serious discussion of how an Iranian seizure of the Strait of Hormuz would affect the global economy and how the U.S. military would respond to such an event.

The strategic importance of the Strait and the likelihood that Iran would seize the waterway in the event of a major conflict with the U.S. has been well understood since the 1979 Iranian revolution. Did anyone in the administration bother to do a little basic research?

More recent lessons from naval conflicts where scrappy but defiant underdogs gave major powers, the U.S. included, major headaches–the Houthi disruption of maritime traffic in the Red Sea and Ukraine’s successful asymmetric attacks against the Russian navy, also appear to have been ignored.

We know that prior to the start of the war Trump was briefed that attacking Iran could cause a rise in global oil prices, but, betting that decapitation strikes would cause the regime to collapse, he downplayed this likelihood as a “short-term” concern. From his statements we know that Trump seemed to think that the looming Iran war would resemble the quick and easy Venezuela operation. It wouldn’t take much to disabuse a normal person of this notion, but it seems that those around Trump didn’t try very hard.

Prior to the war, Trump’s Energy Secretary Chris Wright reportedly wasn’t concerned that the war could disrupt oil supplies or damage the world economy. He, like the president, was operating under the assumption that the war would be similar to the 12-day June war, where, according to Wright, “oil prices blipped up and then went back down.”

With the war showing signs that it might be more than a mere blip, the Strait closed indefinitely and oil prices spiking, Wright stated on 8 March, “We’re not too long, I think, before you will see more regular resumption of ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.” Since then it’s become even clearer that the closure of the Strait is a long-term problem with no easy solution.

When ‘quick and easy’ failed to materialize the administration stuck to its message that the war would be a short one with possibly a minor economic hangover. On 10 March White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that oil and gas prices would “drop rapidly” once U.S. military objectives were achieved. She didn’t provide a time estimate for when that might occur.

Iran effectively closed the Strait on the first day of the war, when the IRGC issued a warning that navigation through the waterway was prohibited. In response, on 3 March, Trump proposed that the U.S. Navy might escort ships transiting the Strait and announced that the U.S. government affiliated International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) would provide risk insurance and financial guarantees for ships passing through the Strait.

But U.S. government-provided insurance proved to be a non-starter because, according to the Wall Street Journal, “the U.S.-centric idea ran counter to the market realities.” In other words, an insurance market for international shipping already exists in London, and besides, crew safety rather than insurance was the real reason companies and ship crews were reluctant to go through the Strait. Trump responded to the safety issue by saying, “These ships should go through the Strait of Hormuz and show some guts, there is nothing to be afraid of…They [Iran] have no Navy, we sunk all of their ships…”

As for Naval escorts, it turns out that the U.S. Navy was also afraid to move through the Strait, and with good reason. At first it was reported that the Navy didn’t have enough ships. But later we learned that the Navy had deemed escort missions too dangerous due to Iran’s anti-ship missiles, drones and other defensive weapons that likely litter the shoreline of the 21 mile-wide Strait, making it a perfect killbox. Sending a column of of Navy ships and tankers through the Strait without clearing its entire littoral would merely create a target rich environment for the Iranians.

The strategic problem no one grappled with

Assuming that the Pentagon knew this prior to the war, what exactly was the military’s plan for keeping the Strait open and was the president briefed on it?

It seems as though it wasn’t until the price of oil shot above 100 dollars a barrel on the week of 9 March that the depth of the problem began to dawn on the White House. Trump responded by making threats on Truth Social, saying, ex post facto, “If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far. Additionally we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again–Death, Fire and Fury will reign upon them…”

But in war as in life, actions speak louder than words. And Trump’s threats appear to be wearing thin. On 12 March Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei released his first public statement, saying that the Strait would remain closed, and that it would be used as “leverage” against the enemy. The new regime seemed confident that it could outlast the U.S.-I campaign, as it piled on additional demands: the closure of U.S. military bases throughout the region, reparations for war damages and guarantees against future aggression.

Scrambling to find a plan in the middle of a conflict seems to indicate that there was no plan in the first place. The Trump administration didn’t have an adequate war plan because Trump’s arrogance and mercurial thinking is the core of his leadership style, and it has set the tone of his dysfunctional administration. It is why many in the administration thought that Iran was Venezuela and this war would play out as did the last. It is why no one appears to have grasped the very real strategic dilemma that a closed Strait of Hormuz would pose.

In the end the administration stumbled into this mess because the Trump administration has become intoxicated by its own Kool Aid and is now divorced from reality.

As a lifelong civilian, one who avoided military service, Trump loves the moonshine glory of war. He is attracted to power, but he and his administration have no grasp nor time for the laborious thinking and reasoning that lies behind the research and development, technology, intelligence, planning, expertise and interagency cooperation and training necessary for successful military operations.

Even when all these elements come together, war is a risky endeavor. But by doing their due diligence war planners and policy makers hope to mitigate some of this risk. By not performing this duty the administration was derelict. Perhaps they will use this fiasco as a learning experience. As for the rest of the world, well, we get to pay for it.

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