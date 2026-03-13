American Vets in Defense of Democracy

American Vets in Defense of Democracy

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Vincent Bocchinfuso's avatar
Vincent Bocchinfuso
Mar 13

Shawn,

I read your “There Was No Plan for Trump’s War on Iran,” and it’s a useful example of how our discourse keeps dodging the hardest questions about this war. You don’t really argue about strategy or structural constraints; you psychoanalyze the president. Trump becomes a “strongman” who “delights in force and power,” intoxicated by the “moonshine glory of war,” surrounded by advisers who “all took to wearing the same shoes as the emperor,” driven by a “dark triad of personality disorders.” The war is presented as the direct expression of one man’s pathology rather than the culmination of decades of Iran policy, regional dynamics, and alliance politics.

From there, everything becomes easy. Because Trump is allegedly narcissistic and his team allegedly sycophantic, you conclude there “was no plan.” When the Strait of Hormuz closes, when the Navy hesitates to escort tankers through a 21‑mile missile kill box under anti‑ship missiles and drones, when insurers and crews refuse to treat the Strait as a normal shipping lane, all of this is retrofitted as proof that nobody thought anything through. But these are exactly the risks militaries, central banks, and energy analysts have been gaming out since 1979: a serious fight with Iran could produce a prolonged Hormuz disruption, an oil shock, and ugly escalation dynamics. When predicted risks materialize, that doesn’t prove there was no planning; it proves someone decided to accept a level of risk you wouldn’t. That’s a bad judgment call, perhaps, but it’s not the same as “no plan.”

Your narrative also carefully erases how we got to this inflection point. You compare this war to the 12‑day campaign of June 2025, when the US and Israel struck Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and everyone stepped back after a short missile‑and‑drone exchange, but you never ask why that didn’t end the story. There’s no serious engagement with Iran’s continued nuclear and missile advances, the steady tempo of proxy attacks, or the long‑standing doctrine (across administrations) that the Gulf and Hormuz are vital interests and that Iran would eventually have to be confronted again. On the other side of the ledger, Iran’s choices: to close Hormuz, openly call it “leverage,” pile on maximal demands about bases, reparations, and guarantees, are treated almost like automatic physics rather than deliberate political decisions by an adversary that is also weighing costs and benefits.

If you’re going to invoke “lessons of history,” the symmetry test matters. You use Iraq, Houthi activity in the Red Sea, and Ukrainian naval successes to argue that scrappy actors can bleed great powers, so this war was obviously irrational. But you never apply the same skepticism to the status quo you seem to prefer. What does Iran’s position look like in 2030 if nobody ever risks confrontation? A more advanced nuclear program, more entrenched proxies, more leverage over global energy flows? What does the regional and global security environment look like after another decade of “managing” the problem? It’s easy to say “this is reckless” when you refuse to cost out the alternative.

A serious critique of Trump’s Iran war would look different from what you’ve written. It would concede that some kind of confrontation was coming sooner or later, and then argue about timing, target selection, red lines, and alliance management. It would say, concretely, “Here is the alternative strategy I would have chosen instead, here is when I would have chosen it, and here are the risks and costs I accept in that scenario.” It would treat Iran as an actor with agency, not an inert object that only moves when Trump’s neuroses push it. And it would recognize that institutions: Pentagon, State, intel, allies, shape presidential decisions at least as much as presidential psychology does.

Instead, your piece offers a comforting moral fable: Trump as pure villain, his advisers as cowards, Iran as a kind of reaction mechanism, and history as something that only really begins when he walks into the Oval. That may be satisfying as therapy. It is a lot less convincing as analysis of how we ended up in this war, or of the very constrained menu of choices any president, one you like or one you loathe, was always going to face with Tehran.

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Bronxville39!'s avatar
Bronxville39!
Mar 17

Outstanding article and overview on this incredible nightmare created by a totally incompetent, megalomaniacal fascist dictator who is destroying our democracy. He needs to be removed from office before things get completely out of control; that fuse is lit and it's getting very short!

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